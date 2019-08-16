Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 5 through Aug. 9 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: George Richardson Jr.

Buyer: Landreeve LLC

Price: $7,000

Location: Inez Devaughn

Seller: Michelle Richardson

Buyer: Landreeve LLC

Price: $7,000

Location: Inez Devaughn

Seller: Shelly Richardson

Buyer: Landreeve LLC

Price: $7,000

Location: Inez Devaughn

Seller: Laura Leshner

Buyer: Mark Hobby

Price: $47,200

Location: Marshview

Seller: Landreeve LLC

Buyer: David Smith

Price: $38,500

Location: Inez Devaughn

Seller: Nanci Cody

Buyer: Miguel Lara

Price: $10,000

Location: Groveside Park

Seller: David Latner Sr.

Buyer: Bruce Patton

Price: $224,500

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: Kody Kinstle

Buyer: Lloyd Bevaque

Price: $119,500

Location: Not listed

Seller: Michael Middleton

Buyer: Diana Bustos

Price: $150,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Thomas Gabell

Buyer: Rekeshkumar Patel

Price: $47,500

Location: Marshview

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Ronald Harding

Price: $216,700

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Moxley and Company LLC

Buyer: David Wormser

Price: $257,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Lisa Sanchez

Buyer: Stephen Hendrix

Price: $55,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Earl Cartwright Jr.

Buyer: Michael Hunter II

Price: $476,000

Location: Southern Oaks Plantation

Seller: Adam Blackwell

Buyer: Donald Pierce

Price: $295,000

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: Bank of America

Buyer: Timothy Sloan

Price: $2,600

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Caleb Holloway

Buyer: David McNeil

Price: $359,000

Location: Oak Forrest

Seller: JTA Properties INC

Buyer: Joy Carr

Price: $349,900

Location: Drake’s Landing

Seller: Tommy Griffin III

Buyer: William Hartley

Price: $328,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Sharon Bartkovich

Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC

Price: $223,000

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Jeremy Lewis

Buyer: Dominic Ceresani

Price: $200,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Jack Franklin Jr.

Buyer: Mary Kemp

Price: $377,400

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Galin Mortgage Lending

Buyer: Roschelle McDonald

Price: $3,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Stephan Meadors

Price: $484,900

Location: Silver Oaks

Seller: Daniel Bontrager

Buyer: Blaine Thompson

Price: $155,000

Location: High Hill Lakes

Seller: Glenn Coffman

Buyer: Jane MacKenna

Price: $271,000

Location: Beach Drive Place

Seller: Bonnie Holler

Buyer: Jane MacKenna

Price: $135,500

Location: Beach Drive Place

Seller: Bonnie Holler

Buyer: Jane MacKenna

Price: $135,500

Location: Beach Drive Place

Seller: Nixsha LLC

Buyer: Arvik Group LLC

Price: $175,000

Location: New Town

Seller: William Davitte

Buyer: Lisa McFann

Price: $375,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Larry Murray

Buyer: Kenneth Mosley

Price: $280,000

Location: Mallory Villas

Seller: Bill Duckworth Land Holdings

Buyer: John Bostain

Price: $387,900

Location: Drake’s Landing

Seller: Sandra Lovett

Buyer: Neri Molina

Price: $105,000

Location: Model Farm

Seller: Jack Lang

Buyer: Charles Smith

Price: $5,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: MIRB LLC

Buyer: 1313 Newcastle St. LLC

Price: $350,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: MIRB LLC

Buyer: 1311 Newcastle St. LLC

Price: $15,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Oak Grove Island

Buyer: Oak Grove Island Property Owners

Price: $4,100

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Greg Cosby

Buyer: Charlotte Castillo

Price: $240,600

Location: Emanuel Church Estates

Seller: Anthony Nicometo

Buyer: Brian Little

Price: $170,300

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Michael Thompson

Buyer: Sara Asmus

Price: $340,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: James Steele Jr.

Buyer: Thomas Hough

Price: $2,275,000

Location: Beach Club

Seller: Cottage 26 Property

Buyer: Cottage 26 Vacations LLC

Price: $2,250,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Neil Foster

Buyer: Eulalio Garcia

Price: $32,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Paula Copeland

Buyer: Lisa Leman

Price: $89,900

Location: Dixville

Seller: Paul Havel

Buyer: Ralph Staffins

Price: $400,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature

Buyer: Jason Warren

Price: $210,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: 1317 Demere LLC

Buyer: Brian Homcy

Price: $751,800

Location: Glynn Oaks

Seller: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Buyer: John Winiarski

Price: $115,000

Location: Sandlewood

Seller: Sheron Finnerty

Buyer: Adam Lewites

Price: $475,000

Location: Seahaven Townhomes

Seller: Mark Leaptrot

Buyer: David Grayson

Price: $252,500

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Clifford Stone

Buyer: Sylvia Sullivan

Price: $175,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Kevin McCollum

Buyer: Boone Hopkins

Price: $1,427,500

Location: Grove

Seller: Destination Properties

Buyer: Steven Greenberg

Price: $315,000

Location: Turtle Point

Seller: Katherine Brinson

Buyer: George Leptrot

Price: $280,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Wayne Lancaster

Buyer: Claudia Parker

Price: $180,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Joan Kelly

Buyer: Valerie Emlock

Price: $214,500

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Brenda Perkins

Buyer: Rachel Strickland

Price: $10,500

Location: Not listed

Seller: Samuel Ellis

Buyer: Michelle May

Price: $166,500

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Charles Taylor

Buyer: Peter Gosden

Price: $820,000

Location: Dunbar Creek

Leasor: Maizy Myers

Leasee: Holland Helton

Price: Not listed

Location: Villas By the Sea

Leasor: Brunswick and Glynn County

Leasee: Ernest Knight

Price: Not listed

Location: McKinnon SSI Airport

