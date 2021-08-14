Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of August 2 through August 6 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Catherine P. Bennett

Buyer: AGK Properties of Georgia LLC

Price: $1,505,000

Location: St. Simons Cottages

Seller: Craig Tubbs

Buyer: Joseph Etienne Harrison

Price: $286,000

Location: Fancy Bluff

Seller: Frederica LLC

Buyer: Joseph A. Williams IV

Price: $320,000

Location: North End

Seller: DTRT Investments LLC

Buyer: Scott Roberts

Price: $2,850,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Thomas Jack Phillip Hemmings

Price: $460,200

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Jeffrey Coyle

Buyer: Kelly M. Kruk

Price: $859,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Sea Island Crib LLC

Buyer: BBH 40 LLC

Price: $7,375,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Trent R. Mongero

Buyer: Lucas Ramirez

Price: $238,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: David Cronk

Buyer: Allen Freeman

Price: $444,900

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Sean Daryl Brown

Buyer: Jennifer Euart

Price: $1,725,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Peninsula Investments Holdings LLC

Buyer: Harry Waddington

Price: $55,000

Location: Lakeside at Longwood Peninsula

Seller: David W. Bottles

Buyer: Albany Area Real Estate LLC

Price: $230,000

Location: Oaks

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Jaime Rodriguez

Price: $175,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: Jacqueline L. Curry

Buyer: Melmoth Garlington Rivers

Price: $155,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Osma L. Copeland

Buyer: Pamela Spillers

Price: $127,500

Location: Glover

Seller: Robert J. Fields Jr.

Buyer: Robert E. Thigpen Jr.

Price: $619,000

Location: Oak Grove Plantation

Seller: Jody Ann Sweeney

Buyer: Jessica M. Fudge

Price: $205,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Scott Edwards

Price: $313,200

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Abelino Lopez Salazar

Buyer: Olga Lidia Dominguez Morales

Price: $118,000

Location: Bel Air Estates

Seller: Michael J. Lewis

Buyer: Charles A. Millwood

Price: $379,000

Location: Plantation Point

Seller: Jonathan R. Collett

Buyer: Russell A. Collett

Price: $10,000

Location: Myers Hill Estates

Seller: Christina R. Burch

Buyer: Holly Katherine Stephens

Price: $410,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Betty A. Bentley

Buyer: Blake Vandonkelaar

Price: $455,000

Location: St. Clair

Seller: Wde Investments LLC

Buyer: Daryl G. Williams

Price: $1,750,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Suzanne P. Julian

Buyer: Angela M. Machin

Price: $472,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Nani Enterprise LLC

Buyer: Ramkabir LLC

Price: $270,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Mazel B. Erickson

Buyer: Mary Margaret Heaton

Price: $560,000

Location: San Simeon Townhouses

Seller: Donald F. Babbin

Buyer: Brian P. Macphee

Price: $145,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Donald L. Elliott

Buyer: Jonathan Olliff

Price: $324,900

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: Iv Ne Nnn LLC

Buyer: Gregory Harrison, trustee

Price: $1,764,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jeannell P. Garrett

Buyer: Sarah Helder

Price: $115,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Kenneth T. Morgan

Buyer: DBBT Capital LLC

Price: $200,500

Location: Glen Meadows

Seller: Deborah J. Chapman

Buyer: Earl H. Cartwright Jr.

Price: $302,700

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Fab Properties Inc

Buyer: Ernest Knight

Price: $125,000

Location: Garden Grove

Seller: Smith Motors Realty Corp

Buyer: Diane G. Carlson

Price: $2,450,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Carleigh Coffey

Buyer: Derek G. Richmond

Price: $253,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: David O. Cooper

Buyer: Catherine E. Davis

Price: $280,000

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: Bonnie D. Perdue, trustee

Buyer: FRG Investments LLC

Price: $11,000,000

Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Kelly Krunk

Buyer: STRIB Properties LLC

Price: $925,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Katherine Wilkinson Kissling

Price: $190,400

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Danielle L. Tippins

Price: $210,000

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Harriet Nicole Thompson

Buyer: Aubrey Ewing

Price: $428,500

Location: Kingsmarsh Villas

Seller: Lucy Heath Horton

Buyer: Derek Lettieri

Price: $175,000

Location: Union Street

Seller: Katherine Birdsong Candler

Buyer: Nancy Birdsong Whitford

Price: $173,400

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Jean R. Deloach

Buyer: Joyce R. Williams

Price: $1,330,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Stephen J. Herman

Buyer: James Taylor Cooper

Price: $295,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Veronica Hicks

Buyer: Pamela J. Williams

Price: $820,000

Location: Arnold Villas

Seller: Caleb D. Everman

Buyer: Jason Nathaniel Latham

Price: $192,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Jennifer Ann Gould

Buyer: Niki Renee Cain

Price: $97,000

Location: Whispering Pines

Seller: Benjamin Lewis Hutchinson

Buyer: Ryan Phinny

Price: $499,000

Location: Emanuel Church Estates

Seller: Timothy J. Strong

Buyer: Donna S. Jones

Price: $207,500

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Daniel L. Gilleon

Buyer: Carolyn Koopman

Price: $195,000

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: Charles D. McCann

Buyer: Terrence Starke

Price: $225,000

Location: Bay Point

Seller: Diane S. Zedde

Buyer: Richard J. West

Price: $28,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: John M. Sergey, trustee

Buyer: McDonald S. Morrison

Price: $215,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Berthenia J. Gibson

Buyer: Susan L. Dodd

Price: $286,000

Location: Sam Harris

Seller: Douglas D. McKelvey

Buyer: Samantha Lamar

Price: $257,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Store Master Funding II LLC

Buyer: Conquest Income Holdings LLC

Price: $249,900

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Bertha Leane Proctor

Buyer: Baltazar Melgar Sanchez

Price: $18,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Laura M. Steelman

Buyer: Blair Laura Saleny

Price: $255,300

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Shannon Richter

Buyer: Angie D. Dudley

Price: $352,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Willie Gerryal Brookins

Buyer: Delores G. Polite

Price: $15,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Jeanine Dell

Buyer: Linda L. Stanfield

Price: $283,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: James J. Dees

Buyer: Austin Cail

Price: $440,000

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: Coastal District Union of the United Methodist Church

Buyer: Southern Land Partners LLC

Price: $515,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Riverside Rentals LLC

Buyer: BMWD LLC

Price: $80,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Gale Smith

Buyer: ABAR Properties LLC

Price: $65,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Linda Lee Lewis

Buyer: Brittany Anne Hutchinson

Price: $10,000

Location: N/A

