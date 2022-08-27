Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 7 through August 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Lewis Price
Buyer: Bruce Judd
Price: $211,000
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Be NGOC Huynh
Buyer: Richard Huynh
Price: $256,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Sarah Helder
Buyer: William Eisel
Price: $141,900
Location: New Town
Seller: Matthew Valentine
Buyer: Stephen Dowe
Price: $309,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Howard Seymour
Buyer: Seyside Properties LLC
Price: $300,000
Location: Ibis Cove
Seller: William Osteen
Buyer: Michael Morgan
Price: $620,000
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: Angela Adams
Buyer: Hillarys Stringfellow
Price: $530,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: IL SE E Fix
Buyer: Jonathan Haight
Price: $865,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Jerry Butler
Buyer: Brooke Kivett
Price: $450,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Kevin Stanko
Buyer: Michael Brinson
Price: $4,000
Location: Goodtown
Seller: Pharr Partners LLLP
Buyer: Ellen Harrison
Price: $250,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Stephen Sinka
Buyer: Roger Jacobs
Price: $499,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Adam Wilson
Buyer: Matthew Harvey
Price: $297,500
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Matthew Basztura
Price: $391,400
Location: Grace Crossing a Carriage Gate
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Michael Lightfoot
Price: $405,900
Location: Grace Crossing a Carriage Gate
Seller: Michael Gettinger
Buyer: Marcia Floy
Price: $194,000
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC
Buyer: Pollos Hermanos
Price: $130,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Mary Smith
Buyer: Elizabeth Anthony
Price: $382,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Janet Pentek
Buyer: John Imhoff
Price: $235,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Thomas Hutcherson
Buyer: Joshua Smith
Price: $275,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Nancy Sheffield
Buyer: Julius Arnette
Price: $20,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Jose Gonzalez
Buyer: Christopher Gadziala
Price: $163,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Kenneth Thompson
Buyer: Bianca Pettway
Price: $195,500
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Ryan Vickers
Buyer: Erik Sanchez
Price: $220,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Truist Bank
Buyer: Lemonade MM Brunswick LLC
Price: $780,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ryan Sbrissa
Buyer: David Arrington
Price: $325,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: ADS Construction of Glynn
Buyer: Benjamin Acevedo
Price: $217,200
Location: Taylor Farms
Seller: Stanley Wright
Buyer: David Ulrich
Price: $596,000
Location: West Lake Patio Homes
Seller: Aretha Dupree
Buyer: Desmond Hinnant
Price: $308,000
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: Joseph Stone
Buyer: Troy Swain
Price: $275,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Claude Smith
Buyer: Wiley Box
Price: $165,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ryan Dent
Buyer: John Sucher
Price: $242,500
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Joshua Nelson
Buyer: Alicia Debarros
Price: $67,500
Location: Town Common
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Misha Dalal LLC
Price: $395,000
Location: Industrial Park
Seller: Deborah Bell
Buyer: Frank Nagorski
Price: $166,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Dixon Dairy Investments
Buyer: Thomas Fuller
Price: $235,000
Location: North End
Seller: West Main Construction LLC
Buyer: Robert Schick
Price: $752,800
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: James Jinkins
Buyer: Malort Properties
Price: $550,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: CF KL Assers 2019
Price: $1,114,600
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: David Allison
Buyer: Christine Glover
Price: $896,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Community in Savannah
Buyer: Community in Brunswick
Price: $66,600
Location: Old Town
Seller: Wayne Knox
Buyer: RE Pete Investments
Price: $195,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Richard Sawyer
Buyer: Fultz Services LLC
Price: $95,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Juan Perdomo
Buyer: Jerome Cox
Price: $2,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Sheryl Noble
Buyer: James Laurens
Price: $11,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Christopher Sapp
Buyer: Richard Grooms
Price: $625,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Michael Chapman
Buyer: Christopher Wells
Price: $350,500
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Yolanda Walker
Buyer: Lance McLain
Price: $14,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Tyler Gleason
Buyer: Daniel Quinn
Price: $439,900
Location: Little Oak
Seller: Collins Hoekwater Properties
Buyer: Jennifer McCrary
Price: $255,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Mary Bishop
Buyer: Michael McMillen
Price: $4,400,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Joan Long
Buyer: Grace Raines
Price: $520,000
Location: Wildlife
Seller: Francisco Guevara
Buyer: Valentin Cabrera
Price: $20,000
Location: Live Oak
Seller: Linda Forsyth
Buyer: Robert Holland
Price: $140,000
Location: Pine Forest
Seller: Kenneth Mosley
Buyer: Lee Davis
Price: $450,000
Location: Mallory Villas
Seller: Taylor Taliaferro
Buyer: Chad Johnston
Price: $676,000
Location: Southern Oaks
Seller: GE Wood Properties
Buyer: Lost Lake Properties
Price: $278,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC
Buyer: Patrick Frankewicz
Price: $329,900
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: T&M Grant Properties
Buyer: Geneva Perry
Price: $207,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Thomas Wolfe
Buyer: Kevin Fahey
Price: $649,900
Location: Simonton Court
Seller: Gary Pope
Buyer: Steven Wood
Price: $439,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Jerry Alexander
Buyer: Karah Griffin
Price: $179,900
Location: Bourne