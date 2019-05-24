Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 13 through May 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Clinton Kummer

Buyer: HB Mitchell Family LLC

Price: $130,000

Location: Lot 669 Southend

Seller: Mark Howard

Buyer: Michael Woodard Sr.

Price: $287,500

Location: Nottinghill West

Seller: Paul Henry

Buyer: Thomas Hutcherson Jr.

Price: $585,000

Location: Oglethorpe Point

Seller: WD19187 LLC

Buyer: John Cramer

Price: $171,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Juan Wheat

Buyer: Donald Farrell

Price: $445,000

Location: Sea Palms North Cottages

Seller: Alannah Q’Quinn

Buyer: A&J Island Properties LLC

Price: $200,000

Location: North End

Seller: James Harper

Buyer: Samuel Sims

Price: $392,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Dover Bluff Rentals LLC

Buyer: American Assets LLC

Price: $30,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: William Russell

Buyer: Tommy Crum

Price: $150,000

Location: Fouche Lands SC Tract

Seller: Laura Omeara

Buyer: Ralph Johnson

Price: $640,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Pamela Heddinger

Buyer: Dargan Cole III

Price: $280,000

Location: Bay Tree

Seller: Hodnett Cooper & Hodnett LLC

Buyer: Sheila Gillette

Price: $141,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Frank Barron Sr.

Buyer: Joyce Wall

Price: $1,310,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Michael Creighton

Buyer: Johnny James

Price: $186,500

Location: Shell Point

Seller: Larry Wilkinson

Buyer: Terry Starry

Price: $10,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Eva Kramer

Buyer: Atlantic Southeast Enterprises

Price: $15,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Ossmane Remtula

Buyer: Timothy Echeandia Sr.

Price: $20,000

Location: Bel Air Estates

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Monica Acero Espinoza

Price: $85,000

Location: Glynn Marsh

Seller: Fred McGinty Sr.

Buyer: 1300 Investments LLC

Price: $555,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: B.R. Holland LLC

Buyer: Crystal Dillard

Price: $105,400

Location: New Town

Seller: Sea Palms Resorts and Conference Center

Buyer: Sea Palms Ventures LLC

Price: $3,000,000

Location: Windward Green

Seller: Sea Palms Resort and Conference

Buyer: Sea Palms Ventures LLC

Price: $5,000,000

Location: Sea Marsh

Seller: Joseph Tomasovic

Buyer: Kurt Gebhardt

Price: $280,000

Location: East Oglethorpe Manor

Seller: David Liang

Buyer: Stacey Clark

Price: $95,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: John Vara

Buyer: Thomas Willis

Price: $79,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Michael Wild

Buyer: Dorsia Eubanks

Price: $219,300

Location: Oaks Unit 265

Seller: McCumber Enterprises INC

Buyer: Gwendolyn Jenkins

Price: $185,400

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Gillian Stribling

Buyer: Suzanna Hughes

Price: $165,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Whitney Stegles

Buyer: American International Relocation

Price: $279,000

Location: Marion Estelle Spikes L 4

Seller: American International Relocation

Buyer: William Tucker

Price: $279,000

Location: Marion Estelle Spikes L 4

Seller: Jean Hoogacker

Buyer: Pamela Westcott

Price: $14,800

Location: Valerie North L 95

Seller: James Aspinwall

Buyer: Zoila Almeida

Price: $141,000

Location: High Hill Lakes

Seller: EEA Investments LLC

Buyer: Kimberly Boltiador

Price: $185,400

Location: Cottage Grove

Seller: Christopher Dunn

Buyer: Kelton Faught

Price: $222,500

Location: Golden Isles Gateway L 3

Seller: Kenyon Clark

Buyer: Kurt Steinbaugh

Price: $112,900

Location: Old Town

Seller: Rebecca Brandeberry

Buyer: Joshua Shubin

Price: $150,000

Location: Glyndale L 58

Seller: Ann Fitzpatrick

Buyer: JR Doghouse LLC

Price: $1,100,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction

Buyer: Robin Zeigler

Price: $145,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Timothy Johnson

Buyer: Randall Clark

Price: $231,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Steven Jacobs

Buyer: Mary Noone

Price: $129,000

Location: Pecan Point

Seller: Wallace Harrell

Buyer: Janet Mallon

Price: $342,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Dawn Johnson

Buyer: Preston Westmoreland

Price: $152,700

Location: 1.062 AC Tract

Seller: Shriner’s Hospital for Children

Buyer: Waterford Green LLC

Price: $300,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Opal Dowdy

Buyer: Marrotney Green

Price: $125,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Wells Fargo Bank

Buyer: WIN Prop 401K Trust

Price: $40,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Horace Godfrey

Buyer: Wayne Downs

Price: $11,500

Location: Old Town

Seller: Flemington Forest Properties

Buyer: Thomas Knight Jr.

Price: $58,000

Location: Flemington Farms Tract 11

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Lynn Cates

Price: $475,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Elma Andrews

Buyer: Wes Martin

Price: $470,000

Location: Mission Asao

Seller: Maimef LLC

Buyer: Robert Turner

Price: $212,500

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Linda Cummings

Buyer: Wanda Richardson

Price: $40,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Dennis Imborek

Buyer: Donna Tinnermon

Price: $155,500

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Robert and Patricia Lelli

Buyer: New Day Financial LLC

Price: $477,249

Location: Lot 6 Pinegrove; Sheldon Ave

Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Buyer: David Blount

Price: $395

Location: Jennings Road

Seller: David Blount

Buyer: Durden Banking Co INC

Price: $347,358.30

Location: Jennings Road

