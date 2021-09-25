Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 13 through September 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Kelsey Behrend
Buyer: Jenna Bryson
Price: $ 239,900
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Joe Milton
Buyer: Jane B. Buckler
Price: $275,000
Location: Fairway
Seller: Andrew Irving
Buyer: Keith Johnson
Price: $9,000
Location: Hunter Estate
Seller: Kelly Teston
Buyer: SSWI Properties LLC
Price: $14,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Dtank Consulting LLC
Buyer: SSWI Properties LLC
Price: $16,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Michael Williams Wilson
Buyer: SSWI Properties LLC
Price: $11,500
Location: Lakes
Seller: P Nut Properties Inc
Buyer: Gordon T. Strother
Price: $155,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Lands East LLC
Buyer: SSI FR LLC
Price: $450,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Kaarin MacKinnon
Buyer: John K. Plumstead
Price: $2,500,000
Location: Seaside Cottages
Seller: Rhonda Polmanteer Banister
Buyer: Lois S. Emerson
Price: $453,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Saralyn Jessica Jones
Buyer: Kevin L. Bryant
Price: $225,500
Location: Avondale
Seller: OOOO Properties LLC
Buyer: Douglas Craven
Price: $354,900
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Claborn Investment LLC
Buyer: Ann Johnson
Price: $166,000
Location: East View
Seller: Frank W, Patterson Jr.
Buyer: Philip Crotser Moulthrop, trustee
Price: $670,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Doug Martin Construction Co.
Buyer: Eastwind Holdings LLC
Price: $150,400
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Jonathan Mack Gorbutt
Buyer: Idelle B. James
Price: $218,500
Location: Belle Point
Seller: William Murray
Buyer: Haley Harvard Blankenship
Price: $235,000
Location: Marsh Oaks
Seller: Sandra Elizabeth McCormick
Buyer: Vicki Adams
Price: $56,000
Location: Touchstone Ridge
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: Robert J. Warner
Price: $278,800
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Shane Sandridge
Buyer: Kenneth Anthony Talarico
Price: $298,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Stacie Wigley Hill
Buyer: David Chase Lewis
Price: $270,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Deanne K. Cohrs
Buyer: James Oliver Wise
Price: $289,900
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Buyer: Vijaya Raju Shanmugavel
Price: $71,500
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Thrive at Frederica LLC
Buyer: WCP Brep Frederica LLC
Price: $18,200,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Taylor Cravey
Buyer: Kevin Nawyn
Price: $164,900
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: James W. Murray
Buyer: Earla Michelle Fitzgerald
Price: $249,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Jillene Vannostrand
Buyer: Ronke Zeno
Price: $44,000
Location:N/A
Seller: Robert W. Taylor
Buyer: David L. McNicoll
Price: $25,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Craig Floyd
Buyer: Margaret A. Wiggers
Price: $284,900
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Patrica Wiggins
Buyer: Evelina Pelote
Price: $174,000
Location: Glynn Marsh
Seller: Robert W. Taylor
Buyer: David L. McNicoll
Price: $440,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Keith W. Johnson
Buyer: Judson Rudolph Phillips
Price: $700,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Pender Andrew Tillung
Buyer: Michael Zambetti
Price: $325,000
Location: Pelican Place
Seller: SIA Propco II LLC
Buyer: Arthur Long, trustee
Price: $750,000
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Christopher G. Hutchings
Buyer: Scott A. Slechta
Price: $435,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Donnell F. Rabine
Buyer: Kathryn Niesen
Price: $243,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Daniel Ryan Kipp
Price: $329,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Blake B. Wright
Buyer: Pang Chang
Price: $320,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Dream Finders Homes LLC
Buyer: NV Two LLC
Price: $2,164,900
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Yvette W. Duncan
Buyer: Robert E. Duncan
Price: $280,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Escobar Property LLC
Buyer: Marcos Bravo Rivera
Price: $29,900
Location: Winton Farm
Seller: Richard Ballesteros
Buyer: Alicia C. Ash
Price: $519,900
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Brian Quin
Buyer: William R. Walter
Price: $430,000
Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms
Seller: Tommy Andersen
Buyer: Willie Alvin Booth
Price: $240,000
Location:
Seller: MIRB LLC
Buyer: Brad Fidler
Price: $480,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Shular L. Cox
Buyer: Sarah Burnsed Nash
Price: $40,000
Location:N/A
Seller: Marcia Duncan
Buyer: Benjamin Grantham
Price: $12,000
Location: Golden Shores
Seller: RJH&C Rentals LLC
Buyer: Perez Rentals 912 LLC
Price: $30,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Georgia District Advisory Board Church
Buyer: True Foundation Bloodwashed Ministries
Price: $91,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jane K. Mathews
Buyer: Carol S. Swingle
Price: $3,150,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Gerry G. Hull
Buyer: John R. Mack
Price: $1,310,000
Location: St. Simons Beach
Seller: Red Maple Cottages LLC
Buyer: Peachy Keen Properties LLC
Price: $1,000,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: John Rentz
Buyer: Sarah Wharton Rhino
Price: $1,565,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: C.W. Hubbard
Buyer: William G. Norwood
Price: $195,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Donald C. Taylor
Buyer: Dan C. Farnsworth
Price: $199,900
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Carl E. Scarborough
Buyer: Catherine Janice Murray
Price: $226,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Brain Scott Hyde
Buyer: Timothy Blanchard
Price: $531,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Jack S. Moody
Buyer: Thomas W. Smith
Price: $179,900
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: J.C. Jekyll LLC
Buyer: William R. Snellings
Price: $187,900
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Mark H. Greppin
Price: $225,500
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Michael Williams Wilson
Buyer: Parfait Konan
Price: $11,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Richard Pewe III
Buyer: Sean R. Garrison
Price: $219,900
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Brian Scott Hyde
Buyer: Timothy Blanchard
Price: $531,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Jack S. Moody
Buyer: Thomas W. Smith
Price: $179,900
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: JC Jekyll LLC
Buyer: William R. Snellings
Price: $187,900
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Mark H. Greppin
Price: $225,500
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Michael William Wilson, trustee
Buyer: Parfait Konan
Price: $11,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Richard Pewe III
Buyer: Laura Khurana
Price: $423,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Rebecca Danielle Brandeberry
Buyer: Sean R. Garrison
Price: $219,900
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: 3rd Lima 3051 LLC
Buyer: Richard Janousek
Price: $275,000
Location: Battle