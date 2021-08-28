Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 16 through August 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Katherine C. Thompson
Buyer: Adam Wisenbaker
Price: $459,900
Location: Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: Carol T. Meeks
Buyer: John F. Thompson III
Price: $295,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: 3 Gems Properties LLC
Price: $174,600
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: James F. Calvert
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $260,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: James A. Webb
Buyer: Travis Christian Hodges
Price: $725,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Jerry G. Purvis, trustee
Buyer: VC Dirt LLC
Price: $295,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Diane N. Corbitt
Buyer: Micahel A. Dyke
Price: $1,675,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Jean Marie Sullivan
Buyer: Ray M. Reynolds
Price: $499,900
Location: Enclave Sea Palms
Seller: Marilyn M. Friddle
Buyer: Craig Charles Webster
Price: $857,500
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Sandra J. Carameta
Buyer: Kevin James Strasser
Price: $400,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Robert R. Spaulding
Buyer: Patricia Susana Miranda Ballinas
Price: $15,500
Location: Pine Meadows
Seller: MA Property Solutions LLC
Buyer: Leroy Henry OQuinn
Price: $185,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Paul Ingle
Buyer: Next Chapter Properties of Georgia LLC
Price: $38,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Dune Lot 19 LLC
Buyer: Jacob Paul Kitchen
Price: $295,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Beverly A. Hillery
Buyer: Global Resource Group LLC
Price: $130,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: Bobby L. Bartlett
Price: $296,800
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Brian K. Kaufman
Buyer: Eileen Germani
Price: $312,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Bettie A. Greig
Buyer: Randy George Ashley
Price: $249,900
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: James D. Chapman
Buyer: Robert H. Bowers III
Price: $889,000
Location: Compass Point
Seller: Alfonso Perez
Buyer: Jose Armando Cervantes Arevalo
Price: $20,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Larry Gilleland
Buyer: Moxley Homes LLC
Price: $100,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Joshua Alan Williams
Buyer: Gail L. Bender, trustee
Price: $164,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Chris S. Cowan
Buyer: Marlisa Grady
Price: $399,900
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: 1153 Mallery Street LLC
Buyer: Paul L. Groth
Price: $614,000
Location: Hartford by the Sea
Seller: Justin D. Galiotto
Buyer: Cheryl Diane Cook
Price: $266,000
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Aaron Holden
Buyer: Karen L. Widmer
Price: $250,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Jeanne Kaufmann Manning
Buyer: Transtitle LLC
Price: $2,075,000
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Travis S. Riddle Sr.
Buyer: Jose Luis Morales
Price: $170,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Patricia E. Solberg
Buyer: Thomas Price
Price: $147,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Jay R. Miller
Buyer: Travis Jacob Bullion
Price: $265,000
Location: Sherwood Forest
Seller: Golden Isles Homez LLC
Buyer: Taylor Raye Stephens
Price: $209,000
Location: Creekside Oaks
Seller: Ellen S. McBride
Buyer: J&T Georgia Holdings LLC
Price: $321,600
Location: Glynn Industrial Park
Seller: James Strickland
Buyer: Brendan C. Engen
Price: $295,000
Location: Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Timothy Jerome Gore
Price: $248,000
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Lucas Price Williams
Buyer: Alek Wendler
Price: $320,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Dominique R. Dixon
Price: $255,400
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Michael A. Dyke
Buyer: Daniel Brian Newton
Price: $737,500
Location: East End
Seller: Richard L. Lemke
Buyer: Charles M. Etheridge
Price: $440,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: RLF Kingsland Properties
Buyer: South Coastal Developers LLC
Price: $1,200,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Sandia Sue Sawin
Buyer: Michelle Brown
Price: $204,500
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Plan C Investments LLC
Buyer: Darrell Keith Turner
Price: $2999,000
Location: Stately Oaks
Seller: Jonathan D. Merritt
Buyer: Jeremy G. McDowell
Price: $115,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Reba L. Johnson
Buyer: Michael A. Lamb
Price: $1,175,000
Location: Parkview
Seller: James Davis Jr.
Buyer: Anthony Davis Jr.
Price: $5,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Grace Brewnell Thaw
Buyer: Tony Thaw, trustee
Price: $200,000
Location: Plantation Hampton
Seller: Amy M. Halford
Buyer: Matthew Diachenko
Price: $800,000
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Daniel J. Weese
Buyer: 3rd Lima 3051 LLC
Price: $720,000
Location: New Frederica
Seller: William L. Thomas
Buyer: Leigh Ann Varnedoe
Price: $227,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Jordan Fleming Meeks
Buyer: Sue Ellen Collins
Price: $379,900
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Meredith McGee Dodson
Buyer: Christopher B. Sanning
Price: $420,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Jeremiah Herrington
Buyer: Eleazar Herrington
Price: $146,500
Location: Southwinds
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Scott Wesley Smith
Price: $221,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: James L. Macleod
Buyer: Patrick Michael Hanlon
Price: $140,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Arthur Allen Sapp III
Buyer: Herbert Fay Galloway III
Price: $31,800
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: James Gann
Buyer: William McLean
Price: $190,000
Location: Ridgewood
Seller: Linda Amazon
Buyer: Sandra Leonard
Price: $145,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Jonathan P. Storck
Buyer: Norka Perez Romero
Price: $325,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $187,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Flemington Forest Properties LLC
Buyer: Marlaine J. Krouse
Price: $80,000
Location: Flemington Farm
Seller: Karon P. Hall Inc.
Buyer: Jayla Torres Pringle
Price: $178,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Myrtle Mildred Gosch
Buyer: Visit SSI LLC
Price: $345,000
Location: Demere Village Medical Center
Seller: Emory Sharpe Young Jr.
Buyer: Cliff William Young
Price: $10,000
Location: Cains Crossing
Seller: Edward Bernard St. George III
Buyer: Timothy Andrews
Price: $270,000
Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines
Seller: Ernest M. Hall
Buyer: Georgia Young
Price: $190,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Ronald L. Cooper
Buyer: Joshua W. Martin
Price: $257,500
Location: Avondale
Seller: Neal Boatright Construction Inc.
Buyer: Alesia Kirk Preece
Price: $699,300
Location: Fairway Cottages Sea Palms
Seller: Monica J. Lennie
Buyer: Wesley Carpenter
Price: $21,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Steven C. Golden
Buyer: Terry W. Polk
Price: $95,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Vicky A. Foster
Buyer: Michael Holyfield
Price: $98,000
Location: Blythe Beach