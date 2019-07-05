Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 24 through June 28 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Laura Morrison
Buyer: Robert Walker Jr.
Price: $20,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Timothy Wilson
Buyer: Xiomorria Scott
Price: $37,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Kenneth Martinez
Buyer: David Bramlage
Price: $277,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Michael Hodzen
Buyer: Jessica Long
Price: $344,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Evan Beard
Buyer: Mark Baldridge
Price: $139,000
Location: Scarlet Gardens
Seller: Mark Warren
Buyer: Matthew Mosley
Price: $174,500
Location: Belle Pointe East
Seller: Bobby Troupe
Buyer: Michael Mleko
Price: $12,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Seth Jordan
Buyer: Evan Beard
Price: $177,800
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Marian Lawlor
Buyer: Angel Coley
Price: $130,000
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Mario Garcia
Buyer: Lloyd Crum
Price: $255,200
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Mario Garcia
Buyer: Lloyd Crum
Price: $150,000
Location: Laurel Grove Tract
Seller: Lloyd Crum
Buyer: Southern Retreat RV Park
Price: $3,000,000
Location: Not listed
Seller: Rhangos Brothers LLC
Buyer: 600 Gloucester St. LLC
Price: $15,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Rhangos Brothers LLC
Buyer: 501 Gloucester St.
Price: $650,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Lamar Smith
Buyer: Zachary Davis
Price: $206,900
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Lamar Frank
Buyer: Esteban Castillo
Price: $235,500
Location: Windard Acres
Seller: Edgar Lindsey
Buyer: SSI 7 LLC
Price: $259,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Russell Wright
Buyer: Eric Wright
Price: $102,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Quality Development
Buyer: Brian Heckler
Price: $200,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Cumberland Investment
Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC
Price: $15,000
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: John Daly
Buyer: Angela Peters
Price: $122,000
Location: Culligan’s Landing
Seller: Millennium Trust Co.
Buyer: Scott Risi
Price: $37,500
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Joshua Ferguson
Buyer: Paul Evans
Price: $490,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: CitiMortgage Inc
Buyer: Kim Le
Price: $40,500
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Peugco LLC
Buyer: Kaufmann Family Limited Partnership
Price: $260,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Heidi McDaniel
Price: $22,500
Location: Fox Creek Estates
Seller: Barbara Cotton
Buyer: Joy Finch
Price: $19,000
Location: Thalman Farms
Seller: Waterstone Support
Buyer: Kaufmann Family Limited Partnership
Price: $255,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Georgia Ventures
Buyer: Sharon Greene
Price: $192,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: PGC Corbitt Holdings LLC
Buyer: Kimberly Sims
Price: $725,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Victory Estates LLC
Buyer: Rebuilding Together of Glynn County
Price: $3,000
Location: Model Farm
Seller: Midfirst Bank
Buyer: Lester Whitt
Price: $40,000
Location: Peninsula Park Extension
Seller: Peggy Burdett
Buyer: Ronald Kelley
Price: $348,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Tyler Walters
Buyer: Dale Cook
Price: $275,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Franconia Real Estate
Buyer: Michael Humphries
Price: $500,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: David Paga
Buyer: Manuel Rosa
Price: $399,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Corey Bessent
Price: $23,500
Location: River Oaks
Seller: Shaun Johnson
Buyer: Stella Perry
Price: $8,000
Location: Arco
Seller: Jeanne O’Brien
Buyer: Wellspring Ventures LLC
Price: $4,100,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Robert Mues
Buyer: Amy Loskoski
Price: $205,000
Location: Skiff Landing
Seller: Charles Molloy
Buyer: Carol Fifield
Price: $350,500
Location: Spanish Oaks
Seller: David Dukes III
Buyer: Donald Terry III
Price: $148,200
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Vaughn Home Builders
Buyer: Cody Blades
Price: $315,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: 1404 SCM LLC
Buyer: John Barge
Price: $107,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Maryam Mirhosseini
Buyer: Davella LP
Price: $ 95,000
Location: Not listed
Seller: Sara Sheffield
Buyer: Jason Smith
Price: $599,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Esther Smith
Buyer: Timothy Wilson
Price: $890,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Aditi Anya LLC
Buyer: Om Kali Nirman LLC
Price: $2,051,000
Location: Not listed
Seller: Cynthia Dennis
Buyer: Shaw Nuff Ventures LLC
Price: $115,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: JP Martin
Buyer: Shaw Nuff Ventures
Price: $99,900
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Precision Metals INC
Buyer: Gregory Sperry
Price: $130,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Gregory Yancey
Buyer: Fredi Xiloj
Price: $43,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Michael Fleisher
Buyer: John Casperson
Price: $1,550,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Andrea Thau
Buyer: Richard Brandon
Price: $190,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Dorothy Shafer
Buyer: Thuy Gonzalez
Price: $150,000
Location: Laurel View
Seller: Pallet Menders INC
Buyer: Hazanna LLC
Price: $59,900
Location: New Town
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction
Buyer: Michael Burris
Price: $168,700
Location: Avondale
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Holdings
Buyer: Brian Hollingshead
Price: $167,600
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Douglas Cox
Buyer: Patricia Walker
Price: $238,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Wilmington Savings Fund
Buyer: Jeff Dennard
Price: $37,200
Location: Old Town
Seller: Melissa Oswald
Buyer: Gregory Irvin
Price: $1,450,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Richard Bussell
Buyer: Rachel Shanks
Price: $239,900
Location: Belle Point
Leasor: Paul Page
Leasee: James Hambrick
Price: Not listed
Location: Plantation
Leasor: Norman Zerkus
Leasee: Randall McGarvey
Price: Not listed
Location: Cottages at Jekyll Island
Leasor: Roger Allison
Leasee: David Huff
Price: Not listed
Location: Villas By the Sea