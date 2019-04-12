Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 1 through April 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Sausil Properties LLC
Buyer: Paul Sarmiento
Price: $173,700
Location: Belle Point East
Seller: Courtney Donovan
Buyer: Mark Lang
Price: $109,000
Location: Moss Creek
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc
Buyer: Blake Wright
Price: $274,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Craig Fredricks
Buyer: Laf Cor LLC
Price: $815,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residence
Seller: Shelly Power
Buyer: 2019 Darlene McLelland
Price: $228,500
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Mary Mauboules
Price: $597,500
Location: Regina Court
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Susan Bryant
Price: $470,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Robert Moeller
Buyer: Ben Schneider
Price: $8,250
Location: Cypress Mill Gardens
Seller: Judith Ballard
Buyer: Bernard Sparks
Price: $600,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Hodnett Cooper
Buyer: Scot Perala
Price: $195,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Theodore Michels
Buyer: Thodore Michels
Price: $7,700
Location: Not named parcels
Seller: Theodore Michels
Buyer: Theodore Michels
Price: $62,200
Location: Not named parcels
Seller: Robert Lapierre
Buyer: Keith Pounds
Price: $400,000
Location: Mariner’s Landing
Seller: Charles Shellito
Buyer: Jack Price
Price: $175,000
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: Bradley King
Buyer: Melissa Pickering
Price: $147,000
Location: Scarlet Gardens
Seller: Ryan Chaffin
Buyer: Erica Johnston
Price: $184,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Edith Randolph
Buyer: 928 Ocean Blvd
Price: $542,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Frank Jordan
Buyer: Jill Coburn
Price: $151,500
Location: Belle Point East
Seller: Lanett Johns
Buyer: Edith Randolph
Price: $228,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Johns Land Co.
Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction INC
Price: $17,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Ida Pearce
Buyer: Marion McEachern
Price: $410,000
Location: Demere Oaks
Seller: Glenda McCormick
Buyer: Keturah Paulk
Price: $413,600
Location: Windward Point
Seller: Sharon Dennis
Buyer: Lawrence Harry
Price: $145,000
Location: Bel Air Estates
Seller: Joseph Schlosser Jr.
Buyer: Jeffrey Whigham
Price: $225,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Angus Campbell
Buyer: Elizabeth Kirchner
Price: $207,500
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Freddy Merritt
Buyer: Dean Buie
Price: $1,250
Location: Woodland Estates
Seller: Alma Coakley
Buyer: Jimmy Sudary
Price: $6,500
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Brandon Dowling
Buyer: Jack Lathrop Jr.
Price: $225,000
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: Christopher Jones
Buyer: Howard Emanuel
Price: $1,850
Location: North Point
Seller: Consuella Barbour
Buyer: Catherine Russo
Price: $260,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Ralph Babb
Buyer: Margarito Sandova
Price: $2,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Edward Canady
Buyer: Blueprint Property Solutions
Price: $2,000
Location: Urbana Townhouse
Seller: Rees 514 LLC
Buyer: Agree Limited Partnership
Price: $2,200,000
Location: Canal Crossing
Seller: Robert Sams
Buyer: Devinda Fernando
Price: $220,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Julie Vaughn
Buyer: Raymond Vaughn
Price: $208,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Daniel Wafford
Buyer: Stephen Viggiano
Price: $222,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Dennis Rice
Buyer: Driggers Family Partnership
Price: $3,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Shireen Hamid
Buyer: Jack Jones
Price: $285,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Marvin Slusser
Buyer: Polly Howell
Price: $110,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Construction BC INC
Buyer: William Adams
Price: $125,000
Location: Lake View Cottages
Seller: Robert Hancock Jr.
Buyer: Taylor Glover
Price: $590,000
Location: North End
Seller: Johns Land Co. INC
Buyer: John Noe
Price: $3,800
Location: Whispering Pine
Seller: Victoria Nunnemann
Buyer: Denise Buckley
Price: $435,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Daryl Parker
Buyer: Paul Bahlman
Price: $435,000
Location: King’s Terrace
Seller: Gregory Crosby
Buyer: James Shaw
Price: $113,000
Location: Clover Heights
Seller: Olivia Wood
Buyer: Charles Jones
Price: $352,000
Location: East Beach Villas
Seller: 1317 Demere LLC
Buyer: Donald Dooley
Price: $708,000
Location: St. Simons South
Seller: Carol Wright
Buyer: Jeffrey Auth
Price: $8,000
Location: Mary CG Mack Tract
Seller: Relo Direct Government
Buyer: Meredith Tolley
Price: $167,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: William Wuerth
Buyer: Newton Kirby
Price: $826,500
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Walter Sterno
Buyer: Geoffrey Crocker
Price: $109,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Kenneth Gallo
Buyer: David Stabler II
Price: $2,072,600
Location: Sea Island