Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 4 through March 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Michael Flores
Buyer: Timothy Last
Price: $775,000
Location: Sea Palms West
Seller: Dan Luginbuhl
Buyer: Paul Sheets Jr.
Price: $640,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Joyce Coleman
Buyer: Debra Graham
Price: $225,000
Location: Oaks U 281
Seller: Williams Shefchik
Buyer: Zachery Owens
Price: $342,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: LFW Frederica LLC
Buyer: Glebe Hill Holdings LTD
Price: $1,275,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Catilin Reuterskiold
Buyer: Mark Morelli
Price: $2,412,500
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Rodeny Edwards
Buyer: Juliannette Boyette
Price: $385,000
Location: Terranova
Seller: Toriano Sharpe
Buyer: Yul Lopez
Price: $9,000
Location: Lawrenceville L 321
Seller: Brett Grover
Buyer: UF Endo 2005 LLC
Price: $140,000
Location: Parkwood Villas
Seller: Used Rubber LLC
Buyer: John King Jr.
Price: $10,000
Location: Glynnwood Commercial
Seller: Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust
Buyer: Mark Johnson
Price: $120,700
Location: Brunswick Peninsula
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Veronica Franklin
Price: $1690,900
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Kim Yau
Buyer: Nadine Watson
Price: $288,000
Location: Nottinghill West
Seller: Ryan Coleman
Buyer: Adrian Soledad
Price: $18,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC
Buyer: Brain Goodman
Price: $40,000
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: Michael Weidenaar
Buyer: Zachary Stafford
Price: $370,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Ronald Bright
Buyer: Thomas Hippchen
Price: $159,400
Location: Marshes of Mackey
Seller: Patricia Anderson
Buyer: Lex Collum
Price: $122,500
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Lettie Cook
Buyer: Edward Crews
Price: $45,000
Location: Northerly Line
Seller: Mike Perkins
Buyer: Elizabeth Garcia
Price: $61,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction INC
Buyer: Mikell Baker
Price: $147,700
Location: Avondale
Seller: Syndie Baggarley
Buyer: Colin Scogin
Price: $76,900
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Wilbur Measley
Buyer: Scott McVey
Price: $150,000
Location: Maggie’s Ridge
Seller: Jane Johnson
Buyer: Susan Williamson
Price: $400,000
Location: Linkside Patio Homes
Seller: Live Well Financial INC
Buyer: Calford Jones
Price: $30,000
Location: Perry Park
Seller: Larry Sellars
Buyer: Gerald Hogarth
Price: $138,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Noel Mejia
Buyer:Felipe Miguel
Price: $12,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Selene Finance LP
Buyer: Earl adham
Price: $64,700
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Joseph Taylor
Buyer: H&H Construction
Price: $30,000
Location: Montpelier
Seller: Rosalind Frasier
Buyer: Anesrev Investments LLC
Price: $57,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Lord Avenue
Price: $875,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Brett Bone
Buyer: Mounir Burgstiner
Price: $436,000
Location: 400 Ocean Unit 1304
Seller: Edward Collins
Buyer: Joshua Winans
Price: $320,000
Location: Silver Lake
Seller: Dune Lot 19 LLC
Buyer: Peter Rogers
Price: $395,000
Location: Frederica Oaks
Seller: Ellen McCleary
Buyer: Rebecca Miller
Price: $259,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Mounir Farag
Buyer: Diane Crossett
Price: $252,500
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: George Madray
Buyer: America’s Home Front LLC
Price: $327,500
Location: Lakewood
Seller: Donald Nunn Jr
Buyer: George Fox
Price: $139,900
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Charles Shiroky
Buyer: Eric Marion
Price: $94,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Polsar LLC
Buyer: Remy Reese
Price: $53,000
Location: Chapel Park
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Stephen Mihopulos
Price: $176,900
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Preston Kunda
Buyer: Calethia Hill
Price: $25,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Joseph Harrison
Buyer: Charles Williams
Price: $178,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Allen Ryals
Buyer: Lester Eicher
Price: $108,000
Location: Glynn Heights