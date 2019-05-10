Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 29 through May 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Zagotta Group LLC
Buyer: Sea Island Acquisition LLC
Price: $1,350,000
Location: Sea Island Restorts
Seller: Atlantic Irrigation Supply LLC
Buyer: Jakin Enterprises LLC
Price: $127,000
Location: Coral Park Business Center
Seller: Peter Nermoe
Buyer: Sidney Estes
Price: $495,000
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Raymundo Jaime
Buyer: Julio Martinez
Price: $40,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Ameris Bank
Buyer: Thad Carter
Price: $320,000
Location: Hwy 17
Seller: Michael Lynch
Buyer: Zachary Golem
Price: $148,500
Location: Cate’s Bounty
Seller: Bryan Vanderweide
Buyer: Vickram Patel
Price: $148,800
Location: Breckenridge
Seller: Chad Bailey
Buyer: Thomas Brubaker
Price: $135,000
Location: Still Water
Seller: Harlene Farabaee
Buyer: Jackson Farabaee
Price: $10,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Jane Holmes
Buyer: Richard Hanwacker
Price: $364,000
Location: Mariner’s Landing
Seller: Marty Gillespie
Buyer: Kathryn Shapard
Price: $420,000
Location: Oglethorpe
Seller: Paul Weiss
Buyer: Patricia Worley
Price: $255,000
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Russell Weber
Buyer: Deirdre Leal
Price: $319,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Lester Roddenberry III
Buyer: Kenneth Harp
Price: $315,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Suntrust Bank
Buyer: Jeremy Ethridge
Price: $210,000
Location: Buckswamp Road
Seller: John Stroud
Buyer: Robert Older
Price: $230,500
Location: North Golf Villas
Seller: Sun Coast Construction INC
Buyer: Candace Debruijn
Price: $165,000
Location: Boykin Ridge
Seller: Creek House Holdings LLC
Buyer: Gearhead Properties LLC
Price: $455,000
Location: Wildlife Preserve
Seller: Thomas Willis
Buyer: Colette Andre
Price: $112,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Graham Fox
Buyer: Charles Jones
Price: $525,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: United Community Bank
Buyer: Courtney Scott
Price: $16,500
Location: High Point
Seller: Matthew Peak
Buyer: Nathaniel Tindale
Price: $123,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Jim Jinkins
Buyer: Brian Dwyer
Price: $258,400
Location: Old Town
Seller: Gabriel Speaks
Buyer: Alexander Kopeck
Price: $322,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Wilmington Savings Fund
Buyer: Roberta Patrick
Price: $109,900
Location: Old Town
Seller: William Wolfe
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $310,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Frederica Baptist Church
Buyer: Mceachern McClosky LLC
Price: $173,000
Location: 1700 Frederica Road
Seller: Swift Sails Strategy LLC
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: Fernwood
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Patricia Camerson
Price: $470,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Kerry Blind
Price: $500,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Jay Sulkowsky
Buyer: Jeremy Yeargin
Price: $154,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Lexicon Government Services
Buyer: James Magbee
Price: $585,900
Location: Sea Palms North
Seller: First Federal Bank of Florida
Buyer: Katelyn Woodford
Price: $168,900
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Jeffrey Lucas
Buyer: Michael Ferra
Price: $227,500
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Judith Gift
Buyer: Marla Evans
Price: $360,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Farris Tippins
Buyer: George Hulett
Price: $75,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Barbara Mudge
Buyer: Neiman Copher Jr.
Price: $343,000
Location: Kingsmarsh Villas
Seller: Scott Ruschak
Buyer: Joshua Arrowood
Price: $214,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Janet Shearouse
Buyer: Frederick Shearouse
Price: $425,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Golden Isles Family Properties
Buyer: Carol E Vaughn Inter Vivos
Price: $35,000
Location: Laurel Grove
Seller: Benjamin Grantham Jr.
