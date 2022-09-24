Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 4 through September 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 4 through September 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Phillips LLC
Buyer: Dion Coomber
Price: $288,800
Location: River Ridge
Seller: John McEachern Co
Buyer: Anita Ledford
Price: $175,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Michael Flory
Buyer: Jeremy Roesch
Price: $353,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Glynda Roberts
Buyer: McPherson Shelander
Price: $200,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: William Lancieri
Buyer: Lori Palumbo
Price: $239,400
Location: Avondale
Seller: Prestige WW LLC
Buyer: Bethany Stillwell
Price: $195,000
Location: Pine Ridge
Seller: Clifford Partridge
Buyer: Nicole Wanser
Price: $100,000
Location: Peninsular Park
Seller: David Nasser
Buyer: Gary Sanders
Price: $275,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Brannon Fitch
Buyer: JBM Developers
Price: $1,450,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Legacy Homebuilders
Buyer: Coastal Creek Construction
Price: $234,000
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Amy Harrell
Buyer: Mark Brinkman
Price: $125,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert Conner
Buyer: Brenda Kitchens
Price: $244,900
Location: South Wind
Seller: Brady Turner
Buyer: Robert Kent
Price: $720,000
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Jonathan Greene
Buyer: Paul Sotkiewicz
Price: $502,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: John Newham
Buyer: Preserve at Canal Property
Price: $1,365,400
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert Newham
Buyer: Preserve at Canal Property
Price: $86,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Larry Bryson
Buyer: 228 Unit B LLC
Price: $300,000
Location: Coastal Redfern
Seller: Gayle Ulmann
Buyer: William Horn
Price: $355,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: Davis Love
Buyer: Heather Bell
Price: $571,000
Location: Mariners Land
Seller: Sally Beveridge
Buyer: Jeff Avant
Price: $345,000
Location: Southpoint
Seller: Tracy Phillips
Buyer: Raymond Warren
Price: $940,000
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings
Buyer: Johnny Diaz
Price: $56,500
Location: Peninsula at Golden Isles
Seller: Creola II
Buyer: Patrick Conner
Price: $387,300
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: Lynn Davidson
Buyer: Lisa Davis
Price: $318,000
Location: Oaks Townhomes
Seller: Rebecca Bannister
Buyer: James Barham
Price: $350,000
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Primesouth Bank
Buyer: Brunswick Glynn County Joint Water
Price: $4,800
Location: N/A
Seller: Rhett Russell
Buyer: Alsmith
Price: $576,900
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: SIA Propco I LLC
Buyer: John Irby
Price: $35,000
Location: N/A
