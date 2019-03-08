Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 24 through March 1 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Suzanne Pittman

Buyer: Monica Matheson

Price: $168,500

Location: Mariner’s Landing

Seller: Robert Titelman

Buyer: Oxford and Oxford LLC

Price: $744,700

Location: St. Andrews

Seller: Molly Rock

Buyer: US Bank National Association

Price: $213,000

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Heritage Bank

Buyer: Frank Ramsey

Price: $25,000

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Diane Mogford

Buyer: Lois Joyce

Price: $206,500

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Lawrence Rogers

Buyer: Inez McDaniel

Price: $207,000

Location: Island Sqaure

Seller: Barbara Davanzo

Buyer: Walter Carter

Price: $612,000

Location: West Point

Seller: Christopher Gray

Buyer: Edward Tankersley

Price: $172,000

Location: Pennick Road

Seller: Carrasquillo Enterprises INC

Buyer: Tillman Real Estate Investments

Price: $675,000

Location: Center Drive

Seller: 1806 Frederica LLC

Buyer: Causeway Properties LLC

Price: $20,000

Location: Mayhew

Seller: Michael Wilson

Buyer: Bruce Assaf

Price: $12,500

Location: Lakes

Seller: Matthew Bartlett

Buyer: Sumnett LLC

Price: $362,000

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Michael Edgy

Buyer: Amy Edgy

Price: $500,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Mariona Juarez

Buyer: Bruce Irving

Price: $25,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Mavis Poppell

Buyer: Benjamin Grantham

Price: $5,500

Location: Woodland Estates

Seller: Three Beach Dawgs LLC

Buyer: Carl Ohly

Price: $1,249,200

Location: Marbella

Seller: Astor Lim

Buyer: Charles Stribling

Price: $178,000

Location: Shadowlake

Seller: Rusell White

Buyer: Whit Russell

Price: $352,000

Location: Oak Forrest

Seller: Camden Helder

Buyer: Russell White

Price: $352,000

Location: Oak Forrest

Seller: Rufus Alexander

Buyer: Woodman Holdings LLC

Price: $35,000

Location: Goodyear

Seller: Dorothy Lowery

Buyer: Thomas Brittain

Price: $268,000

Location: Corners Division L 16

Seller: Robert Montgomery III

Buyer: Preston Martin

Price: $1,250,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Nancy Hostetter

Buyer: Thomas Ritch

Price: $285,000

Location: Druid Oaks

Seller: Glenn Harden

Buyer: Kimberly Campbell

Price: $175,000

Location: Skiff Landing

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: John Campbell

Price: $817,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Brian Blue

Buyer: Richard Bower

Price: $475,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Meredith Long

Buyer: James Wolf

Price: $145,000

Location: Lakewood

Seller: Marilyn Webb Family LLC

Buyer: Wayne Bennett

Price: $670,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Joseph Beatty

Price: $800,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Peter Gosden

Buyer: Brantley Rowlen

Price: $1,620,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Shashicka Tyre

Buyer: Jack Jones

Price: $247,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Joyce Toler

Buyer: Phillip Henry

Price: $122,000

Location: Brockington Point

Seller: T&M Grant Properties LLC

Buyer: Brent Meek

Price: $174,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Elizabeth Ream

Buyer: Elizabeth Howard LLC

Price: $176,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Landmark 24 homes of Savannah

Buyer: Amber Powell

Price: $205,900

Location: Autumn’s Wood

Seller: Joseph Hersey

Buyer: Evan Long

Price: $187,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Julie Barber

Buyer: Gary Kersey

Price: $215,000

Location: Country Club Park

