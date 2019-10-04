Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 23 through Sept. 27 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Sally Hardman

Buyer: Timothy Evans

Price: $489,000

Location: Thompson Cove

Seller: Leslie Bogart

Buyer: J. Zamora

Price: $285,000

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: Jeffrey Johns

Buyer: Rosendo Fumero

Price: $479,000

Location: Not listed

Seller: John Howard

Buyer: Mary Helen Moses

Price: $480,000

Location: Watermark

Seller: United Rentals Realty LLC

Buyer: Marvin Yoder

Price: $365,000

Location: Commercial Park

Seller: Bettina Rusher

Buyer: Sandra Stimson

Price: $289,500

Location: Limeburn Village

Seller: Slice of Heaven Property

Buyer: Ralph Alewine

Price: $1,350,000

Location: Sea Island River Club

Seller: Karen Tierney

Buyer: Ann Bell

Price: $150,000

Location: St. Simons Island

Seller: Randy Jarrell

Buyer: John Peters

Price: $285,000

Location: Altama River SC

Seller: Mark Johnson

Buyer: Sue Mikell

Price: $210,000

Location: Brunswick Peninsula

Seller: Alexander Odyssey LLC

Buyer: Lori Willis

Price: $236,900

Location: Grant’s Ferry Cove

Seller: Secretary of Housing

Buyer: Angela Golden

Price: $137,500

Location: Greencove

Seller: Richard Rochelle

Buyer: Frank Bonati

Price: $950,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Steven Bucknell

Buyer: Reece Dillon

Price: $510,000

Location: Palm Grove Islands

Seller: Aaron Agrelius

Buyer: Jayson McMillen

Price: $215,000

Location: Shell Point

Seller: Clinton Joiner

Buyer: Jose Dueno

Price: $165,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: Claude Knight

Buyer: George Dupuy

Price: $310,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Jane Beetem

Buyer: Stephan Aldrich

Price: $62,500

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Eugene Scanlon

Buyer: Russell Mentzer

Price: $380,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Strother Point Inc.

Buyer: Alyssa Thomas

Price: $345,000

Location: Battery L 9

Seller: Mary Helen Moses

Buyer: Lawrence Brown

Price: $387,500

Location: Kingsmarsh

Seller: Dan Emanuel

Buyer: Felix Francisco

Price: $21,900

Location: New Town

Seller: Felipe Francisco

Buyer: M. Catarina

Price: $21,900

Location: New Town

Seller: Kristine Nathanson

Buyer: K. Nathanson

Price: $220,000

Location: Point L 8

Seller: John Tidwell Jr.

Buyer: M. Marchman

Price: $390,000

Location: San Simeon Townhouse

Seller: Tara Martin

Buyer: Martins P8 LLC

Price: $790,000

Location: King and Prince Villas

Seller: Robert Andrews

Buyer: Ashley Tucker

Price: $63,600

Location: Pine View

Seller: Layde Vickers

Buyer: Jeanine Dell

Price: $150,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Phillip Saleeby

Buyer: Dixie McCoy

Price: $103,500

Location: Belle Point

Seller: William Nelson

Buyer: Albert Marshall

Price: $305,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: William DeLoach

Buyer: R. Glendenning

Price: $178,000

Location: Keith Dills Land

Seller: Rebecca Buffer

Buyer: W. Cochran

Price: $22,500

Location: Pine Meadows

Seller: Reese Chewning Jr.

Buyer: Rosa Jiminez

Price: $45,000

Location: Valerie Blk

Seller: Linnie Torkildsen

Buyer: Jared Oglesby

Price: $90,000

Location: High Hill Lakes

Seller: Erica Dutka

Buyer: James Johnson

Price: $208,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Aaron Szala

Buyer: Chad Reed

Price: $318,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Carlene Gilmer

Buyer: Sharon O’Quinn

Price: $65,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Donnie Smith

Buyer: K. Stewart

Price: $222,000

Location: None given

Seller: Maezelle Sullivan

Buyer: Quentin Sullivan

Price: $45,000

Location: Perry Park Urban Renewal

Seller: Stephan Sharpe

Buyer: R. Strickland

Price: $155,500

Location: North End

Seller: John Howard

Buyer: B. Carpenter

Price: $860,000

Location: Kaufamn Tract

Seller: Ag Ax LLC

Buyer: James Burke

Price: $12,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Ag Ax LLC

Buyer: Silver Bluff

Price: $18,800

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Ag Ax LLC

Buyer: Michael Sayer

Price: $12,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Ag Ax LLC

Buyer: Sawgrass Construction

Price: $12,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Mary Katherine Deaton

Buyer: Steven Dukes

Price: $167,000

Location: Troupe Creek

Seller: Ronald Miller

Buyer: Leslie Mattingly

Price: $570,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Geneva Hyde

Buyer: Matthew Duggar

Price: $230,000

Location: Oaks

Seller: Marguerite Brown

Buyer: Bonnie Ulman

Price: $499,900

Location: East Beach

Seller: Moonlight Partners LLC

Buyer: J. Wainwright

Price: $390,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Regina Weldon

Buyer: Peggy McMicken

Price: $260,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Chip Amerson

Buyer: Wakeitha Vail

Price: $197,200

Location: Country Club Park

Seller: Jason Horrell

Buyer: J. Jerusalem

Price: $545,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Payton Turner

Buyer: Kenneth Cooper

Price: $137,000

Location: Glendale Gardens

Seller: Kristel Tyre

Buyer: Ryan Coleman

Price: $178,200

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Christian Renewal Ministry

Buyer: Uvery Morrell

Price: $12,000

Location: Myers Hill

Seller: Kathleen Sawyer

Buyer: B. Strickland

Price: $518,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons

Seller: 212 Harbour Oaks LLC

Buyer: Clayton Joppie

Price: $269,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Vaca Condos II LLC

Buyer: Johnathan Haney

Price: $369,000

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Vaca Condos II

Price: $320,000

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: Jessica Thigpen

Buyer: Richard Thigpen

Price: $74,000

Location: W.E. Toler

Seller: Addison Kelly

Buyer: Michael Joiner

Price: $225,000

Location: Nottinghill

Seller: Parker Longabaugh LLC

Buyer: Kristy Varner

Price: $102,000

Location: Washington Heights

Seller: Alice Whitney

Buyer: Old Cypress Mill

Price: $150,000

Location: Promenade

Seller: Jeffrey Wyrick

Buyer: Collen Hickey

Price: $115,000

Location: Oak Bluff

Seller: Jennifer Cahoon

Buyer: Nancy Cahoon

Price: $12,000

Location: Nancy Cahoon Estates

Seller: William Brantley

Buyer: Tabari Renrick

Price: $138,000

Location: Glynn Heights

