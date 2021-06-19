Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 7 through June 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Gregory O. Smith

Buyer: Brailsford Troup Nightingale Jr.

Price: $395,000

Location: Terranova

Seller: John M. Shutack

Buyer: Cristina Bumgartner Coleman, trustee

Price: $1,250,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Christian Siena

Price: $313,400

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Jimmy W. Canter

Buyer: Dale L. Haney

Price: $241,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Alfredo M. Garcia

Buyer: Mallory Carellas

Price: $613,000

Location: Settlers Hammock

Seller: Michael William Wilson, trustee

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $22,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Vito V. Leonardi

Price: $309,900

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Sophie Robbins

Buyer: Michele Marie Collins

Price: $218,000

Location: Executive Golf Villas

Seller: Joseph L. Nash

Buyer: Julie E. Ashey

Price: $550,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: JE Price Properties LLC

Buyer: Mounir Erian Farag

Price: $686,500

Location: Ocean Boulevard

Seller: Douglas Schaller

Buyer: Fran H. Bonadies, trustee

Price: $3,300,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: James D. Ellis, trustee

Buyer: Sybil C. Ralston

Price: $5,500,000

Location: Ocean Boulevard

Seller: PGMT LLC

Buyer: Dina Crownover Deason

Price: $1,700,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Ronald A. Simprini

Buyer: John E. Blogg

Price: $780,000

Location: Point

Seller: Steven E. Gully

Buyer: Sandy Voykin

Price: $239,000

Location: Island TownHouse

Seller: Petra Hartlova

Buyer: James R. Roehrig

Price: $270,000

Location: Courtyard Villas

Seller: Andrew R. Clements

Buyer: David Ives

Price: $720,000

Location: Norris Sheppard Property

Seller: Chip B. Lewis

Buyer: Erin Wilkerson

Price: $172,900

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Delores M. Murphy

Buyer: Charlie F. Frazier Jr.

Price: $244,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Kimila Dawn Osteen

Buyer: Barbara Coppins

Price: $222,500

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Ian S. Easton

Buyer: Ryan McCombs

Price: $447,200

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Ferman O. Ricks

Buyer: Alexander Grado

Price: $169,000

Location: East View

Seller: Marvin Paul Hicks III

Buyer: Elmira P. Stubbs

Price: $555,000

Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Jason Aaron Lee

Buyer: Mary M. Mara

Price: $306,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Creola II Inc.

Buyer: Alfredo M. Garcia

Price: $345,000

Location: Egrets Pass

Seller: F. Terry Antonio

Buyer: Nathan Edward Woody

Price: $325,000

Location: Winton Farm

Seller: West Point Plantation LLC

Buyer: Gordon Ray Usrey, trustee

Price: $115,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: SAVS 14 LLC

Buyer: Mussara Holdings LLC

Price: $670,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Mary Beth Currey

Buyer: Sweet Hill LLC

Price: $225,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Alice Faye Moore

Buyer: Douglas R. Thomas

Price: $180,000

Location: Country Club Park

Seller: Bradley Alan Heiges

Buyer: LJCEMB4 LLC

Price: $3,575,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Zachry Custom Homes LLC

Buyer: Brad Kirkland

Price: $425,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Edwin C. Lunsford Jr.

Buyer: LJB Investment Co LLC

Price: $250,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: McRealty Group LLC

Buyer: Nicholas Kulik Jr.

Price: $235,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Mellisa Dial

Buyer: Michael L. Middleton

Price: $211,500

Location: River Ridge

Seller: William B. Dismer

Buyer: Thomas E. Joiner

Price: $515,000

Location: Youngwood

Seller: Larry Knust

Buyer: Gloria L. Russell

Price: $610,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Michael J. Banker IRA

Buyer: Pola A. Changnon

Price: $780,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Brunswick DG LLC

Buyer: Golden DG LLC

Price: $2,215,600

Location: South Port

Seller: Richard D. Cronin

Buyer: Blake W. Cohen

Price: $202,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Lauren Warnat

Buyer: Lindsey Maroney

Price: $387,500

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Richard E. Zettler

Buyer: Quentin Terry

Price: $275,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Truist Bank

Buyer: Clapper Rail LLC

Price: $175,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Paul G. Mathis

Buyer: Daniel W. Host

Price: $205,400

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Beverly L. Orr

Buyer: Troy R. Reynolds

Price: $260,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Redbone Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jan Dietz Blazejewski

