Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 4 through March 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Michael Flores

Buyer: Timothy Last

Price: $775,000

Location: Sea Palms West

Seller: Dan Luginbuhl

Buyer: Paul Sheets Jr.

Price: $640,000

Location: Beach Club

Seller: Joyce Coleman

Buyer: Debra Graham

Price: $225,000

Location: Oaks U 281

Seller: Williams Shefchik

Buyer: Zachery Owens

Price: $342,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: LFW Frederica LLC

Buyer: Glebe Hill Holdings LTD

Price: $1,275,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Catilin Reuterskiold

Buyer: Mark Morelli

Price: $2,412,500

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Rodeny Edwards

Buyer: Juliannette Boyette

Price: $385,000

Location: Terranova

Seller: Toriano Sharpe

Buyer: Yul Lopez

Price: $9,000

Location: Lawrenceville L 321

Seller: Brett Grover

Buyer: UF Endo 2005 LLC

Price: $140,000

Location: Parkwood Villas

Seller: Used Rubber LLC

Buyer: John King Jr.

Price: $10,000

Location: Glynnwood Commercial

Seller: Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust

Buyer: Mark Johnson

Price: $120,700

Location: Brunswick Peninsula

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Veronica Franklin

Price: $1690,900

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Kim Yau

Buyer: Nadine Watson

Price: $288,000

Location: Nottinghill West

Seller: Ryan Coleman

Buyer: Adrian Soledad

Price: $18,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC

Buyer: Brain Goodman

Price: $40,000

Location: Carriage Gate

Seller: Michael Weidenaar

Buyer: Zachary Stafford

Price: $370,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Ronald Bright

Buyer: Thomas Hippchen

Price: $159,400

Location: Marshes of Mackey

Seller: Patricia Anderson

Buyer: Lex Collum

Price: $122,500

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Lettie Cook

Buyer: Edward Crews

Price: $45,000

Location: Northerly Line

Seller: Mike Perkins

Buyer: Elizabeth Garcia

Price: $61,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction INC

Buyer: Mikell Baker

Price: $147,700

Location: Avondale

Seller: Syndie Baggarley

Buyer: Colin Scogin

Price: $76,900

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Wilbur Measley

Buyer: Scott McVey

Price: $150,000

Location: Maggie’s Ridge

Seller: Jane Johnson

Buyer: Susan Williamson

Price: $400,000

Location: Linkside Patio Homes

Seller: Live Well Financial INC

Buyer: Calford Jones

Price: $30,000

Location: Perry Park

Seller: Larry Sellars

Buyer: Gerald Hogarth

Price: $138,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Noel Mejia

Buyer:Felipe Miguel

Price: $12,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Selene Finance LP

Buyer: Earl adham

Price: $64,700

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Joseph Taylor

Buyer: H&H Construction

Price: $30,000

Location: Montpelier

Seller: Rosalind Frasier

Buyer: Anesrev Investments LLC

Price: $57,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Lord Avenue

Price: $875,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Brett Bone

Buyer: Mounir Burgstiner

Price: $436,000

Location: 400 Ocean Unit 1304

Seller: Edward Collins

Buyer: Joshua Winans

Price: $320,000

Location: Silver Lake

Seller: Dune Lot 19 LLC

Buyer: Peter Rogers

Price: $395,000

Location: Frederica Oaks

Seller: Ellen McCleary

Buyer: Rebecca Miller

Price: $259,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Mounir Farag

Buyer: Diane Crossett

Price: $252,500

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: George Madray

Buyer: America’s Home Front LLC

Price: $327,500

Location: Lakewood

Seller: Donald Nunn Jr

Buyer: George Fox

Price: $139,900

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Charles Shiroky

Buyer: Eric Marion

Price: $94,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Polsar LLC

Buyer: Remy Reese

Price: $53,000

Location: Chapel Park

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Stephen Mihopulos

Price: $176,900

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Preston Kunda

Buyer: Calethia Hill

Price: $25,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Joseph Harrison

Buyer: Charles Williams

Price: $178,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Allen Ryals

Buyer: Lester Eicher

Price: $108,000

Location: Glynn Heights

