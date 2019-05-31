Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 20 through May 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Adam Blackwell
Buyer: Charlie Johnson
Price: $161,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: Emby Properties LLC
Buyer: RVG Holdings LLC
Price: $35,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Alfred Arreguin
Buyer: Shanay Britt
Price: $410,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Lisalinc Realty LLC
Buyer: MIRB LLC
Price: $299,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Ross Lepera
Buyer: David Davis
Price: $499,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Thomas Curran
Buyer: JA Carter LLLP
Price: $1,800,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Christopher Daniels
Buyer: Donna Metts
Price: $210,000
Location: Lincoln Place
Seller: CWLOTS LLC
Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Price: $150,500
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Paul Harper
Buyer: Clay Wildt
Price: $162,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: James McEntee
Price: $284,300
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Hodnett Cooper
Buyer: SSI Pace LLC
Price: $176,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Matthew McLain
Buyer: Karen Miller
Price: $385,000
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: AG AX LLC
Buyer: Kevin Jurgens
Price: $12,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Patsy Bullard
Buyer: Roberto Mendoza
Price: $28,000
Location: Highland Manor
Seller: Yacht Club LLC
Buyer: David Ramba
Price: $379,900
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Brandon Smith
Buyer: Katherinay
Price: $179,900
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Matthew Higgins
Buyer: Scott Hutchinson
Price: $595,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Willis Mitchell Jr.
Buyer: Pennie Hernandez
Price: $113,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Marvin Ribron
Price: $265,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: Caitlin Heath
Buyer: Stephanie Owens
Price: $184,900
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Mark Spain
Buyer: John Royster
Price: $330,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: James Cutia
Buyer: Alonzo White
Price: $150,000
Location: Wyn Joy Place
Seller: Alan Ponders
Buyer: Joseph Anderson
Price: $1,225,000
Location: Wildlife Preserve
Seller: Thuan Nguyen
Buyer: Kimberly Carlozzi
Price: $140,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Michael Shonesy
Buyer: Andrea Moore
Price: $359,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Suzanne Dlugosz
Buyer: Huntting Brown
Price: $290,000
Location: Oaks U 266
Seller: Richard Hutcherson
Buyer: Sheryl Codogan
Price: $47,000
Location: Hutcherson Farms
Seller: Stacie Miller
Buyer: Wanda Drury
Price: $145,000
Location: Lakewood
Seller: John Baird Sr.
Buyer: Brian Hazlitt
Price: $148,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Dinh Duong
Buyer: Virgil Eckleberry
Price: $170,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Hopkins & Company
Buyer: 313 PC LLC
Price: $97,300
Location: Plantation Chase
Seller: Silver Bluff Builders
LLC
Buyer: Tiffany Jurgens
Price: $241,200
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Steve Fitzgerald
Buyer: Roy Lucas
Price: $255,500
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Kyle Jurgens
Buyer: Jeremiah Herrington
Price: $147,000
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Kelly Schulze
Buyer: Brookfield Relocation INC
Price: $310,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Brookfield Relocation
Buyer: Brian Buchanan
Price: $310,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Driggers Homes
Buyer: Raymond Gallant
Price: $239,000
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Jack Sutton
Buyer: Wright Culpepper
Price: $215,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Timothy Long
Buyer: Robert Gabriel
Price: $103,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: M2S2 LLC
Buyer: Robert Turner
Price: $41,000
Location: Riverfront Plaza
Seller: John Barnes III
Buyer: Kyle Lewis LLC
Price: $965,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Steven Gruskin
Buyer: Mary Owens
Price: $126,500
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Southern Specialty Prop
Buyer: Stacy Miller
Price: $132,000
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: Matthew Mitchell
Buyer: Shalan Webb
Price: $320,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Cassandra Defeo
Buyer: Benjamin Fendig
Price: $410,000
Location: Mariner’s Landing
Seller: Susan Yeow
Buyer: Edwin Datiz
Price: $195,700
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Judy Marshall
Buyer: Wesara Holdings LLC
Price: $122,500
Location: Caleb’s Crossing
Seller: Donald Wright
Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes INC
Price: $145,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Thanh Tran
Buyer: Milagro Santiago
Price: $123,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Al Lim
Buyer: Amy Anderson
Price: $166,500
Location: Belle Point
Leasor: William Stewart
Leasee: Lisa Jacob
Price: Not listed
Location: Cottage at Jekyll Island
Seller: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island
Buyer: Edward Michels
Price: Not listed
Location: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island