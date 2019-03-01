Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 18 through Feb. 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Jack Lee LLC

Buyer: On Line Inc.

Price: $1,364,500

Location: Glynn Place Com Park

Seller: Charlotte Fulk

Buyer: Habitat for Humanity of Glynn

Price: $89,000

Location: Brunswick Floral Co L Tract

Seller: Cathy McCarthy

Buyer: Kenneth Cole

Price: $325,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Robert Goodman

Buyer: Suzanne Pittman

Price: $345,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Marlene Norvell

Buyer: Jennifer Johns

Price: $138,500

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Andria Hardin

Buyer: Leshaune Kelly

Price: $175,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Christopher White

Buyer: Trina Kelley

Price: $129,900

Location: Georgia Trade and Development

Seller: Giliel Nellis

Buyer: John Lewis

Price: $435,000

Location: New Frederica

Seller: Kimberly DeLoach

Buyer: Dewaine Aldridge

Price: $8,300

Location: Hickox L 7

Seller: William Champion

Buyer: Clement Posey

Price: $60,000

Location: Brunswick Farms Portion L 104

Seller: Christopher Dunne

Buyer: William Muller

Price: $1,263,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Danny Maddox

Buyer: Brian McKim

Price: $330,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Jose Vicent

Buyer: Diana Porter

Price: $122,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Richard Stratton

Buyer: Kathleen Oxford

Price: $255,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Zena Martin

Buyer: Web Investments LLC

Price: $655,000

Location: Skiff Landing

Seller: Frances Zwenig Fund

Buyer: Robert Chandler

Price: $355,000

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Jessica Harris

Buyer: Charles Barber

Price: $311,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Ray Snow

Buyer: Daniel Schaeffer

Price: $319,000

Location: Scarlett Gardens

Seller: Claude Smith

Buyer: Alvin Potter

Price: $80,000

Location: Bee Tree Island

Seller: Nancy Walter

Buyer: Anthony May

Price: $17,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Stacy Foster

Buyer: Amy Morris

Price: $2,600

Location: Jackson Heights

Seller: Ronald Gregory

Buyer: Lee Banks

Price: $185,000

Location: Windy Oaks

Seller: John Afford

Buyer: Jean Duggan

Price: $260,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Jane Turton

Buyer: Vernon Langford

Price: $437,000

Location: Captains Walk

Seller: Cody Hilton

Buyer: Logan Turner

Price: $129,900

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: CPR Properties LLC

Buyer: John Parker Jr.

Price: $764,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Synovus Trust Co.

Buyer: LJB Investments Co. LLC

Price: $550,000

Location: Commence at a point, westerly row

Seller: Suzanne Hill

Buyer: Karl Obermeyer

Price: $455,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Whit Russell

Buyer: Mary Gallagher

Price: $375,000

Location: Beach Drive Place

Seller: SoGlo Properties LLC

Buyer: Catherine Grubel

Price: $98,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Jill Brockington Realty Inc.

Buyer: Alan Gray

Price: $238,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.

Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC

Price: $13,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Brandon McBride

Buyer: Keith Peterson

Price: $118,500

Location: Culligan Landing

Seller: Brian and Duke Properties LLC

Buyer: Ana Barrios

Price: $115,000

Location: Beverly Shores