Buyer: Carlos Cordova
Price: $19,900
Location: Pinewood
Seller: Sherri Jones
Buyer: Steven Mirabile
Price: $298,000
Location: Gates of St. Simons
Seller: Newton Kirby
Buyer: Harry Diz
Price: $375,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Mark S Wood LLC
Buyer: Brandon Lightfoot
Price: $190,000
Location: Wages Road
Seller: Christopher Clifton
Buyer: Makala Clinch
Price: $148,800
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Gay Bluestein
Buyer: Brittany Clifton
Price: $220,000
Location: Marsh Oaks
Seller: Cheston Broomell
Buyer: Jason Roberson
Price: $15,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Emilio Hernandez
Buyer: Cliff Dowdy
Price: $282,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: John Vara
Buyer: Eamonn Leonard
Price: $124,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Sierra Roberson
Buyer: Flavio Quesada
Price: $266,800
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Donald Roberts
Buyer: Clifford Roberts
Price: $417,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Scott Corwon
Buyer: VCP SSI LLC
Price: $3,600,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Seaside Investment Holdings
Buyer: Sterling Infield
Price: $212,900
Location: Flanagan Bluff
Seller: Flavio Quesada
Buyer: Stephanie Dunn
Price: $158,000
Location: Shell Point
Seller: Tommy Brabson
Buyer: Tracy Carver
Price: $492,000
Location: Settler’s Hammock
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Kay Roberson
Price: $375,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: James Dixon
Buyer: Melissa Cruz
Price: $1,278,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: William Wilson
Buyer: Flanagan LLC
Price: $12,500
Location: Lakes
Seller: Steven Rayle
Buyer: Natalie Tindall
Price: $148,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Joshua Whitcraft
Buyer: Frederick Grote
Price: $456,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: William Halderson
Buyer: James Rusher III
Price: $725,000
Location: Hampton
Seller: Susan Ebersten
Buyer: James Keddy
Price: $211,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Dennis Snyder
Buyer: Gary Smith
Price: $550,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: John Trainham
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group
Price: $275,000
Location: Southpoint
Seller: Glennville Bank
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group
Price: $200,000
Location: Rosa Cummings Estate
Seller: Richard Mallicote
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group
Price: $250,000
Location: Rosa Cummings Estate
Seller: 1317 Demere LLC
Buyer: Fredna Stancil
Price: $708,000
Location: Glynn Oaks
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Sean McNab
Price: $217,900
Location: Autumn’s Wood
Seller: Edmund Napp
Buyer: Paul Turk
Price: $800,000
Location: Ebb Tide
Seller: Charles McDaniel
Buyer: Susan Shade
Price: $655,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Cortney Smith
Buyer: James Gregory
Price: $145,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Thomas Davis
Buyer: Johnathen Evans
Price: $108,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: William Johnson
Buyer: Speight Properties
Price: $900,000
Location: Sea Point Lodge
Seller: Kirt Rothe
Buyer: Steven McMains
Price: $340,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Michael Jackson
Buyer: Michael Cross
Price: $202,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Fredna Stancil
Buyer: Daniel Penn
Price: $845,000
Location: Jones Creek Landing
Seller: Gary Colberg
Buyer: LR Brown
Price: $130,000
Location: Brockington South
Seller: Tara Lake INC
Buyer: Vickie Reed
Price: $395,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Joseph Yap
Buyer: Risi Enterprise
Price: $55,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Lawrence Weiner
Buyer: Dina Deason
Price: $190,000
Location: Skiff Landing
Seller: McMillian Family Limited Partners
Buyer: Adelaide Lopez
Price: $42,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Cynthia Merrell
Buyer: Charles McMullen
Price: $30,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Ernie Herrin
Buyer: Katherine Duffell
Price: $117,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Christina Curran
Buyer: Andrew Shealy Jr.
Price: $164,800
Location: River Ridge
Seller: William Hamilton Jr.
Buyer: Amanda Harknness
Price: $143,500
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Miller Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Colin Kopsky
Price: $275,000
Location: North End
Seller: Danielle Lee
Buyer: Graham Hill
Price: $137,500
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Dorothy McClain
Buyer: James Douglas Jr.
Price: $3,200,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Edwin Mayo
Buyer: Deanna Carter
Price: $37,500
Location: Hampton Plantation