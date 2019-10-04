Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 23 through Sept. 27 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Sally Hardman
Buyer: Timothy Evans
Price: $489,000
Location: Thompson Cove
Seller: Leslie Bogart
Buyer: J. Zamora
Price: $285,000
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: Jeffrey Johns
Buyer: Rosendo Fumero
Price: $479,000
Location: Not listed
Seller: John Howard
Buyer: Mary Helen Moses
Price: $480,000
Location: Watermark
Seller: United Rentals Realty LLC
Buyer: Marvin Yoder
Price: $365,000
Location: Commercial Park
Seller: Bettina Rusher
Buyer: Sandra Stimson
Price: $289,500
Location: Limeburn Village
Seller: Slice of Heaven Property
Buyer: Ralph Alewine
Price: $1,350,000
Location: Sea Island River Club
Seller: Karen Tierney
Buyer: Ann Bell
Price: $150,000
Location: St. Simons Island
Seller: Randy Jarrell
Buyer: John Peters
Price: $285,000
Location: Altama River SC
Seller: Mark Johnson
Buyer: Sue Mikell
Price: $210,000
Location: Brunswick Peninsula
Seller: Alexander Odyssey LLC
Buyer: Lori Willis
Price: $236,900
Location: Grant’s Ferry Cove
Seller: Secretary of Housing
Buyer: Angela Golden
Price: $137,500
Location: Greencove
Seller: Richard Rochelle
Buyer: Frank Bonati
Price: $950,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Steven Bucknell
Buyer: Reece Dillon
Price: $510,000
Location: Palm Grove Islands
Seller: Aaron Agrelius
Buyer: Jayson McMillen
Price: $215,000
Location: Shell Point
Seller: Clinton Joiner
Buyer: Jose Dueno
Price: $165,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: Claude Knight
Buyer: George Dupuy
Price: $310,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Jane Beetem
Buyer: Stephan Aldrich
Price: $62,500
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Eugene Scanlon
Buyer: Russell Mentzer
Price: $380,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Strother Point Inc.
Buyer: Alyssa Thomas
Price: $345,000
Location: Battery L 9
Seller: Mary Helen Moses
Buyer: Lawrence Brown
Price: $387,500
Location: Kingsmarsh
Seller: Dan Emanuel
Buyer: Felix Francisco
Price: $21,900
Location: New Town
Seller: Felipe Francisco
Buyer: M. Catarina
Price: $21,900
Location: New Town
Seller: Kristine Nathanson
Buyer: K. Nathanson
Price: $220,000
Location: Point L 8
Seller: John Tidwell Jr.
Buyer: M. Marchman
Price: $390,000
Location: San Simeon Townhouse
Seller: Tara Martin
Buyer: Martins P8 LLC
Price: $790,000
Location: King and Prince Villas
Seller: Robert Andrews
Buyer: Ashley Tucker
Price: $63,600
Location: Pine View
Seller: Layde Vickers
Buyer: Jeanine Dell
Price: $150,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Phillip Saleeby
Buyer: Dixie McCoy
Price: $103,500
Location: Belle Point
Seller: William Nelson
Buyer: Albert Marshall
Price: $305,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: William DeLoach
Buyer: R. Glendenning
Price: $178,000
Location: Keith Dills Land
Seller: Rebecca Buffer
Buyer: W. Cochran
Price: $22,500
Location: Pine Meadows
Seller: Reese Chewning Jr.
Buyer: Rosa Jiminez
Price: $45,000
Location: Valerie Blk
Seller: Linnie Torkildsen
Buyer: Jared Oglesby
Price: $90,000
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: Erica Dutka
Buyer: James Johnson
Price: $208,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Aaron Szala
Buyer: Chad Reed
Price: $318,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Carlene Gilmer
Buyer: Sharon O’Quinn
Price: $65,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Donnie Smith
Buyer: K. Stewart
Price: $222,000
Location: None given
Seller: Maezelle Sullivan
Buyer: Quentin Sullivan
Price: $45,000
Location: Perry Park Urban Renewal
Seller: Stephan Sharpe
Buyer: R. Strickland
Price: $155,500
Location: North End
Seller: John Howard
Buyer: B. Carpenter
Price: $860,000
Location: Kaufamn Tract
Seller: Ag Ax LLC
Buyer: James Burke
Price: $12,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Ag Ax LLC
Buyer: Silver Bluff
Price: $18,800
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Ag Ax LLC
Buyer: Michael Sayer
Price: $12,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Ag Ax LLC
Buyer: Sawgrass Construction
Price: $12,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Mary Katherine Deaton
Buyer: Steven Dukes
Price: $167,000
Location: Troupe Creek
Seller: Ronald Miller
Buyer: Leslie Mattingly
Price: $570,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Geneva Hyde
Buyer: Matthew Duggar
Price: $230,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: Marguerite Brown
Buyer: Bonnie Ulman
Price: $499,900
Location: East Beach
Seller: Moonlight Partners LLC
Buyer: J. Wainwright
Price: $390,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Regina Weldon
Buyer: Peggy McMicken
Price: $260,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Chip Amerson
Buyer: Wakeitha Vail
Price: $197,200
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: Jason Horrell
Buyer: J. Jerusalem
Price: $545,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Payton Turner
Buyer: Kenneth Cooper
Price: $137,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Kristel Tyre
Buyer: Ryan Coleman
Price: $178,200
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Christian Renewal Ministry
Buyer: Uvery Morrell
Price: $12,000
Location: Myers Hill
Seller: Kathleen Sawyer
Buyer: B. Strickland
Price: $518,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons
Seller: 212 Harbour Oaks LLC
Buyer: Clayton Joppie
Price: $269,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Vaca Condos II LLC
Buyer: Johnathan Haney
Price: $369,000
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Vaca Condos II
Price: $320,000
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: Jessica Thigpen
Buyer: Richard Thigpen
Price: $74,000
Location: W.E. Toler
Seller: Addison Kelly
Buyer: Michael Joiner
Price: $225,000
Location: Nottinghill
Seller: Parker Longabaugh LLC
Buyer: Kristy Varner
Price: $102,000
Location: Washington Heights
Seller: Alice Whitney
Buyer: Old Cypress Mill
Price: $150,000
Location: Promenade
Seller: Jeffrey Wyrick
Buyer: Collen Hickey
Price: $115,000
Location: Oak Bluff
Seller: Jennifer Cahoon
Buyer: Nancy Cahoon
Price: $12,000
Location: Nancy Cahoon Estates
Seller: William Brantley
Buyer: Tabari Renrick
Price: $138,000
Location: Glynn Heights