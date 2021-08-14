Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 2 through August 6 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Catherine P. Bennett
Buyer: AGK Properties of Georgia LLC
Price: $1,505,000
Location: St. Simons Cottages
Seller: Craig Tubbs
Buyer: Joseph Etienne Harrison
Price: $286,000
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: Frederica LLC
Buyer: Joseph A. Williams IV
Price: $320,000
Location: North End
Seller: DTRT Investments LLC
Buyer: Scott Roberts
Price: $2,850,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Thomas Jack Phillip Hemmings
Price: $460,200
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Jeffrey Coyle
Buyer: Kelly M. Kruk
Price: $859,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Sea Island Crib LLC
Buyer: BBH 40 LLC
Price: $7,375,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Trent R. Mongero
Buyer: Lucas Ramirez
Price: $238,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: David Cronk
Buyer: Allen Freeman
Price: $444,900
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Sean Daryl Brown
Buyer: Jennifer Euart
Price: $1,725,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Peninsula Investments Holdings LLC
Buyer: Harry Waddington
Price: $55,000
Location: Lakeside at Longwood Peninsula
Seller: David W. Bottles
Buyer: Albany Area Real Estate LLC
Price: $230,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Jaime Rodriguez
Price: $175,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: Jacqueline L. Curry
Buyer: Melmoth Garlington Rivers
Price: $155,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Osma L. Copeland
Buyer: Pamela Spillers
Price: $127,500
Location: Glover
Seller: Robert J. Fields Jr.
Buyer: Robert E. Thigpen Jr.
Price: $619,000
Location: Oak Grove Plantation
Seller: Jody Ann Sweeney
Buyer: Jessica M. Fudge
Price: $205,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Scott Edwards
Price: $313,200
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Abelino Lopez Salazar
Buyer: Olga Lidia Dominguez Morales
Price: $118,000
Location: Bel Air Estates
Seller: Michael J. Lewis
Buyer: Charles A. Millwood
Price: $379,000
Location: Plantation Point
Seller: Jonathan R. Collett
Buyer: Russell A. Collett
Price: $10,000
Location: Myers Hill Estates
Seller: Christina R. Burch
Buyer: Holly Katherine Stephens
Price: $410,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Betty A. Bentley
Buyer: Blake Vandonkelaar
Price: $455,000
Location: St. Clair
Seller: Wde Investments LLC
Buyer: Daryl G. Williams
Price: $1,750,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Suzanne P. Julian
Buyer: Angela M. Machin
Price: $472,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Nani Enterprise LLC
Buyer: Ramkabir LLC
Price: $270,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Mazel B. Erickson
Buyer: Mary Margaret Heaton
Price: $560,000
Location: San Simeon Townhouses
Seller: Donald F. Babbin
Buyer: Brian P. Macphee
Price: $145,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Donald L. Elliott
Buyer: Jonathan Olliff
Price: $324,900
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: Iv Ne Nnn LLC
Buyer: Gregory Harrison, trustee
Price: $1,764,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jeannell P. Garrett
Buyer: Sarah Helder
Price: $115,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Kenneth T. Morgan
Buyer: DBBT Capital LLC
Price: $200,500
Location: Glen Meadows
Seller: Deborah J. Chapman
Buyer: Earl H. Cartwright Jr.
Price: $302,700
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Fab Properties Inc
Buyer: Ernest Knight
Price: $125,000
Location: Garden Grove
Seller: Smith Motors Realty Corp
Buyer: Diane G. Carlson
Price: $2,450,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Carleigh Coffey
Buyer: Derek G. Richmond
Price: $253,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: David O. Cooper
Buyer: Catherine E. Davis
Price: $280,000
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Bonnie D. Perdue, trustee
Buyer: FRG Investments LLC
Price: $11,000,000
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Kelly Krunk
Buyer: STRIB Properties LLC
Price: $925,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Katherine Wilkinson Kissling
Price: $190,400
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Danielle L. Tippins
Price: $210,000
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Harriet Nicole Thompson
Buyer: Aubrey Ewing
Price: $428,500
Location: Kingsmarsh Villas
Seller: Lucy Heath Horton
Buyer: Derek Lettieri
Price: $175,000
Location: Union Street
Seller: Katherine Birdsong Candler
Buyer: Nancy Birdsong Whitford
Price: $173,400
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Jean R. Deloach
Buyer: Joyce R. Williams
Price: $1,330,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Stephen J. Herman
Buyer: James Taylor Cooper
Price: $295,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Veronica Hicks
Buyer: Pamela J. Williams
Price: $820,000
Location: Arnold Villas
Seller: Caleb D. Everman
Buyer: Jason Nathaniel Latham
Price: $192,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Jennifer Ann Gould
Buyer: Niki Renee Cain
Price: $97,000
Location: Whispering Pines
Seller: Benjamin Lewis Hutchinson
Buyer: Ryan Phinny
Price: $499,000
Location: Emanuel Church Estates
Seller: Timothy J. Strong
Buyer: Donna S. Jones
Price: $207,500
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Daniel L. Gilleon
Buyer: Carolyn Koopman
Price: $195,000
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Charles D. McCann
Buyer: Terrence Starke
Price: $225,000
Location: Bay Point
Seller: Diane S. Zedde
Buyer: Richard J. West
Price: $28,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: John M. Sergey, trustee
Buyer: McDonald S. Morrison
Price: $215,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Berthenia J. Gibson
Buyer: Susan L. Dodd
Price: $286,000
Location: Sam Harris
Seller: Douglas D. McKelvey
Buyer: Samantha Lamar
Price: $257,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Store Master Funding II LLC
Buyer: Conquest Income Holdings LLC
Price: $249,900
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Bertha Leane Proctor
Buyer: Baltazar Melgar Sanchez
Price: $18,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Laura M. Steelman
Buyer: Blair Laura Saleny
Price: $255,300
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Shannon Richter
Buyer: Angie D. Dudley
Price: $352,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Willie Gerryal Brookins
Buyer: Delores G. Polite
Price: $15,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Jeanine Dell
Buyer: Linda L. Stanfield
Price: $283,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: James J. Dees
Buyer: Austin Cail
Price: $440,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Coastal District Union of the United Methodist Church
Buyer: Southern Land Partners LLC
Price: $515,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Riverside Rentals LLC
Buyer: BMWD LLC
Price: $80,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Gale Smith
Buyer: ABAR Properties LLC
Price: $65,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Linda Lee Lewis
Buyer: Brittany Anne Hutchinson
Price: $10,000
Location: N/A