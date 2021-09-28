With COVID-19 taking the headline of most news stories lately, it’s easy to get distracted and postpone important annual screenings. But just like following the recommendations to help prevent COVID-19, it’s also essential to continue with lifesaving screenings. For example, if prostate cancer is found as a result of a screening, it will probably be at an earlier, more treatable stage.
There are usually no warning signs during the early stages of prostate cancer, hence the importance of screenings. Ultimately, a more advanced stage of the disease can lead to symptoms such as frequent urination (especially at night), being unable to urinate, difficulty starting or stopping urination, weak or interrupted urine flow, painful or burning urination, erectile dysfunction, painful ejaculation, blood in urine or semen, and chronic pain in the hips or lower back. Prostate cancer can also numb or weaken the legs or feet or cause a loss of bladder or bowel control.
More than 3.1 million men have survived their diagnosis, thanks to screenings that led to early intervention. To improve the health and longevity of our community, Southeast Georgia Health System will offer free prostate cancer screenings during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month this September.
The key to defeating prostate cancer is early detection. “Statistics show that if found and treated early, the relative survival rate for prostate cancer is quite high. In fact, if the cancer is localized, meaning it has not spread beyond the prostate, the five-year survival rate is nearly 100 percent. This proves that screenings save lives,” says David Kranc, M.D., Ph.D., a board-certified urologist at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates–Urology.
The Health System’s free screenings include a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. This test detects elevated proteins produced by the prostate. A physician will review the PSA results to see if additional tests are needed.
Risk factors for prostate cancer include:
• Being 50 or older
• Being African American
• Family history
• Having the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene
• Having Lynch syndrome, a form of colorectal cancer
• High consumption of calcium (supplements or dietary)
• Obesity
“There are many treatment options offered at the Health System if cancer is found, such as observation for slow-growing cancers, surgery, radiation, chemotherapy or immunotherapy. Our radiation oncologists also use CyberKnife, an advanced radiation therapy that directly targets cancer cells without harming surrounding healthy tissue,” says Kranc.
Men age 40 and older, or those with any risk factors, are encouraged to participate in the free screening. Test results will be mailed to each participant. Due to COVID-19, appointments are required. Masks and social distancing will be enforced to help keep everyone safe. The screening schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 4–7 p.m.
• Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy. 82, Ste. C, Waynesville
• Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien
Thursday, Sept. 30, 4–7 p.m.
• Southeast Georgia Health System Outpatient Care Center, 2500 Starling St., Brunswick
For more information or to make an appointment, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447).