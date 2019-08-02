Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 22 through July 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Ameris Bank

Buyer: Julio Torres

Price: $4,400

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Henry Clark

Buyer: Oreas Squires III

Price: $179,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Susan Harrington

Buyer: Laura McLain

Price: $65,000

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: Marjorie Barton

Buyer: Theresa Hodge

Price: $169,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: Harold Deadwyler

Buyer: Daniel Perugini

Price: $132,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Gregory Miller

Buyer: Lillian Hoefinger

Price: $451,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Altamaha Preserve

Buyer: Jeffrey Stewart

Price: $50,000

Location: Eliza Culpepper Estates

Seller: Michael Smith

Buyer: Chandler Norris

Price: $245,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Southeastern Education

Buyer: Barbara Kemp

Price: $89,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Jason Baucum

Buyer: Thomas Rose

Price: $304,900

Location: Ptn of Ralph Hodges prop

Seller: Edward Mitnik

Buyer: Daniel Millier

Price: $386,500

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: Michael Smith

Price: $253,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: GA Center for Home Ownership

Buyer: Chandra Johnson

Price: $105,900

Location: New Town

Seller: Robert Yingling

Buyer: Shawn Kinnear

Price: $149,000

Location: Glen Meadows

Seller: Mary Jo Holland

Buyer: Katherine Quarterman

Price: $139,900

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Jeff Jones Construction

Buyer: Thelma Sams

Price: $163,400

Location: Avondale

Seller: Lawrence Smith

Buyer: Robert Yingling

Price: $255,000

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Flemington Forest Properties

Buyer: James Otte Jr.

Price: $60,000

Location: Flemington Farms

Seller: Byron Buckhalt

Buyer: Dalton Leverett

Price: $63,000

Location: Thalmann Estates

Seller: Shiree Gableman

Buyer: Jordon Liles

Price: $280,000

Location: Route 99

Seller: Charles Bruce Jr.

Buyer: Lisa Hudson

Price: $200,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Ryan Harrell

Buyer: Christopher Parker

Price: $164,000

Location: Country Club Park

Seller: Ray Barnett

Buyer: Michele Belknap

Price: $170,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Hubert Wells III

Buyer: Matthew Anderson

Price: $351,500

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: 30 Fern Lane LLC

Buyer: Michael Farr

Price: $170,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Gregory Demko

Buyer: Douglas Lahey

Price: $390,000

Location: Raymonds Grant

Seller: Edward Bolt

Buyer: Mary Gainey

Price: $180,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Dale O’Quinn

Buyer: Dennis Smith

Price: $335,000

Location: Courtside at Sea Palms

Seller: Tanner Thigpen

Buyer: Mandy Davenport

Price: $269,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Manning and Manning Properties

Buyer: Robert Hall

Price: $28,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Linda Corra

Buyer: Victoria Griffith

Price: $375,000

Location: Highland Acres

Seller: Mary Frances Jennings

Buyer: Efrain Sanchez

Price: $17,500

Location: Arco

Seller: Pieter Van Steen

Buyer: Kristin McKnight

Price: $375,000

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation

Seller: SP Interest LLC

Buyer: Gould St. 2 LLC

Price: $450,000

Location: King City

Seller: James Treadaway Jr.

Buyer: Michael McGee

Price: $430,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Marsha House

Buyer: Joseph Knowles

Price: $50,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Claire Sherrill

Buyer: Vincent Via

Price: $380,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Debra Charnock

Buyer: MC International Group Inc.

Price: $10,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Susan O’Quinn

Buyer: Raul Galbanz

Price: $10,000

Location: GS Scarlett Estates

Seller: Penny Dupre

Buyer: Webb and Collins LLC

Price: $175,000

Location: Marie and MA Hiott Tract

Seller: Jason Hardman

Buyer: Jerry Kohutek

Price: $320,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Griffin Bell Jr.

Buyer: Thomas Wheeler

Price: $2,300,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: JC Wolverton

Buyer: Hubert Wells Jr.

Price: $405,000

Location: Raymonds Grant

Seller: Thomas Baltzell

Buyer: Emily Mardis

Price: $305,000

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Arthur Bishop Sr.

Buyer: Thomas Baltzell

Price: $315,000

Location: Simonton Court

Seller: James Wilson

Buyer: Guy Simpson

Price: $172,500

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: George Barnes

Buyer: Stephen Nix

Price: $365,000

Location: Mariner’s Landing

Seller: Charal Merritt Landing

Buyer: 5700 Altama Avenue

Price: $97,500

Location: Not listed

Seller: James Goare

Buyer: Michael Czerepinski

Price: $40,000

Location: Interstate Comm Park

Seller: Virginia Jones

Buyer: Richard Knight

Price: $124,000

Location: Cypress Mill Gardens

Seller: Leif Seitziner

Buyer: Samantha Ryti

Price: $194,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: JWES Properties LLC

Buyer: James Strickland

Price: $258,000

Location: East Oglethorpe Manor

Leasor: Marijane Kubach

Leasee: Marijane Kubach

Price: Not listed

Location: Villas by the Sea

More from this section

+2
Author to speak on Southern great Flannery O'Connor

Author to speak on Southern great Flannery O'Connor

Somewhere in the back of Lyle Roebuck’s mind, he always knew he was destined to be a writer. But after graduating from Glynn Academy in 1986, he didn’t major in journalism, creative writing or even English, instead he turned his attention to a “dead language” — Latin.