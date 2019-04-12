Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 1 through April 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Sausil Properties LLC

Buyer: Paul Sarmiento

Price: $173,700

Location: Belle Point East

Seller: Courtney Donovan

Buyer: Mark Lang

Price: $109,000

Location: Moss Creek

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc

Buyer: Blake Wright

Price: $274,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Craig Fredricks

Buyer: Laf Cor LLC

Price: $815,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residence

Seller: Shelly Power

Buyer: 2019 Darlene McLelland

Price: $228,500

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Mary Mauboules

Price: $597,500

Location: Regina Court

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Susan Bryant

Price: $470,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Robert Moeller

Buyer: Ben Schneider

Price: $8,250

Location: Cypress Mill Gardens

Seller: Judith Ballard

Buyer: Bernard Sparks

Price: $600,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Hodnett Cooper

Buyer: Scot Perala

Price: $195,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Theodore Michels

Buyer: Thodore Michels

Price: $7,700

Location: Not named parcels

Seller: Theodore Michels

Buyer: Theodore Michels

Price: $62,200

Location: Not named parcels

Seller: Robert Lapierre

Buyer: Keith Pounds

Price: $400,000

Location: Mariner’s Landing

Seller: Charles Shellito

Buyer: Jack Price

Price: $175,000

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: Bradley King

Buyer: Melissa Pickering

Price: $147,000

Location: Scarlet Gardens

Seller: Ryan Chaffin

Buyer: Erica Johnston

Price: $184,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Edith Randolph

Buyer: 928 Ocean Blvd

Price: $542,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Frank Jordan

Buyer: Jill Coburn

Price: $151,500

Location: Belle Point East

Seller: Lanett Johns

Buyer: Edith Randolph

Price: $228,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Johns Land Co.

Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction INC

Price: $17,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Ida Pearce

Buyer: Marion McEachern

Price: $410,000

Location: Demere Oaks

Seller: Glenda McCormick

Buyer: Keturah Paulk

Price: $413,600

Location: Windward Point

Seller: Sharon Dennis

Buyer: Lawrence Harry

Price: $145,000

Location: Bel Air Estates

Seller: Joseph Schlosser Jr.

Buyer: Jeffrey Whigham

Price: $225,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Angus Campbell

Buyer: Elizabeth Kirchner

Price: $207,500

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Freddy Merritt

Buyer: Dean Buie

Price: $1,250

Location: Woodland Estates

Seller: Alma Coakley

Buyer: Jimmy Sudary

Price: $6,500

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Brandon Dowling

Buyer: Jack Lathrop Jr.

Price: $225,000

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: Christopher Jones

Buyer: Howard Emanuel

Price: $1,850

Location: North Point

Seller: Consuella Barbour

Buyer: Catherine Russo

Price: $260,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Ralph Babb

Buyer: Margarito Sandova

Price: $2,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Edward Canady

Buyer: Blueprint Property Solutions

Price: $2,000

Location: Urbana Townhouse

Seller: Rees 514 LLC

Buyer: Agree Limited Partnership

Price: $2,200,000

Location: Canal Crossing

Seller: Robert Sams

Buyer: Devinda Fernando

Price: $220,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Julie Vaughn

Buyer: Raymond Vaughn

Price: $208,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Daniel Wafford

Buyer: Stephen Viggiano

Price: $222,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Dennis Rice

Buyer: Driggers Family Partnership

Price: $3,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Shireen Hamid

Buyer: Jack Jones

Price: $285,000

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Marvin Slusser

Buyer: Polly Howell

Price: $110,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Construction BC INC

Buyer: William Adams

Price: $125,000

Location: Lake View Cottages

Seller: Robert Hancock Jr.

Buyer: Taylor Glover

Price: $590,000

Location: North End

Seller: Johns Land Co. INC

Buyer: John Noe

Price: $3,800

Location: Whispering Pine

Seller: Victoria Nunnemann

Buyer: Denise Buckley

Price: $435,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Daryl Parker

Buyer: Paul Bahlman

Price: $435,000

Location: King’s Terrace

Seller: Gregory Crosby

Buyer: James Shaw

Price: $113,000

Location: Clover Heights

Seller: Olivia Wood

Buyer: Charles Jones

Price: $352,000

Location: East Beach Villas

Seller: 1317 Demere LLC

Buyer: Donald Dooley

Price: $708,000

Location: St. Simons South

Seller: Carol Wright

Buyer: Jeffrey Auth

Price: $8,000

Location: Mary CG Mack Tract

Seller: Relo Direct Government

Buyer: Meredith Tolley

Price: $167,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: William Wuerth

Buyer: Newton Kirby

Price: $826,500

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Walter Sterno

Buyer: Geoffrey Crocker

Price: $109,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Kenneth Gallo

Buyer: David Stabler II

Price: $2,072,600

Location: Sea Island

