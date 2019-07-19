Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 8 through July 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: George Matuch
Buyer: MOY1LLC
Price: $72,500
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Robert Burke
Buyer: Angela Burke
Price: $144,500
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Chris Mainor
Buyer: Theodore Bell
Price: $10,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Tony Thaw
Buyer: Dansette Desoto
Price: $189,700
Location: Sherwood Forest
Seller: Construction BC Inc.
Buyer: Gregory Gehret
Price: $115,000
Location: Lake View Cottages
Seller: Lloyd Smith
Buyer: Sanjay Smith
Price: $32,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Lou Ann Ward
Buyer: Michael Ramos
Price: $205,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: JDB3 Investments LLC
Buyer: Bentig LLC
Price: $305,000
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: Bentig LLC
Buyer: JDB3 Investments LLC
Price: $305,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Coismo LLC
Buyer: Charles Bolen
Price: $799,000
Location: Laurel View
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.
Buyer: Nina Carr
Price: $204,900
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Cynthia Sikes
Buyer: Diann Cook
Price: $100,000
Location: Highland Park Extension
Seller: Danny Hauk
Buyer: Joel King
Price: $135,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Habitat for Humanity
Buyer: Gregory Dozier
Price: $126,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Jane Dazey
Buyer: Mary Lhotsky
Price: $82,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Francina Edgerly
Buyer: Richard Kerns
Price: $920,000
Location: St. Clair Tract
Seller: Sharon Banks
Buyer: Dominique Stallworth
Price: $19,400
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Joseph Hiers
Buyer: Lou Ann Ward
Price: $199,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Jean Pugh
Buyer: Sedgefield Enterprise LLC
Price: $497,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Sue Chambless
Buyer: Park Brady Consulting LLC
Price: $510,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: William Wilkers
Buyer: Karen Taylor
Price: $335,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Martha Thompson
Buyer: Steven Noriega
Price: $245,000
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Coastal Property Management
Buyer: Glynn Brewton
Price: $50,000
Location: Winter Chase
Seller: Coastal Property Management
Buyer: Glenn Brewton
Price: $50,000
Location: Winter Chase
Seller: Bradley Youngner
Buyer: Amy Miceli
Price: $28,000
Location: Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: Jack Carley
Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.
Price: $15,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Leslie Manzer
Buyer: Harry Johnston Jr.
Price: $250,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Tanglewood Holdings LLC
Buyer: LSSD Tanglewood LLC
Price: $337,100
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Michelle McAvoy
Buyer: Gary Dukes
Price: $22,500
Location: Pecan Point
Seller: Melissa Oswald
Buyer: Molly Nobles
Price: $385,000
Location: Dunbar Creek
Seller: Lanier Parkway Association
Buyer: Daniel Larmore
Price: $326,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Michael Van Amburgh
Buyer: Michael Patton
Price: $325,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Joe McKelvey
Buyer: Will Stubbs
Price: $18,500
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Sean Johnson
Buyer: John Barber
Price: $25,000
Location: acreage, not listed
Seller: Elizabeth Wilson
Buyer: Muriel Merrell
Price: $55,000
Location: Perry Park
Seller: Sylvia Shearer
Buyer: Shannon Kersey
Price: $243,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Steve Davis
Buyer: Tracey Price
Price: $305,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Michael Popwell
Buyer: James Bennett
Price: $112,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Robert Cunningham
Buyer: Stephen Dmetruk
Price: $585,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Jay Martin
Buyer: Barbara Wright
Price: $114,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Altamaha Bank and Trust
Buyer: Terry Myers
Price: $105,000
Location: Gascoigne Bluff
Seller: Thomas Maulden
Buyer: Gina Pyles
Price: $119,900
Location: Country Club Heights
Seller: Christopher Drury
Buyer: Justin Hurd
Price: $157,500
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Norma Marion
Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.
Price: $30,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Byron Low
Buyer: Roger Varnadore
Price: $130,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Rodolfo Salcedo
Buyer: Distinctive Housing Solution
Price: $220,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: David Evans
Buyer: BGRS Relocation Inc.
Price: $911,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: BGRS Relocation Inc.
Buyer: Hung Vo
Price: $911,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes
Buyer: Brandon Spragins
Price: $302,300
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: William France
Price: $490,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Maureen Herman
Buyer: Nichols Barron
Price: $187,500
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Andrew Smith
Buyer: Sawgrass II LLC
Price: $340,000
Location: Not listed
Seller: Chad Lowther
Buyer: Ethan Harper
Price: $190,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Elizabeth Thomas
Buyer: Driggers Family Partners
Price: $10,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Jon Ricketts
Buyer: Clifford Soderberg
Price: $389,700
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Mary Westberry
Buyer: A Properties LLC
Price: $105,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: William France
Buyer: Nancy Snyder
Price: $499,900
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: K. Adams Jr.
Buyer: Chester Dheel
Price: $25,000
Location: Mayhew
Leasor: Katherine Koss
Leasee: Dennis Bottoms
Price: Not listed
Location: Palmetto Blk L8