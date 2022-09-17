Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 21 through August 27 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Plan C Investments
Buyer: Lamar Dixon
Price: $339,000
Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines
Seller: Moxley Homes
Buyer: Edgar Lindgren
Price: $375,400
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate
Seller: Alice Barlow
Buyer: Pamela Versaggi
Price: $1,000,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Mary Harike
Buyer: Richard Davis
Price: $390,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Ocean Vistas
Buyer: Donna MacPherson
Price: $995,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction
Buyer: Sara Mosley
Price: $315,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Dennis Helder
Buyer: Renee Monrad
Price: $425,000
Location: Turtle Point
Seller: Thomas Edwards
Buyer: Janice Barnett
Price: $689,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Darrell Brantley
Buyer: Nicholas Wallace
Price: $720,000
Location: Oceanview Garden
Seller: Billie Hart
Buyer: BGRS Relocation
Price: $349,900
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Brunswick Land 75 LLC
Buyer: Executive Real Estate
Price: $370,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Rakesh Patel
Buyer: Christopher Singleton
Price: $350,000
Location: Notting Hill West
Seller: Ayron Smith
Buyer: Fernando Olivas
Price: $220,000
Location: Jekyll Acres
Seller: Nancy Fant
Buyer: Scott Simpson
Price: $370,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: John Stevens
Buyer: John Byrne
Price: $650,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Ruby Webb
Buyer: Affordable Home Repairs
Price: $170,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Burnice Miller
Buyer: Rickey Williams
Price: $8,200
Location: New Town
Seller: Bill Duckworth Land Holdings
Buyer: Jesse McConnell
Price: $525,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: David Overstreet
Buyer: LEG Rentals
Price: $135,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Faith Willis
Buyer: Douglas Thomas
Price: $35,000
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: Amanda Shafer
Buyer: John Swarbrick
Price: $275,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Donna Langford
Buyer: Lauren King
Price: $230,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Clara Antonio
Buyer: Camelia Sanchez Cabrera
Price: $200,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Philip Parker
Buyer: Paul Damore
Price: $407,500
Location: East Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: Golden Isles Investment
Buyer: Millennium Capital Investments
Price: $199,500
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Mark Amman
Buyer: Edward Puckett
Price: $345,000
Location: Golf Villas
Seller: Li Ma
Buyer: Russell Stovall
Price: $855,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Savannah Home Solutions
Buyer: Kasey McClary
Price: $165,000
Location: New Town
Seller: BNG Holdings LLC
Buyer: William Boyd
Price: $1,486,500
Location: East Beach
Seller: Elizabeth Hoch
Buyer: Bryan Martin
Price: $1,125,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Lucy Brickhouse
Buyer: Phillip Walker
Price: $740,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Ella Lumpkin
Buyer: Nora Renzulli
Price: $130,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Lauren Howard
Price: $356,300
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate
Seller: Priscilla Rodriguez
Buyer: Joshua Lake
Price: $399,900
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: 303 Peachtree LLC
Buyer: Nanette Helene Loftis
Price: $690,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Robin Gentile
Buyer: Moshe Laskin
Price: $90,000
Location: Glynco Annex
Seller: Christopher Toler
Buyer: Joseph Gudiswitz
Price: $517,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: WH Gross Construction
Buyer: Brejen Property LLC
Price: $245,000
Location: Coral Park
Seller: Cheryle Shepard
Buyer: Alma Sullivan
Price: $25,000
Location: Glovery Property
Seller: D Properties
Buyer: Gerardo Pena
Price: $34,000
Location:Town Commons
Seller: Driggers Homes
Buyer: Keystone Homes
Price: $2,400,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Lauren Deland
Buyer: Calem Still
Price: $209,900
Location: Winstead
Seller: Stanley Chan
Buyer: Alphie Spears
Price: $307,500
Location: Shadow Brooke
Seller: Joseph Davis
Buyer: Gary Campbell
Price: $599,900
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Sandra Cooper
Buyer: John Weaver
Price: $485,000
Location: Morgans
Seller: Shelby Freund
Buyer: Shannon Stafford
Price: $256,000
Location: Cottage Grove
Seller: Robert Webber
Buyer: Carol Weldt
Price: $330,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Charles Muggridge
Buyer: Martin Schmidt
Price: $380,000
Location: Cameron Place