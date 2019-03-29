Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 18 through March 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Emily Glickstein

Buyer: Lawrence Jones

Price: $450,000

Location: Vassar Point

Seller: Charles Flavio

Buyer: Nancy Gadd

Price: $415,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Walter Evans

Buyer: 1608 Liberty LLC

Price: $1,150,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Austin Arnold

Buyer: Charles Herman Jr.

Price: $894,000

Location: Park View L 41

Seller: Edward Bacon

Buyer: Southeast Georgia Health System

Price: $130,800

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: GMRI INC

Buyer: Brunswick OG Venture LLC

Price: $1,964,000

Location: Glynn Isles

Seller: Stephen Pappas

Buyer: James Rizzo

Price: $959,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Robin Liggett

Buyer: Eugene Berrie

Price: $110,000

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Hugh Brown

Buyer: Dorothy Nelder

Price: $355,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Diana Drew

Buyer: David Crawford

Price: $273,000

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: Dayton Homes LLC

Buyer: Samuel Harp

Price: $287,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Penny Properties Realty

Buyer: Kathryn McGarvey

Price: $152,000

Location: Don El L 1

Seller: CWLOTS LLC

Buyer: Daniels Construction Co. INC

Price: $49,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Sharon Carver

Buyer: Shireen Hamid

Price: $193,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Christell Harris

Buyer: Jack Morris Jr.

Price: $82,500

Location: Touchstone Ridge

Seller: Ganador LLC

Buyer: Awesome Real Estate Holdings

Price: $12,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Tyler Tracy

Buyer: Patricia Corr

Price: $143,500

Location: Caleb’s Crossing Townhome

Seller: Bethany Fahey

Buyer: Derek Loper

Price: $154,000

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: Vickie Kapp

Buyer: Kelley Baione

Price: $95,000

Location: Sunrise Pointe

Seller: DeLoris Taylor

Buyer: Christopher Nielson

Price: $195,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Richard McKinna Jr

Buyer: Anguilla Acres LLP

Price: $925,000

Location: Plum Creek Timberlands

Seller: Kenneth Farrell

Buyer: Dean Morris

Price: $455,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Mercer Manning Properties

Buyer: Kaufman Colby Station LLC

Price: $689,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Peter Koehler

Buyer: Kaufman Colby Station LLC

Price: $100,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: George Williamson

Buyer: Trace Hartridge

Price: $225,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: 201 LLC

Buyer: CHC Properties LLC

Price: $250,000

Location: JM McMillian Jr. Estate

Seller: Marcie Lancaster

Buyer: Willis Lowe III

Price: $2,200,000

Location: Golf Retreat North

Seller: John Price

Buyer: Ashley Oaks LLC

Price: $350,000

Location: Mallory Park

Seller: Frederica Development

Buyer: Daniel Veal

Price: $800,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Patricia German

Buyer: Ocean View Properties INC

Price: $117,000

Location: High Hill Lakes

Seller: Randalll Smith

Buyer: Distinctive Housing Solutions

Price: $165,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: G Squared Properties

Buyer: John Biondi

Price: $132,500

Location: Glaude

Seller: Victory Estates LLC

Buyer: Fidadelfo Jimenez

Price: $35,000

Location: Brunswick Villa INC

Seller: Keith Benton

Buyer: Victor Galan

Price: $150,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Lillian Brown

Buyer: Sara Carey

Price: $145,000

Location: Brockington Point

Seller: Ga Real Parcels LLC

Buyer: Webb and Collins LLC

Price: $995,000

Location: King and Prince Villas

Seller: Construction B C INC

Buyer: Linda Tipton

Price: $135,000

Location: Lake View Cottages

Seller: Clyde Johnson

Buyer: Angela Sholl

Price: $98,000

Location: College Park

Seller: Mabel Carter

Buyer: Misty Juarbe

Price: $530,000

Location: Blythe Beach

Seller: Debbie Peacock

Buyer: Anthony Chiarello

Price: $520,000

Location: 801 Minor L A

Seller: Stephanie Woods

Buyer: Arthur Benson

Price: $149,000

Location: Palmetto Place

Seller: Kermit Buie

Buyer: Patricia Thrift

Price: $30,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Billy Wheeler

Buyer: Webster Lonas

Price: $383,000

Location: Sugarmill

Seller: William Talbert

Buyer: Chirag Patel

Price: $435,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Lisa Olivieri

Buyer: Franconia Real Estate

Price: $523,000

Location: Wymberly on the Marsh

Seller: Gloria O’Brien

Buyer: John Sanford

Price: $157,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Valerie Harrison

Buyer: Patricia Delacruz

Price: $20,000

Location: Montpelier

Seller: Whitlow Chapman

Buyer: Eric Elmquist

Price: $296,500

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: George Rountree

Buyer: William Strother Jr.

Price: $15,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

More from this section

+2
Hometown writer returns for event

Hometown writer returns for event

For as long as he can remember, Taylor Brown wanted to be a writer. And while most children’s career path plan took detours over the years, the Glynn County native remained devoted to his dream.

+5
Rodeo at the Beach returns Friday

Rodeo at the Beach returns Friday

For the past eight years, Danny Hendrick has looked forward to heading to Brunswick. The owner and producer of Hendrick Family Rodeo, which travels throughout the state and region, has enjoyed returning time and again.

What is BHRT?

What is BHRT?

Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy is the use of hormones to help resolve symptoms related to hormonal imbalance or decreases in hormone production related to aging. BHRT come in various forms, such as topical creams, pellets, and injections, just to name a few, and are considered a mo…

+2
Community Seder set for April 11

Community Seder set for April 11

The air was thick and the fear palpable at that first Passover meal. Barricaded inside, Moses and his family huddled together as darkness enveloped the city.