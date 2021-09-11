Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 30 through Sept. 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Sue E. Wilson
Buyer: James Cummings
Price: $115,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Audury H. Dionne
Buyer: Thomas Norris
Price: $289,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: United Community Bank
Buyer: Hector Marcelo Melendez
Price: $155,000
Location: Portion of the Day & Bloom Tract
Seller: Winnie Skarpelezos, trustee
Buyer: Dance Fusion Competition
Price: $215,000
Location: Longview
Seller: Michael William Wilson, trustee
Buyer: Parfait Konan
Price: $11,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Stephen D. Posey
Buyer: Sevensixty Ocean
Price: $810,000
Location: Ocean Boulevard
Seller: Maritime Homes
Buyer: Brett Villanueva
Price: $314,900
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Ocean 2304
Buyer: Jimmy Mitchell Meadows
Price: $370,000
Location: 2400 Ocean Unit 2304
Seller: John A. Ernzen
Buyer: Mark Carlson
Price: $390,000
Location: Cottages at Musgrove
Seller: Wade & Clair Inc.
Buyer: Flemington Forest Properties
Price: $1.159 million
Location: None given
Seller: Raymond Doke
Buyer: Ryan Siskey
Price: $190,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Solid Rock Holdings
Buyer: Campbell Construction
Price: $56,000
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate
Seller: Golden Girl Investments
Buyer: Taylor Forton
Price: $195,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Frank Buda
Buyer: Ellen Evans
Price: $285,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Cesar Patron
Buyer: Penas Construction
Price: $31,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Teresa B. Peeples
Buyer: Henco Equities
Price: $385,000
Location: Kings Terrace
Seller: Leslie D. Winters
Buyer: Oleg A. Shenderovich
Price: $500,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Jami Lynn Moon
Buyer: Charles Durbin
Price: $296,000
Location: Harris Plantation
Seller: Janet V. Blackburn
Buyer: Donald B. Blackburn Jr.
Price: $210,000
Location: Baytree Cottages
Seller: Marshland Properties of Texas
Buyer: Justin Henshaw
Price: $1.14 million
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Bartley Whitaker
Buyer: Deborah Nelson
Price: $820,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Joseph Robert Reeves
Buyer: Kenneth Rex Kaul
Price: $68,500
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: William Clement Cullens
Buyer: Marcelino deJesus
Price: $250,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Relo. Direct Govt. Svcs.
Buyer: George A. Tindle
Price: $339,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Sarah Nicole Allen
Buyer: Raymond Alexander Doke Jr.
Price: $278,900
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Carol Cox
Buyer: Darrell Durham
Price: $486,000
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation
Seller: Jeanette Saunders Bartel
Buyer: James McCormick
Price: $325,000
Location: None given
Seller: Linda Boyce Haller, trustee
Buyer: Kathy Shulford, trustee
Price: $2.795 million
Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: George Allen Tindle
Buyer: Carolin Strattan, trustee
Price: $342,900
Location: Limeburn Village
Seller: Cottage 84 LLC
Buyer: Cottage 49 LLC
Price: $600,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Cottage 49 LLC
Buyer: Michael W. Blackburn
Price: $3.575 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: S. Tucker Grigg Jr.
Buyer: Richard A. Miller III, trustee
Price: $10.65 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.
Buyer: Parmesar Properties
Price: $92,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County
Buyer: James David Burke
Price: $37,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: William S. Harris
Buyer: Ann Lee Harris
Price: $500,000
Location: Watermark
Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Buyer: John Goddard Alson
Price: $320,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Becky L. Farion
Buyer: Leigh McIntosh Shannon
Price: $1.2 million
Location: Portion of Sanders White Tract
Seller: Linda Wingard
Buyer: Jade Alexandria McDaniel
Price: $141,000
Location: Glynn Marsh
Seller: Ben Schneider
Buyer: Matthew Culpepper
Price: $155,000
Location: Pine Ridge
Seller: Ocean 2300 LLC
Buyer: Jennifer Cuttone
Price: $373,900
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Theresa Moore
Buyer: Brad Carlton Sanford
Price: $612,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Katherine Spaulding
Buyer: Aaron Mumford
Price: $165,000
Location: Section 2 South Union
Seller: RLF Kingsland Properties LLC
Buyer: Germano Sand LLC
Price: $22.25 million
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: Julian A. Proctor
Buyer: JTS Management LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: None given
Seller: Christopher J. Wilhelm
Buyer: James Gibson Jackson IV
Price: $232,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Drew Anderson Burks
Buyer: Nicholas Cason
Price: $154,900
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Renedell P. Nelson
Buyer: Frank Buda
Price: $293,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Township Construction LLC
Buyer: Zachary Kincaid
Price: $426,700
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: SJS Properties LLC
Price: $921,500
Location: St. Simons Beach
Seller: P Street Properties
Buyer: Jonathan Greene
Price: $315,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Wilson Marion
Buyer: Maritime Homes
Price: $17,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Heidi Phillips
Price: $180,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: Driggers Construction Co.
