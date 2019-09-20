Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 9 through Sept. 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Virgil Eckleberry
Buyer: Roberto Decio
Price: $136,500
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Thomas Larkin
Buyer: Rocann Eliason
Price: $250,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Allen Construction
Buyer: Richard Hart
Price: $510,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Zachary Custom Homes
Buyer: Terrence Thomas
Price: $404,000
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: Tina Binder
Buyer: Paul Ross
Price: $341,500
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Camille Caldwell
Buyer: David Haight
Price: $233,000
Location: Westshore Court
Seller: James Woods
Buyer: Jeff Dennard
Price: $30,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Susan Shaffer
Buyer: McKenzie Padgett
Price: $157,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Daniel Meyers
Buyer: Jon Nielsen
Price: $330,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Gerri Davis
Buyer: Thomas Pickren
Price: $330,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Resi Reo Sub LLC
Buyer: Talisi Clements
Price: $126,000
Location: Culligan Landing
Seller: Max Emery
Buyer: VAMG Ventures
Price: $76,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Carol Ann Johnson
Buyer: Savilla Hill
Price: $90,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Lake Cottages Investors
Buyer: Gretchen Kelly
Price: $1,915,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Robert Morgan
Buyer: Gretchen Johnston
Price: $373,000
Location: Deerfield Estates
Seller: Traci Long DeForge
Buyer: Ashley Davis
Price: $261,500
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Herbert Taylor
Buyer: David Stevenson
Price: $220,000
Location: Bull Island
Seller: Jeffery Worth
Buyer: Michael Walker
Price: $198,500
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Janine Johns
Buyer: Lusine Flake
Price: $130,500
Location: Caleb’s Crossing
Seller: Richard Costello
Buyer: Jeffery Worth
Price: $212,500
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: William Aldredge
Buyer: Sonya Graham
Price: $143,900
Location: Sweet Gum
Seller: Tommy Beck
Buyer: Angela Evans
Price: $180,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Joseph Ciambrone
Buyer: Jeremy Hennecke
Price: $263,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Mary Johnson
Buyer: Michael Kidd
Price: $210,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Bruce Thalacker
Buyer: Fair Sutherlin
Price: $1,320,000
Location: Beachview
Seller: John Vant Land
Buyer: Harry Parker
Price: $283,500
Location: Windwood Acres
Seller: Amanda Abshier
Buyer: Hamant Patel
Price: $245,000
Location: Palmetto Lake
Seller: Henry Tuech
Buyer: June Tedder
Price: $167,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Angelynn Thomas
Buyer: Aubrey Sweeney
Price: $114,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Thomas Stark
Buyer: Robert Marascalco
Price: $620,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: MTR Real Estate Services
Buyer: Jennell Garrett
Price: $100,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Miriam Narmore
Buyer: James Blakewood
Price: $215,000
Location: Skiff Landing
Seller: Randall Tolliver Sr.
Buyer: Shawn Oliver
Price: $250,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Limeburn Group
Buyer: David Vincent
Price: $322,000
Location: Limeburn Village
Seller: David Pope
Buyer: Christopher Reale
Price: $689,000
Location: Shaw’s Bounty
Seller: William Blackerby Sr.
Buyer: Austin Catts
Price: $354,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: William Brown
Buyer: Dael Perez
Price: $138,900
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: James Rhodes
Buyer: Michael Deal
Price: $179,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Driggers Home Inc.
Buyer: Joy Devor
Price: $197,600
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: William Wolfe
Buyer: James Veres
Price: $1,325,000
Location: Dunbar Creek
Seller: Beth Ann Tyrer
Buyer: Tammy Barnes
Price: $195,000
Location: West Shore Landing
Seller: Eddie Ray Godley
Buyer: Matthew O’Connor
Price: $228,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Fumiko Ikeda
Buyer: John Ford
Price: $25,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Karla Goodson
Buyer: Suresh Parayil
Price: $174,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Bank of Eastman
Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes
Price: $324,000
Location: Autumn’s Woods
Seller: LABR Realty LLC
Buyer: Kevin O’Brien
Price: $2,750,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Deborah Vergnolle
Buyer: Mary Hicks
Price: $250,000
Location: Limeburn Village
Seller: Campbell Construction
Buyer: Ryan Redding
Price: $235,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Norma Lucus
Buyer: L. Andrew Smith
Price: $650,000
Location: St. Simons Club
Seller: Lee Catts
Buyer: Tadd Wessel
Price: $2,100,000
Location: Black Banks
Seller: Norbert Paga
Buyer: David Crews
Price: $545,000
Location: Country Club Drive
Seller: Henry Williams
Buyer: GILL Land LLC
Price: $87,500
Location: Winter Chase
Seller: Palmetto Group
Buyer: Christopher Spivey
Price: $472,500
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Stephen Albrecht
Buyer: Thomas Oppold
Price: $162,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: David Sorrells
Buyer: Joni Herrin
Price: $187,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Matthew Dobbs
Buyer: Olivia Koerber
Price: $98,800
Location: Davenport Tract
Seller: Anne Waters
Buyer: KM Holdings LLC
Price: $320,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Joe McKelvey
Buyer: Donnell Rabine
Price: $159,900
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Calford Jones
Buyer: Robert Tucker
Price: $ 50,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Mary Lee Norvell
Buyer: Aaron Allen
Price: $275,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Claudia Boffard
Buyer: Albert Swann
Price: $ 245,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Sandra Schoettle
Buyer: Taylor Thaw
Price: $445,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Clark Hendley
Buyer: Richard Furr
Price: $370,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Leasor: Ocean Oaks Jekyll Island
Leasee: Frederick John
Price: N/A
Location: Jekyll Island