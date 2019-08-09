Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 29 through Aug. 2 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Kristina Blake

Buyer: Mallory Harrell

Price: $252,500

Location: Morgan’s Mill

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Michelle Sample

Price: $201,600

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Walter Britton

Buyer: Michael Dedman

Price: $235,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Diann Cook

Buyer: Scot Drader

Price: $35,000

Location: Myers Hill Acres

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes

Buyer: Seth Carroll

Price: $1,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Park Brady Consulting LLC

Buyer: Joy Garner

Price: $425,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Julie Duckworth

Buyer: Edgar Folsom

Price: $1,500,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: David Stewart

Buyer: Ryan Flowers

Price: $43,000

Location: Minor SC Tract

Seller: Gregory Ray

Buyer: Everett Sarver

Price: $17,000

Location: Touchstone Ridge

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes

Buyer: Isaac Daniels

Price: $202,000

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Newrez LLC

Buyer: Michael Gates

Price: $142,500

Location: Planting Ham

Seller: Carroll Gannon

Buyer: Thomas Hodge

Price: $400,000

Location: West Lake Patio Homes

Seller: Joann Saahir

Buyer: Theodore Nobles

Price: $232,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Wesley Joseph

Buyer: Tony Clark

Price: $387,500

Location: Drake’s Landing

Seller: Adam Sokoloff

Buyer: Robin Fech

Price: $350,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Erin Greer

Buyer: Mary Wawro

Price: $176,300

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Dominic Carota

Buyer: Karen Green

Price: $460,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Synovus Bank

Buyer: Daniel Button

Price: $175,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: William Hartley

Buyer: Margarita Vlad

Price: $302,500

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Jananne Tanner

Buyer: Julie Ellington

Price: $75,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: William Clark

Buyer: Mazel Erickson

Price: $445,000

Location: East End of Simeon Townhouses

Seller: Catherine Boyne

Buyer: Tommie Schultz

Price: $165,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Georgia Center for Homeownership

Buyer: Timothy Johnson

Price: $170,500

Location: Boykin Ridge

Seller: Timothy Wilson

Buyer: Johnathan Rozier

Price: $35,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Gary Franklin

Buyer: Yasuko Reed

Price: $185,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Tanya Martinez

Buyer: Scott Hummel

Price: $51,500

Location: Heritage Estates

Seller: Victoria Beeler

Buyer: James Tootle

Price: $160,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Kenton Endicott

Buyer: B&C Land and Timber LLC

Price: $1,200,000

Location: Maritime SC Parcel

Seller: Cathryn Dunn

Buyer: Michael Ryan

Price: $970,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Jose Tapia

Buyer: Miguel Martinez

Price: $50,000

Location: Homesite

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes

Buyer: Sharon Baker

Price: $220,000

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Clark Colvard

Buyer: Ann Whitelock

Price: $375,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Hugo Paladino

Buyer: Mary Baggett

Price: $915,000

Location: Hamilton Plantation

Seller: Harry Koch

Buyer: David Gallagher

Price: $180,500

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: James Lents

Buyer: Aaron Hunter

Price: $106,800

Location: East Point

Seller: Peter Miller

Buyer: HWGC Property LLC

Price: $1,090,000

Location: Catherine Nunnally Estate

Seller: Bruce Gilbert

Buyer: Noreaster LLC

Price: $439,500

Location: North Breakers

Seller: David Giannoni

Buyer: Margaret Glennon

Price: $268,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Frederica Baptist Church

Buyer: PDSouth LLC

Price: $170,000

Location: 1700 Frederica Road

Seller: Frederica Baptist Church

Buyer: PDSouth LLC

Price: $178,000

Location: 1700 Frederica Road

Seller: Lenney Duckett

Buyer: Anthony Hancock

Price: $59,700

Location: Thalman Farms

Seller: Charles Conner

Buyer: Benjamin Stewart

Price: $445,000

Location: Thompson Cove

Seller: Adelaide Lopez

Buyer: Larry Murray

Price: $389,900

Location: Sea Palms North Cottages

Seller: Richard Wackenhut

Buyer: Brookhill Homes 1 LLC

Price: $2,550,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Jacob Kapeller

Buyer: Jon Musselwhite

Price: $209,000

Location: Saddle Brook

Seller: Michael Dowdy

Buyer: Timothy Ford

Price: $164,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Wanda Hicks

Buyer: Steven Houle

Price: $295,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: James Benefield III

Buyer: Suncoast Homes INC

Price: $32,500

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: JDB3 Investments LLC

Buyer: Sun Coast Homes INC

Price: $28,000

Location: Mayhew

Seller: RJH & C Rentals LLC

Buyer: Sun Coast Homes INC

Price: $32,500

Location: Southern Row

Leasor: Sea Palms West

Leasee: Sea Palms Ventures LLC

Price: Not listed

Location: Sea Palms West Golf Course

