Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 9 through Sept. 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Virgil Eckleberry

Buyer: Roberto Decio

Price: $136,500

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Thomas Larkin

Buyer: Rocann Eliason

Price: $250,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Allen Construction

Buyer: Richard Hart

Price: $510,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Zachary Custom Homes

Buyer: Terrence Thomas

Price: $404,000

Location: Carriage Gate

Seller: Tina Binder

Buyer: Paul Ross

Price: $341,500

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Camille Caldwell

Buyer: David Haight

Price: $233,000

Location: Westshore Court

Seller: James Woods

Buyer: Jeff Dennard

Price: $30,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Susan Shaffer

Buyer: McKenzie Padgett

Price: $157,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Daniel Meyers

Buyer: Jon Nielsen

Price: $330,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Gerri Davis

Buyer: Thomas Pickren

Price: $330,000

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: Resi Reo Sub LLC

Buyer: Talisi Clements

Price: $126,000

Location: Culligan Landing

Seller: Max Emery

Buyer: VAMG Ventures

Price: $76,000

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: Carol Ann Johnson

Buyer: Savilla Hill

Price: $90,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Lake Cottages Investors

Buyer: Gretchen Kelly

Price: $1,915,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Robert Morgan

Buyer: Gretchen Johnston

Price: $373,000

Location: Deerfield Estates

Seller: Traci Long DeForge

Buyer: Ashley Davis

Price: $261,500

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Herbert Taylor

Buyer: David Stevenson

Price: $220,000

Location: Bull Island

Seller: Jeffery Worth

Buyer: Michael Walker

Price: $198,500

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Janine Johns

Buyer: Lusine Flake

Price: $130,500

Location: Caleb’s Crossing

Seller: Richard Costello

Buyer: Jeffery Worth

Price: $212,500

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: William Aldredge

Buyer: Sonya Graham

Price: $143,900

Location: Sweet Gum

Seller: Tommy Beck

Buyer: Angela Evans

Price: $180,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Joseph Ciambrone

Buyer: Jeremy Hennecke

Price: $263,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Mary Johnson

Buyer: Michael Kidd

Price: $210,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Bruce Thalacker

Buyer: Fair Sutherlin

Price: $1,320,000

Location: Beachview

Seller: John Vant Land

Buyer: Harry Parker

Price: $283,500

Location: Windwood Acres

Seller: Amanda Abshier

Buyer: Hamant Patel

Price: $245,000

Location: Palmetto Lake

Seller: Henry Tuech

Buyer: June Tedder

Price: $167,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Angelynn Thomas

Buyer: Aubrey Sweeney

Price: $114,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: Thomas Stark

Buyer: Robert Marascalco

Price: $620,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: MTR Real Estate Services

Buyer: Jennell Garrett

Price: $100,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Miriam Narmore

Buyer: James Blakewood

Price: $215,000

Location: Skiff Landing

Seller: Randall Tolliver Sr.

Buyer: Shawn Oliver

Price: $250,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Limeburn Group

Buyer: David Vincent

Price: $322,000

Location: Limeburn Village

Seller: David Pope

Buyer: Christopher Reale

Price: $689,000

Location: Shaw’s Bounty

Seller: William Blackerby Sr.

Buyer: Austin Catts

Price: $354,000

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: William Brown

Buyer: Dael Perez

Price: $138,900

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: James Rhodes

Buyer: Michael Deal

Price: $179,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Driggers Home Inc.

Buyer: Joy Devor

Price: $197,600

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: William Wolfe

Buyer: James Veres

Price: $1,325,000

Location: Dunbar Creek

Seller: Beth Ann Tyrer

Buyer: Tammy Barnes

Price: $195,000

Location: West Shore Landing

Seller: Eddie Ray Godley

Buyer: Matthew O’Connor

Price: $228,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Fumiko Ikeda

Buyer: John Ford

Price: $25,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Karla Goodson

Buyer: Suresh Parayil

Price: $174,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Bank of Eastman

Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes

Price: $324,000

Location: Autumn’s Woods

Seller: LABR Realty LLC

Buyer: Kevin O’Brien

Price: $2,750,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Deborah Vergnolle

Buyer: Mary Hicks

Price: $250,000

Location: Limeburn Village

Seller: Campbell Construction

Buyer: Ryan Redding

Price: $235,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Norma Lucus

Buyer: L. Andrew Smith

Price: $650,000

Location: St. Simons Club

Seller: Lee Catts

Buyer: Tadd Wessel

Price: $2,100,000

Location: Black Banks

Seller: Norbert Paga

Buyer: David Crews

Price: $545,000

Location: Country Club Drive

Seller: Henry Williams

Buyer: GILL Land LLC

Price: $87,500

Location: Winter Chase

Seller: Palmetto Group

Buyer: Christopher Spivey

Price: $472,500

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Stephen Albrecht

Buyer: Thomas Oppold

Price: $162,000

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: David Sorrells

Buyer: Joni Herrin

Price: $187,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Matthew Dobbs

Buyer: Olivia Koerber

Price: $98,800

Location: Davenport Tract

Seller: Anne Waters

Buyer: KM Holdings LLC

Price: $320,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Joe McKelvey

Buyer: Donnell Rabine

Price: $159,900

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Calford Jones

Buyer: Robert Tucker

Price: $ 50,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Mary Lee Norvell

Buyer: Aaron Allen

Price: $275,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Claudia Boffard

Buyer: Albert Swann

Price: $ 245,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Sandra Schoettle

Buyer: Taylor Thaw

Price: $445,000

Location: Wymberly on the Marsh

Seller: Clark Hendley

Buyer: Richard Furr

Price: $370,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Leasor: Ocean Oaks Jekyll Island

Leasee: Frederick John

Price: N/A

Location: Jekyll Island

