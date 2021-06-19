Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 7 through June 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Gregory O. Smith
Buyer: Brailsford Troup Nightingale Jr.
Price: $395,000
Location: Terranova
Seller: John M. Shutack
Buyer: Cristina Bumgartner Coleman, trustee
Price: $1,250,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Christian Siena
Price: $313,400
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Jimmy W. Canter
Buyer: Dale L. Haney
Price: $241,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Alfredo M. Garcia
Buyer: Mallory Carellas
Price: $613,000
Location: Settlers Hammock
Seller: Michael William Wilson, trustee
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $22,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Vito V. Leonardi
Price: $309,900
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Sophie Robbins
Buyer: Michele Marie Collins
Price: $218,000
Location: Executive Golf Villas
Seller: Joseph L. Nash
Buyer: Julie E. Ashey
Price: $550,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: JE Price Properties LLC
Buyer: Mounir Erian Farag
Price: $686,500
Location: Ocean Boulevard
Seller: Douglas Schaller
Buyer: Fran H. Bonadies, trustee
Price: $3,300,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: James D. Ellis, trustee
Buyer: Sybil C. Ralston
Price: $5,500,000
Location: Ocean Boulevard
Seller: PGMT LLC
Buyer: Dina Crownover Deason
Price: $1,700,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Ronald A. Simprini
Buyer: John E. Blogg
Price: $780,000
Location: Point
Seller: Steven E. Gully
Buyer: Sandy Voykin
Price: $239,000
Location: Island TownHouse
Seller: Petra Hartlova
Buyer: James R. Roehrig
Price: $270,000
Location: Courtyard Villas
Seller: Andrew R. Clements
Buyer: David Ives
Price: $720,000
Location: Norris Sheppard Property
Seller: Chip B. Lewis
Buyer: Erin Wilkerson
Price: $172,900
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Delores M. Murphy
Buyer: Charlie F. Frazier Jr.
Price: $244,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Kimila Dawn Osteen
Buyer: Barbara Coppins
Price: $222,500
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Ian S. Easton
Buyer: Ryan McCombs
Price: $447,200
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Ferman O. Ricks
Buyer: Alexander Grado
Price: $169,000
Location: East View
Seller: Marvin Paul Hicks III
Buyer: Elmira P. Stubbs
Price: $555,000
Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Jason Aaron Lee
Buyer: Mary M. Mara
Price: $306,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Creola II Inc.
Buyer: Alfredo M. Garcia
Price: $345,000
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: F. Terry Antonio
Buyer: Nathan Edward Woody
Price: $325,000
Location: Winton Farm
Seller: West Point Plantation LLC
Buyer: Gordon Ray Usrey, trustee
Price: $115,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: SAVS 14 LLC
Buyer: Mussara Holdings LLC
Price: $670,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Mary Beth Currey
Buyer: Sweet Hill LLC
Price: $225,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Alice Faye Moore
Buyer: Douglas R. Thomas
Price: $180,000
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: Bradley Alan Heiges
Buyer: LJCEMB4 LLC
Price: $3,575,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Zachry Custom Homes LLC
Buyer: Brad Kirkland
Price: $425,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Edwin C. Lunsford Jr.
Buyer: LJB Investment Co LLC
Price: $250,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: McRealty Group LLC
Buyer: Nicholas Kulik Jr.
Price: $235,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Mellisa Dial
Buyer: Michael L. Middleton
Price: $211,500
Location: River Ridge
Seller: William B. Dismer
Buyer: Thomas E. Joiner
Price: $515,000
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Larry Knust
Buyer: Gloria L. Russell
Price: $610,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Michael J. Banker IRA
Buyer: Pola A. Changnon
Price: $780,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Brunswick DG LLC
Buyer: Golden DG LLC
Price: $2,215,600
Location: South Port
Seller: Richard D. Cronin
Buyer: Blake W. Cohen
Price: $202,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Lauren Warnat
Buyer: Lindsey Maroney
Price: $387,500
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Richard E. Zettler
Buyer: Quentin Terry
Price: $275,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Truist Bank
Buyer: Clapper Rail LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Paul G. Mathis
Buyer: Daniel W. Host
Price: $205,400
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Beverly L. Orr
Buyer: Troy R. Reynolds
Price: $260,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Redbone Holdings LLC
Buyer: Jan Dietz Blazejewski
Price: $570,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Carlos Alvarado Jimenez
Buyer: Lourdes Alejandro
Price: $60,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Hilary Maude Hill Harding
Buyer: Sherry L. Harris
Price: $233,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Roscoe D. Perritt
Buyer: Paul Sanchez
Price: $27,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Molly B. Knowlton
Buyer: Thomas J. Riegel
Price: $265,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Malcolm D. Simshauuser
Buyer: Joseph Benjamin Wray II
Price: $280,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Richard W. Stern
Buyer: Timothy M. Sperry
Price: $495,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Glenn Keith Kicklighter
Buyer: A&E Real Estate Group LLC
Price: $59,000
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.
