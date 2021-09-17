Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of September 6 through September 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Flemington Forest Properties LLC

Buyer: Walker Point LLC

Price: $25,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Dara L. Burgess

Buyer: Catherine Black Frost, trustee

Price: $479,000

Location: Youngwood

Seller: Scott A. Slechta

Buyer: Madia Sargent

Price: $252,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Melinda Dionne Pierce

Buyer: Matthew White

Price: $335,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Lehna Blanchard

Buyer: Heather King

Price: $208,000

Location: Emanuel Church Estates

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Patrica Corona

Price: $311,900

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Lisa Crosby Roberts

Buyer: Stephen T. Jenkins

Price: $170,000

Location: Druid Oaks

Seller: Marisa D. Hanks

Buyer: Fidadelfo J. Felipe Jimenez

Price: $48,000

Location: Brunswick Villas

Seller: Gayle Baker

Buyer: Don Harting

Price: $693,000

Location: Hampton Baker

Seller: SIA Propco II LLC

Buyer: James L. Oates III

Price: $751,000

Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Glenn Chapman

Buyer: Randy Schneider

Price: $165,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Charles L. Jernigan

Buyer: Diane Dae Smith

Price: $5710,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Gholam H. Ghazanfari

Buyer: Kathleen Trubmle

Price: $571,000

Location: Settlers Hammock

Seller: Patrica C. Kaufman

Buyer: Aqua Luna Properties LLC

Price: $725,000

Location: Sea Island Road

Seller: MBG2 LLC

Buyer: Teresa B. Peeples

Price: $115,000

Location: Carver Heights

Seller: Aubrey Clinch Sr.

Buyer: Lisa Diane Thomas

Price: $42,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Properties LLC

Buyer: Fweye GA LLC

Price: $2,736,700

Location: N/A

Seller: Kathleen E. White

Buyer: Kimberly Crews

Price: $268,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Richard Flaherty Johnston

Buyer: Kindness Matters LLC

Price: $244,800

Location: Mission Asao

Seller: Bradley David Hamil

Buyer: Bryan Keane

Price: $300,000

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Ambe 7 LLC

Buyer: Hopequest Group LLC

Price: $340,000

Location: Montipelier

Seller: Van Camp Properties LLC

Buyer: Lisa Graham

Price: $195,000

Location: Mackay Cottages

Seller: Dennis A. Gibson

Buyer: Brandon Garcia Flores

Price: $215,000

Location: Valerie

Seller: Hubert L. Hillery

Buyer: Lavonia Thompson

Price: $289,900

Location: Lakes

Seller: Philip G. Gates IV

Buyer: National Resident Nominee Services

Price: $365,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: National Resident Nominee Services

Buyer: Kimberly L. Behringer

Price: $365,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Georgina Pallet

Buyer: Aguida Cruz

Price: $185,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Sun Coast Construction Inc

Buyer: Abigayle Daniel

Price: $229,900

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Eichers Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Sandra M. Settle

Price: $149,900

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Vickie Glenn

Buyer: Adam Ward

Price: $350,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Delores Margaret Miles

Buyer: William Meadows

Price: $198,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Robert K. Daniel

Buyer: Mirb LLC

Price: $850,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Carolyn S. Dowdy

Buyer: Golfma LLC

Price: $920,000

Location: Sea Point Lodge

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Hui Chen

Price: $212,000

Location: Saddle Brook

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: CF KL Assets

Price: $881,300

Location: Saddle Brook

Seller: Wade & Claire Inc

Buyer: Walker Point LLC

Price: $850,000

Location: N/A

Seller: JC Glynn LLC

Buyer: Kissling Interest LLC

Price: $8, 8780,000

Location: N/A

Seller: MSG Brunswick Land LLC

Buyer: Kissling Interest LLC

Price: $2,150,000

Location: Canal Crossing

Seller: Charles A Booth

Buyer: Kerri Pinder Halbert

Price: $210,000

Location: Wingfield Commons

Seller: Patrick Talbot Gilchrest Henry

Buyer: Patricia Link Martin

Price: $300,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Daniel Bruce Rooks

Buyer: Logan Rooks

Price: $150,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Gregory S. Hess

Buyer: Kimberley Jardine

Price: $570,000

Location: Meadows

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Tarsia D. Palmer

Price: $228,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Hui Chen

Price: $210,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Caryn Kelly

Buyer: Debbie B. Narain

Price: $90,000

Location: Carver Heights

Seller: Mark Christopher Ryals

Buyer: Neri Molina

Price: $15,000

Location: Model Farms

Seller: John C. Starr

Buyer: D Properties LLC

Price: $12,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Marshland Credit Union

Buyer: Royce A. McElmurray

Price: $40,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert Ginn

Buyer: Courtney Wimmer

Price: $217,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: T Nell Fitzgerald Saunders

Buyer: Gregory W. Fox

Price: $100,000

Location: Marsh Point

Seller: T Nell Fitzgerald Saunders

Buyer: Gregory W. Fox

Price: $585,000

Location: Marsh Point

Seller: Alan David Tucker Jr.

Buyer: Pops Work LLC

Price: $281,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Gerblick LLC

Buyer: Clifford L. Roberts

Price: $995,000

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Pat H. Cooper

Buyer: Teresa H. Hutson

Price: $495,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Douglas W. Hutson

Buyer: Shawn Cunniff

Price: $760,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Eugene B. Chambers Jr.

Buyer: Kelley Wilson Millican

Price: $231,500

Location: Courtside Villas

