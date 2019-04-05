Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 25 through March 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Carol Furness

Buyer: Alfred Battey

Price: $380,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Charles White

Buyer: JWES Properties LLC

Price: $152,200

Location: East Oglethorpe Manor

Seller: Caroline Moore

Buyer: Caroline Kittle

Price: $143,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Michael Frazier

Buyer: Dillon Hughes

Price: $148,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Turtle River Partners

Buyer: Kimberly Ogden

Price: $50,000

Location: Ratcliff Tract

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: Rebecca Annis

Price: $290,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Raymond Miller

Buyer: Lynn Maloy

Price: $147,500

Location: Cates Bounty

Seller: Arnold Thomas

Buyer: Zachary Veal

Price: $825,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Alfred Vincent

Buyer: Geeta Kainth

Price: $60,000

Location: Perry Park Urban Renew

Seller: Out of Gee LLC

Buyer: Charles Waldron

Price: $2,200

Location: Liberty Harbor

Seller: Kellie Parr

Buyer: Susan Fountain

Price: $179,000

Location: Skiff Landing

Seller: James Furse

Buyer: Fred McGinty

Price: $555,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Scot McLeod

Buyer: Tides Inn INC

Price: $1,150,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Dean Morris

Buyer: Richard Hammond

Price: $400,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Richard Harper

Buyer: Mallory Harris

Price: $370,500

Location: Cottages of Musgrove

Seller: Frank Serafini Builders

Buyer: Gerald Mleko

Price: $24,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Deric Tipton

Price: $400,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Jose Ensenat

Buyer: Charles Moss

Price: $224,900

Location: Plantation at Golden Isles

Seller: Flemington Forest

Buyer: Spencer Joyner

Price: $80,000

Location: Anderson Pasture Tract

Seller: Flemingotn Forest

Buyer: Gary Drury

Price: $10,000

Location: Anderson Pasture Tract

Seller: Smita Patel

Buyer: Dhavel Patel

Price: $55,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Timothy Boysko

Buyer: Amy Clines

Price: $365,000

Location: Carriage Gate

Seller: Jill Brockington

Buyer: Thomas Knight

Price: $4,000

Location: Yellow Bluff Estates

Seller: Louis Brown

Buyer: Jairo Salinas

Price: $32,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Sheril Durkin

Buyer: Peter Drape

Price: $176,000

Location: Thirty Three Acres

Seller: Oglethorpe Antiques

Buyer: MCM Redfern 4 LLC

Price: $550,000

Location: Redfern Village

Seller: US Bank NA

Buyer: Rental Mart LLC

Price: $272,000

Location: Beach Club

Seller: Pegge Sheffield

Buyer: Park Brady Consulting

Price: $500,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Paul Starr

Buyer: Ashley Cox

Price: $182,500

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Shumard Foundation INC

Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC

Price: $24,000

Location: Egret’s Pass

Seller: Katherine Duffel

Buyer: Elliott Gillooly

Price: $140,000

Location: Glyndale Garden

Seller: Francis Carr

Buyer: Robert Arrico

Price: $275,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Patti Hale

Buyer: James Perez

Price: $72,000

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Allen Hackman

Buyer: Donna Williams

Price: $183,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Joseph Balka

Buyer: Sherry Leigeber

Price: $125,000

Location: Palmetto Estates

Seller: Lawrence McCaffrey

Buyer: Lakadma Properties LLC

Price: $825,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Walter Waxmann

Buyer: Allen Ryals

Price: $110,000

Location: Moss Creek

Seller: Harry Clark

Buyer: Raymond Holloway

Price: $180,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Magdalene Williams

Buyer: Suzanne Tucker

Price: $225,000

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Joseph Beatty

Buyer: Cynthia Horowitz

Price: $309,000

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: Emery Enterprise INC

Buyer: Coastal Relics LLC

Price: $425,000

Location: US Hwy. 1

Seller: Dana Carroll

Buyer: Michael McDuffie

Price: $13,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Albert Knight

Buyer: Clinton Kummer

Price: $169,900

Location: Brunswick Point

Seller: Angela Latham

Buyer: Ryan Moxley

Price: $260,000

Location: Pennick Road

Seller: Casey Newbern

Buyer: Stephen Letourneau

Price: $140,000

Location: Valerie L 21

Seller: Construction BC

Buyer: Benjamin Bucy

Price: $125,000

Location: Lake View Cottages

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Patrick Nickens

Price: $490,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

