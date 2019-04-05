Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 25 through March 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Carol Furness
Buyer: Alfred Battey
Price: $380,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Charles White
Buyer: JWES Properties LLC
Price: $152,200
Location: East Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: Caroline Moore
Buyer: Caroline Kittle
Price: $143,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Michael Frazier
Buyer: Dillon Hughes
Price: $148,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Turtle River Partners
Buyer: Kimberly Ogden
Price: $50,000
Location: Ratcliff Tract
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: Rebecca Annis
Price: $290,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Raymond Miller
Buyer: Lynn Maloy
Price: $147,500
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: Arnold Thomas
Buyer: Zachary Veal
Price: $825,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Alfred Vincent
Buyer: Geeta Kainth
Price: $60,000
Location: Perry Park Urban Renew
Seller: Out of Gee LLC
Buyer: Charles Waldron
Price: $2,200
Location: Liberty Harbor
Seller: Kellie Parr
Buyer: Susan Fountain
Price: $179,000
Location: Skiff Landing
Seller: James Furse
Buyer: Fred McGinty
Price: $555,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Scot McLeod
Buyer: Tides Inn INC
Price: $1,150,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Dean Morris
Buyer: Richard Hammond
Price: $400,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Richard Harper
Buyer: Mallory Harris
Price: $370,500
Location: Cottages of Musgrove
Seller: Frank Serafini Builders
Buyer: Gerald Mleko
Price: $24,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Deric Tipton
Price: $400,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Jose Ensenat
Buyer: Charles Moss
Price: $224,900
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Flemington Forest
Buyer: Spencer Joyner
Price: $80,000
Location: Anderson Pasture Tract
Seller: Flemingotn Forest
Buyer: Gary Drury
Price: $10,000
Location: Anderson Pasture Tract
Seller: Smita Patel
Buyer: Dhavel Patel
Price: $55,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Timothy Boysko
Buyer: Amy Clines
Price: $365,000
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: Jill Brockington
Buyer: Thomas Knight
Price: $4,000
Location: Yellow Bluff Estates
Seller: Louis Brown
Buyer: Jairo Salinas
Price: $32,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Sheril Durkin
Buyer: Peter Drape
Price: $176,000
Location: Thirty Three Acres
Seller: Oglethorpe Antiques
Buyer: MCM Redfern 4 LLC
Price: $550,000
Location: Redfern Village
Seller: US Bank NA
Buyer: Rental Mart LLC
Price: $272,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Pegge Sheffield
Buyer: Park Brady Consulting
Price: $500,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Paul Starr
Buyer: Ashley Cox
Price: $182,500
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Shumard Foundation INC
Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC
Price: $24,000
Location: Egret’s Pass
Seller: Katherine Duffel
Buyer: Elliott Gillooly
Price: $140,000
Location: Glyndale Garden
Seller: Francis Carr
Buyer: Robert Arrico
Price: $275,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Patti Hale
Buyer: James Perez
Price: $72,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Allen Hackman
Buyer: Donna Williams
Price: $183,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Joseph Balka
Buyer: Sherry Leigeber
Price: $125,000
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: Lawrence McCaffrey
Buyer: Lakadma Properties LLC
Price: $825,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Walter Waxmann
Buyer: Allen Ryals
Price: $110,000
Location: Moss Creek
Seller: Harry Clark
Buyer: Raymond Holloway
Price: $180,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Magdalene Williams
Buyer: Suzanne Tucker
Price: $225,000
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Joseph Beatty
Buyer: Cynthia Horowitz
Price: $309,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Emery Enterprise INC
Buyer: Coastal Relics LLC
Price: $425,000
Location: US Hwy. 1
Seller: Dana Carroll
Buyer: Michael McDuffie
Price: $13,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Albert Knight
Buyer: Clinton Kummer
Price: $169,900
Location: Brunswick Point
Seller: Angela Latham
Buyer: Ryan Moxley
Price: $260,000
Location: Pennick Road
Seller: Casey Newbern
Buyer: Stephen Letourneau
Price: $140,000
Location: Valerie L 21
Seller: Construction BC
Buyer: Benjamin Bucy
Price: $125,000
Location: Lake View Cottages
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Patrick Nickens
Price: $490,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne