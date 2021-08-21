Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 9 through August 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Terrance L. Small

Buyer: Jamie Elisabeth Lindberg

Price: $269,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: John W. Shortman

Buyer: Chapel Crossing Properties LLC

Price: $579,000

Location: N/A

Seller: McIntyre Homes LLC

Buyer: Miles C. Beard

Price: $169,900

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Benjamin D. Still, trustee

Buyer: William David Mixon, II

Price: $275,000

Location: McDonald Mini Farms

Seller: SIA Propco II LLC

Buyer: SSI FR LLC

Price: $850,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Rebecca Curtis

Buyer: Robert Dean Schollmeyer

Price: $211,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Nels Brett Hanson

Buyer: Alicia Kim Bachardy

Price: $716,000

Location: Beachview

Seller: George Henry Stewart Jr.

Buyer: Brad Ruger

Price: $625,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Anna Marie Hall

Buyer: Andrew Frank

Price: $495,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Kelly A. Considine

Buyer: Mastermind Marketing Inc

Price: $3,500,000

Location: Old Seaside

Seller: Howard M. Walker

Buyer: Eachan A. Fletcher

Price: $500,000

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: David Bjorneby

Price: $254,600

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: John F. Williams

Price: $222,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Bryan Hendley

Buyer: William J. Woodward

Price: $650,000

Location: Epworth Oaks

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Ashley Neal Callicutt

Price: $179,900

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: Skarpalezos Investments LLC

Buyer: Burnem Real Estate Holdings LLC

Price: $157,000

Location: Cypress Commons

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Christina Wascher

Price: $322,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Kamilah Williamson

Price: $180,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: Pancakes USA LLC

Buyer: CCAA LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Eloise Andrews Harrell

Buyer: Wayne E. Donaldson

Price: $35,000

Location: Laurel Grove

Seller: Randy J. Schneider

Buyer: Claudia P. Forbes

Price: $1,400,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Ashley N. Callicutt

Buyer: Levi Brent Osiecki

Price: $272,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Jeff Meeks

Buyer: Gayle M. Baker

Price: $525,000

Location: Pickett Landing

Seller: Florence E. Campbell McDaniel

Buyer: Southeast Georgia Health System

Price: $100,500

Location: Montpelier

Seller: Silver Dollar SSI LLC

Buyer: Timothy Christopher Bane

Price: $665,000

Location: Tree Tops

Seller: Cheri Kaplan

Buyer: Kimberly A. Townley

Price: $370,000

Location: Twin Rivers

Seller: Jerry C. Collins

Buyer: David C. Froggatt

Price: $470,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: N. Lance L. Turpin

Buyer: John W. Strachan

Price: $547,500

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Akunamatata LLC

Buyer: Real Estate Guys LLC

Price: $430,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Michael Potter

Buyer: Terrance L. Small

Price: $285,000

Location: Myers Hill Estates

Seller: James C. Murphy

Buyer: Matthew Luke Murphy

Price: $170,000

Location: North End

Seller: Jennifer P. Morrison

Buyer: Dorota Robinson

Price: $341,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: John Duke McCleskey

Buyer: James C. Murray

Price: $28,000

Location: Frederica Yacht Club

Seller: Katherine Morgan Benson

Buyer: Atlantic Coast Holdings LLC

Price: $879,000

Location: Youngwood

Seller: Sun Coast Construction Inc

Buyer: Paris Guidry

Price: $179,000

Location: Guidry Paris

Seller: Kizzy Fuller

Buyer: Phatthana Manivong

Price: $37,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Thomas Brandeberry

Buyer: Kristopher Polka

Price: $464,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Kristopher Polka

Buyer: David Mitchell Singley

Price: $315,000

Location: Oak Ridge

Seller: Pamela Stephens

Buyer: Lucas Pigge

Price: $865,000

Location: Nannie Long Estate

Seller: Charles Gonzalez Rebeles

Buyer: Bridget Daniel

Price: $158,000

Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes

Seller: Charles Vincent Weyrich

Buyer: Medicus Acquisitions LLC

Price: $155,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Larry V. Watts

Buyer: James Douglas Chapman

Price: $1,195,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Ross T. Fuller

