Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 18 through Feb. 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Jack Lee LLC
Buyer: On Line Inc.
Price: $1,364,500
Location: Glynn Place Com Park
Seller: Charlotte Fulk
Buyer: Habitat for Humanity of Glynn
Price: $89,000
Location: Brunswick Floral Co L Tract
Seller: Cathy McCarthy
Buyer: Kenneth Cole
Price: $325,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Robert Goodman
Buyer: Suzanne Pittman
Price: $345,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Marlene Norvell
Buyer: Jennifer Johns
Price: $138,500
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Andria Hardin
Buyer: Leshaune Kelly
Price: $175,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Christopher White
Buyer: Trina Kelley
Price: $129,900
Location: Georgia Trade and Development
Seller: Giliel Nellis
Buyer: John Lewis
Price: $435,000
Location: New Frederica
Seller: Kimberly DeLoach
Buyer: Dewaine Aldridge
Price: $8,300
Location: Hickox L 7
Seller: William Champion
Buyer: Clement Posey
Price: $60,000
Location: Brunswick Farms Portion L 104
Seller: Christopher Dunne
Buyer: William Muller
Price: $1,263,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Danny Maddox
Buyer: Brian McKim
Price: $330,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Jose Vicent
Buyer: Diana Porter
Price: $122,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Richard Stratton
Buyer: Kathleen Oxford
Price: $255,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Zena Martin
Buyer: Web Investments LLC
Price: $655,000
Location: Skiff Landing
Seller: Frances Zwenig Fund
Buyer: Robert Chandler
Price: $355,000
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Jessica Harris
Buyer: Charles Barber
Price: $311,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Ray Snow
Buyer: Daniel Schaeffer
Price: $319,000
Location: Scarlett Gardens
Seller: Claude Smith
Buyer: Alvin Potter
Price: $80,000
Location: Bee Tree Island
Seller: Nancy Walter
Buyer: Anthony May
Price: $17,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Stacy Foster
Buyer: Amy Morris
Price: $2,600
Location: Jackson Heights
Seller: Ronald Gregory
Buyer: Lee Banks
Price: $185,000
Location: Windy Oaks
Seller: John Afford
Buyer: Jean Duggan
Price: $260,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Jane Turton
Buyer: Vernon Langford
Price: $437,000
Location: Captains Walk
Seller: Cody Hilton
Buyer: Logan Turner
Price: $129,900
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: CPR Properties LLC
Buyer: John Parker Jr.
Price: $764,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Synovus Trust Co.
Buyer: LJB Investments Co. LLC
Price: $550,000
Location: Commence at a point, westerly row
Seller: Suzanne Hill
Buyer: Karl Obermeyer
Price: $455,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Whit Russell
Buyer: Mary Gallagher
Price: $375,000
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: SoGlo Properties LLC
Buyer: Catherine Grubel
Price: $98,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Jill Brockington Realty Inc.
Buyer: Alan Gray
Price: $238,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.
Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC
Price: $13,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Brandon McBride
Buyer: Keith Peterson
Price: $118,500
Location: Culligan Landing
Seller: Brian and Duke Properties LLC
Buyer: Ana Barrios
Price: $115,000
Location: Beverly Shores