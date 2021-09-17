Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 6 through September 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Flemington Forest Properties LLC
Buyer: Walker Point LLC
Price: $25,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Dara L. Burgess
Buyer: Catherine Black Frost, trustee
Price: $479,000
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Scott A. Slechta
Buyer: Madia Sargent
Price: $252,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Melinda Dionne Pierce
Buyer: Matthew White
Price: $335,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Lehna Blanchard
Buyer: Heather King
Price: $208,000
Location: Emanuel Church Estates
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Patrica Corona
Price: $311,900
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Lisa Crosby Roberts
Buyer: Stephen T. Jenkins
Price: $170,000
Location: Druid Oaks
Seller: Marisa D. Hanks
Buyer: Fidadelfo J. Felipe Jimenez
Price: $48,000
Location: Brunswick Villas
Seller: Gayle Baker
Buyer: Don Harting
Price: $693,000
Location: Hampton Baker
Seller: SIA Propco II LLC
Buyer: James L. Oates III
Price: $751,000
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Glenn Chapman
Buyer: Randy Schneider
Price: $165,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Charles L. Jernigan
Buyer: Diane Dae Smith
Price: $5710,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Gholam H. Ghazanfari
Buyer: Kathleen Trubmle
Price: $571,000
Location: Settlers Hammock
Seller: Patrica C. Kaufman
Buyer: Aqua Luna Properties LLC
Price: $725,000
Location: Sea Island Road
Seller: MBG2 LLC
Buyer: Teresa B. Peeples
Price: $115,000
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Aubrey Clinch Sr.
Buyer: Lisa Diane Thomas
Price: $42,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Properties LLC
Buyer: Fweye GA LLC
Price: $2,736,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Kathleen E. White
Buyer: Kimberly Crews
Price: $268,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Richard Flaherty Johnston
Buyer: Kindness Matters LLC
Price: $244,800
Location: Mission Asao
Seller: Bradley David Hamil
Buyer: Bryan Keane
Price: $300,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Ambe 7 LLC
Buyer: Hopequest Group LLC
Price: $340,000
Location: Montipelier
Seller: Van Camp Properties LLC
Buyer: Lisa Graham
Price: $195,000
Location: Mackay Cottages
Seller: Dennis A. Gibson
Buyer: Brandon Garcia Flores
Price: $215,000
Location: Valerie
Seller: Hubert L. Hillery
Buyer: Lavonia Thompson
Price: $289,900
Location: Lakes
Seller: Philip G. Gates IV
Buyer: National Resident Nominee Services
Price: $365,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: National Resident Nominee Services
Buyer: Kimberly L. Behringer
Price: $365,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Georgina Pallet
Buyer: Aguida Cruz
Price: $185,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Sun Coast Construction Inc
Buyer: Abigayle Daniel
Price: $229,900
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Eichers Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Sandra M. Settle
Price: $149,900
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Vickie Glenn
Buyer: Adam Ward
Price: $350,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Delores Margaret Miles
Buyer: William Meadows
Price: $198,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Robert K. Daniel
Buyer: Mirb LLC
Price: $850,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Carolyn S. Dowdy
Buyer: Golfma LLC
Price: $920,000
Location: Sea Point Lodge
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Hui Chen
Price: $212,000
Location: Saddle Brook
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: CF KL Assets
Price: $881,300
Location: Saddle Brook
Seller: Wade & Claire Inc
Buyer: Walker Point LLC
Price: $850,000
Location: N/A
Seller: JC Glynn LLC
Buyer: Kissling Interest LLC
Price: $8, 8780,000
Location: N/A
Seller: MSG Brunswick Land LLC
Buyer: Kissling Interest LLC
Price: $2,150,000
Location: Canal Crossing
Seller: Charles A Booth
Buyer: Kerri Pinder Halbert
Price: $210,000
Location: Wingfield Commons
Seller: Patrick Talbot Gilchrest Henry
Buyer: Patricia Link Martin
Price: $300,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Daniel Bruce Rooks
Buyer: Logan Rooks
Price: $150,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Gregory S. Hess
Buyer: Kimberley Jardine
Price: $570,000
Location: Meadows
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Tarsia D. Palmer
Price: $228,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Hui Chen
Price: $210,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Caryn Kelly
Buyer: Debbie B. Narain
Price: $90,000
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Mark Christopher Ryals
Buyer: Neri Molina
Price: $15,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: John C. Starr
Buyer: D Properties LLC
Price: $12,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Marshland Credit Union
Buyer: Royce A. McElmurray
Price: $40,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert Ginn
Buyer: Courtney Wimmer
Price: $217,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: T Nell Fitzgerald Saunders
Buyer: Gregory W. Fox
Price: $100,000
Location: Marsh Point
Seller: T Nell Fitzgerald Saunders
Buyer: Gregory W. Fox
Price: $585,000
Location: Marsh Point
Seller: Alan David Tucker Jr.
Buyer: Pops Work LLC
Price: $281,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Gerblick LLC
Buyer: Clifford L. Roberts
Price: $995,000
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Pat H. Cooper
Buyer: Teresa H. Hutson
Price: $495,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Douglas W. Hutson
Buyer: Shawn Cunniff
Price: $760,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Eugene B. Chambers Jr.
Buyer: Kelley Wilson Millican
Price: $231,500
Location: Courtside Villas