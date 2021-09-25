Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 13 through September 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Kelsey Behrend

Buyer: Jenna Bryson

Price: $ 239,900

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Joe Milton

Buyer: Jane B. Buckler

Price: $275,000

Location: Fairway

Seller: Andrew Irving

Buyer: Keith Johnson

Price: $9,000

Location: Hunter Estate

Seller: Kelly Teston

Buyer: SSWI Properties LLC

Price: $14,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Dtank Consulting LLC

Buyer: SSWI Properties LLC

Price: $16,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Michael Williams Wilson

Buyer: SSWI Properties LLC

Price: $11,500

Location: Lakes

Seller: P Nut Properties Inc

Buyer: Gordon T. Strother

Price: $155,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Lands East LLC

Buyer: SSI FR LLC

Price: $450,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Kaarin MacKinnon

Buyer: John K. Plumstead

Price: $2,500,000

Location: Seaside Cottages

Seller: Rhonda Polmanteer Banister

Buyer: Lois S. Emerson

Price: $453,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Saralyn Jessica Jones

Buyer: Kevin L. Bryant

Price: $225,500

Location: Avondale

Seller: OOOO Properties LLC

Buyer: Douglas Craven

Price: $354,900

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Claborn Investment LLC

Buyer: Ann Johnson

Price: $166,000

Location: East View

Seller: Frank W, Patterson Jr.

Buyer: Philip Crotser Moulthrop, trustee

Price: $670,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Doug Martin Construction Co.

Buyer: Eastwind Holdings LLC

Price: $150,400

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Jonathan Mack Gorbutt

Buyer: Idelle B. James

Price: $218,500

Location: Belle Point

Seller: William Murray

Buyer: Haley Harvard Blankenship

Price: $235,000

Location: Marsh Oaks

Seller: Sandra Elizabeth McCormick

Buyer: Vicki Adams

Price: $56,000

Location: Touchstone Ridge

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: Robert J. Warner

Price: $278,800

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Shane Sandridge

Buyer: Kenneth Anthony Talarico

Price: $298,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Stacie Wigley Hill

Buyer: David Chase Lewis

Price: $270,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Deanne K. Cohrs

Buyer: James Oliver Wise

Price: $289,900

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Buyer: Vijaya Raju Shanmugavel

Price: $71,500

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Thrive at Frederica LLC

Buyer: WCP Brep Frederica LLC

Price: $18,200,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Taylor Cravey

Buyer: Kevin Nawyn

Price: $164,900

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: James W. Murray

Buyer: Earla Michelle Fitzgerald

Price: $249,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Jillene Vannostrand

Buyer: Ronke Zeno

Price: $44,000

Location:N/A

Seller: Robert W. Taylor

Buyer: David L. McNicoll

Price: $25,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Craig Floyd

Buyer: Margaret A. Wiggers

Price: $284,900

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Patrica Wiggins

Buyer: Evelina Pelote

Price: $174,000

Location: Glynn Marsh

Seller: Robert W. Taylor

Buyer: David L. McNicoll

Price: $440,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Keith W. Johnson

Buyer: Judson Rudolph Phillips

Price: $700,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Pender Andrew Tillung

Buyer: Michael Zambetti

Price: $325,000

Location: Pelican Place

Seller: SIA Propco II LLC

Buyer: Arthur Long, trustee

Price: $750,000

Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Christopher G. Hutchings

Buyer: Scott A. Slechta

Price: $435,000

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: Donnell F. Rabine

Buyer: Kathryn Niesen

Price: $243,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Daniel Ryan Kipp

Price: $329,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Blake B. Wright

Buyer: Pang Chang

Price: $320,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Dream Finders Homes LLC

Buyer: NV Two LLC

Price: $2,164,900

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Yvette W. Duncan

Buyer: Robert E. Duncan

Price: $280,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Escobar Property LLC

Buyer: Marcos Bravo Rivera

Price: $29,900

Location: Winton Farm

Seller: Richard Ballesteros

Buyer: Alicia C. Ash

Price: $519,900

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Brian Quin

Buyer: William R. Walter

Price: $430,000

Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms

Seller: Tommy Andersen

Buyer: Willie Alvin Booth

Price: $240,000

Location:

Seller: MIRB LLC

Buyer: Brad Fidler

Price: $480,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Shular L. Cox

Buyer: Sarah Burnsed Nash

Price: $40,000

Location:N/A

Seller: Marcia Duncan

Buyer: Benjamin Grantham

Price: $12,000

Location: Golden Shores

Seller: RJH&C Rentals LLC

Buyer: Perez Rentals 912 LLC

Price: $30,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Georgia District Advisory Board Church

Buyer: True Foundation Bloodwashed Ministries

Price: $91,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jane K. Mathews

Buyer: Carol S. Swingle

Price: $3,150,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Gerry G. Hull

Buyer: John R. Mack

Price: $1,310,000

Location: St. Simons Beach

Seller: Red Maple Cottages LLC

Buyer: Peachy Keen Properties LLC

Price: $1,000,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: John Rentz

Buyer: Sarah Wharton Rhino

Price: $1,565,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: C.W. Hubbard

Buyer: William G. Norwood

Price: $195,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Donald C. Taylor

Buyer: Dan C. Farnsworth

Price: $199,900

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Carl E. Scarborough

Buyer: Catherine Janice Murray

Price: $226,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Brain Scott Hyde

Buyer: Timothy Blanchard

Price: $531,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Jack S. Moody

Buyer: Thomas W. Smith

Price: $179,900

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: J.C. Jekyll LLC

Buyer: William R. Snellings

Price: $187,900

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Mark H. Greppin

Price: $225,500

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Michael Williams Wilson

Buyer: Parfait Konan

Price: $11,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Richard Pewe III

Buyer: Sean R. Garrison

Price: $219,900

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Brian Scott Hyde

Buyer: Timothy Blanchard

Price: $531,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Jack S. Moody

Buyer: Thomas W. Smith

Price: $179,900

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: JC Jekyll LLC

Buyer: William R. Snellings

Price: $187,900

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Mark H. Greppin

Price: $225,500

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Michael William Wilson, trustee

Buyer: Parfait Konan

Price: $11,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Richard Pewe III

Buyer: Laura Khurana

Price: $423,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Rebecca Danielle Brandeberry

Buyer: Sean R. Garrison

Price: $219,900

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: 3rd Lima 3051 LLC

Buyer: Richard Janousek

Price: $275,000

Location: Battle

More from this section