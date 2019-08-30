Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 19 through Aug. 23 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Solid Rock Holdings INC

Buyer: Moxley and Co. LLC

Price: $22,400

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Dominic Hall

Buyer: Afunkhouse LLC

Price: $22,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Curtis Lightsey

Buyer: Coastal Home Helper LLC

Price: $58,000

Location: Not listed

Seller: Belinda Burroughs

Buyer: Hayes Hash Holdings LLC

Price: $212,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Johns Land Co. Inc

Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction

Price: $13,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Patrick Dillon

Buyer: Carl Wagoner

Price: $50,000

Location: Island of St. Simons

Seller: Malcom Garner

Buyer: Susan Richards

Price: $250,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Forrest Thomas

Buyer: Cleveland Tiller

Price: $184,900

Location: Country Club Park

Seller: Joseph Blackshear

Buyer: Jean Boulee

Price: $545,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Melissa McFadden

Price: $427,800

Location: East Beach

Seller: AHR Investments Corp.

Buyer: Belinda Burroughs

Price: $202,800

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Sinclair Scholfield

Buyer: Joseph Manor

Price: $320,000

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: Ronald Funkhouser

Buyer: Donley Canary

Price: $467,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Dustin Lewis

Buyer: Timothy Rude

Price: $548,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: G E Peterson

Buyer: Vamg Ventures LLC

Price: $153,000

Location: Vinson Tract

Seller: Christopher Bell

Buyer: Lynn Barnard

Price: $379,900

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Daniel Housley

Buyer: Kathy Wooten

Price: $210,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Pallet Menders INC

Buyer: James Branson Jr.

Price: $99,900

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Johnny Clark

Buyer: Mallory Clark

Price: $330,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature

Buyer: Lamaya King

Price: $ 179,900

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Roger Wallingford

Buyer: Lillie Roberson

Price: $119,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Holly Holdings Investments

Buyer: Bernard Marlow

Price: $120,000

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: Kathleen Quinn

Buyer: Lynna Karanutsos

Price: $255,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Johnny Sutton Jr.

Buyer: Fabian Rosero

Price: $184,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Kyle Morgan

Buyer: Kaitlyn Lawrence

Price: $139,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Bill Duckworth Land Holdings

Buyer: Gokulbhai Dalal

Price: $160,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Ryan Peters

Buyer: Richard Walters

Price: $180,000

Location: Goodtown

Seller: John Tompkins

Buyer: Richard Kotas

Price: $298,900

Location: Carolwoods

Seller: Brian Hesslegrave

Buyer: Angie Proctor

Price: $92,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Mary Fausett

Buyer: Phillip Patridge

Price: $259,900

Location: Kingstown

Seller: Rasheedah Parrish

Buyer: Latorrea Hawkins

Price: $8,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Elizabeth Russo

Price: $479,600

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Ruby R 01 LLC

Buyer: Nichanart Tansinp

Price: $119,400

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: George Kitchens

Buyer: James Calvert

Price: $400,000

Location: King’s Point

Seller: Coastal Developers LLC

Buyer: Joseph Hiers

Price: $300,000

Location: None given

Seller: Island LLC

Buyer: Jan St. John

Price: $360,000

Location: Gates of St. Simons

Seller: Janis Halligan

Buyer: Dewey Morris

Price: $215,000

Location: Courtyard Villas

Seller: Gerald Mleko

Buyer: Dewey Morris

Price: $255,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Albina Williamson

Buyer: Kenneth Creekmore

Price: $135,000

Location: Caleb’s Crossing

Seller: Stone Bridge Holdings LLC

Buyer: Justina Sanchez

Price: $82,000

Location: Goodyear Park Extension

Seller: Horst Reetz

Buyer: Steven Perdue

Price: $217,700

Location: Ashley Marsh

Seller: Gregory Slay

Buyer: Melinda Laager

Price: $25,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Cynthia Proctor

Buyer: Frances Ansley

Price: $363,000

Location: Oak Forest

Leasor: Georgia Ports Authority

Leasee: Blackwater Georgia LLC

Price: Not listed

Location: East River Terminal

Leasor: MCN Outdoor LLC

Leasee: Be Seen Outdoor INC

Price: Not listed

Location: Not listed

Leasor: MCN Outdoor LLC

Leasee: Be Seen Outdoor INC

Price: Not listed

Location: Not listed

Leasor: MCN Outdoor LLC

Leasee: MCN Outdoor LLC

Price: Not listed

Location: Not listed

More from this section

+10
Time to break out the red and black

Time to break out the red and black

Even with an unsettling weather event on the horizon, the Isles — truly the whole of the South — is all abuzz. College football returns on Saturday and there’s very little that could put a damper on the spirits of the Bulldawg faithful. Whether traveling to Nashville to cheer UGA on in their…

ABBAMANIA to sweep Sea Island

ABBAMANIA to sweep Sea Island

The voices, the costumes, the hair — and oh so much eyeshadow — the Swedish quintet ABBA embodied the funky spirit of the 1970s. But it was much more than simple flare that captured the world’s attention, it was their music.

Advance Rehabilitation offers personalized care

Advance Rehabilitation offers personalized care

For patients who have entered the doors of Advance Rehabilitation, they know one thing — it’s not your run-of-the mill clinic. The services offered at the two locations, on St. Simons Island and in Brunswick, expand well beyond simple physical therapy. Rather, the offices provide treatment f…