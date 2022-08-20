Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 1 through August 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Teresa Claude
Buyer: Preston Googe
Price: $205,000
Location: North End
Seller: Margaret Herman
Buyer: Bridget Staab
Price: $345,500
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Tyler King
Buyer: Shirlene Hammond
Price: $259,900
Location: Old Town
Seller: Ads Construction Inc
Buyer: Joshua Bishop
Price: $65,200
Location: Taylor Farms
Seller: James Jacobs
Buyer: Ashley Chandler
Price: $679,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Marla Thomas
Buyer: Rebecca Bauer
Price: $30,000
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: Robert Hamilton Sr.
Buyer: Markeeta Martin
Price: $315,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Ingrid Coleman
Buyer: Ronnie Hudson
Price: $448,000
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Ayla Hudson
Buyer: Bridget White
Price: $240,000
Location: Tract 150 Avondale
Seller: Elaine Mendez
Buyer: Brittany Chaney
Price: $150,000
Location: Big Branch Farm
Seller: David Walker
Buyer: National Residential
Price: $565,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: National Residential
Buyer: Robert Peagler
Price: $565,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Rebecca Kline
Buyer: April Anderson
Price: $215,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Jamie Keltner
Buyer: Anthony Seneker Jr
Price: $550,000
Location: Crows Nest
Seller: De Leon Properties Inc.
Buyer: Susan Kroop
Price: $13,000
Location: Hill Park
Seller: Frank Mitchell IV
Buyer: Amy Altenbach
Price: $1,000,000
Location: Fountain Cove
Seller: Shumard Foundation Inc
Buyer: Andre Turner
Price: $22,000
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: Larry Conner Jr.
Buyer: Mary Beth Welch
Price: $200,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Mathew Norman
Buyer: Emory Stroberg
Price: $715,000
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Jonathan Bagley
Buyer: 3 Gems Properties LLC
Price: $925,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Leigh Brandenburg
Buyer: John Eubanks
Price: $300,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Donald Miller
Buyer: John Eubanks
Price: $600,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Equity Trust Co.
Buyer: American Development Properties LLC
Price: $360,000
Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park East
Seller: Ann Marie Wilson
Buyer: Victor Weiss III
Price: $459,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Et 11 LP
Price: $1,219,500
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Golden Isles Land Acquisitions LLC
Buyer: Mary Geoghan
Price: $405,000
Location: Shadow Brook Village
Seller: Propventure LLC
Buyer: Roderick Jordan Jr.
Price: $150,000
Location: NA
Seller: Luisana Francis
Buyer: Margaret Woodruff
Price: $279,900
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Greg Stahl
Buyer: Lonnie Hergott
Price: $200,000
Location: King City
Seller: Mary Marrow
Buyer: John Chilton
Price: $926,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Bruce Dixon
Buyer: Jonathan Bagley
Price: $975,000
Location: Dunbar Acres
Seller: 21st Mortgage Corp
Buyer: Amanda Scott
Price: $130,000
Location: Fleetwood Mobile Home
Seller: Uriah McCall
Buyer: Ryan Quinlivan
Price: $220,000
Location: NA
Seller: D Properties LLC
Buyer: George Hulett
Price: $24,000
Location: New Town
Seller: We Buy Houses 912 LLC
Buyer: Charles Water
Price: $235,000
Location: Grove at Pecan Park
Seller: D Properties LLC
Buyer: Bruce Dias
Price: $28,500
Location: Basswood Estates
Seller: Sun Coast Homes LLC
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC
Price: $65,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Michael Cook
Buyer: John Wright
Price: $100,000
Location: Devonwood Estates
Seller: Jeffrey Scott
Buyer: Serenity Thomas
Price: $403,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: ASC Investment Holdings
Buyer: Edward Shenderovich
Price: $535,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Cassandra Bright
Buyer: Andre Houston
Price: $212,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: William Courson Jr.
Buyer: Butler Investment Group LLC
Price: $6,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Meredith Epps
Buyer: Lynn Marie Stotz
Price: $471,500
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Dean Deloach
Buyer: Sydney Hutchinson
Price: $219,700
Location: Maggies Ridge