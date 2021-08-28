Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 16 through August 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Katherine C. Thompson

Buyer: Adam Wisenbaker

Price: $459,900

Location: Oglethorpe Manor

Seller: Carol T. Meeks

Buyer: John F. Thompson III

Price: $295,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: 3 Gems Properties LLC

Price: $174,600

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: James F. Calvert

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $260,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: James A. Webb

Buyer: Travis Christian Hodges

Price: $725,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Jerry G. Purvis, trustee

Buyer: VC Dirt LLC

Price: $295,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Diane N. Corbitt

Buyer: Micahel A. Dyke

Price: $1,675,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Jean Marie Sullivan

Buyer: Ray M. Reynolds

Price: $499,900

Location: Enclave Sea Palms

Seller: Marilyn M. Friddle

Buyer: Craig Charles Webster

Price: $857,500

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Sandra J. Carameta

Buyer: Kevin James Strasser

Price: $400,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Robert R. Spaulding

Buyer: Patricia Susana Miranda Ballinas

Price: $15,500

Location: Pine Meadows

Seller: MA Property Solutions LLC

Buyer: Leroy Henry OQuinn

Price: $185,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Paul Ingle

Buyer: Next Chapter Properties of Georgia LLC

Price: $38,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Dune Lot 19 LLC

Buyer: Jacob Paul Kitchen

Price: $295,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Beverly A. Hillery

Buyer: Global Resource Group LLC

Price: $130,000

Location: Homesite

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: Bobby L. Bartlett

Price: $296,800

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Brian K. Kaufman

Buyer: Eileen Germani

Price: $312,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Bettie A. Greig

Buyer: Randy George Ashley

Price: $249,900

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: James D. Chapman

Buyer: Robert H. Bowers III

Price: $889,000

Location: Compass Point

Seller: Alfonso Perez

Buyer: Jose Armando Cervantes Arevalo

Price: $20,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Larry Gilleland

Buyer: Moxley Homes LLC

Price: $100,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Joshua Alan Williams

Buyer: Gail L. Bender, trustee

Price: $164,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Chris S. Cowan

Buyer: Marlisa Grady

Price: $399,900

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: 1153 Mallery Street LLC

Buyer: Paul L. Groth

Price: $614,000

Location: Hartford by the Sea

Seller: Justin D. Galiotto

Buyer: Cheryl Diane Cook

Price: $266,000

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Aaron Holden

Buyer: Karen L. Widmer

Price: $250,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Jeanne Kaufmann Manning

Buyer: Transtitle LLC

Price: $2,075,000

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Travis S. Riddle Sr.

Buyer: Jose Luis Morales

Price: $170,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Patricia E. Solberg

Buyer: Thomas Price

Price: $147,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Jay R. Miller

Buyer: Travis Jacob Bullion

Price: $265,000

Location: Sherwood Forest

Seller: Golden Isles Homez LLC

Buyer: Taylor Raye Stephens

Price: $209,000

Location: Creekside Oaks

Seller: Ellen S. McBride

Buyer: J&T Georgia Holdings LLC

Price: $321,600

Location: Glynn Industrial Park

Seller: James Strickland

Buyer: Brendan C. Engen

Price: $295,000

Location: Oglethorpe Manor

Seller: 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Timothy Jerome Gore

Price: $248,000

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Lucas Price Williams

Buyer: Alek Wendler

Price: $320,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Dominique R. Dixon

Price: $255,400

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Michael A. Dyke

Buyer: Daniel Brian Newton

Price: $737,500

Location: East End

Seller: Richard L. Lemke

Buyer: Charles M. Etheridge

Price: $440,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: RLF Kingsland Properties

Buyer: South Coastal Developers LLC

Price: $1,200,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Sandia Sue Sawin

Buyer: Michelle Brown

Price: $204,500

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Plan C Investments LLC

Buyer: Darrell Keith Turner

Price: $2999,000

Location: Stately Oaks

Seller: Jonathan D. Merritt

Buyer: Jeremy G. McDowell

Price: $115,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Reba L. Johnson

Buyer: Michael A. Lamb

Price: $1,175,000

Location: Parkview

Seller: James Davis Jr.

Buyer: Anthony Davis Jr.

Price: $5,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Grace Brewnell Thaw

Buyer: Tony Thaw, trustee

Price: $200,000

Location: Plantation Hampton

Seller: Amy M. Halford

Buyer: Matthew Diachenko

Price: $800,000

Location: Beach Drive Place

Seller: Daniel J. Weese

Buyer: 3rd Lima 3051 LLC

Price: $720,000

Location: New Frederica

Seller: William L. Thomas

Buyer: Leigh Ann Varnedoe

Price: $227,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Jordan Fleming Meeks

Buyer: Sue Ellen Collins

Price: $379,900

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Meredith McGee Dodson

Buyer: Christopher B. Sanning

Price: $420,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Jeremiah Herrington

Buyer: Eleazar Herrington

Price: $146,500

Location: Southwinds

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Scott Wesley Smith

Price: $221,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: James L. Macleod

Buyer: Patrick Michael Hanlon

Price: $140,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Arthur Allen Sapp III

Buyer: Herbert Fay Galloway III

Price: $31,800

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: James Gann

Buyer: William McLean

Price: $190,000

Location: Ridgewood

Seller: Linda Amazon

Buyer: Sandra Leonard

Price: $145,000

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Jonathan P. Storck

Buyer: Norka Perez Romero

Price: $325,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $187,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Flemington Forest Properties LLC

Buyer: Marlaine J. Krouse

Price: $80,000

Location: Flemington Farm

Seller: Karon P. Hall Inc.

Buyer: Jayla Torres Pringle

Price: $178,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Myrtle Mildred Gosch

Buyer: Visit SSI LLC

Price: $345,000

Location: Demere Village Medical Center

Seller: Emory Sharpe Young Jr.

Buyer: Cliff William Young

Price: $10,000

Location: Cains Crossing

Seller: Edward Bernard St. George III

Buyer: Timothy Andrews

Price: $270,000

Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines

Seller: Ernest M. Hall

Buyer: Georgia Young

Price: $190,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Ronald L. Cooper

Buyer: Joshua W. Martin

Price: $257,500

Location: Avondale

Seller: Neal Boatright Construction Inc.

Buyer: Alesia Kirk Preece

Price: $699,300

Location: Fairway Cottages Sea Palms

Seller: Monica J. Lennie

Buyer: Wesley Carpenter

Price: $21,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Steven C. Golden

Buyer: Terry W. Polk

Price: $95,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Vicky A. Foster

Buyer: Michael Holyfield

Price: $98,000

Location: Blythe Beach

More from this section

Cyclists pay tribute to 20th anniversary of 9/11

Cyclists pay tribute to 20th anniversary of 9/11

The 35 bicyclists of the Brotherhood Ride topped the Sidney Lanier Bridge about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on the sixth day of a 1,700-mile ride from Naples, Fla., to New York for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

+3
Golden Isles deluged, more rain on the way

Golden Isles deluged, more rain on the way

A soggy weather system has saturated the Golden Isles during the past two days, with more gray skies and rainfall on the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.