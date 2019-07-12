Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 1 through July 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Christopher Delissio
Buyer: Jeannine Cohen
Price: $235,000
Location: Barkentine Court
Seller: Michael S Mleko Building
Buyer: Martin Cohen
Price: $235,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: MTR Real Estate Services
Buyer: Hazanna LLC
Price: $72,900
Location: New Town
Seller: Hodnett Cooper Real Estate
Buyer: Paul Majewski
Price: $141,900
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Jackie Williamson
Buyer: Jose Arevalo
Price: $17,000
Location: W J Tracts, Anderson Estate
Seller: Jeffrey Dozier
Buyer: Teresa Lathem
Price: $227,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Donna Sylvia
Buyer: North Brunswick Glynn Properties
Price: $80,000
Location: Palmetto Place
Seller: William Dailey
Buyer: Michelle Peckham
Price: $400,000
Location: Dunbar Creek
Seller: Robert Wiedemeyer
Buyer: C&E Properties LLC
Price: $78,000
Location: Comm Commercial Ind Park
Seller: Mary Helton
Buyer: Denise Anderson
Price: $100,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Christopher Phelps
Buyer: Joe McKelvey
Price: $250,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Katherine Elrod
Buyer: Aundrea Newbern
Price: $92,000
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Nelson Stephens
Buyer: Yvonne Pappalardo
Price: $174,700
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Jeremy McKinnon
Buyer: Mirium Baxter
Price: $156,000
Location: Minor of Avondale
Seller: Robert Cohen
Buyer: D Properties LLC
Price: $45,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Patricia Radenhausen
Buyer: Nelson Stephens
Price: $147,400
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Ben Pierce
Buyer: Judson Lancaster
Price: $172,000
Location: Pine Haven
Seller: Robert Wood
Buyer: Phyllis Adams
Price: $226,800
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Donald Jones
Buyer: Patrick McKee
Price: $592,600
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Mary Carsten
Buyer: Patrick McKee
Price: $313,100
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Mary Carsten
Buyer: Patrick McKee
Price: $219,400
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Karon P Hall Inc.
Buyer: Frederica Gorman
Price: $175,000
Location: Thalman Estates
Seller: Pamela Floyd
Buyer: Karlee Oliver
Price: $119,000
Location: Regents Park
Seller: Marsha Smith
Buyer: Alison Partridge
Price: $144,000
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: Melissa Neu
Buyer: Eric Kapp
Price: $248,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Gail Flexer
Buyer: Adam Vandergrift
Price: $615,000
Location: Addn. to Village Bluff
Seller: Lynwood Collins
Buyer: Kristin Lee
Price: $66,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Sharon Neer
Buyer: George Allen
Price: $320,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Joseph Sechkar
Buyer: Mary Jo Diangelo
Price: $181,500
Location: Brockington South
Seller: Kenneth Schneider
Buyer: Katherine Fisher Bailey
Price: $330,000
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Gail Flexer
Buyer: Adam Vandergrift
Price: $100,000
Location: Addn to Village Bluff
Seller: Zachry Investments LLC
Buyer: Greg Moxley
Price: $104,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Michael Richardson
Buyer: Steve Horton
Price: $166,100
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Timeka Flowers
Buyer: Jon Knorr
Price: $193,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Kathe Walton
Buyer: Ricky Williams
Price: $190,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Allison Cox
Buyer: Maryanne Turlington
Price: $210,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Karen Babson
Buyer: Jose Fernandez
Price: $35,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Weyerhaeuse Co.
Buyer: Land and Sea Enterprise LLC
Price: $121,500
Location: Not listed
Seller: Paul Roberts
Buyer: Michael Farris
Price: $177,900
Location: New Town
Seller: JB Clips LLC
Buyer: 1317 Demere LLC
Price: $183,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Patricia Neman
Buyer: Zeferino Fuentes
Price: $48,000
Location: Lands of Mark Newman SC Parcels
Seller: Judith Deen
Buyer: 102 Strachan LN LLC
Price: $1,080,000
Location: Mariner’s Landing
Seller: John Campbell
Buyer: Doug Olender
Price: $372,400
Location: Mariner’s Landing
Seller: Max Emery
Buyer: Adell Campbell
Price: $18,000
Location: Thalmann Farms
Seller: Debra Stewart
Buyer: Michelle Caldwell
Price: $54,000
Location: Woodman Park
Seller: Bank of America
Buyer: Jimmy Sundary
Price: $31,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Randy Giddens
Buyer: Philip Pohoresky
Price: $60,000
Location: Nancy Nelson Lands
Seller: Linda Clavin
Buyer: Tawana Perry
Price: $82,500
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Bruce Tyler Sr.
Buyer: Cynthia Podres
Price: $427,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Mark Dodd
Buyer: William Bell
Price: $369,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Thomas Stefanello
Buyer: Laura Latham
Price: $130,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Evelyn Wood
Buyer: Serenity on Bruce Street
Price: $875,000
Location: Brunswick Beach
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Guy Spicer
Price: $475,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Wray Songer
Buyer: William Stanphill
Price: $393,000
Location: Enclave Sea Palms
Seller: Michael Anderson
Buyer: Frances Mitchell
Price: $312,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Hodnett Cooper
Buyer: Eric Smead
Price: $192,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Sara Sheffield
Price: $475,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Alton Tribble III
Buyer: Robert Middleton
Price: $18,500
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Secretary of Veterans
Buyer: Penny Nesmith
Price: $82,600
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Susan Poznick
Buyer: Tara Perry
Price: $403,000
Location: Lincoln Field
Seller: Denisha McKenzie
Buyer: Shirah and Co. LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Carolyn Lovell
Buyer: Robert Leonard
Price: $400,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Danny Howell
Buyer: Jason Hardman
Price: $361,500
Location: Oak Grove Island
Leasor: Brenda Jacobs
Leasee: Matthew Knecht
Price: Not listed
Location: Cottages at Jekyll Island
Leasor: Susan Schuman
Leasee: Equity Trust Company Custodian
Price: Not listed
Location: Villas by the Sea