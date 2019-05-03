Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 22 through April 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Todd Lucas

Buyer: James Satterfield

Price: $670,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Alice Burnet

Buyer: Evelyn Coleman

Price: $410,000

Location: Gates of St. Simons

Seller: William Eisenbeis

Buyer: Christina Pannell

Price: $280,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Kimberly Hobby

Buyer: Tomothy Yates

Price: $234,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: William Tucker

Buyer: Katie Hillman

Price: $169,900

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Craig Beasley

Buyer: Brenton Arnold

Price: $216,300

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Lawannna Thornton

Buyer: Allen Griffin

Price: $77,500

Location: Basswood Estates

Seller: Carol Strickland

Buyer: Jimmy Drury

Price: $115,000

Location: Avoca Villa

Seller: Jason Boyer

Buyer: New Start Solutions, LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: South End

Seller: AG AX LLC

Buyer: Silver Bluff Builders

Price: $12,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: AG AX LLC

Buyer: Silver Bluff Builders

Price: $12,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: January Murray

Buyer: James Laurens

Price: $227,000

Location: Thirty Three Acres

Seller: AG AX LLC

Buyer: Gerald Mleko PA

Price: $12,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Leigh Ann Watson

Price: $419,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Chad Collins

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group

Price: $210,000

Location: Cummings Estate

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Victoria Certain

Price: $480,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Samuel Willis

Buyer: Donald Lambert

Price: $229,500

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: Troy Bland

Buyer: Charles Conner

Price: $462,800

Location: Marsh Winds

Seller: Richard and Kathy MicMinn Properties

Buyer: Eric Futch

Price: $14,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Brian Hallloran

Buyer: Albert James

Price: $145,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Bill Duckworth Land Holdings

Buyer: Joesph Battisti

Price: $25,000

Location: Drake’s Landing

Seller: William Duckworth III

Buyer: Joesph Battisti

Price: $368,000

Location: Drake’s Landing

Seller: Evelyn Coleman

Buyer: Polly Cloud

Price: $721,300

Location: Island Club

Seller: Worthing Road LLC

Buyer: MIRB LLC

Price: $260,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Betty Henderson

Buyer: Stephanie Kennedy

Price: $255,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Reba Stone

Buyer: Michael Gibson

Price: $369,000

Location: Park View

Seller: Calvin Bone

Buyer: Alejandra Patron

Price: $129,500

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Kathryn Watson

Buyer: Jim Allen Construction Inc.

Price: $30,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Jack Crutchfield

Buyer: Adkins Property & Investments

Price: $155,800

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Ron Corbett

Buyer: Herminia Fontimayor

Price: $135,000

Location: Demere Hammock

Seller: Juan Morales

Buyer: David Eisenhauer

Price: $145,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Terry Bunch

Buyer: Benjamin Smith

Price: $320,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Carol Broadwell

Buyer: Anita Acklen

Price: $337,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Charles Norman

Buyer: Mary Favors

Price: $18,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Tony Sunderhaus

Buyer: BK River LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Sherril Johnson

Price: $75,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Sanjay Smith

Buyer: Samuel Brantley

Price: $45,000

Location: Bonnie Day

Seller: William Crosby

Buyer: Kim Robinson

Price: $50,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: Robert Ellis

Buyer: Golden Isles Assets Inc

Price: $148,000

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Nghi Ngo

Price: $206,400

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Jane Fraser

Buyer: Jo Anne Weeks

Price: $4,000

Location: Musgrove Place

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Sherry Sweek

Price: $434,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Michael Wrigley

Buyer: Neil Nicastro

Price: $300,000

Location: North End

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Claire Sherrill

Price: $417,500

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Jesse Wood

Buyer: Thomas Herndon

Price: $20,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Patrick BIndel

Price: $219,900

Location: Autumn’s Wood

Seller: Brian Boyd

Buyer: James Blount

Price: $305,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Beverly McBride

Buyer: Roscoe Scarborough

Price: $272,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Ned Hillery

Buyer: Florine Wilson

Price: $45,000

Location: Town Commons

