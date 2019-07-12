Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 1 through July 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Christopher Delissio

Buyer: Jeannine Cohen

Price: $235,000

Location: Barkentine Court

Seller: Michael S Mleko Building

Buyer: Martin Cohen

Price: $235,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: MTR Real Estate Services

Buyer: Hazanna LLC

Price: $72,900

Location: New Town

Seller: Hodnett Cooper Real Estate

Buyer: Paul Majewski

Price: $141,900

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Jackie Williamson

Buyer: Jose Arevalo

Price: $17,000

Location: W J Tracts, Anderson Estate

Seller: Jeffrey Dozier

Buyer: Teresa Lathem

Price: $227,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Donna Sylvia

Buyer: North Brunswick Glynn Properties

Price: $80,000

Location: Palmetto Place

Seller: William Dailey

Buyer: Michelle Peckham

Price: $400,000

Location: Dunbar Creek

Seller: Robert Wiedemeyer

Buyer: C&E Properties LLC

Price: $78,000

Location: Comm Commercial Ind Park

Seller: Mary Helton

Buyer: Denise Anderson

Price: $100,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Christopher Phelps

Buyer: Joe McKelvey

Price: $250,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Katherine Elrod

Buyer: Aundrea Newbern

Price: $92,000

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Nelson Stephens

Buyer: Yvonne Pappalardo

Price: $174,700

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: Jeremy McKinnon

Buyer: Mirium Baxter

Price: $156,000

Location: Minor of Avondale

Seller: Robert Cohen

Buyer: D Properties LLC

Price: $45,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Patricia Radenhausen

Buyer: Nelson Stephens

Price: $147,400

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Ben Pierce

Buyer: Judson Lancaster

Price: $172,000

Location: Pine Haven

Seller: Robert Wood

Buyer: Phyllis Adams

Price: $226,800

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Donald Jones

Buyer: Patrick McKee

Price: $592,600

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Mary Carsten

Buyer: Patrick McKee

Price: $313,100

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Mary Carsten

Buyer: Patrick McKee

Price: $313,100

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Mary Carsten

Buyer: Patrick McKee

Price: $219,400

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Karon P Hall Inc.

Buyer: Frederica Gorman

Price: $175,000

Location: Thalman Estates

Seller: Pamela Floyd

Buyer: Karlee Oliver

Price: $119,000

Location: Regents Park

Seller: Marsha Smith

Buyer: Alison Partridge

Price: $144,000

Location: Brockington Point

Seller: Melissa Neu

Buyer: Eric Kapp

Price: $248,000

Location: Glendale Gardens

Seller: Gail Flexer

Buyer: Adam Vandergrift

Price: $615,000

Location: Addn. to Village Bluff

Seller: Lynwood Collins

Buyer: Kristin Lee

Price: $66,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Sharon Neer

Buyer: George Allen

Price: $320,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Joseph Sechkar

Buyer: Mary Jo Diangelo

Price: $181,500

Location: Brockington South

Seller: Kenneth Schneider

Buyer: Katherine Fisher Bailey

Price: $330,000

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: Gail Flexer

Buyer: Adam Vandergrift

Price: $100,000

Location: Addn to Village Bluff

Seller: Zachry Investments LLC

Buyer: Greg Moxley

Price: $104,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Michael Richardson

Buyer: Steve Horton

Price: $166,100

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Timeka Flowers

Buyer: Jon Knorr

Price: $193,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Kathe Walton

Buyer: Ricky Williams

Price: $190,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Allison Cox

Buyer: Maryanne Turlington

Price: $210,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Karen Babson

Buyer: Jose Fernandez

Price: $35,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Weyerhaeuse Co.

Buyer: Land and Sea Enterprise LLC

Price: $121,500

Location: Not listed

Seller: Paul Roberts

Buyer: Michael Farris

Price: $177,900

Location: New Town

Seller: JB Clips LLC

Buyer: 1317 Demere LLC

Price: $183,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Patricia Neman

Buyer: Zeferino Fuentes

Price: $48,000

Location: Lands of Mark Newman SC Parcels

Seller: Judith Deen

Buyer: 102 Strachan LN LLC

Price: $1,080,000

Location: Mariner’s Landing

Seller: John Campbell

Buyer: Doug Olender

Price: $372,400

Location: Mariner’s Landing

Seller: Max Emery

Buyer: Adell Campbell

Price: $18,000

Location: Thalmann Farms

Seller: Debra Stewart

Buyer: Michelle Caldwell

Price: $54,000

Location: Woodman Park

Seller: Bank of America

Buyer: Jimmy Sundary

Price: $31,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Randy Giddens

Buyer: Philip Pohoresky

Price: $60,000

Location: Nancy Nelson Lands

Seller: Linda Clavin

Buyer: Tawana Perry

Price: $82,500

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Bruce Tyler Sr.

Buyer: Cynthia Podres

Price: $427,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Mark Dodd

Buyer: William Bell

Price: $369,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Thomas Stefanello

Buyer: Laura Latham

Price: $130,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Evelyn Wood

Buyer: Serenity on Bruce Street

Price: $875,000

Location: Brunswick Beach

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Guy Spicer

Price: $475,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Wray Songer

Buyer: William Stanphill

Price: $393,000

Location: Enclave Sea Palms

Seller: Michael Anderson

Buyer: Frances Mitchell

Price: $312,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Hodnett Cooper

Buyer: Eric Smead

Price: $192,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Sara Sheffield

Price: $475,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Alton Tribble III

Buyer: Robert Middleton

Price: $18,500

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Secretary of Veterans

Buyer: Penny Nesmith

Price: $82,600

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: Susan Poznick

Buyer: Tara Perry

Price: $403,000

Location: Lincoln Field

Seller: Denisha McKenzie

Buyer: Shirah and Co. LLC

Price: $175,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Carolyn Lovell

Buyer: Robert Leonard

Price: $400,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Danny Howell

Buyer: Jason Hardman

Price: $361,500

Location: Oak Grove Island

Leasor: Brenda Jacobs

Leasee: Matthew Knecht

Price: Not listed

Location: Cottages at Jekyll Island

Leasor: Susan Schuman

Leasee: Equity Trust Company Custodian

Price: Not listed

Location: Villas by the Sea

