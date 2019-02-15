Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 4 through Feb. 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Andre Jesequel

Buyer: Jason Ingersoll

Price: $208,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Carol Knight

Buyer: Thomas Morgan

Price: $235,000

Location: Ashley Marsh

Seller: Katelyn Phillips

Buyer: Grayson Yeomans

Price: $151,500

Location: Maggie’s Ridge

Seller: Kevin Nichols

Buyer: Terry Dreyfuss

Price: $117,500

Location: Northside

Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Buyer: Jennell Garrett

Price: $44,700

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.

Buyer: Catherine Arnold

Price: $218,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Ga Center for Home Ownership Inc.

Buyer: Hazanna LLC

Price: $180,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Sarah Sasser

Buyer: Chad Doud

Price: $160,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Cypress Corp. Inc

Buyer: GIQ LLC

Price: $600,000

Location: Community Commercial

Seller: Alan Worthely

Buyer: Reint Venker

Price: $790,000

Location: Marshes Blk

Seller: Robert Schneider

Buyer: John Caravolas

Price: $1,070,000

Location: Golf Retreat

Seller: Betty Sloan

Buyer: Bonnie Harris

Price: $260,000

Location: Palmettos

Seller: Pamela Powell

Buyer: Alvin Marshall

Price: $130,000

Location: Glen Meadows

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Bryan Morgan

Price: $178,000

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Integrity First Homes Inc.

Buyer: Steven Trawick

Price: $159,900

Location: King’s Walk

Seller: Dustin Burnem

Buyer: Richard Hanlon

Price: $215,000

Location: Hunter’s Pointe

Seller: Johnathan Henry

Buyer: Victoria Mack

Price: $149,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Arthur Steinmetz

Buyer: Brian and Duke Properties LLC

Price: $71,000

Location: Wildwood

Seller: 4M Properties LLC

Buyer: Kathryn Piotrowski

Price: $1,165,000

Location: King and Prince Villas

Seller: Robert Crowe

Buyer: Zoe Herrington

Price: $363,500

Location: New Town

Seller: MGNMRB Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Fred McGinty

Price: $275,900

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: MGNMRB Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Michael Maloy

Price: $137,600

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller:MGNMRB Real Estate LLC

Buyer: 225 Marina Drive LLC

Price: $825,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Thomas Lawrence Jr.

Buyer: VK4 LLC

Price: $2,100,000

Location: Beach Club

Seller: William Brown

Buyer: Be Be Luckie Daohevang

Price: $20,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: William Pratt

Buyer: Johns Rentals LLC

Price: $40,000

Location: Ga Trading and Development

Seller: Raymond Gonzales

Buyer: Jason Wood

Price: $275,000

Location: Heritage Estates

Seller: Patricia Millican

Buyer: Dorothy Smith

Price: $105,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Bayview Loan Servicing LLC

Buyer: Richard Rucker

Price: $32,500

Location: Old Sterling

Seller: Lynette Huettner

Buyer: Benjamin Grantham Jr.

Price: $5,000

Location: Woodland Estates

Seller: Michael Joiner

Buyer: Kristopher Dockery

Price: $157,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Jill Clark

Buyer: Donna Macpherson

Price: $1,100,000

Location: Arnold

Seller: Jonnee Dorminy

Buyer: George Hayes

Price: $87,500

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Jimmy Gable

Buyer: George Hayes

Price: $87,500

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Spencer Pittman

Price: $359,900

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Charles Prindle

Buyer: Frederick Varney

Price: $180,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: James Hudson

Buyer: Ricardo Rivera

Price: $430,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: 27BT LLC

Buyer: Jackson King

Price: $250,000

Location: Bay Tree

