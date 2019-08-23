Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 12 through Aug. 16 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Richard Baker
Buyer: James Wallace
Price: $360,500
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Diane Wall
Buyer: Earle Porter
Price: $88,000
Location: Serenity Place
Seller: White Heron
Buyer: Nicholas Luppino
Price: $52,000
Location: Courtyard
Seller: Gregory Woolard
Buyer: Thomas Rogers Jr.
Price: $212, 800
Location: Crow’s Nest
Seller: Lloyd Smith
Buyer: Hazanna LLC
Price: $32,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Brenton Arnold
Buyer: Drew Clements
Price: $150,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Timothy Stevens
Buyer: Melisa Nolen
Price: $194,000
Location: Turton West
Seller: Richard Orsetti
Buyer: Rebecca Tucker
Price: $427,000
Location: Captain’s Walk
Seller: Rebecca Tucker
Buyer: Joseph Underwood
Price: $600,000
Location: Ocean Village
Seller: Walter Fallstrom
Buyer: Robyn Markley
Price: $310,000
Location: Sugarmill
Seller: Paul Malone
Buyer: Katherine Duffell
Price: $165,000
Location: Belle Pointe East
Seller: Hodnett Cooper
Buyer: SSI Page LLC
Price: $192,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Mark Nyeste
Buyer: Greg Moxley
Price: $205,000
Location: Millcrest
Seller: Matthew Carter
Buyer: Brittany Mills
Price: $178,500
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Southern Heritage Realty
Buyer: Victor Barnes Jr.
Price: $245,000
Location: Courtyard
Seller: Katherine Duffell
Buyer: Jonah Rigdon
Price: $199,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Glenn Sasser
Buyer: Joan Anderson
Price: $427,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Solid Rock Holdings LLC
Buyer: Ronnie Luke
Price: $22,400
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes
Buyer: Zsombor Mayer
Price: $286,300
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: James Reynolds
Buyer: Dennis Nelson
Price: $215,500
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: Synovus Bank
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group
Price: $100,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: Leila Baldwin
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group
Price: $275,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Douglas Stein
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group
Price: $1,425,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Henry Smith
Buyer: Richard Reyes
Price: $332,000
Location: Simonton Court
Seller: Stewart Atkins
Buyer: Michael Goodroe
Price: $285,000
Location: Middleton Home
Seller: Charles Schaller
Buyer: Sheba Black
Price: $177,900
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: David Raczynski
Buyer: Amy Holloway
Price: $292,000
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller:JWB Owner LLC
Buyer: Michelle Stewart
Price: $540,000
Location: Brampton Commercial Parks
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Sandy Vacation LLC
Price: $1,300,000
Location: St. Simons Beach Club
Seller: Mary O’Malley
Buyer: Kelsey Behrend
Price: $155,400
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Stephen Arant
Buyer: Erick Funn
Price: $530,000
Location: Laurel View
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Reba Johnson
Price: $480,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Helen Morton
Price: $900,000
Location: Parkview
Seller: Reba Johnson
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group
Price: $1,380,000
Location: St. Simons Beach Club
Seller: Joshua Foulk
Buyer: Marcm LLC
Price: $617,000
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate
Buyer: Stacey Weinstein
Price: $42,500
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: James Todd
Buyer: Robert Johnstone
Price: $228,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Caroline Harris
Buyer: Donnie Manning
Price: $149,900
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Richard Otto
Buyer: Flanagan Development
Price: $154,000
Location: North End
Seller: Richard Otto
Buyer: 29 James Pearey LLC
Price: $165,000
Location: North End
Seller: 405 N Harbour Oaks LLC
Buyer: Seed Investments LLC
Price: $265,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Tyra Sanderson
Price: $220,900
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Louise Carter
Buyer: Efrain Sanchez
Price: $40,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: William Tarto
Buyer: Samuel Brantley
Price: $35,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Mary Boswell
Buyer: Juan Blanco
Price: $35,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Neil Foster
Buyer: Juan Morales
Price: $11,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Ryan Flowers
Buyer: James Farrell
Price: $164,000
Location: Buckmeadow
Seller: Equity Trust Co.
Buyer: Enrique Verdun
Price: $75,000
Location: North Point
Seller: Brookhill Holdings LLC
Buyer: Livelaughlove LLC
Price: $2,650,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Diane Cousins
Buyer: Michael Irwin
Price: $185,000
Location: Nottinghill
Seller: Susan Chon
Buyer: 201 Five Pounds LLC
Price: $420,000
Location: Shaw’s Bounty
Seller: Genesis 23 LLC
Buyer: Seaside Medical LLC
Price: $6,550,000
Location: Parcels 1 and 2 Commence at Concrete
Seller: Olive Williams
Buyer: Michael Middleton
Price: $35,000
Location: Not listed
Seller: Victory Storage Co.
Buyer: Altama 2919 and T LLC
Price: $225,000
Location: 801 Minor
Seller: Robert Bee
Buyer: Tyra Hilliard
Price: $326,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Hodnett Cooper
Buyer: Joel Cordle
Price: $191,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Olga Waits
Buyer: Aaron Stephens
Price: $615,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Cab Building LLC
Buyer: John McEachern Co.
Price: $23,000
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: Frederica Development
Buyer: John Caspersen
Price: $275,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Christopher Curtis
Buyer: Robert Guyton
Price: $430,000
Location: North End
Leasor: Brunswick and Glynn County
Price: Not listed
Location: Building known as Brunswick Golden Isles
Leasee: Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority