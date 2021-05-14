Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 3 through May 7 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Katherine Tierney, Trustee

Buyer: Calvin Couch

Price: $355,000

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: John Mosley

Buyer: Martin Balga

Price: $645,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Christon Griffis

Price: $31,500

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Westpoint Plantation LLC

Buyer: Edward Shanbacker

Price: $105,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Dana Bobbitt

Buyer: Sharon Whorton

Price: $214,000

Location: Hunter’s Point

Seller: Thomas Howell

Buyer: Michael Hickey

Price: $442,000

Location: Blythe Beach

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes, LLC

Buyer: Elizabeth Scarbary

Price: $256,100

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Joshua Anderson

Buyer: Stephen Cookson

Price: $36,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: McKrow Custom Homes Inc.

Buyer: Jay Jenkins

Price: $145,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: David Farr

Buyer: Alan Rakel

Price: $613,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Donnie English

Buyer: Kimberly Ballesteros

Price: $111,000

Location: Marshview Condominiums

Seller: Michael Miller

Buyer: Jedaco Properties LLC

Price: $184,900

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Rock Holdings LLC

Buyer: America’s Home Place Inc.

Price: $600,000

Location: Millennium Complex

Seller: Cheryl Hendrix

Buyer: Kevin Billue

Price: $6,500

Location: Dixville

Seller: Brian Drew

Buyer: Dive Flag Management LLC

Price: $30,000

Location: North End

Seller: Sydrea Cottages LLC

Buyer: Construction BC Inc.

Price: $625,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Belinda Burroughs

Buyer: Buppha Truong

Price: $262,000

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: Michael Banker

Buyer: K.F. Heidsieck

Price: $2,300,000

Location: Sea Isalnd

Seller: Donald Fielder

Buyer: Matthew Emrick

Price: $840,000

Location: Hamilton Plantation

Seller: Thomas Neely

Buyer: Yolila LLC

Price: $525,000

Location: Retreat North

Seller: Matthew Nightingale

Buyer: Elizabeth Kelley

Price: $499,000

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation

Seller: JGCM Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Story Simpson, Devin Blair

Price: $255,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Darrell Lampkin

Buyer: Patricia Morris

Price: $14,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Robert Coleman

Buyer: Brandy Lewis

Price: $227,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Theron Williams

Buyer: Ronald Miller

Price: $150,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Jeffrey Rhoden

Buyer: Vincent Carme

Price: $325,000

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: William Horne

Buyer: Stacy Gustafson

Price: $229,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Frances MacNeer

Buyer: Thomas Elliott

Price: $191,000

Location: Wingefield Commons

Seller: Vernon Hogarth

Buyer: Annabelle Beasley

Price: $70,000

Location: Willow Point

Seller: Gregg Godde

Buyer: David Marks

Price: $1,725,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Verna Reitz

Buyer: Tony Villalobos

Price: $122,000

Location: College Park

Seller: ISI Coastal Builders LLC

Buyer: Richard Smith

Price: $34,000

Location: Fox Creek

Seller: Cynthia Talman

Buyer: Allen Construction & Development

Price: $165,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Bradley Maroney

Buyer: Loren Coleman

Price: $240,000

Location: Walmer Grove

Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC

Buyer: Adam Swann

Price: $1,179,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Pentecostal Holiness Church Conference of Florida Inc.

Buyer: So Glo Properties LLC

Price: $50,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Rami Kouzeili

Buyer: Risi Enterprises

Price: $310,000

Location: Old Orange Grove

Seller: Norma Stuckey

Buyer: Jeffrey Emory

Price: $85,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Peter Cole

Buyer: Carolyn Sanders

Price: $177,000

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes

Buyer: Timothy Baker

Price: $255,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: HSBC Bank

Buyer: Richard Campe

Price: $1,207,500

Location: Enchantment By the Sea

Seller: David Messick

Buyer: Jack Sinopoli

Price: $375,000

Location: Palmetto Bluff

Seller: James Keyzer

Buyer: Justin Mixon

Price: $145,000

Location: Regents Park

Seller: Bradley Brumback

Buyer: Joan Long

Price: $425,000

Location: Wildlife Preserve

Seller: Ray Cutright

Buyer: Charles Renneker

Price: $320,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Laura Eldridge

Price: $760,000

Location: Couper Place

Seller: Thomas Brubaker

Buyer: Catherine Simprini

Price: $190,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: BAGA Investors

Buyer: Geoffrey Zaffino

Price: $167,000

Location: Winstead

Seller: George T Williamson, Trustee

Buyer: David Matthews, Trustee

Price: $705,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Towneclub Construction LLC

Buyer: Brittney Aldea

Price: $420,000

Location: Captain’s Cove

Seller: Eric Kuchar, Trustee

Buyer: Carol Tarver

Price: $750,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Nathaniel Hasell

Buyer: VMG Properties LLC

Price: $1,150,000

Location: Battery Park

Seller: Joanne Hamilton

Buyer: Hemal Kadakia

Price: $219,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: McKrow Custom Homes Inc.

Buyer: Douglas Rucker

Price: $145,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Marvin Minton

Buyer: Kristoffer Post

Price: $400,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Elizabeth Wilson

Buyer: Hazanna LLC

Price: $13,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Brian Charboneau

Buyer: Miracle Hair Inc.

Price: $244,900

Location: McBrinde Industrial Park

Seller: Osborne & Zimmerman LLC

Buyer: Amanda Lister

Price: $8,195,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Brooks Bonnot

Buyer: Preston Martin

Price: $985,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Thomas Brittain

Buyer: Edward Harrell

Price: $485,000

Location: Corners

Seller: Emily Ceruolo, Trustee

Buyer: 4319 7th Street LLC

Price: $866,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Brantley O’Quinn Trust

Buyer: Bertha Manor

Price: $2,500

Location: Arco

Seller: Park Brady Consulting LLC

Buyer: Mary Jenrette

Price: $600,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Suzanne Kane

Buyer: Mark Whitehead Jr.

Price: $1,195,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: West Point Plantation LLC

Buyer: West Main Construction LLC

Price: $440,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: West Point Plantation LLC

Buyer: West Main Construction LLC

Price: $205,000

Location: West Point Plantation

