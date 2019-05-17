Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 6 through May 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Sharron Heckle
Buyer: Kathleen Hatchett
Price: $380,000
Location: Druid Oaks
Seller: Chastain Unlimited LLC
Buyer: E. McConnell
Price: $700,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Virginia Kuenker
Buyer: Eric Fritts
Price: $270,000
Location: Palmetto Point
Seller: Sharanne Murphy
Buyer: Cherie Hodges
Price: $290,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Victoria Monti
Buyer: Tammi Stewart
Price: $347,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: William Anderson
Buyer: Gregory Gordon
Price: $58,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Ashley Girtman
Buyer: Jeffrey Swing
Price: $136,300
Location: Culligan’s Landing
Seller: Lucy Richardson
Buyer: Donna Robinson
Price: $405,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Kevin Roberts
Buyer: Daniel Wilkin
Price: $178,500
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Angela Subero
Buyer: Seth Baumert
Price: $130,000
Location: South End
Seller: Stephen Goldner
Buyer: Elizabeth Simpson
Price: $470,000
Location: Point L 3
Seller: Laura Brooks
Buyer: William Weathers
Price: $25,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Julianne Glisson
Buyer: Michael Youmans
Price: $259,500
Location: West Lake Patio Homes
Seller: Mary Kennedy
Buyer: Aisha Berry
Price: $32,000
Location: Brunswick Villas
Seller: Spartina Realty LLC
Buyer: Pamela Miller
Price: $265,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Cynthia Kelsey
Buyer: Kwanjaklyn Johnson
Price: $236,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Jennifer Delp
Buyer: Elizabeth Belcher
Price: $263,500
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Kadirhan Caglar
Buyer: William McLean
Price: $167,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Construction BC INC
Buyer: Vickie Allen
Price: $485,700
Location: Lake View Cottages
Seller: Anthony Ippensen
Buyer: Brett Helm
Price: $343,000
Location: Reese Estates
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Ruthie Coleman
Price: $240,100
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Lacie Goodman
Buyer: Brandon Lynn
Price: $169,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: EEA Investments
Buyer: Endora Dougherty
Price: $187,100
Location: Cottage Grove
Seller: Kevin Nawyn
Buyer: Kristie Minix
Price: $152,500
Location: Belle Point East
Seller: Thomas Neal
Buyer: Jose Ruiz
Price: $145,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties
Buyer: Philp Watson
Price: $51,500
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: Jacquelyn Jordan
Buyer: Kennedy Maxwell
Price: $167,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Wanda Drury
Buyer: Richard Ballesteros
Price: $290,000
Location: 2nd Street Intersection
Seller: Mercer Dye
Buyer: Thomas Jones
Price: $1,212,500
Location: East Beach
Seller: Susan Faulk
Buyer: Matthew Klase
Price: $868,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: John Marini
Buyer: Stephen Thompson
Price: $399,900
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: William Holmes Jr.
Buyer: Maura Daley
Price: $173,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Walton Cox
Buyer: Daniel Crooms
Price: $168,600
Location: Glenwood Estates
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Travis Trueblood
Price: $235,000
Location: Autumn’s Wood
Seller: Michelle Adams
Buyer: Jeffrey Brown
Price: $270,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Michael Matthies
Buyer: Arnold Thomas
Price: $1,340,000
Location: Wildlife Preserve
Seller: Michael Stimpert
Buyer: Gary McCullen
Price: $585,000
Location: Watermark
Seller: Malcolm Mark
Buyer: Alexnadra Smetana
Price: $324,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Emma Wells
Buyer: Ford and Associates INC
Price: $3,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Diona Flora
Buyer: Patricia Riccardi
Price: $171,500
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: R&P SSI LLC
Buyer: Richard Eroshevich
Price: $155,000
Location: Salt Air Villas