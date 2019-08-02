Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 22 through July 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Ameris Bank
Buyer: Julio Torres
Price: $4,400
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Henry Clark
Buyer: Oreas Squires III
Price: $179,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Susan Harrington
Buyer: Laura McLain
Price: $65,000
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: Marjorie Barton
Buyer: Theresa Hodge
Price: $169,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: Harold Deadwyler
Buyer: Daniel Perugini
Price: $132,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Gregory Miller
Buyer: Lillian Hoefinger
Price: $451,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Altamaha Preserve
Buyer: Jeffrey Stewart
Price: $50,000
Location: Eliza Culpepper Estates
Seller: Michael Smith
Buyer: Chandler Norris
Price: $245,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Southeastern Education
Buyer: Barbara Kemp
Price: $89,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Jason Baucum
Buyer: Thomas Rose
Price: $304,900
Location: Ptn of Ralph Hodges prop
Seller: Edward Mitnik
Buyer: Daniel Millier
Price: $386,500
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: Michael Smith
Price: $253,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: GA Center for Home Ownership
Buyer: Chandra Johnson
Price: $105,900
Location: New Town
Seller: Robert Yingling
Buyer: Shawn Kinnear
Price: $149,000
Location: Glen Meadows
Seller: Mary Jo Holland
Buyer: Katherine Quarterman
Price: $139,900
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Jeff Jones Construction
Buyer: Thelma Sams
Price: $163,400
Location: Avondale
Seller: Lawrence Smith
Buyer: Robert Yingling
Price: $255,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Flemington Forest Properties
Buyer: James Otte Jr.
Price: $60,000
Location: Flemington Farms
Seller: Byron Buckhalt
Buyer: Dalton Leverett
Price: $63,000
Location: Thalmann Estates
Seller: Shiree Gableman
Buyer: Jordon Liles
Price: $280,000
Location: Route 99
Seller: Charles Bruce Jr.
Buyer: Lisa Hudson
Price: $200,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Ryan Harrell
Buyer: Christopher Parker
Price: $164,000
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: Ray Barnett
Buyer: Michele Belknap
Price: $170,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Hubert Wells III
Buyer: Matthew Anderson
Price: $351,500
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: 30 Fern Lane LLC
Buyer: Michael Farr
Price: $170,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Gregory Demko
Buyer: Douglas Lahey
Price: $390,000
Location: Raymonds Grant
Seller: Edward Bolt
Buyer: Mary Gainey
Price: $180,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Dale O’Quinn
Buyer: Dennis Smith
Price: $335,000
Location: Courtside at Sea Palms
Seller: Tanner Thigpen
Buyer: Mandy Davenport
Price: $269,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Manning and Manning Properties
Buyer: Robert Hall
Price: $28,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Linda Corra
Buyer: Victoria Griffith
Price: $375,000
Location: Highland Acres
Seller: Mary Frances Jennings
Buyer: Efrain Sanchez
Price: $17,500
Location: Arco
Seller: Pieter Van Steen
Buyer: Kristin McKnight
Price: $375,000
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation
Seller: SP Interest LLC
Buyer: Gould St. 2 LLC
Price: $450,000
Location: King City
Seller: James Treadaway Jr.
Buyer: Michael McGee
Price: $430,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Marsha House
Buyer: Joseph Knowles
Price: $50,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Claire Sherrill
Buyer: Vincent Via
Price: $380,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Debra Charnock
Buyer: MC International Group Inc.
Price: $10,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Susan O’Quinn
Buyer: Raul Galbanz
Price: $10,000
Location: GS Scarlett Estates
Seller: Penny Dupre
Buyer: Webb and Collins LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: Marie and MA Hiott Tract
Seller: Jason Hardman
Buyer: Jerry Kohutek
Price: $320,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Griffin Bell Jr.
Buyer: Thomas Wheeler
Price: $2,300,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: JC Wolverton
Buyer: Hubert Wells Jr.
Price: $405,000
Location: Raymonds Grant
Seller: Thomas Baltzell
Buyer: Emily Mardis
Price: $305,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Arthur Bishop Sr.
Buyer: Thomas Baltzell
Price: $315,000
Location: Simonton Court
Seller: James Wilson
Buyer: Guy Simpson
Price: $172,500
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: George Barnes
Buyer: Stephen Nix
Price: $365,000
Location: Mariner’s Landing
Seller: Charal Merritt Landing
Buyer: 5700 Altama Avenue
Price: $97,500
Location: Not listed
Seller: James Goare
Buyer: Michael Czerepinski
Price: $40,000
Location: Interstate Comm Park
Seller: Virginia Jones
Buyer: Richard Knight
Price: $124,000
Location: Cypress Mill Gardens
Seller: Leif Seitziner
Buyer: Samantha Ryti
Price: $194,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: JWES Properties LLC
Buyer: James Strickland
Price: $258,000
Location: East Oglethorpe Manor
Leasor: Marijane Kubach
Leasee: Marijane Kubach
Price: Not listed
Location: Villas by the Sea