Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 5 through Aug. 9 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: George Richardson Jr.
Buyer: Landreeve LLC
Price: $7,000
Location: Inez Devaughn
Seller: Michelle Richardson
Buyer: Landreeve LLC
Price: $7,000
Location: Inez Devaughn
Seller: Shelly Richardson
Buyer: Landreeve LLC
Price: $7,000
Location: Inez Devaughn
Seller: Laura Leshner
Buyer: Mark Hobby
Price: $47,200
Location: Marshview
Seller: Landreeve LLC
Buyer: David Smith
Price: $38,500
Location: Inez Devaughn
Seller: Nanci Cody
Buyer: Miguel Lara
Price: $10,000
Location: Groveside Park
Seller: David Latner Sr.
Buyer: Bruce Patton
Price: $224,500
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: Kody Kinstle
Buyer: Lloyd Bevaque
Price: $119,500
Location: Not listed
Seller: Michael Middleton
Buyer: Diana Bustos
Price: $150,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Thomas Gabell
Buyer: Rekeshkumar Patel
Price: $47,500
Location: Marshview
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Ronald Harding
Price: $216,700
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Moxley and Company LLC
Buyer: David Wormser
Price: $257,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Lisa Sanchez
Buyer: Stephen Hendrix
Price: $55,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Earl Cartwright Jr.
Buyer: Michael Hunter II
Price: $476,000
Location: Southern Oaks Plantation
Seller: Adam Blackwell
Buyer: Donald Pierce
Price: $295,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: Bank of America
Buyer: Timothy Sloan
Price: $2,600
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Caleb Holloway
Buyer: David McNeil
Price: $359,000
Location: Oak Forrest
Seller: JTA Properties INC
Buyer: Joy Carr
Price: $349,900
Location: Drake’s Landing
Seller: Tommy Griffin III
Buyer: William Hartley
Price: $328,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Sharon Bartkovich
Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC
Price: $223,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Jeremy Lewis
Buyer: Dominic Ceresani
Price: $200,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Jack Franklin Jr.
Buyer: Mary Kemp
Price: $377,400
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Galin Mortgage Lending
Buyer: Roschelle McDonald
Price: $3,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Stephan Meadors
Price: $484,900
Location: Silver Oaks
Seller: Daniel Bontrager
Buyer: Blaine Thompson
Price: $155,000
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: Glenn Coffman
Buyer: Jane MacKenna
Price: $271,000
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Bonnie Holler
Buyer: Jane MacKenna
Price: $135,500
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Bonnie Holler
Buyer: Jane MacKenna
Price: $135,500
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Nixsha LLC
Buyer: Arvik Group LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: New Town
Seller: William Davitte
Buyer: Lisa McFann
Price: $375,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Larry Murray
Buyer: Kenneth Mosley
Price: $280,000
Location: Mallory Villas
Seller: Bill Duckworth Land Holdings
Buyer: John Bostain
Price: $387,900
Location: Drake’s Landing
Seller: Sandra Lovett
Buyer: Neri Molina
Price: $105,000
Location: Model Farm
Seller: Jack Lang
Buyer: Charles Smith
Price: $5,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: MIRB LLC
Buyer: 1313 Newcastle St. LLC
Price: $350,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: MIRB LLC
Buyer: 1311 Newcastle St. LLC
Price: $15,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Oak Grove Island
Buyer: Oak Grove Island Property Owners
Price: $4,100
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Greg Cosby
Buyer: Charlotte Castillo
Price: $240,600
Location: Emanuel Church Estates
Seller: Anthony Nicometo
Buyer: Brian Little
Price: $170,300
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Michael Thompson
Buyer: Sara Asmus
Price: $340,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: James Steele Jr.
Buyer: Thomas Hough
Price: $2,275,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Cottage 26 Property
Buyer: Cottage 26 Vacations LLC
Price: $2,250,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Neil Foster
Buyer: Eulalio Garcia
Price: $32,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Paula Copeland
Buyer: Lisa Leman
Price: $89,900
Location: Dixville
Seller: Paul Havel
Buyer: Ralph Staffins
Price: $400,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature
Buyer: Jason Warren
Price: $210,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: 1317 Demere LLC
Buyer: Brian Homcy
Price: $751,800
Location: Glynn Oaks
Seller: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Buyer: John Winiarski
Price: $115,000
Location: Sandlewood
Seller: Sheron Finnerty
Buyer: Adam Lewites
Price: $475,000
Location: Seahaven Townhomes
Seller: Mark Leaptrot
Buyer: David Grayson
Price: $252,500
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Clifford Stone
Buyer: Sylvia Sullivan
Price: $175,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Kevin McCollum
Buyer: Boone Hopkins
Price: $1,427,500
Location: Grove
Seller: Destination Properties
Buyer: Steven Greenberg
Price: $315,000
Location: Turtle Point
Seller: Katherine Brinson
Buyer: George Leptrot
Price: $280,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Wayne Lancaster
Buyer: Claudia Parker
Price: $180,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Joan Kelly
Buyer: Valerie Emlock
Price: $214,500
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Brenda Perkins
Buyer: Rachel Strickland
Price: $10,500
Location: Not listed
Seller: Samuel Ellis
Buyer: Michelle May
Price: $166,500
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Charles Taylor
Buyer: Peter Gosden
Price: $820,000
Location: Dunbar Creek
Leasor: Maizy Myers
Leasee: Holland Helton
Price: Not listed
Location: Villas By the Sea
Leasor: Brunswick and Glynn County
Leasee: Ernest Knight
Price: Not listed
Location: McKinnon SSI Airport