Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 22 through April 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Todd Lucas
Buyer: James Satterfield
Price: $670,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Alice Burnet
Buyer: Evelyn Coleman
Price: $410,000
Location: Gates of St. Simons
Seller: William Eisenbeis
Buyer: Christina Pannell
Price: $280,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Kimberly Hobby
Buyer: Tomothy Yates
Price: $234,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: William Tucker
Buyer: Katie Hillman
Price: $169,900
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Craig Beasley
Buyer: Brenton Arnold
Price: $216,300
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Lawannna Thornton
Buyer: Allen Griffin
Price: $77,500
Location: Basswood Estates
Seller: Carol Strickland
Buyer: Jimmy Drury
Price: $115,000
Location: Avoca Villa
Seller: Jason Boyer
Buyer: New Start Solutions, LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: South End
Seller: AG AX LLC
Buyer: Silver Bluff Builders
Price: $12,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: AG AX LLC
Buyer: Silver Bluff Builders
Price: $12,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: January Murray
Buyer: James Laurens
Price: $227,000
Location: Thirty Three Acres
Seller: AG AX LLC
Buyer: Gerald Mleko PA
Price: $12,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Leigh Ann Watson
Price: $419,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Chad Collins
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group
Price: $210,000
Location: Cummings Estate
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Victoria Certain
Price: $480,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Samuel Willis
Buyer: Donald Lambert
Price: $229,500
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Troy Bland
Buyer: Charles Conner
Price: $462,800
Location: Marsh Winds
Seller: Richard and Kathy MicMinn Properties
Buyer: Eric Futch
Price: $14,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Brian Hallloran
Buyer: Albert James
Price: $145,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Bill Duckworth Land Holdings
Buyer: Joesph Battisti
Price: $25,000
Location: Drake’s Landing
Seller: William Duckworth III
Buyer: Joesph Battisti
Price: $368,000
Location: Drake’s Landing
Seller: Evelyn Coleman
Buyer: Polly Cloud
Price: $721,300
Location: Island Club
Seller: Worthing Road LLC
Buyer: MIRB LLC
Price: $260,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Betty Henderson
Buyer: Stephanie Kennedy
Price: $255,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Reba Stone
Buyer: Michael Gibson
Price: $369,000
Location: Park View
Seller: Calvin Bone
Buyer: Alejandra Patron
Price: $129,500
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Kathryn Watson
Buyer: Jim Allen Construction Inc.
Price: $30,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Jack Crutchfield
Buyer: Adkins Property & Investments
Price: $155,800
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Ron Corbett
Buyer: Herminia Fontimayor
Price: $135,000
Location: Demere Hammock
Seller: Juan Morales
Buyer: David Eisenhauer
Price: $145,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Terry Bunch
Buyer: Benjamin Smith
Price: $320,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Carol Broadwell
Buyer: Anita Acklen
Price: $337,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Charles Norman
Buyer: Mary Favors
Price: $18,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Tony Sunderhaus
Buyer: BK River LLC
Price: $110,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Sherril Johnson
Price: $75,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Sanjay Smith
Buyer: Samuel Brantley
Price: $45,000
Location: Bonnie Day
Seller: William Crosby
Buyer: Kim Robinson
Price: $50,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Robert Ellis
Buyer: Golden Isles Assets Inc
Price: $148,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Nghi Ngo
Price: $206,400
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Jane Fraser
Buyer: Jo Anne Weeks
Price: $4,000
Location: Musgrove Place
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Sherry Sweek
Price: $434,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Michael Wrigley
Buyer: Neil Nicastro
Price: $300,000
Location: North End
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Claire Sherrill
Price: $417,500
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Jesse Wood
Buyer: Thomas Herndon
Price: $20,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Patrick BIndel
Price: $219,900
Location: Autumn’s Wood
Seller: Brian Boyd
Buyer: James Blount
Price: $305,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Beverly McBride
Buyer: Roscoe Scarborough
Price: $272,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Ned Hillery
Buyer: Florine Wilson
Price: $45,000
Location: Town Commons