Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 9 through August 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Terrance L. Small
Buyer: Jamie Elisabeth Lindberg
Price: $269,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: John W. Shortman
Buyer: Chapel Crossing Properties LLC
Price: $579,000
Location: N/A
Seller: McIntyre Homes LLC
Buyer: Miles C. Beard
Price: $169,900
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Benjamin D. Still, trustee
Buyer: William David Mixon, II
Price: $275,000
Location: McDonald Mini Farms
Seller: SIA Propco II LLC
Buyer: SSI FR LLC
Price: $850,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Rebecca Curtis
Buyer: Robert Dean Schollmeyer
Price: $211,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Nels Brett Hanson
Buyer: Alicia Kim Bachardy
Price: $716,000
Location: Beachview
Seller: George Henry Stewart Jr.
Buyer: Brad Ruger
Price: $625,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Anna Marie Hall
Buyer: Andrew Frank
Price: $495,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Kelly A. Considine
Buyer: Mastermind Marketing Inc
Price: $3,500,000
Location: Old Seaside
Seller: Howard M. Walker
Buyer: Eachan A. Fletcher
Price: $500,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: David Bjorneby
Price: $254,600
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: John F. Williams
Price: $222,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Bryan Hendley
Buyer: William J. Woodward
Price: $650,000
Location: Epworth Oaks
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Ashley Neal Callicutt
Price: $179,900
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: Skarpalezos Investments LLC
Buyer: Burnem Real Estate Holdings LLC
Price: $157,000
Location: Cypress Commons
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Christina Wascher
Price: $322,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Kamilah Williamson
Price: $180,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: Pancakes USA LLC
Buyer: CCAA LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Eloise Andrews Harrell
Buyer: Wayne E. Donaldson
Price: $35,000
Location: Laurel Grove
Seller: Randy J. Schneider
Buyer: Claudia P. Forbes
Price: $1,400,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Ashley N. Callicutt
Buyer: Levi Brent Osiecki
Price: $272,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Jeff Meeks
Buyer: Gayle M. Baker
Price: $525,000
Location: Pickett Landing
Seller: Florence E. Campbell McDaniel
Buyer: Southeast Georgia Health System
Price: $100,500
Location: Montpelier
Seller: Silver Dollar SSI LLC
Buyer: Timothy Christopher Bane
Price: $665,000
Location: Tree Tops
Seller: Cheri Kaplan
Buyer: Kimberly A. Townley
Price: $370,000
Location: Twin Rivers
Seller: Jerry C. Collins
Buyer: David C. Froggatt
Price: $470,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: N. Lance L. Turpin
Buyer: John W. Strachan
Price: $547,500
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Akunamatata LLC
Buyer: Real Estate Guys LLC
Price: $430,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Michael Potter
Buyer: Terrance L. Small
Price: $285,000
Location: Myers Hill Estates
Seller: James C. Murphy
Buyer: Matthew Luke Murphy
Price: $170,000
Location: North End
Seller: Jennifer P. Morrison
Buyer: Dorota Robinson
Price: $341,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: John Duke McCleskey
Buyer: James C. Murray
Price: $28,000
Location: Frederica Yacht Club
Seller: Katherine Morgan Benson
Buyer: Atlantic Coast Holdings LLC
Price: $879,000
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Sun Coast Construction Inc
Buyer: Paris Guidry
Price: $179,000
Location: Guidry Paris
Seller: Kizzy Fuller
Buyer: Phatthana Manivong
Price: $37,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Thomas Brandeberry
Buyer: Kristopher Polka
Price: $464,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Kristopher Polka
Buyer: David Mitchell Singley
Price: $315,000
Location: Oak Ridge
Seller: Pamela Stephens
Buyer: Lucas Pigge
Price: $865,000
Location: Nannie Long Estate
Seller: Charles Gonzalez Rebeles
Buyer: Bridget Daniel
Price: $158,000
Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes
Seller: Charles Vincent Weyrich
Buyer: Medicus Acquisitions LLC
Price: $155,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Larry V. Watts
Buyer: James Douglas Chapman
Price: $1,195,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Ross T. Fuller
Buyer: Amanda Rostron
Price: $265,000
Location: Nottinghill West
Seller: Cyle Tucker Lewis
Buyer: Nickole Mitchell
Price: $250,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Sandra L. Leonard
Buyer: James Marshall
Price: $174,900
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Jamie Elisabeth Linberg
Buyer: Tracie L. Walker
Price: $230,000
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: James Cody Queen
Buyer: Kevin Troy Peterson
Price: $160,00
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc
Buyer: Travis S. Riddle Sr.
