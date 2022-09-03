Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 14 through August 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Gabrielle Murphey
Buyer: Joseph Lemus
Price: $282,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Kevin Stanko
Buyer: Martin Vigil
Price: $218,000
Location: Goodtown
Seller: Unagi LLC
Buyer: Catherine Burnsed
Price: $205,000
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: T&M Grant Properties
Buyer: David Zak
Price: $120,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Mike Perkins
Buyer: Kate Garcia
Price: $34,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Thomas Drossos
Buyer: Melissa Broadman
Price: $360,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Jean Vernon
Buyer: Kevin Linkenhoker
Price: $305,000
Location: Belle Point County Estates
Seller: Kenneth Pipkin
Buyer: Taylor Jackson
Price: $170,000
Location: South Union Street
Seller: Patricia Hosea
Buyer: Leslie Maddox
Price: $525,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Stuart Buqueras
Buyer: Madison Hanish
Price: $247,000
Location: Blythe Beach
Seller: 3 Gems Properties LLC
Buyer: Rodrigo Dinsmore
Price: $370,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Naomi Burnet
Buyer: Albertha Banks
Price: $180,000
Location: Glynn Marsh Villa
Seller: Thomas Koenig
Buyer: Sarah Griffin
Price: $365,000
Location: Courtyard Villas
Seller: Matthew Rice
Buyer: Kimberly Miller
Price: $252,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Helen Fiese
Buyer: Mai Sao Nu Ton
Price: $195,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Creloa II Inc
Buyer: Benjamin Presler
Price: $354,900
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: Charlene Lane
Buyer: Edward Nelson
Price: $67,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Melvin Osborne
Buyer: Hiphomes Invest
Price: $565,000
Location: Raymonds Grant
Seller: Simon Curtis
Buyer: Lindsay French
Price: $3,175,000
Location: North End
Seller: 3 Gems Properties LLC
Buyer: Nathaly Munera
Price: $199,900
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht
Seller: Cornerstone Equities
Buyer: Christopher Sapp
Price: $275,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Doreata Holland
Buyer: Kerry Green
Price: $22,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Coastal Ga Property Solutions
Buyer: Gregory Garrett
Price: $112,500
Location: New Town
Seller: John Yancey
Buyer: Charlton Kings LLC
Price: $1,445,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: PGA Ventures LLC
Buyer: Bradley Lemons
Price: $ 345,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Jeffrey Heberle
Buyer: Macon Edwards
Price: $825,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Timothy McLaughlin
Price: $392,800
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate
Seller: 100 Houses LLC
Buyer: Blue Bell Holdings LLC
Price: $109,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Charlotte Little
Buyer: David Vaughan
Price: $235,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Timothy Williams
Buyer: Richard Bause
Price: $315,0000
Location: Marsh Oaks
Seller: Kelly Wilson
Buyer: Kaytlyn Courson
Price: $245,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Douglas Moore
Buyer: Canen Moore
Price: $100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Donna Morris
Buyer: Kasey Farris
Price: $35,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Harrison Gibbons
Buyer: John Sweetz
Price: $40,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Evelyn Ramsey
Buyer: Two Twenty Two Investments
Price: $200,000
Location: Brunswick Peninsula
Seller: Thomas Harrison
Buyer: Nicholas Dimeglio
Price: $2,275,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: D Properties LLC
Buyer: Rodolfo Cajina
Price: $35,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Abel Garcia
Buyer: Eva Macias
Price: $60,000
Location: Pine Crest
Seller: Charles Sturdivant
Buyer: SJC Real Estate Holding
Price: $92,500
Location: Bonnie Day
Seller: Alexandra Durkee
Buyer: Nicholas Krege
Price: $359,900
Location: Riverside
Seller: Agnes Stevens
Buyer: David Pena
Price: $195,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Luis Rosendo
Buyer: Joseph Kelsey
Price: $285,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Edna Blanford
Buyer: David Harris
Price: $242,000
Location: Golf Villas
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Robert Boak
Price: $422,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: William Lee
Buyer: Kent Brown
Price: $760,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Ernest Knight
Buyer: Amelia Gay
Price: $2,000,000
Location: King City
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: Totoplay 28
Price: $39,900
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: Sayha
Price: $39,900
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: Totoplay 28
Price: $44,900
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: Twinbeam
Price: $44,900
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: Pets Center
Price: $44,900
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: Manajo LLC
Price: $44,900
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: Elite Minds LLC
Price: $85,000
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: Philomena Eleven
Price: $79,800
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: Georgena Ellis
Price: $370,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: James Springer
Buyer: Clermont 8
Price: $440,000
Location: Dunbar Creek
Seller: Charles Daniel
Buyer: Tori Drew
Price: $620,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Lisa Noetzel
Buyer: Adewumi Adeyemi
Price: $17,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Watkins Family Investments LLP
Buyer: Benjamin Watkins
Price: $400,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Debra Kelley
Buyer: Savannah Home Solutions
Price: $37,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: Johnie Burnett
Price: $399,900
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: Rajula Patel
Price: $444,900
Location: Covington Pointe