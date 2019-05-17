Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 6 through May 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Sharron Heckle

Buyer: Kathleen Hatchett

Price: $380,000

Location: Druid Oaks

Seller: Chastain Unlimited LLC

Buyer: E. McConnell

Price: $700,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Virginia Kuenker

Buyer: Eric Fritts

Price: $270,000

Location: Palmetto Point

Seller: Sharanne Murphy

Buyer: Cherie Hodges

Price: $290,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Victoria Monti

Buyer: Tammi Stewart

Price: $347,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: William Anderson

Buyer: Gregory Gordon

Price: $58,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Ashley Girtman

Buyer: Jeffrey Swing

Price: $136,300

Location: Culligan’s Landing

Seller: Lucy Richardson

Buyer: Donna Robinson

Price: $405,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Kevin Roberts

Buyer: Daniel Wilkin

Price: $178,500

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Angela Subero

Buyer: Seth Baumert

Price: $130,000

Location: South End

Seller: Stephen Goldner

Buyer: Elizabeth Simpson

Price: $470,000

Location: Point L 3

Seller: Laura Brooks

Buyer: William Weathers

Price: $25,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Julianne Glisson

Buyer: Michael Youmans

Price: $259,500

Location: West Lake Patio Homes

Seller: Mary Kennedy

Buyer: Aisha Berry

Price: $32,000

Location: Brunswick Villas

Seller: Spartina Realty LLC

Buyer: Pamela Miller

Price: $265,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Cynthia Kelsey

Buyer: Kwanjaklyn Johnson

Price: $236,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Jennifer Delp

Buyer: Elizabeth Belcher

Price: $263,500

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: Kadirhan Caglar

Buyer: William McLean

Price: $167,000

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Construction BC INC

Buyer: Vickie Allen

Price: $485,700

Location: Lake View Cottages

Seller: Anthony Ippensen

Buyer: Brett Helm

Price: $343,000

Location: Reese Estates

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Ruthie Coleman

Price: $240,100

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Lacie Goodman

Buyer: Brandon Lynn

Price: $169,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: EEA Investments

Buyer: Endora Dougherty

Price: $187,100

Location: Cottage Grove

Seller: Kevin Nawyn

Buyer: Kristie Minix

Price: $152,500

Location: Belle Point East

Seller: Thomas Neal

Buyer: Jose Ruiz

Price: $145,000

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties

Buyer: Philp Watson

Price: $51,500

Location: Carriage Gate

Seller: Jacquelyn Jordan

Buyer: Kennedy Maxwell

Price: $167,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Wanda Drury

Buyer: Richard Ballesteros

Price: $290,000

Location: 2nd Street Intersection

Seller: Mercer Dye

Buyer: Thomas Jones

Price: $1,212,500

Location: East Beach

Seller: Susan Faulk

Buyer: Matthew Klase

Price: $868,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: John Marini

Buyer: Stephen Thompson

Price: $399,900

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: William Holmes Jr.

Buyer: Maura Daley

Price: $173,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Walton Cox

Buyer: Daniel Crooms

Price: $168,600

Location: Glenwood Estates

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Travis Trueblood

Price: $235,000

Location: Autumn’s Wood

Seller: Michelle Adams

Buyer: Jeffrey Brown

Price: $270,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Michael Matthies

Buyer: Arnold Thomas

Price: $1,340,000

Location: Wildlife Preserve

Seller: Michael Stimpert

Buyer: Gary McCullen

Price: $585,000

Location: Watermark

Seller: Malcolm Mark

Buyer: Alexnadra Smetana

Price: $324,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Emma Wells

Buyer: Ford and Associates INC

Price: $3,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Diona Flora

Buyer: Patricia Riccardi

Price: $171,500

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: R&P SSI LLC

Buyer: Richard Eroshevich

Price: $155,000

Location: Salt Air Villas