Buyer: Amanda Rostron

Price: $265,000

Location: Nottinghill West

Seller: Cyle Tucker Lewis

Buyer: Nickole Mitchell

Price: $250,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Sandra L. Leonard

Buyer: James Marshall

Price: $174,900

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Jamie Elisabeth Linberg

Buyer: Tracie L. Walker

Price: $230,000

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: James Cody Queen

Buyer: Kevin Troy Peterson

Price: $160,00

Location: Cates Bounty

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc

Buyer: Travis S. Riddle Sr.

Price: $50,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: SSI Pace LLC

Buyer: 3 Gems Properties LLC

Price: $293,900

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Ronald K. Hughes

Price: $444,000

Location: Simonton Court

Seller: Michelle Lemaster Kaul, trustee

Buyer: Jason Justice

Price: $485,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Tatjana Harper

Buyer: Natalie Miller

Price: $326,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Jane H. Holmes

Buyer: Michael B. Williams

Price: $485,000

Location: Captains Walk

Seller: William T. Avant

Buyer: Gloria L. Russell

Price: $439,000

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: Donna G. Weekley, trustee

Buyer: Zachary M. Doppel II

Price: $480,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Raymond Powers III

Buyer: Vickie L. Styles

Price: $571,000

Location: Twin Rivers

Seller: Michael A. Dyke

Buyer: Matthew L. Williams

Price: $1,961,500

Location: East Beach

Seller: H. Lindsey Cordell III

Buyer: 2280 Demere Road LLC

Price: $650,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jerry Cowan

Buyer: Michael Giery

Price: $2,500

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Katherine L. Farris

Buyer: NYRA LLC

Price: $220,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Lane Southern Properties LLC

Buyer: Carleigh Coffey

Price: $281,000

Location: North Golf Villas

Seller: Thomas Sigmon Hutchinson Jr.

Buyer: Mitchell Gregory Fielder

Price: $435,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Caroline Koller, trustee

Buyer: Robert K. Oldham

Price: $539,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Marguerite Ann Elhardt

Buyer: Terry Dyer

Price: $190,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc

Buyer: James Murray

Price: $57,900

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Stephan Troy West

Buyer: Sara Christiansen

Price: $239,000

Location:Timber Ridge

Seller: Michael L. Middleton

Buyer: Godfrey Vincent Henry

Price: $215,500

Location: N/A

Seller: SEH Holdings LLC

Buyer: Lamar Ellis

Price: $550,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Richard A. Evans

Buyer: Samuel L. Wammock

Price: $1,050,000

Location: N/A

Seller: James H. Benton

Buyer: Gabriella Ann Benton

Price: $150,000

Location: Valerie

Seller: William H. Bernstein, trustee

Buyer: Jay P. Jenkins

Price: $737,900

Location: Old Town

Seller: William H. Bernstein, trustee

Buyer: Jay P. Jenkins

Price: $241,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Megan Brown

Buyer: Robert Tomlinson

Price: $232,500

Location: Blythe Beach

Seller: Linda D. Bobbitt

Buyer: Peffer Real Estate LLC

Price: $116,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Buyer: Randolph P. Bryant, trustee

Price: $300,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Bryan M. Crews

Buyer: Cooper Houses LLC

Price: $121,000

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Ann Jane Gibson

Buyer: Taylor Reese Thurman

Price: $207,000

Location: Lanett

Seller: Michael William Wilson, trustee

Buyer: Parfait Konan

Price: $11,500

Location: Lakes

Seller: Yacht Club LLC

Buyer: Michael Maloy

Price: $600,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Michael David Johns

Buyer: Valerie Harrison

Price: $145,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Ivonne D. Gonzalez

Buyer: James Erik Ray

Price: $220,000

Location: N/A

