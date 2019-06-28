Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 17 through June 21 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Yung Sung
Buyer: John McSherry
Price: $190,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Waterway Properties LLC
Buyer: Robert C Bryan Family Limited
Price: $337,800
Location: Island and Bus Center
Seller: Shaun Caldwell
Buyer: Hongtong Zheng
Price: $265,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Zhi Lin
Buyer: Juanita Bivins
Price: $170,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: David Marshall
Buyer: Terry Marshall
Price: $16,000
Location: Baumgartner Acres
Seller: Kenneth Love
Buyer: Neal Boatright
Price: $2,200
Location: Montipelier Tract
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature
Buyer: Sean Baker
Price: $199,300
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Amy Robinson
Buyer: Derek Samson
Price: $260,000
Location: Kingstowne
Seller: Tracey Anderson
Buyer: Brendon Kirkland
Price: $238,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: SEGA Hotels LLC
Buyer: Dutt Muni & Mahavir LLC
Price: $2,677,600
Location: Days Inn Hotel
Seller: Vera Liles
Buyer: Christen Barrett
Price: $193,000
Location: Millcrest
Seller: Pallet Menders INC
Buyer: Christy Wilson
Price: $139,900
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Olivia Godley
Buyer: Quinnon Roberts
Price: $150,000
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: Delia Cate
Buyer: Erik Hartshorn
Price: $71,000
Location: Mark Carr Square
Seller: Ocean Vistas LLC
Buyer: Joseph Benoit
Price: $770,000
Location: Ocean Breeze
Seller: Bobby Troupe
Buyer: Kyle Jurgens
Price: $12,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Barbara Strickland
Buyer: Vikki Sims
Price: $198,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Samuel Hambright
Buyer: Nichols Stevens
Price: $102,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Secretary of Veterans
Buyer: Justin Loper
Price: $129,900
Location: Willow Creek
Seller: Equity Trust Co.
Buyer: Jacob Garrison
Price: $169,500
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: 4M Properties LLC
Buyer: Susan Poznick
Price: $590,000
Location: Beach View
Seller: Anita Broadbent
Buyer: Ruthie Perkins
Price: $74,400
Location: Island Square
Seller: Stephen Vose
Buyer: KM Holdings LLC
Price: $285,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Joanne Sims
Buyer: Michael Attaway
Price: $2,500,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Amy Seeks
Buyer: ASC Investment Holdings LLC
Price: $345,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: John Matthews
Buyer: Gordon Unit 304 LLC
Price: $365,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Edward Mecchella
Buyer: William Watson
Price: $175,000
Location: Island Professional Park
Seller: Kimberly Whitaker
Buyer: Steven Meadors
Price: $140,500
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Benjamin Bucy
Buyer: Cynthia Crymes
Price: $347,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Zachry Veal
Buyer: Ryan Scates
Price: $835,000
Location: St. Simons Club
Seller: Benjamin Galland
Buyer: Lucas Williams
Price: $270,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Arthone Drisdom Sr.
Buyer: Phillip Jones
Price: $7,500
Location: Washington Square
Seller: Stephanie Cobb
Buyer: John Hansen
Price: $462,700
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Richard Cochran
Buyer: Jeffrey Strickland
Price: $295,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Michael Dunn
Buyer: John Shrophire
Price: $1,475,000
Location: Still Water
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature
Buyer: Joshua Stephens
Price: $195,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Kevin Fussell
Buyer: Kevin Chase
Price: $895,000
Location: Butler Mews
Seller: Alfred Vincent
Buyer: Trina Leggett
Price: $79,900
Location: Glynco Annex
Seller: Joe Milton
Buyer: Dennis Jones
Price: $138,900
Location: No. 1 Fairway
Seller: Jeffrey Shue
Buyer: Casey Withers
Price: $181,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Genie Gowen
Buyer: William Sparks
Price: $140,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Lynette McBride
Buyer: Aaron Holden
Price: $200,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: James Watson
Buyer: Doyle Watson
Price: $26,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: AG AX LLC
Buyer: Luz Cardona
Price: $12,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Amy Stewart
Buyer: Wendi Ricks
Price: $1,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Nathan Rikansrud
Buyer: John Matthews
Price: $322,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Michael Razzano
Buyer: Jon Cannada
Price: $188,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Michael Faught
Buyer: Page Pate
Price: $520,000
Location: Bulter Mews Plantation
Seller: Matthew Jones
Buyer: Pallet Menders INC
Price: $5,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Joseph Proctor
Buyer: Larry Selph
Price: $161,300
Location: Tupelo Block
Seller: CVG Enterprises Inc
Buyer: Susan Walker
Price: $54,200
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Gregory Gratias
Buyer: Harvey Anderson
Price: $60,000
Location: Winter Chase
Seller: Louise Bartlett
Buyer: Benjamin Galland
Price: $340,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Rolf Lundberg
Buyer: Russell Hoaster
Price: $640,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: John Hofmann
Buyer: Rolf Lundberg
Price: $399,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf
Seller: Yacht Club LLC
Buyer: Joanne Sims
Price: $380,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Gloria Rowell
Buyer: Clyde Dallas
Price: $6,500
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Stephens Sullens
Price: $505,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Gregory Youra
Buyer: Matthew Jones
Price: $537,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Benjamin Hutchinson
Buyer: William Barnes
Price: $160,000
Location: Bel Air Estates
Seller: Anne Alphonson
Buyer: Barbara Arcomano
Price: $600,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Forethought Life Insurance
Buyer: Kathy Hubert
Price: $1,025,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Robert Haase
Buyer: Bay Creek Investments LLC
Price: $33,000
Location: Dixie Hwy
Seller: Beverly Schumacher
Buyer: Erin Bryant
Price: $135,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Shirley Barr
Buyer: Royer Property Investments
Price: $33,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Daniels Construction Co.
Buyer: Michael Bobbey
Price: $32,500
Location: Serenoa Cove
Seller: Maynad Yoder
Buyer: Charles Hull Concrete INC
Price: $170,000
Location: Touchstone South
Seller: Emily Dawson
Buyer: Michael Thomas
Price: $162,000
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: David Knox
Buyer: Jermy Ayala
Price: $105,000
Location: Knox AC Tract
Leasor: South Georgia 82 LLC
Leasee: Colony Bank
Price: Not listed
Location: Not named