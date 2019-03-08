Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 24 through March 1 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Suzanne Pittman
Buyer: Monica Matheson
Price: $168,500
Location: Mariner’s Landing
Seller: Robert Titelman
Buyer: Oxford and Oxford LLC
Price: $744,700
Location: St. Andrews
Seller: Molly Rock
Buyer: US Bank National Association
Price: $213,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Frank Ramsey
Price: $25,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Diane Mogford
Buyer: Lois Joyce
Price: $206,500
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Lawrence Rogers
Buyer: Inez McDaniel
Price: $207,000
Location: Island Sqaure
Seller: Barbara Davanzo
Buyer: Walter Carter
Price: $612,000
Location: West Point
Seller: Christopher Gray
Buyer: Edward Tankersley
Price: $172,000
Location: Pennick Road
Seller: Carrasquillo Enterprises INC
Buyer: Tillman Real Estate Investments
Price: $675,000
Location: Center Drive
Seller: 1806 Frederica LLC
Buyer: Causeway Properties LLC
Price: $20,000
Location: Mayhew
Seller: Michael Wilson
Buyer: Bruce Assaf
Price: $12,500
Location: Lakes
Seller: Matthew Bartlett
Buyer: Sumnett LLC
Price: $362,000
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Michael Edgy
Buyer: Amy Edgy
Price: $500,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Mariona Juarez
Buyer: Bruce Irving
Price: $25,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Mavis Poppell
Buyer: Benjamin Grantham
Price: $5,500
Location: Woodland Estates
Seller: Three Beach Dawgs LLC
Buyer: Carl Ohly
Price: $1,249,200
Location: Marbella
Seller: Astor Lim
Buyer: Charles Stribling
Price: $178,000
Location: Shadowlake
Seller: Rusell White
Buyer: Whit Russell
Price: $352,000
Location: Oak Forrest
Seller: Camden Helder
Buyer: Russell White
Price: $352,000
Location: Oak Forrest
Seller: Rufus Alexander
Buyer: Woodman Holdings LLC
Price: $35,000
Location: Goodyear
Seller: Dorothy Lowery
Buyer: Thomas Brittain
Price: $268,000
Location: Corners Division L 16
Seller: Robert Montgomery III
Buyer: Preston Martin
Price: $1,250,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Nancy Hostetter
Buyer: Thomas Ritch
Price: $285,000
Location: Druid Oaks
Seller: Glenn Harden
Buyer: Kimberly Campbell
Price: $175,000
Location: Skiff Landing
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: John Campbell
Price: $817,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Brian Blue
Buyer: Richard Bower
Price: $475,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Meredith Long
Buyer: James Wolf
Price: $145,000
Location: Lakewood
Seller: Marilyn Webb Family LLC
Buyer: Wayne Bennett
Price: $670,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Joseph Beatty
Price: $800,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Peter Gosden
Buyer: Brantley Rowlen
Price: $1,620,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Shashicka Tyre
Buyer: Jack Jones
Price: $247,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Joyce Toler
Buyer: Phillip Henry
Price: $122,000
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: T&M Grant Properties LLC
Buyer: Brent Meek
Price: $174,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Elizabeth Ream
Buyer: Elizabeth Howard LLC
Price: $176,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Landmark 24 homes of Savannah
Buyer: Amber Powell
Price: $205,900
Location: Autumn’s Wood
Seller: Joseph Hersey
Buyer: Evan Long
Price: $187,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Julie Barber
Buyer: Gary Kersey
Price: $215,000
Location: Country Club Park