Price: $50,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: SSI Pace LLC
Buyer: 3 Gems Properties LLC
Price: $293,900
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Ronald K. Hughes
Price: $444,000
Location: Simonton Court
Seller: Michelle Lemaster Kaul, trustee
Buyer: Jason Justice
Price: $485,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Tatjana Harper
Buyer: Natalie Miller
Price: $326,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Jane H. Holmes
Buyer: Michael B. Williams
Price: $485,000
Location: Captains Walk
Seller: William T. Avant
Buyer: Gloria L. Russell
Price: $439,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Donna G. Weekley, trustee
Buyer: Zachary M. Doppel II
Price: $480,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Raymond Powers III
Buyer: Vickie L. Styles
Price: $571,000
Location: Twin Rivers
Seller: Michael A. Dyke
Buyer: Matthew L. Williams
Price: $1,961,500
Location: East Beach
Seller: H. Lindsey Cordell III
Buyer: 2280 Demere Road LLC
Price: $650,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jerry Cowan
Buyer: Michael Giery
Price: $2,500
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Katherine L. Farris
Buyer: NYRA LLC
Price: $220,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Lane Southern Properties LLC
Buyer: Carleigh Coffey
Price: $281,000
Location: North Golf Villas
Seller: Thomas Sigmon Hutchinson Jr.
Buyer: Mitchell Gregory Fielder
Price: $435,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Caroline Koller, trustee
Buyer: Robert K. Oldham
Price: $539,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Marguerite Ann Elhardt
Buyer: Terry Dyer
Price: $190,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc
Buyer: James Murray
Price: $57,900
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Stephan Troy West
Buyer: Sara Christiansen
Price: $239,000
Location:Timber Ridge
Seller: Michael L. Middleton
Buyer: Godfrey Vincent Henry
Price: $215,500
Location: N/A
Seller: SEH Holdings LLC
Buyer: Lamar Ellis
Price: $550,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Richard A. Evans
Buyer: Samuel L. Wammock
Price: $1,050,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James H. Benton
Buyer: Gabriella Ann Benton
Price: $150,000
Location: Valerie
Seller: William H. Bernstein, trustee
Buyer: Jay P. Jenkins
Price: $737,900
Location: Old Town
Seller: William H. Bernstein, trustee
Buyer: Jay P. Jenkins
Price: $241,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Megan Brown
Buyer: Robert Tomlinson
Price: $232,500
Location: Blythe Beach
Seller: Linda D. Bobbitt
Buyer: Peffer Real Estate LLC
Price: $116,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Buyer: Randolph P. Bryant, trustee
Price: $300,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Bryan M. Crews
Buyer: Cooper Houses LLC
Price: $121,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Ann Jane Gibson
Buyer: Taylor Reese Thurman
Price: $207,000
Location: Lanett
Seller: Michael William Wilson, trustee
Buyer: Parfait Konan
Price: $11,500
Location: Lakes
Seller: Yacht Club LLC
Buyer: Michael Maloy
Price: $600,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Michael David Johns
Buyer: Valerie Harrison
Price: $145,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Ivonne D. Gonzalez
Buyer: James Erik Ray
Price: $220,000
Location: N/A