Buyer: Georgette G. Humphreys
Price: $110,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Christopher Shaver
Buyer: Woodman Holdings LLC
Price: $32,000
Location: Glaude
Seller: Michael Milner
Buyer: Lewis L. Hopkins III
Price: $945,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC
Price: $21,000
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Drew J. Cox
Buyer: Jane A. Richard
Price: $229,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Rutvikkumar A. Patel
Price: $335,200
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Gary L. Potter
Buyer: Anne O. Skamarakus
Price: $295,000
Location: Glynn Hven Estates
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Kristen Ruel
Price: $299,900
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Diane I. Linville
Buyer: Sonja J. Richards
Price: $353,600
Location: Highland Acres
Seller: Wayne Knox
Buyer: Dionaper A. Kapp
Price: $139,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Richard F. Pressley
Buyer: Nora Ann Borne
Price: $595,000
Location: Ocean Vue Garden
Seller: John C. Dills
Buyer: Jim Redden
Price: $85,000
Location: Southport Development
Seller: William T. Branch
Buyer: David A. Warford
Price: $194,900
Location: Pine Haven
Seller: Kymberly B. Hall
Buyer: Taylor S. Taliaferro
Price: $563,000
Location: Southern Oaks Plantation
Seller: Marian Kay Matsan
Buyer: Pamela Marie Ruddy
Price: $455,500
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Thomas N. Chewning
Buyer: Steven N. Melnyk
Price: $1,195,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Steven N. Melnyk
Buyer: Karen Smith Trust
Price: $1,400,000
Location: Kings City
Seller: H Blaine Peacock III
Buyer: Ramblin Wreck Rentals LLC
Price: $696,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Denise A. Schuster
Buyer: Sarah Helder
Price: $85,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Megan J. Desrosiers
Buyer: Stephen Warren Waite
Price: $625,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Andrew Brooks
Buyer: Laurel Starr Morse
Price: $100,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Keith A. Graversen
Buyer: Victor P. Barnes
Price: $400,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Clifford W. Stamps
Buyer: Walter Lemmond
Price: $119,000
Location: Pecan Point
Seller: Randy L. Cochran
Buyer: Roshaniben Patel
Price: $235,000
Location: Creekside Oaks
Seller: Richard Ballesteros
Buyer: Alica C. Ash
Price: $495,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Fred L. Harris
Buyer: Grayson S. Grantham
Price: $187,200
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Laverne B. Cooper
Buyer: Gena M. McKnight
Price: $50,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James A. Walker III
Buyer: Sean G. Simmons
Price: $1,330,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Randall J. Frost
Buyer: Sea Island Acquisition LLC
Price: $1,700,000
Location: Sea Island Resorts Beach Club
Seller: Mary Hart Wilheit, trustee
Buyer: Thomas M. Lloyd Jr.
Price: $2,106,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Peggy Parks Tucker
Buyer: Royer Property Investments LLC
Price: $110,100
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Thomas R. Anderson
Buyer: Michelle Petrina
Price: $25,000
Location: Happy Hangers
Seller: Willodeen Alberta Horne
Buyer: Glenn R. Spaulding
Price: $40,000
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: Motte Thomas
Buyer: Deborah L. Van Valkenburg
Price: $86,000
Location: New Town
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: Joseph R. Padgett
Price: $44,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Daniel P. Thomas
Buyer: Elaine Greene
Price: $560,000
Location: Harrison Pointe