Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 13 through May 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Clinton Kummer
Buyer: HB Mitchell Family LLC
Price: $130,000
Location: Lot 669 Southend
Seller: Mark Howard
Buyer: Michael Woodard Sr.
Price: $287,500
Location: Nottinghill West
Seller: Paul Henry
Buyer: Thomas Hutcherson Jr.
Price: $585,000
Location: Oglethorpe Point
Seller: WD19187 LLC
Buyer: John Cramer
Price: $171,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Juan Wheat
Buyer: Donald Farrell
Price: $445,000
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: Alannah Q’Quinn
Buyer: A&J Island Properties LLC
Price: $200,000
Location: North End
Seller: James Harper
Buyer: Samuel Sims
Price: $392,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Dover Bluff Rentals LLC
Buyer: American Assets LLC
Price: $30,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: William Russell
Buyer: Tommy Crum
Price: $150,000
Location: Fouche Lands SC Tract
Seller: Laura Omeara
Buyer: Ralph Johnson
Price: $640,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Pamela Heddinger
Buyer: Dargan Cole III
Price: $280,000
Location: Bay Tree
Seller: Hodnett Cooper & Hodnett LLC
Buyer: Sheila Gillette
Price: $141,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Frank Barron Sr.
Buyer: Joyce Wall
Price: $1,310,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Michael Creighton
Buyer: Johnny James
Price: $186,500
Location: Shell Point
Seller: Larry Wilkinson
Buyer: Terry Starry
Price: $10,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Eva Kramer
Buyer: Atlantic Southeast Enterprises
Price: $15,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Ossmane Remtula
Buyer: Timothy Echeandia Sr.
Price: $20,000
Location: Bel Air Estates
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Monica Acero Espinoza
Price: $85,000
Location: Glynn Marsh
Seller: Fred McGinty Sr.
Buyer: 1300 Investments LLC
Price: $555,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: B.R. Holland LLC
Buyer: Crystal Dillard
Price: $105,400
Location: New Town
Seller: Sea Palms Resorts and Conference Center
Buyer: Sea Palms Ventures LLC
Price: $3,000,000
Location: Windward Green
Seller: Sea Palms Resort and Conference
Buyer: Sea Palms Ventures LLC
Price: $5,000,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Joseph Tomasovic
Buyer: Kurt Gebhardt
Price: $280,000
Location: East Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: David Liang
Buyer: Stacey Clark
Price: $95,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: John Vara
Buyer: Thomas Willis
Price: $79,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Michael Wild
Buyer: Dorsia Eubanks
Price: $219,300
Location: Oaks Unit 265
Seller: McCumber Enterprises INC
Buyer: Gwendolyn Jenkins
Price: $185,400
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Gillian Stribling
Buyer: Suzanna Hughes
Price: $165,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Whitney Stegles
Buyer: American International Relocation
Price: $279,000
Location: Marion Estelle Spikes L 4
Seller: American International Relocation
Buyer: William Tucker
Price: $279,000
Location: Marion Estelle Spikes L 4
Seller: Jean Hoogacker
Buyer: Pamela Westcott
Price: $14,800
Location: Valerie North L 95
Seller: James Aspinwall
Buyer: Zoila Almeida
Price: $141,000
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: EEA Investments LLC
Buyer: Kimberly Boltiador
Price: $185,400
Location: Cottage Grove
Seller: Christopher Dunn
Buyer: Kelton Faught
Price: $222,500
Location: Golden Isles Gateway L 3
Seller: Kenyon Clark
Buyer: Kurt Steinbaugh
Price: $112,900
Location: Old Town
Seller: Rebecca Brandeberry
Buyer: Joshua Shubin
Price: $150,000
Location: Glyndale L 58
Seller: Ann Fitzpatrick
Buyer: JR Doghouse LLC
Price: $1,100,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction
Buyer: Robin Zeigler
Price: $145,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Timothy Johnson
Buyer: Randall Clark
Price: $231,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Steven Jacobs
Buyer: Mary Noone
Price: $129,000
Location: Pecan Point
Seller: Wallace Harrell
Buyer: Janet Mallon
Price: $342,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Dawn Johnson
Buyer: Preston Westmoreland
Price: $152,700
Location: 1.062 AC Tract
Seller: Shriner’s Hospital for Children
Buyer: Waterford Green LLC
Price: $300,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Opal Dowdy
Buyer: Marrotney Green
Price: $125,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank
Buyer: WIN Prop 401K Trust
Price: $40,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Horace Godfrey
Buyer: Wayne Downs
Price: $11,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Flemington Forest Properties
Buyer: Thomas Knight Jr.
Price: $58,000
Location: Flemington Farms Tract 11
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Lynn Cates
Price: $475,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Elma Andrews
Buyer: Wes Martin
Price: $470,000
Location: Mission Asao
Seller: Maimef LLC
Buyer: Robert Turner
Price: $212,500
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Linda Cummings
Buyer: Wanda Richardson
Price: $40,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Dennis Imborek
Buyer: Donna Tinnermon
Price: $155,500
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Robert and Patricia Lelli
Buyer: New Day Financial LLC
Price: $477,249
Location: Lot 6 Pinegrove; Sheldon Ave
Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Buyer: David Blount
Price: $395
Location: Jennings Road
Seller: David Blount
Buyer: Durden Banking Co INC
Price: $347,358.30
Location: Jennings Road