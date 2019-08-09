Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 29 through Aug. 2 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Kristina Blake
Buyer: Mallory Harrell
Price: $252,500
Location: Morgan’s Mill
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Michelle Sample
Price: $201,600
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Walter Britton
Buyer: Michael Dedman
Price: $235,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Diann Cook
Buyer: Scot Drader
Price: $35,000
Location: Myers Hill Acres
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes
Buyer: Seth Carroll
Price: $1,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Park Brady Consulting LLC
Buyer: Joy Garner
Price: $425,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Julie Duckworth
Buyer: Edgar Folsom
Price: $1,500,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: David Stewart
Buyer: Ryan Flowers
Price: $43,000
Location: Minor SC Tract
Seller: Gregory Ray
Buyer: Everett Sarver
Price: $17,000
Location: Touchstone Ridge
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes
Buyer: Isaac Daniels
Price: $202,000
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Newrez LLC
Buyer: Michael Gates
Price: $142,500
Location: Planting Ham
Seller: Carroll Gannon
Buyer: Thomas Hodge
Price: $400,000
Location: West Lake Patio Homes
Seller: Joann Saahir
Buyer: Theodore Nobles
Price: $232,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Wesley Joseph
Buyer: Tony Clark
Price: $387,500
Location: Drake’s Landing
Seller: Adam Sokoloff
Buyer: Robin Fech
Price: $350,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Erin Greer
Buyer: Mary Wawro
Price: $176,300
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Dominic Carota
Buyer: Karen Green
Price: $460,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Synovus Bank
Buyer: Daniel Button
Price: $175,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: William Hartley
Buyer: Margarita Vlad
Price: $302,500
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Jananne Tanner
Buyer: Julie Ellington
Price: $75,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: William Clark
Buyer: Mazel Erickson
Price: $445,000
Location: East End of Simeon Townhouses
Seller: Catherine Boyne
Buyer: Tommie Schultz
Price: $165,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Georgia Center for Homeownership
Buyer: Timothy Johnson
Price: $170,500
Location: Boykin Ridge
Seller: Timothy Wilson
Buyer: Johnathan Rozier
Price: $35,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Gary Franklin
Buyer: Yasuko Reed
Price: $185,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Tanya Martinez
Buyer: Scott Hummel
Price: $51,500
Location: Heritage Estates
Seller: Victoria Beeler
Buyer: James Tootle
Price: $160,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Kenton Endicott
Buyer: B&C Land and Timber LLC
Price: $1,200,000
Location: Maritime SC Parcel
Seller: Cathryn Dunn
Buyer: Michael Ryan
Price: $970,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Jose Tapia
Buyer: Miguel Martinez
Price: $50,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes
Buyer: Sharon Baker
Price: $220,000
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Clark Colvard
Buyer: Ann Whitelock
Price: $375,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Hugo Paladino
Buyer: Mary Baggett
Price: $915,000
Location: Hamilton Plantation
Seller: Harry Koch
Buyer: David Gallagher
Price: $180,500
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: James Lents
Buyer: Aaron Hunter
Price: $106,800
Location: East Point
Seller: Peter Miller
Buyer: HWGC Property LLC
Price: $1,090,000
Location: Catherine Nunnally Estate
Seller: Bruce Gilbert
Buyer: Noreaster LLC
Price: $439,500
Location: North Breakers
Seller: David Giannoni
Buyer: Margaret Glennon
Price: $268,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Frederica Baptist Church
Buyer: PDSouth LLC
Price: $170,000
Location: 1700 Frederica Road
Seller: Frederica Baptist Church
Buyer: PDSouth LLC
Price: $178,000
Location: 1700 Frederica Road
Seller: Lenney Duckett
Buyer: Anthony Hancock
Price: $59,700
Location: Thalman Farms
Seller: Charles Conner
Buyer: Benjamin Stewart
Price: $445,000
Location: Thompson Cove
Seller: Adelaide Lopez
Buyer: Larry Murray
Price: $389,900
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: Richard Wackenhut
Buyer: Brookhill Homes 1 LLC
Price: $2,550,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Jacob Kapeller
Buyer: Jon Musselwhite
Price: $209,000
Location: Saddle Brook
Seller: Michael Dowdy
Buyer: Timothy Ford
Price: $164,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Wanda Hicks
Buyer: Steven Houle
Price: $295,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: James Benefield III
Buyer: Suncoast Homes INC
Price: $32,500
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: JDB3 Investments LLC
Buyer: Sun Coast Homes INC
Price: $28,000
Location: Mayhew
Seller: RJH & C Rentals LLC
Buyer: Sun Coast Homes INC
Price: $32,500
Location: Southern Row
Leasor: Sea Palms West
Leasee: Sea Palms Ventures LLC
Price: Not listed
Location: Sea Palms West Golf Course