Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 30 through Sept. 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Sue E. Wilson

Buyer: James Cummings

Price: $115,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Audury H. Dionne

Buyer: Thomas Norris

Price: $289,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: United Community Bank

Buyer: Hector Marcelo Melendez

Price: $155,000

Location: Portion of the Day & Bloom Tract

Seller: Winnie Skarpelezos, trustee

Buyer: Dance Fusion Competition

Price: $215,000

Location: Longview

Seller: Michael William Wilson, trustee

Buyer: Parfait Konan

Price: $11,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Stephen D. Posey

Buyer: Sevensixty Ocean

Price: $810,000

Location: Ocean Boulevard

Seller: Maritime Homes

Buyer: Brett Villanueva

Price: $314,900

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Ocean 2304

Buyer: Jimmy Mitchell Meadows

Price: $370,000

Location: 2400 Ocean Unit 2304

Seller: John A. Ernzen

Buyer: Mark Carlson

Price: $390,000

Location: Cottages at Musgrove

Seller: Wade & Clair Inc.

Buyer: Flemington Forest Properties

Price: $1.159 million

Location: None given

Seller: Raymond Doke

Buyer: Ryan Siskey

Price: $190,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Solid Rock Holdings

Buyer: Campbell Construction

Price: $56,000

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate

Seller: Golden Girl Investments

Buyer: Taylor Forton

Price: $195,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Frank Buda

Buyer: Ellen Evans

Price: $285,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Cesar Patron

Buyer: Penas Construction

Price: $31,000

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Teresa B. Peeples

Buyer: Henco Equities

Price: $385,000

Location: Kings Terrace

Seller: Leslie D. Winters

Buyer: Oleg A. Shenderovich

Price: $500,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Jami Lynn Moon

Buyer: Charles Durbin

Price: $296,000

Location: Harris Plantation

Seller: Janet V. Blackburn

Buyer: Donald B. Blackburn Jr.

Price: $210,000

Location: Baytree Cottages

Seller: Marshland Properties of Texas

Buyer: Justin Henshaw

Price: $1.14 million

Location: Youngwood

Seller: Bartley Whitaker

Buyer: Deborah Nelson

Price: $820,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Joseph Robert Reeves

Buyer: Kenneth Rex Kaul

Price: $68,500

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: William Clement Cullens

Buyer: Marcelino deJesus

Price: $250,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Relo. Direct Govt. Svcs.

Buyer: George A. Tindle

Price: $339,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Sarah Nicole Allen

Buyer: Raymond Alexander Doke Jr.

Price: $278,900

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Carol Cox

Buyer: Darrell Durham

Price: $486,000

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation

Seller: Jeanette Saunders Bartel

Buyer: James McCormick

Price: $325,000

Location: None given

Seller: Linda Boyce Haller, trustee

Buyer: Kathy Shulford, trustee

Price: $2.795 million

Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: George Allen Tindle

Buyer: Carolin Strattan, trustee

Price: $342,900

Location: Limeburn Village

Seller: Cottage 84 LLC

Buyer: Cottage 49 LLC

Price: $600,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Cottage 49 LLC

Buyer: Michael W. Blackburn

Price: $3.575 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: S. Tucker Grigg Jr.

Buyer: Richard A. Miller III, trustee

Price: $10.65 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.

Buyer: Parmesar Properties

Price: $92,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County

Buyer: James David Burke

Price: $37,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: William S. Harris

Buyer: Ann Lee Harris

Price: $500,000

Location: Watermark

Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Buyer: John Goddard Alson

Price: $320,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Becky L. Farion

Buyer: Leigh McIntosh Shannon

Price: $1.2 million

Location: Portion of Sanders White Tract

Seller: Linda Wingard

Buyer: Jade Alexandria McDaniel

Price: $141,000

Location: Glynn Marsh

Seller: Ben Schneider

Buyer: Matthew Culpepper

Price: $155,000

Location: Pine Ridge

Seller: Ocean 2300 LLC

Buyer: Jennifer Cuttone

Price: $373,900

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Theresa Moore

Buyer: Brad Carlton Sanford

Price: $612,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Katherine Spaulding

Buyer: Aaron Mumford

Price: $165,000

Location: Section 2 South Union

Seller: RLF Kingsland Properties LLC

Buyer: Germano Sand LLC

Price: $22.25 million

Location: Golden Isles Gateway

Seller: Julian A. Proctor

Buyer: JTS Management LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: None given

