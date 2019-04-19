Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 8 through April 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Paulo Albuerque

Buyer: Jenny Turner

Price: $580,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Driggers Family Partnership

Buyer: WJH LLC

Price: $247,500

Location: Saddle Brook

Seller: Terry Driggers

Buyer: WJH LLC

Price: $82,500

Location: Saddle Brook

Seller: Terry Driggers

Buyer: WJH LLC

Price: $82,500

Location: Saddle Brook

Seller: Terry Driggers

Buyer: WJH LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: Saddle Brook

Seller: Terry Driggers

Buyer: WJH LLC

Price: $137,500

Location: Saddle Brook

Seller: Terry Driggers

Buyer: WJH LLC

Price: $137,500

Location: Saddle Brook

Seller: Driggers Homes INC

Buyer: WJH LLC

Price: $825,000

Location: Saddle Brook

Seller: Michael Middleton

Buyer: Marion Temple

Price: $238,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Laura Ann Powell

Buyer: Ernest Hall

Price: $110,000

Location: Sandalwood Blk

Seller: Ashley Power

Buyer: Sabrina Nichols

Price: $195,500

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Bennu Investments and Development

Buyer: Shayna Fisher

Price: $94,700

Location: Habersham Park

Seller: Susan Williamson

Buyer: Mark Boozer

Price: $680,000

Location: Villas at Frederica

Seller: Stephanie Owens

Buyer: Reese Remy

Price: $177,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Judee Bianco

Buyer: Stephen Upton

Price: $242,500

Location: Fairway

Seller: Rachel Benasuly

Buyer: Polly Howell

Price: $139,000

Location: Caleb’s Crossing Townhouse

Seller: Kathleen Letarte

Buyer: James Crofut

Price: $315,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Chadwick Ireland

Buyer: Karla Poblete

Price: $103,100

Location: Pine Haven

Seller: Thomas Denmark

Buyer: Susan Parker

Price: $395,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf and Country

Seller: Jaye Givens

Buyer: Tina Shaw

Price: $126,800

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: John Puryear

Buyer: Stephen Cookson

Price: $100,000

Location: South Port

Seller: Phillip Weston

Buyer: Melanie Collum

Price: $350,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: William Rosson

Buyer: Robert Titelman

Price: $1,198,000

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottage

Seller: Katie Hillman

Buyer: David Howes

Price: $213,000

Location: Courtyard Villas

Seller: Flanagan Development

Buyer: Russell Weber

Price: $484,900

Location: Silver Oaks

Seller: Jill Finch

Buyer: John Thomas

Price: $1,550,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Eddie Wise

Buyer: Dana Padilla

Price: $167,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Lisa Anderson

Buyer: Frank Berger

Price: $130,000

Location: Northside Estates

Seller: Michael Patrick

Buyer: Felix Ramirez

Price: $70,000

Location: South End

Seller: Bradley Hitchcock

Buyer: Daniel Parshley

Price: $140,000

Location: Boykin Ridge

Seller: Federal National Mortgage

Buyer: AMG Property Group LLC

Price: $69,000

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Shawn McQueen

Buyer: Jose Martinez

Price: $16,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Charles Williams

Buyer: Blake Merrill

Price: $150,000

Location: Arnold Villa Estates

Seller: Paula Gray

Buyer: Corey Wood

Price: $90,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Stephanie Mitchell

Buyer: Caitlin O’Neal

Price: $90,100

Location: Old Town

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Joy Hector

Price: $208,900

Location: Autumn’s Wood

Seller: Connie Marcy

Buyer: Hayley Attman

Price: $117,000

Location: Redwood

Seller: Sonbern LLC

Buyer: S&T Gonzalez Investments LLC

Price: $23,500

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Pequaming Co

Buyer: Megan McKinnon

Price: $216,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: A. Delburt Griffin

Buyer: Morey Bell

Price: $214,300

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Equity Trust Co.

Buyer: United Investments Holdings LLC

Price: $3,300

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Equity Trust Co.

Buyer: United Investments Holdings LLC

Price: $3,300

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Out of Gee LLC

Buyer: United Investment Holdings LLC

Price: $6,600

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: David Synder

Buyer: Willard Snyder

Price: $730,000

Location: Black Banks

Seller: Wayne Huizenga Jr.

Buyer: Courtney Nowell

Price: $2,225,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Freddie Rapuana

Buyer: Andrea Chappelle

Price: $494,900

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Peacock Brunswick Re LLC

Buyer: Step One Investments LLC

Price: $6,350,000

Location: O C Welch

Seller: Allan Hattaway

Buyer: Great Egret Partners LLC

Price: $197,000

Location: CJ Anderson Estate

Seller: Jimmy Drury

Buyer: James Koutnik

Price: $214,500

Location: Demere Road

Seller: Lauren DeLoach

Buyer: Fred Sutton

Price: $168,000

Location: Ricefield

Seller: Mary Whitten

Buyer: Earl Ellis

Price: $85,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Jane Prendergast

Buyer: David Morgagn

Price: $300,000

Location: North End

Seller: David Morgan

Buyer: Jane Prendergast

Price: $325,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: James Blount

Buyer: Archaeological Conservation

Price: $55,000

Location: Choctaw Square

Seller: John Murray

Buyer: Rameez Qureshi

Price: $7,000

Location: Garden Grove

Seller: Hugh Williams

Buyer: Suzanne Stearns

Price: $258,000

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Park Brady Consulting LLC

Buyer: Linda Feuss

Price: $1,562,500

Location: Golf Retreat

Seller: Todd Jones

Buyer: Karen Robinson

Price: $610,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Terry Fulks

Buyer: Don MacLaren

Price: $265,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: James Neal

Buyer: Mark Heith

Price: $288,000

Location: Drake’s Landing

Seller: Donald Bothem

Buyer: Peter Liedman

Price: $220,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Alice Amiot

Buyer: Robert Moeller

Price: $148,000

Location: Goodtown

Seller: Jim Spriggle

Buyer: Celeste White

Price: $114,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Linda Frisby

Buyer: Wayne Pearce

Price: $60,000

Location: Tiffany Estates

