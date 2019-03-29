Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 18 through March 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Emily Glickstein
Buyer: Lawrence Jones
Price: $450,000
Location: Vassar Point
Seller: Charles Flavio
Buyer: Nancy Gadd
Price: $415,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Walter Evans
Buyer: 1608 Liberty LLC
Price: $1,150,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Austin Arnold
Buyer: Charles Herman Jr.
Price: $894,000
Location: Park View L 41
Seller: Edward Bacon
Buyer: Southeast Georgia Health System
Price: $130,800
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: GMRI INC
Buyer: Brunswick OG Venture LLC
Price: $1,964,000
Location: Glynn Isles
Seller: Stephen Pappas
Buyer: James Rizzo
Price: $959,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Robin Liggett
Buyer: Eugene Berrie
Price: $110,000
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Hugh Brown
Buyer: Dorothy Nelder
Price: $355,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Diana Drew
Buyer: David Crawford
Price: $273,000
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Dayton Homes LLC
Buyer: Samuel Harp
Price: $287,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Penny Properties Realty
Buyer: Kathryn McGarvey
Price: $152,000
Location: Don El L 1
Seller: CWLOTS LLC
Buyer: Daniels Construction Co. INC
Price: $49,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Sharon Carver
Buyer: Shireen Hamid
Price: $193,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Christell Harris
Buyer: Jack Morris Jr.
Price: $82,500
Location: Touchstone Ridge
Seller: Ganador LLC
Buyer: Awesome Real Estate Holdings
Price: $12,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Tyler Tracy
Buyer: Patricia Corr
Price: $143,500
Location: Caleb’s Crossing Townhome
Seller: Bethany Fahey
Buyer: Derek Loper
Price: $154,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Vickie Kapp
Buyer: Kelley Baione
Price: $95,000
Location: Sunrise Pointe
Seller: DeLoris Taylor
Buyer: Christopher Nielson
Price: $195,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Richard McKinna Jr
Buyer: Anguilla Acres LLP
Price: $925,000
Location: Plum Creek Timberlands
Seller: Kenneth Farrell
Buyer: Dean Morris
Price: $455,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Mercer Manning Properties
Buyer: Kaufman Colby Station LLC
Price: $689,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Peter Koehler
Buyer: Kaufman Colby Station LLC
Price: $100,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: George Williamson
Buyer: Trace Hartridge
Price: $225,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: 201 LLC
Buyer: CHC Properties LLC
Price: $250,000
Location: JM McMillian Jr. Estate
Seller: Marcie Lancaster
Buyer: Willis Lowe III
Price: $2,200,000
Location: Golf Retreat North
Seller: John Price
Buyer: Ashley Oaks LLC
Price: $350,000
Location: Mallory Park
Seller: Frederica Development
Buyer: Daniel Veal
Price: $800,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Patricia German
Buyer: Ocean View Properties INC
Price: $117,000
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: Randalll Smith
Buyer: Distinctive Housing Solutions
Price: $165,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: G Squared Properties
Buyer: John Biondi
Price: $132,500
Location: Glaude
Seller: Victory Estates LLC
Buyer: Fidadelfo Jimenez
Price: $35,000
Location: Brunswick Villa INC
Seller: Keith Benton
Buyer: Victor Galan
Price: $150,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Lillian Brown
Buyer: Sara Carey
Price: $145,000
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: Ga Real Parcels LLC
Buyer: Webb and Collins LLC
Price: $995,000
Location: King and Prince Villas
Seller: Construction B C INC
Buyer: Linda Tipton
Price: $135,000
Location: Lake View Cottages
Seller: Clyde Johnson
Buyer: Angela Sholl
Price: $98,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Mabel Carter
Buyer: Misty Juarbe
Price: $530,000
Location: Blythe Beach
Seller: Debbie Peacock
Buyer: Anthony Chiarello
Price: $520,000
Location: 801 Minor L A
Seller: Stephanie Woods
Buyer: Arthur Benson
Price: $149,000
Location: Palmetto Place
Seller: Kermit Buie
Buyer: Patricia Thrift
Price: $30,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Billy Wheeler
Buyer: Webster Lonas
Price: $383,000
Location: Sugarmill
Seller: William Talbert
Buyer: Chirag Patel
Price: $435,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Lisa Olivieri
Buyer: Franconia Real Estate
Price: $523,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Gloria O’Brien
Buyer: John Sanford
Price: $157,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Valerie Harrison
Buyer: Patricia Delacruz
Price: $20,000
Location: Montpelier
Seller: Whitlow Chapman
Buyer: Eric Elmquist
Price: $296,500
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: George Rountree
Buyer: William Strother Jr.
Price: $15,000
Location: Barrington Oaks