Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 3 through May 7 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Katherine Tierney, Trustee
Buyer: Calvin Couch
Price: $355,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: John Mosley
Buyer: Martin Balga
Price: $645,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Christon Griffis
Price: $31,500
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Westpoint Plantation LLC
Buyer: Edward Shanbacker
Price: $105,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Dana Bobbitt
Buyer: Sharon Whorton
Price: $214,000
Location: Hunter’s Point
Seller: Thomas Howell
Buyer: Michael Hickey
Price: $442,000
Location: Blythe Beach
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes, LLC
Buyer: Elizabeth Scarbary
Price: $256,100
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Joshua Anderson
Buyer: Stephen Cookson
Price: $36,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: McKrow Custom Homes Inc.
Buyer: Jay Jenkins
Price: $145,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: David Farr
Buyer: Alan Rakel
Price: $613,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Donnie English
Buyer: Kimberly Ballesteros
Price: $111,000
Location: Marshview Condominiums
Seller: Michael Miller
Buyer: Jedaco Properties LLC
Price: $184,900
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Rock Holdings LLC
Buyer: America’s Home Place Inc.
Price: $600,000
Location: Millennium Complex
Seller: Cheryl Hendrix
Buyer: Kevin Billue
Price: $6,500
Location: Dixville
Seller: Brian Drew
Buyer: Dive Flag Management LLC
Price: $30,000
Location: North End
Seller: Sydrea Cottages LLC
Buyer: Construction BC Inc.
Price: $625,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Belinda Burroughs
Buyer: Buppha Truong
Price: $262,000
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: Michael Banker
Buyer: K.F. Heidsieck
Price: $2,300,000
Location: Sea Isalnd
Seller: Donald Fielder
Buyer: Matthew Emrick
Price: $840,000
Location: Hamilton Plantation
Seller: Thomas Neely
Buyer: Yolila LLC
Price: $525,000
Location: Retreat North
Seller: Matthew Nightingale
Buyer: Elizabeth Kelley
Price: $499,000
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation
Seller: JGCM Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Story Simpson, Devin Blair
Price: $255,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Darrell Lampkin
Buyer: Patricia Morris
Price: $14,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Robert Coleman
Buyer: Brandy Lewis
Price: $227,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Theron Williams
Buyer: Ronald Miller
Price: $150,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Jeffrey Rhoden
Buyer: Vincent Carme
Price: $325,000
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: William Horne
Buyer: Stacy Gustafson
Price: $229,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Frances MacNeer
Buyer: Thomas Elliott
Price: $191,000
Location: Wingefield Commons
Seller: Vernon Hogarth
Buyer: Annabelle Beasley
Price: $70,000
Location: Willow Point
Seller: Gregg Godde
Buyer: David Marks
Price: $1,725,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Verna Reitz
Buyer: Tony Villalobos
Price: $122,000
Location: College Park
Seller: ISI Coastal Builders LLC
Buyer: Richard Smith
Price: $34,000
Location: Fox Creek
Seller: Cynthia Talman
Buyer: Allen Construction & Development
Price: $165,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Bradley Maroney
Buyer: Loren Coleman
Price: $240,000
Location: Walmer Grove
Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC
Buyer: Adam Swann
Price: $1,179,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Pentecostal Holiness Church Conference of Florida Inc.
Buyer: So Glo Properties LLC
Price: $50,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Rami Kouzeili
Buyer: Risi Enterprises
Price: $310,000
Location: Old Orange Grove
Seller: Norma Stuckey
Buyer: Jeffrey Emory
Price: $85,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Peter Cole
Buyer: Carolyn Sanders
Price: $177,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes
Buyer: Timothy Baker
Price: $255,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: HSBC Bank
Buyer: Richard Campe
Price: $1,207,500
Location: Enchantment By the Sea
Seller: David Messick
Buyer: Jack Sinopoli
Price: $375,000
Location: Palmetto Bluff
Seller: James Keyzer
Buyer: Justin Mixon
Price: $145,000
Location: Regents Park
Seller: Bradley Brumback
Buyer: Joan Long
Price: $425,000
Location: Wildlife Preserve
Seller: Ray Cutright
Buyer: Charles Renneker
Price: $320,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Laura Eldridge
Price: $760,000
Location: Couper Place
Seller: Thomas Brubaker
Buyer: Catherine Simprini
Price: $190,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: BAGA Investors
Buyer: Geoffrey Zaffino
Price: $167,000
Location: Winstead
Seller: George T Williamson, Trustee
Buyer: David Matthews, Trustee
Price: $705,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Towneclub Construction LLC
Buyer: Brittney Aldea
Price: $420,000
Location: Captain’s Cove
Seller: Eric Kuchar, Trustee
Buyer: Carol Tarver
Price: $750,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Nathaniel Hasell
Buyer: VMG Properties LLC
Price: $1,150,000
Location: Battery Park
Seller: Joanne Hamilton
Buyer: Hemal Kadakia
Price: $219,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: McKrow Custom Homes Inc.
Buyer: Douglas Rucker
Price: $145,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Marvin Minton
Buyer: Kristoffer Post
Price: $400,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Elizabeth Wilson
Buyer: Hazanna LLC
Price: $13,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Brian Charboneau
Buyer: Miracle Hair Inc.
Price: $244,900
Location: McBrinde Industrial Park
Seller: Osborne & Zimmerman LLC
Buyer: Amanda Lister
Price: $8,195,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Brooks Bonnot
Buyer: Preston Martin
Price: $985,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Thomas Brittain
Buyer: Edward Harrell
Price: $485,000
Location: Corners
Seller: Emily Ceruolo, Trustee
Buyer: 4319 7th Street LLC
Price: $866,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Brantley O’Quinn Trust
Buyer: Bertha Manor
Price: $2,500
Location: Arco
Seller: Park Brady Consulting LLC
Buyer: Mary Jenrette
Price: $600,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Suzanne Kane
Buyer: Mark Whitehead Jr.
Price: $1,195,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: West Point Plantation LLC
Buyer: West Main Construction LLC
Price: $440,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: West Point Plantation LLC
Buyer: West Main Construction LLC
Price: $205,000
Location: West Point Plantation