Price: $570,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Carlos Alvarado Jimenez

Buyer: Lourdes Alejandro

Price: $60,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Hilary Maude Hill Harding

Buyer: Sherry L. Harris

Price: $233,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Roscoe D. Perritt

Buyer: Paul Sanchez

Price: $27,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Molly B. Knowlton

Buyer: Thomas J. Riegel

Price: $265,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Malcolm D. Simshauuser

Buyer: Joseph Benjamin Wray II

Price: $280,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Richard W. Stern

Buyer: Timothy M. Sperry

Price: $495,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Glenn Keith Kicklighter

Buyer: A&E Real Estate Group LLC

Price: $59,000

Location: Carver Heights

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.

Buyer: Georgette G. Humphreys

Price: $110,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Christopher Shaver

Buyer: Woodman Holdings LLC

Price: $32,000

Location: Glaude

Seller: Michael Milner

Buyer: Lewis L. Hopkins III

Price: $945,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC

Price: $21,000

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Drew J. Cox

Buyer: Jane A. Richard

Price: $229,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Rutvikkumar A. Patel

Price: $335,200

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Gary L. Potter

Buyer: Anne O. Skamarakus

Price: $295,000

Location: Glynn Hven Estates

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Kristen Ruel

Price: $299,900

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Diane I. Linville

Buyer: Sonja J. Richards

Price: $353,600

Location: Highland Acres

Seller: Wayne Knox

Buyer: Dionaper A. Kapp

Price: $139,000

Location: Glendale Gardens

Seller: Richard F. Pressley

Buyer: Nora Ann Borne

Price: $595,000

Location: Ocean Vue Garden

Seller: John C. Dills

Buyer: Jim Redden

Price: $85,000

Location: Southport Development

Seller: William T. Branch

Buyer: David A. Warford

Price: $194,900

Location: Pine Haven

Seller: Kymberly B. Hall

Buyer: Taylor S. Taliaferro

Price: $563,000

Location: Southern Oaks Plantation

Seller: Marian Kay Matsan

Buyer: Pamela Marie Ruddy

Price: $455,500

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Thomas N. Chewning

Buyer: Steven N. Melnyk

Price: $1,195,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Steven N. Melnyk

Buyer: Karen Smith Trust

Price: $1,400,000

Location: Kings City

Seller: H Blaine Peacock III

Buyer: Ramblin Wreck Rentals LLC

Price: $696,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Denise A. Schuster

Buyer: Sarah Helder

Price: $85,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Megan J. Desrosiers

Buyer: Stephen Warren Waite

Price: $625,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Andrew Brooks

Buyer: Laurel Starr Morse

Price: $100,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Keith A. Graversen

Buyer: Victor P. Barnes

Price: $400,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Clifford W. Stamps

Buyer: Walter Lemmond

Price: $119,000

Location: Pecan Point

Seller: Randy L. Cochran

Buyer: Roshaniben Patel

Price: $235,000

Location: Creekside Oaks

Seller: Richard Ballesteros

Buyer: Alica C. Ash

Price: $495,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Fred L. Harris

Buyer: Grayson S. Grantham

Price: $187,200

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Laverne B. Cooper

Buyer: Gena M. McKnight

Price: $50,000

Location: N/A

Seller: James A. Walker III

Buyer: Sean G. Simmons

Price: $1,330,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Randall J. Frost

Buyer: Sea Island Acquisition LLC

Price: $1,700,000

Location: Sea Island Resorts Beach Club

Seller: Mary Hart Wilheit, trustee

Buyer: Thomas M. Lloyd Jr.

Price: $2,106,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Peggy Parks Tucker

Buyer: Royer Property Investments LLC

Price: $110,100

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Thomas R. Anderson

Buyer: Michelle Petrina

Price: $25,000

Location: Happy Hangers

Seller: Willodeen Alberta Horne

Buyer: Glenn R. Spaulding

Price: $40,000

Location: Fancy Bluff

Seller: Motte Thomas

Buyer: Deborah L. Van Valkenburg

Price: $86,000

Location: New Town

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: Joseph R. Padgett

Price: $44,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Daniel P. Thomas

Buyer: Elaine Greene

Price: $560,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

