Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 28 through September 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Legacy Home Builders
Buyer: Michael Newell
Price: $829,900
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Aaron Reise
Buyer: Patrica Howson
Price: $520,000
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Swafford Construction & Properties
Buyer: Brian Yanni
Price: $599,000
Location: Raymonds Grant
Seller: Wells & Troxell Rental Development
Buyer: Victor Ortega
Price: $155,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Steven Anderson
Buyer: Shirlene Hammond
Price: $98,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Rick Lawrence
Buyer: Glenda Mosley
Price: $92,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Bruce Tripp
Buyer: Southern Seas Retreat LLC
Price: $1,875,000
Location: Village Oaks
Seller: Brian Bach
Buyer: Gabriel Grant
Price: $230,000
Location: Northend
Seller: Bobby Crews
Buyer: Sherry Rose
Price: $320,000
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: Mark Amman
Buyer: Scott Stallings
Price: $315,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Bettly Holley
Buyer: PNut Properties
Price: $ 110,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: Roger Griffis
Buyer: Yancey Bros
Price: $320,00
Location: N/A
Seller: Susan Hogan
Buyer: John Wallace
Price: $2,075,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: Mohamed Mattar
Price: $369,900
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Kevin Bryant
Buyer: Charles Hough
Price: $231,200
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Rexford Huddy
Buyer: St. Simons Reserve
Price: $511,800
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Kathryn Hall
Buyer: Jennifer Chandler
Price: $1,510,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Amy Holloway
Buyer: David Eller
Price: $385,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Donnell Filer
Buyer: Brandon Baily
Price: $240,000
Location: Mansfield Jackson
Seller: Judith Spaulding
Buyer: Charity Wilson
Price: $655,000
Location: Serenoa Cove
Seller: Jeff Anderson
Buyer: W&D Investments
Price: $164,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Jayson McMillen
Buyer: Matthew Tanner
Price: $300,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Keith Kicklighter
Buyer: Patricia Bell
Price: $65,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Michael Butler
Buyer: Kenneth Silay
Price: $220,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: Rita Jinkins
Buyer: Dale Davis
Price: $618,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Frederica Cove
Buyer: Tonya Wallace
Price: $550,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Kenneth Denver
Buyer: Thomas Tracy
Price: $399,000
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: ET 13
Price: $488,900
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Kirpal Jimenez
Price: $304,200
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Ryan Hagadone
Buyer: Melissa Pope
Price: $246,000
Location: Hill Park
Seller: Richard Altman
Buyer: Teakla Jackson
Price: $292,000
Location: Harwood Forest
Seller: Cumberland Investment
Buyer: ET 13
Price: $278,500
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Amber Sykes
Buyer: Bruce Carreker
Price: $215,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Ezbuild LLC
Buyer: Scott Corbitt
Price: $29,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: 100 Houses
Buyer: Sarah Helder
Price: $158,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Robert Pickron
Buyer: Wiley Merriman
Price: $528,000
Location: Windy Oaks
Seller: Mid Town Partners
Buyer: Glynn Air Holding
Price: $162,000
Location: Pineview
Seller: Thomas Hutcherson
Buyer: Lynn Larson
Price: $285,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Miranda Smith
Buyer: Tracy Goodwin
Price: $35,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Irving Carrero
Buyer: Elizabeth Watkins
Price: $285,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Gary Addison
Buyer: Dennis Krakowski
Price: $11,900
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: Patrick Payne
Buyer: Courtney Mosley
Price: $255,000
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Todd Lavender
Buyer: Michael Manougian
Price: $950,000
Location: King City
Seller: Huerta Rentals
Buyer: Molinas Landscaping
Price: $300,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: Horace Stone
Buyer: Mark Anman
Price: $675,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country
Seller: Creola H Inc
Buyer: Lee Martinez
Price: $359,900
Location: Egrets
Seller: Timothy Morse
Buyer: Rob Sweeney
Price: $850,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Larry Crosby
Buyer: Lara Carlson
Price: $160,000
Location: Honey Bee
Seller: Maryann Moore
Buyer: J&T Holding
Price: $600,000
Location: N/A