Buyer: Jack Sinopoli
Price: $20,000
Location: Palmetto Point
Seller: Wendell M. Riggle
Buyer: Brett Riggle
Price: $650,000
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Littleton B. Moody Jr.
Buyer: Louise Mary Jewell
Price: $485,000
Location: Sea Palms West
Seller: Joseph W. Roberts Jr.
Buyer: William H. Mosley
Price: $245,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Clifford Roberts
Buyer: Kathryn A. McGiboney
Price: $455,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Live Oaks Cottage LLC
Buyer: Matthew Spangenberg
Price: $205,000
Location: Executive Golf Villas
Seller: Craig L. Shell
Buyer: Jacqueline C. Dost
Price: $459,900
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Arthur J. Harper
Buyer: Craig Lamont Shell
Price: $585,000
Location: Windy Oaks
Seller: James S. Cuilla
Buyer: Golden Isles Investment Holdings
Price: $879,500
Location: East Beach
Seller: CFCG Holdings LLC
Buyer: Monroe T. Hill Jr.
Price: $255,000
Location: Marshwood
Seller: Bobby Jones Management LLC
Buyer: Tyrone R. Tawil
Price: $495,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Blake Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Southern Land Partners
Price: $2.84 million
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Southern Land Partners
Buyer: Fox Run GA LLC
Price: $3.84 million
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Melba Ann Russ
Buyer: Ashley Marie McFarlane
Price: $170,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Thomas A. Crawford
Buyer: Michael P. Giannio
Price: $243,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Kesha King
Buyer: Oleg Shederovich
Price: $435,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Ainsley Brooks Toal
Buyer: Gretchen Darlene Lovell
Price: $220,000
Location: Valerie North
Seller: Jorja Rande Crowe
Buyer: Christopher L. Bryan
Price: $465,800
Location: Old Town
Seller: Mary Tarplee
Buyer: Beverly R. Brown
Price: $240,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: George Buck
Buyer: Kristen Dimpsey
Price: $312,900
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Jennell P. Garrett
Buyer: Teresa Peeples
Price: $125,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc
Buyer: Teresa Peeples
Price: $125,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Tabby Cottage of Georgia LLC
Buyer: Kelly Saver Wood
Price: $150,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Palmetto Group LLC
Buyer: RIP Current Holdings LLC
Price: $722,500
Location: None given
Seller: Andrew J. Latta
Buyer: Nelson A. Simko
Price: $308,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Michael Sean Wilkes
Buyer: Michael W. Neal
Price: $108,500
Location: None given
Seller: Deanna Dawn Carter
Buyer: John G. Alston Jr.
Price: $650,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Cottage 84 LLC
Buyer: Mary B. Montani, trustee
Price: $2.25 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Clarence Nixon
Buyer: Jennifer Ayala
Price: $165,000
Location: Valerie North
Seller: Altama 2919&T LLC
Buyer: Rhonda Chewning
Price: $90,000
Location: Tract A 801 Minor
Seller: William Waddington
Buyer: Matthew Todd Goodwin
Price: $395,000
Location: Courtside Homes
Seller: Noah Fitzgerald
Buyer: Martin T. Ward
Price: $835,000
Location: Julians Hammock
Seller: Irma Morrill
Buyer: Justin Beck
Price: $20,000
Location: Perry Mallett Tract
Seller: J. Herman Cofer
Buyer: J. Shane Hunter, trustee
Price: $320,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Stephanie Richards
Buyer: Jami L. Moon
Price: $360,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Sun Coast Homes
Buyer: Karim Rejaul
Price: $70,000
Location: Section One Brunswick Villa
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: G. Todd Johnson
Price: $760,000
Location: St. Simons Beach