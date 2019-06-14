Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 3 through June 7 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Jeffrey Thomas
Buyer: Steven Thaxton
Price: $380,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Cindy Carter
Buyer: Wright Culpepper
Price: $215,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Oak Brothers Construction
Buyer: Megan Ramsey
Price: $654,000
Location: Mission Asao
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: James Muse Jr.
Price: $490,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Honeymilk Properties LLC
Buyer: Boardwalk Plaza LLC
Price: $1,500,000
Location: Boardwalk
Plaza
Seller: Pauline Ditch
Buyer: Linda Henderson
Price: $360,000
Location: Musgrove Plantation
Seller: Pendleton Crump
Buyer: Hollad Pritchard
Price: $483,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Nicholas Cyn
Buyer: Felice Thomuse
Price: $115,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Adam Harper
Price: $50,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Julius Pinkney
Buyer: Arleen Rosario
Price: $92,500
Location: Bonnie Day
Seller: Matthew Meyer
Buyer: Audrey Herbert
Price: $29,300
Location: Henrietta Kight Tract SC 4 Acre
Seller: Sean Mann
Buyer: Carl Mumford
Price: $274,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Pedro Arosemena
Buyer: Anthony Sallins
Price: $159,000
Location: Wingefield Commons
Seller: Diego Vivar
Buyer: Christopher Woods
Price: $259,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Preston Farley
Buyer: William Hilton
Price: $255,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Evans T&T Investments
Buyer: Matthew 724 LLC
Price: $500,000
Location: Village Villas
Seller: Mary Parker
Buyer: Deborah Logan
Price: $238,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: John Fletcher
Buyer: Wilfred Lindner
Price: $199,000
Location: Grant’s Ferry Cove
Seller: Connie Nealy
Buyer: Anthony Shaw
Price: $101,400
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Gregory Stucky
Buyer: Gary Miller
Price: $499,500
Location: Admiral Cove
Seller: Brandi Hiott
Buyer: Jeffrey Moore
Price: $413,000
Location: Laurel Grove
Seller: Robert Katoski
Buyer: Louis Ayala
Price: $139,900
Location: Culligan’s Landing
Seller: Frances Mitchell
Buyer: RX2 Investments LLC
Price: $143,000
Location: Caleb’s Crossing
Seller: Ruth Baggarley
Buyer: William Bristol
Price: $180,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Wil Wainwright
Buyer: Darlene DeMayo Production
Price: $190,000
Location: Unnamed parcel
Seller: David Baxter
Buyer: Lindsay Pope
Price: $332,500
Location: Marshes
Seller: Norma Owens
Buyer: Samuel Willis
Price: $89,900
Location: Glyndale
Seller: James McAdams
Buyer: Edward Herrin
Price: $422,500
Location: Demere Landing
Leasor: Sandra Hamel
Leasee: Brandon Defeo
Price: Leasehold Assignment
Location: Palmettpo Blk A L 9
Leasor: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island
Leasee: Seth Cole
Price: Not listed
Location: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island
Leasor: Archland Property LLC
Leasee: Archland Property LLC
Price: Not listed
Location: Royal Oaks