Seller: Christopher J. Wilhelm

Buyer: James Gibson Jackson IV

Price: $232,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Drew Anderson Burks

Buyer: Nicholas Cason

Price: $154,900

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Renedell P. Nelson

Buyer: Frank Buda

Price: $293,000

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Township Construction LLC

Buyer: Zachary Kincaid

Price: $426,700

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: SJS Properties LLC

Price: $921,500

Location: St. Simons Beach

Seller: P Street Properties

Buyer: Jonathan Greene

Price: $315,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Wilson Marion

Buyer: Maritime Homes

Price: $17,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Heidi Phillips

Price: $180,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: Driggers Construction Co.

Buyer: Jack Sinopoli

Price: $20,000

Location: Palmetto Point

Seller: Wendell M. Riggle

Buyer: Brett Riggle

Price: $650,000

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Littleton B. Moody Jr.

Buyer: Louise Mary Jewell

Price: $485,000

Location: Sea Palms West

Seller: Joseph W. Roberts Jr.

Buyer: William H. Mosley

Price: $245,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Clifford Roberts

Buyer: Kathryn A. McGiboney

Price: $455,000

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: Live Oaks Cottage LLC

Buyer: Matthew Spangenberg

Price: $205,000

Location: Executive Golf Villas

Seller: Craig L. Shell

Buyer: Jacqueline C. Dost

Price: $459,900

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Arthur J. Harper

Buyer: Craig Lamont Shell

Price: $585,000

Location: Windy Oaks

Seller: James S. Cuilla

Buyer: Golden Isles Investment Holdings

Price: $879,500

Location: East Beach

Seller: CFCG Holdings LLC

Buyer: Monroe T. Hill Jr.

Price: $255,000

Location: Marshwood

Seller: Bobby Jones Management LLC

Buyer: Tyrone R. Tawil

Price: $495,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Blake Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Southern Land Partners

Price: $2.84 million

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Southern Land Partners

Buyer: Fox Run GA LLC

Price: $3.84 million

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Melba Ann Russ

Buyer: Ashley Marie McFarlane

Price: $170,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Thomas A. Crawford

Buyer: Michael P. Giannio

Price: $243,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Kesha King

Buyer: Oleg Shederovich

Price: $435,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Ainsley Brooks Toal

Buyer: Gretchen Darlene Lovell

Price: $220,000

Location: Valerie North

Seller: Jorja Rande Crowe

Buyer: Christopher L. Bryan

Price: $465,800

Location: Old Town

Seller: Mary Tarplee

Buyer: Beverly R. Brown

Price: $240,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: George Buck

Buyer: Kristen Dimpsey

Price: $312,900

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Jennell P. Garrett

Buyer: Teresa Peeples

Price: $125,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc

Buyer: Teresa Peeples

Price: $125,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Tabby Cottage of Georgia LLC

Buyer: Kelly Saver Wood

Price: $150,500

Location: Old Town

Seller: Palmetto Group LLC

Buyer: RIP Current Holdings LLC

Price: $722,500

Location: None given

Seller: Andrew J. Latta

Buyer: Nelson A. Simko

Price: $308,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Michael Sean Wilkes

Buyer: Michael W. Neal

Price: $108,500

Location: None given

Seller: Deanna Dawn Carter

Buyer: John G. Alston Jr.

Price: $650,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Cottage 84 LLC

Buyer: Mary B. Montani, trustee

Price: $2.25 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Clarence Nixon

Buyer: Jennifer Ayala

Price: $165,000

Location: Valerie North

Seller: Altama 2919&T LLC

Buyer: Rhonda Chewning

Price: $90,000

Location: Tract A 801 Minor

Seller: William Waddington

Buyer: Matthew Todd Goodwin

Price: $395,000

Location: Courtside Homes

Seller: Noah Fitzgerald

Buyer: Martin T. Ward

Price: $835,000

Location: Julians Hammock

Seller: Irma Morrill

Buyer: Justin Beck

Price: $20,000

Location: Perry Mallett Tract

Seller: J. Herman Cofer

Buyer: J. Shane Hunter, trustee

Price: $320,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Stephanie Richards

Buyer: Jami L. Moon

Price: $360,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Sun Coast Homes

Buyer: Karim Rejaul

Price: $70,000

Location: Section One Brunswick Villa

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: G. Todd Johnson

Price: $760,000

Location: St. Simons Beach

