Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 19 through Aug. 23 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Solid Rock Holdings INC
Buyer: Moxley and Co. LLC
Price: $22,400
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Dominic Hall
Buyer: Afunkhouse LLC
Price: $22,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Curtis Lightsey
Buyer: Coastal Home Helper LLC
Price: $58,000
Location: Not listed
Seller: Belinda Burroughs
Buyer: Hayes Hash Holdings LLC
Price: $212,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Johns Land Co. Inc
Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction
Price: $13,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Patrick Dillon
Buyer: Carl Wagoner
Price: $50,000
Location: Island of St. Simons
Seller: Malcom Garner
Buyer: Susan Richards
Price: $250,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Forrest Thomas
Buyer: Cleveland Tiller
Price: $184,900
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: Joseph Blackshear
Buyer: Jean Boulee
Price: $545,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Melissa McFadden
Price: $427,800
Location: East Beach
Seller: AHR Investments Corp.
Buyer: Belinda Burroughs
Price: $202,800
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Sinclair Scholfield
Buyer: Joseph Manor
Price: $320,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Ronald Funkhouser
Buyer: Donley Canary
Price: $467,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Dustin Lewis
Buyer: Timothy Rude
Price: $548,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: G E Peterson
Buyer: Vamg Ventures LLC
Price: $153,000
Location: Vinson Tract
Seller: Christopher Bell
Buyer: Lynn Barnard
Price: $379,900
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Daniel Housley
Buyer: Kathy Wooten
Price: $210,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Pallet Menders INC
Buyer: James Branson Jr.
Price: $99,900
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Johnny Clark
Buyer: Mallory Clark
Price: $330,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature
Buyer: Lamaya King
Price: $ 179,900
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Roger Wallingford
Buyer: Lillie Roberson
Price: $119,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Holly Holdings Investments
Buyer: Bernard Marlow
Price: $120,000
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: Kathleen Quinn
Buyer: Lynna Karanutsos
Price: $255,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Johnny Sutton Jr.
Buyer: Fabian Rosero
Price: $184,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Kyle Morgan
Buyer: Kaitlyn Lawrence
Price: $139,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Bill Duckworth Land Holdings
Buyer: Gokulbhai Dalal
Price: $160,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Ryan Peters
Buyer: Richard Walters
Price: $180,000
Location: Goodtown
Seller: John Tompkins
Buyer: Richard Kotas
Price: $298,900
Location: Carolwoods
Seller: Brian Hesslegrave
Buyer: Angie Proctor
Price: $92,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Mary Fausett
Buyer: Phillip Patridge
Price: $259,900
Location: Kingstown
Seller: Rasheedah Parrish
Buyer: Latorrea Hawkins
Price: $8,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Elizabeth Russo
Price: $479,600
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Ruby R 01 LLC
Buyer: Nichanart Tansinp
Price: $119,400
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: George Kitchens
Buyer: James Calvert
Price: $400,000
Location: King’s Point
Seller: Coastal Developers LLC
Buyer: Joseph Hiers
Price: $300,000
Location: None given
Seller: Island LLC
Buyer: Jan St. John
Price: $360,000
Location: Gates of St. Simons
Seller: Janis Halligan
Buyer: Dewey Morris
Price: $215,000
Location: Courtyard Villas
Seller: Gerald Mleko
Buyer: Dewey Morris
Price: $255,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Albina Williamson
Buyer: Kenneth Creekmore
Price: $135,000
Location: Caleb’s Crossing
Seller: Stone Bridge Holdings LLC
Buyer: Justina Sanchez
Price: $82,000
Location: Goodyear Park Extension
Seller: Horst Reetz
Buyer: Steven Perdue
Price: $217,700
Location: Ashley Marsh
Seller: Gregory Slay
Buyer: Melinda Laager
Price: $25,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Cynthia Proctor
Buyer: Frances Ansley
Price: $363,000
Location: Oak Forest
Leasor: Georgia Ports Authority
Leasee: Blackwater Georgia LLC
Price: Not listed
Location: East River Terminal
Leasor: MCN Outdoor LLC
Leasee: Be Seen Outdoor INC
Price: Not listed
Location: Not listed
Leasor: MCN Outdoor LLC
Leasee: Be Seen Outdoor INC
Price: Not listed
Location: Not listed
Leasor: MCN Outdoor LLC
Leasee: MCN Outdoor LLC
Price: Not listed
Location: Not listed