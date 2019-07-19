Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 8 through July 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: George Matuch

Buyer: MOY1LLC

Price: $72,500

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Robert Burke

Buyer: Angela Burke

Price: $144,500

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Chris Mainor

Buyer: Theodore Bell

Price: $10,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Tony Thaw

Buyer: Dansette Desoto

Price: $189,700

Location: Sherwood Forest

Seller: Construction BC Inc.

Buyer: Gregory Gehret

Price: $115,000

Location: Lake View Cottages

Seller: Lloyd Smith

Buyer: Sanjay Smith

Price: $32,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Lou Ann Ward

Buyer: Michael Ramos

Price: $205,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: JDB3 Investments LLC

Buyer: Bentig LLC

Price: $305,000

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: Bentig LLC

Buyer: JDB3 Investments LLC

Price: $305,000

Location: College Park

Seller: Coismo LLC

Buyer: Charles Bolen

Price: $799,000

Location: Laurel View

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.

Buyer: Nina Carr

Price: $204,900

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Cynthia Sikes

Buyer: Diann Cook

Price: $100,000

Location: Highland Park Extension

Seller: Danny Hauk

Buyer: Joel King

Price: $135,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Habitat for Humanity

Buyer: Gregory Dozier

Price: $126,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Jane Dazey

Buyer: Mary Lhotsky

Price: $82,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Francina Edgerly

Buyer: Richard Kerns

Price: $920,000

Location: St. Clair Tract

Seller: Sharon Banks

Buyer: Dominique Stallworth

Price: $19,400

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Joseph Hiers

Buyer: Lou Ann Ward

Price: $199,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Jean Pugh

Buyer: Sedgefield Enterprise LLC

Price: $497,000

Location: Beach Club

Seller: Sue Chambless

Buyer: Park Brady Consulting LLC

Price: $510,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: William Wilkers

Buyer: Karen Taylor

Price: $335,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Martha Thompson

Buyer: Steven Noriega

Price: $245,000

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Coastal Property Management

Buyer: Glynn Brewton

Price: $50,000

Location: Winter Chase

Seller: Coastal Property Management

Buyer: Glenn Brewton

Price: $50,000

Location: Winter Chase

Seller: Bradley Youngner

Buyer: Amy Miceli

Price: $28,000

Location: Oglethorpe Manor

Seller: Jack Carley

Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.

Price: $15,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Leslie Manzer

Buyer: Harry Johnston Jr.

Price: $250,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Tanglewood Holdings LLC

Buyer: LSSD Tanglewood LLC

Price: $337,100

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Michelle McAvoy

Buyer: Gary Dukes

Price: $22,500

Location: Pecan Point

Seller: Melissa Oswald

Buyer: Molly Nobles

Price: $385,000

Location: Dunbar Creek

Seller: Lanier Parkway Association

Buyer: Daniel Larmore

Price: $326,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Michael Van Amburgh

Buyer: Michael Patton

Price: $325,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Joe McKelvey

Buyer: Will Stubbs

Price: $18,500

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Sean Johnson

Buyer: John Barber

Price: $25,000

Location: acreage, not listed

Seller: Elizabeth Wilson

Buyer: Muriel Merrell

Price: $55,000

Location: Perry Park

Seller: Sylvia Shearer

Buyer: Shannon Kersey

Price: $243,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Steve Davis

Buyer: Tracey Price

Price: $305,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Michael Popwell

Buyer: James Bennett

Price: $112,000

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: Robert Cunningham

Buyer: Stephen Dmetruk

Price: $585,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Jay Martin

Buyer: Barbara Wright

Price: $114,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Altamaha Bank and Trust

Buyer: Terry Myers

Price: $105,000

Location: Gascoigne Bluff

Seller: Thomas Maulden

Buyer: Gina Pyles

Price: $119,900

Location: Country Club Heights

Seller: Christopher Drury

Buyer: Justin Hurd

Price: $157,500

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Norma Marion

Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.

Price: $30,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Byron Low

Buyer: Roger Varnadore

Price: $130,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Rodolfo Salcedo

Buyer: Distinctive Housing Solution

Price: $220,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: David Evans

Buyer: BGRS Relocation Inc.

Price: $911,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: BGRS Relocation Inc.

Buyer: Hung Vo

Price: $911,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes

Buyer: Brandon Spragins

Price: $302,300

Location: Carriage Gate

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: William France

Price: $490,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Maureen Herman

Buyer: Nichols Barron

Price: $187,500

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Andrew Smith

Buyer: Sawgrass II LLC

Price: $340,000

Location: Not listed

Seller: Chad Lowther

Buyer: Ethan Harper

Price: $190,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Elizabeth Thomas

Buyer: Driggers Family Partners

Price: $10,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Jon Ricketts

Buyer: Clifford Soderberg

Price: $389,700

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Mary Westberry

Buyer: A Properties LLC

Price: $105,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: William France

Buyer: Nancy Snyder

Price: $499,900

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: K. Adams Jr.

Buyer: Chester Dheel

Price: $25,000

Location: Mayhew

Leasor: Katherine Koss

Leasee: Dennis Bottoms

Price: Not listed

Location: Palmetto Blk L8

More from this section

+3
Libraries offer summer programs for kids

Libraries offer summer programs for kids

School may be out of session, but that certainly doesn’t mean children should stray away from learning. Parents are always looking for ways to keep their little one’s engaged during their break — and one local resource is a go-to when it comes to summer learning programs — the Marshes of Gly…

Chicken and couscous a great week day option for families

Chicken and couscous a great week day option for families

Bursting with the aromatic flavors of saffron, chorizo and garlic, this chicken and couscous dish is a winning weeknight dinner. When developing this recipe, we started with classic chicken and rice, but found that the rice was not cooking at the same rate as the chicken in the multicooker_w…

Superior Capsular Reconstruction: A new option for rotator cuff tears

Superior Capsular Reconstruction: A new option for rotator cuff tears

Rotator cuff injuries don’t just happen to tennis players and baseball pitchers. The rotator cuff, a group of muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder joint, can also be torn by falling on the shoulder or lifting something heavy, and sometimes tears result from wear on the tendon due t…