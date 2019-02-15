Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 4 through Feb. 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Andre Jesequel
Buyer: Jason Ingersoll
Price: $208,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Carol Knight
Buyer: Thomas Morgan
Price: $235,000
Location: Ashley Marsh
Seller: Katelyn Phillips
Buyer: Grayson Yeomans
Price: $151,500
Location: Maggie’s Ridge
Seller: Kevin Nichols
Buyer: Terry Dreyfuss
Price: $117,500
Location: Northside
Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Buyer: Jennell Garrett
Price: $44,700
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.
Buyer: Catherine Arnold
Price: $218,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Ga Center for Home Ownership Inc.
Buyer: Hazanna LLC
Price: $180,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Sarah Sasser
Buyer: Chad Doud
Price: $160,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Cypress Corp. Inc
Buyer: GIQ LLC
Price: $600,000
Location: Community Commercial
Seller: Alan Worthely
Buyer: Reint Venker
Price: $790,000
Location: Marshes Blk
Seller: Robert Schneider
Buyer: John Caravolas
Price: $1,070,000
Location: Golf Retreat
Seller: Betty Sloan
Buyer: Bonnie Harris
Price: $260,000
Location: Palmettos
Seller: Pamela Powell
Buyer: Alvin Marshall
Price: $130,000
Location: Glen Meadows
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Bryan Morgan
Price: $178,000
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Integrity First Homes Inc.
Buyer: Steven Trawick
Price: $159,900
Location: King’s Walk
Seller: Dustin Burnem
Buyer: Richard Hanlon
Price: $215,000
Location: Hunter’s Pointe
Seller: Johnathan Henry
Buyer: Victoria Mack
Price: $149,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Arthur Steinmetz
Buyer: Brian and Duke Properties LLC
Price: $71,000
Location: Wildwood
Seller: 4M Properties LLC
Buyer: Kathryn Piotrowski
Price: $1,165,000
Location: King and Prince Villas
Seller: Robert Crowe
Buyer: Zoe Herrington
Price: $363,500
Location: New Town
Seller: MGNMRB Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Fred McGinty
Price: $275,900
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: MGNMRB Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Michael Maloy
Price: $137,600
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller:MGNMRB Real Estate LLC
Buyer: 225 Marina Drive LLC
Price: $825,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Thomas Lawrence Jr.
Buyer: VK4 LLC
Price: $2,100,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: William Brown
Buyer: Be Be Luckie Daohevang
Price: $20,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: William Pratt
Buyer: Johns Rentals LLC
Price: $40,000
Location: Ga Trading and Development
Seller: Raymond Gonzales
Buyer: Jason Wood
Price: $275,000
Location: Heritage Estates
Seller: Patricia Millican
Buyer: Dorothy Smith
Price: $105,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Bayview Loan Servicing LLC
Buyer: Richard Rucker
Price: $32,500
Location: Old Sterling
Seller: Lynette Huettner
Buyer: Benjamin Grantham Jr.
Price: $5,000
Location: Woodland Estates
Seller: Michael Joiner
Buyer: Kristopher Dockery
Price: $157,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Jill Clark
Buyer: Donna Macpherson
Price: $1,100,000
Location: Arnold
Seller: Jonnee Dorminy
Buyer: George Hayes
Price: $87,500
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Jimmy Gable
Buyer: George Hayes
Price: $87,500
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Spencer Pittman
Price: $359,900
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Charles Prindle
Buyer: Frederick Varney
Price: $180,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: James Hudson
Buyer: Ricardo Rivera
Price: $430,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: 27BT LLC
Buyer: Jackson King
Price: $250,000
Location: Bay Tree