Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 20 through May 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Adam Blackwell

Buyer: Charlie Johnson

Price: $161,000

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: Emby Properties LLC

Buyer: RVG Holdings LLC

Price: $35,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Alfred Arreguin

Buyer: Shanay Britt

Price: $410,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Lisalinc Realty LLC

Buyer: MIRB LLC

Price: $299,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Ross Lepera

Buyer: David Davis

Price: $499,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Thomas Curran

Buyer: JA Carter LLLP

Price: $1,800,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Christopher Daniels

Buyer: Donna Metts

Price: $210,000

Location: Lincoln Place

Seller: CWLOTS LLC

Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Price: $150,500

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Paul Harper

Buyer: Clay Wildt

Price: $162,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: James McEntee

Price: $284,300

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Hodnett Cooper

Buyer: SSI Pace LLC

Price: $176,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Matthew McLain

Buyer: Karen Miller

Price: $385,000

Location: Carriage Gate

Seller: AG AX LLC

Buyer: Kevin Jurgens

Price: $12,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Patsy Bullard

Buyer: Roberto Mendoza

Price: $28,000

Location: Highland Manor

Seller: Yacht Club LLC

Buyer: David Ramba

Price: $379,900

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Brandon Smith

Buyer: Katherinay

Price: $179,900

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Matthew Higgins

Buyer: Scott Hutchinson

Price: $595,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Willis Mitchell Jr.

Buyer: Pennie Hernandez

Price: $113,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Marvin Ribron

Price: $265,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: Caitlin Heath

Buyer: Stephanie Owens

Price: $184,900

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Mark Spain

Buyer: John Royster

Price: $330,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: James Cutia

Buyer: Alonzo White

Price: $150,000

Location: Wyn Joy Place

Seller: Alan Ponders

Buyer: Joseph Anderson

Price: $1,225,000

Location: Wildlife Preserve

Seller: Thuan Nguyen

Buyer: Kimberly Carlozzi

Price: $140,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Michael Shonesy

Buyer: Andrea Moore

Price: $359,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Suzanne Dlugosz

Buyer: Huntting Brown

Price: $290,000

Location: Oaks U 266

Seller: Richard Hutcherson

Buyer: Sheryl Codogan

Price: $47,000

Location: Hutcherson Farms

Seller: Stacie Miller

Buyer: Wanda Drury

Price: $145,000

Location: Lakewood

Seller: John Baird Sr.

Buyer: Brian Hazlitt

Price: $148,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: Dinh Duong

Buyer: Virgil Eckleberry

Price: $170,000

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Hopkins & Company

Buyer: 313 PC LLC

Price: $97,300

Location: Plantation Chase

Seller: Silver Bluff Builders

LLC

Buyer: Tiffany Jurgens

Price: $241,200

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Steve Fitzgerald

Buyer: Roy Lucas

Price: $255,500

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Kyle Jurgens

Buyer: Jeremiah Herrington

Price: $147,000

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Kelly Schulze

Buyer: Brookfield Relocation INC

Price: $310,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Brookfield Relocation

Buyer: Brian Buchanan

Price: $310,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Driggers Homes

Buyer: Raymond Gallant

Price: $239,000

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: Jack Sutton

Buyer: Wright Culpepper

Price: $215,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Timothy Long

Buyer: Robert Gabriel

Price: $103,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: M2S2 LLC

Buyer: Robert Turner

Price: $41,000

Location: Riverfront Plaza

Seller: John Barnes III

Buyer: Kyle Lewis LLC

Price: $965,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Steven Gruskin

Buyer: Mary Owens

Price: $126,500

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Southern Specialty Prop

Buyer: Stacy Miller

Price: $132,000

Location: Palmetto Estates

Seller: Matthew Mitchell

Buyer: Shalan Webb

Price: $320,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Cassandra Defeo

Buyer: Benjamin Fendig

Price: $410,000

Location: Mariner’s Landing

Seller: Susan Yeow

Buyer: Edwin Datiz

Price: $195,700

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Judy Marshall

Buyer: Wesara Holdings LLC

Price: $122,500

Location: Caleb’s Crossing

Seller: Donald Wright

Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes INC

Price: $145,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Thanh Tran

Buyer: Milagro Santiago

Price: $123,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Al Lim

Buyer: Amy Anderson

Price: $166,500

Location: Belle Point

Leasor: William Stewart

Leasee: Lisa Jacob

Price: Not listed

Location: Cottage at Jekyll Island

Seller: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island

Buyer: Edward Michels

Price: Not listed

Location: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island

