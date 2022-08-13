Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 17 through July 23 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Jack Lumpkin
Buyer: William Osteen
Price: $1,457,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: St. Simons Condos LLC
Buyer: Gregory Blinn
Price: $330,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Antonio Simmons
Buyer: Marissa Ogden
Price: $240,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Cammie Harris
Buyer: Shirlene Hammond
Price: $269,900
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Marilyn Pahlck
Buyer: Emily Slaughter
Price: $20,000
Location: Lakeside at Longwood
Seller: Kathleen Jones
Buyer: David Kindred
Price: $125,000
Location: Marshwinds
Seller: McIntyre Consultants
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors
Price: $725,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Ernie Stegall
Price: $243,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Calhoun Family Properties
Buyer: John Walker
Price: $369,800
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Hunter White
Buyer: Bruce Fehr
Price: $250,000
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: Claude Merrow
Buyer: CRD Properties
Price: $199,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: James Harper
Buyer: Adam Martin
Price: $396,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Harry Boone
Buyer: Craig McCrea
Price: $307,500
Location: Good Place
Seller: Vicki Nixon
Buyer: Alessandro Dondoli
Price: $210,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Robert Lhotka
Buyer: Benjamin Grey
Price: $335,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Edell Merritt
Buyer: Jennifer Giessman
Price: $170,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: John Winiarski
Buyer: Candelario Sanchez
Price: $215,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Willie Hicks
Buyer: Jimmy Sudary
Price: $30,000
Location: Perry Park
Seller: Thomas Carmichael
Buyer: Ryan Schnetzer
Price: $475,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Reuben Grider
Buyer: Allen Construction & Development
Price: $390,000
Location: Kings Terrace
Seller: Audrey Trautwein
Buyer: Tavel Bell
Price: $275,000
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: Penas Construction LLC
Buyer: Jason Williams
Price: $379,900
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Jason Corbitt
Buyer: Magan Freeman
Price: $349,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Ernestine Smiley
Buyer: Jarvis Williams
Price: $30,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Jeff Braddy
Buyer: Chase Anderson
Price: $315,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Travis Hayes
Buyer: Robin Roberts
Price: $355,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: RIP Current Holdings
Buyer: Eric Weikart
Price: $1,158,600
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Jones Co
Buyer: Wayx1 LLC
Price: $1,600,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Katherine Shunk
Buyer: Michael Mussell
Price: $165,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: James Farrell
Buyer: Randall Henderson
Price: $245,000
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: Gary McCullen
Buyer: 231 Sandy Shoes LLC
Price: $830,000
Location: Watermark
Seller: Herbert Galloway
Buyer: Hogan Dyer
Price: $65,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Mary Boswell
Buyer: Harry Parker
Price: $35,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Sean Kasper
Buyer: Bobby Davenport
Price: $201,000
Location: Montpelier
Seller: Michael Wilkes
Buyer: Frederick Green
Price: $329,900
Location: Eastview
Seller: Wendel Nixon
Buyer: 20th Hole
Price: $850,000
Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Jeffrey Cowles
Buyer: Katharine Giery
Price: $1,302,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Stephanie Kennedy
Buyer: Robert Heiman
Price: $420,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: CF KL Assets
Price: $1,797,800
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: 100 Houses
Buyer: Pasqual Ramos
Price: $40,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jack Sullivan
Buyer: Neri Molina
Price: $135,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: Sea Island Co. LLC
Buyer: Glynn County Airport Commission
Price: $250,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Richard Brooks
Buyer: Madeline Condrey
Price: $215,000
Location: Brockinton Point
Seller: Chelsea Mussara
Buyer: Clayton Bunkley
Price: $215,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Jean Tipaldos
Buyer: Richard Garcia
Price: $262,000
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: Lloyd Crum
Buyer: 51 State Inc.
Price: $180,000
Location: Carolwoods
Seller: Coastal Properties of Glynn
Buyer: SSI SG MBG
Price: $135,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Lisa Fowler
Buyer: Derek Fowler
Price: $277,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Antony Saragas
Buyer: Paul Gallogly
Price: $630,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Joseph Dangelo
Buyer: James Thorpe
Price: $345,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Darren Lewis
Buyer: Derek Baudoin
Price: $289,000
Location: Twin Rivers
Seller: Kevin Billue
Buyer: Kimberly Duke
Price: $108,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: North Cooper Lake Construction
Buyer: Jeff Yore
Price: $25,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Walter Evans
Buyer: 1317 Newcastle
Price: $350,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Medicus Acquisition LLC
Buyer: Ernest Lee
Price: $662,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Ford & Associates
Buyer: Ford & Associates
Price: $ 320,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Christopher Schalker
Price: $564,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Stwcate LLC
Buyer: Patricks McKay
Price: $854,000
Location: Orchard
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Julie Ejandra
Price: $285,800
Location: Autumns Woods
Seller: 100 Hoses LLC
Buyer: Thomas Wilson
Price: $129,900
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Rubeal Atkinson
Buyer: Rebecca Gonzalez
Price: $185,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: James Webb
Buyer: Margaret Wilson
Price: $495,000
Location: Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: Mark Stovall
Buyer: Fabian Rosero
Price: $274,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: 114 Dawn Circle
Buyer: Richard Comell
Price: $240,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Madge Comer
Buyer: Janice Harris
Price: $175,000
Location: East View
Seller: Jack Sullivan
Buyer: Neri Molina
Price: $15,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: 100 Houses LLC
Buyer: Whit Russell
Price: $395,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Edith Hunter
Buyer: Michael Whitehead
Price: $280,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Megan France
Buyer: ADE 1027 LLC
Price: $650,000
Location:El Dorado
Seller: Jason Jennings
Buyer: Raymond Kohler
Price: $359,900
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Elijah Anderson
Buyer: Jose Martinez
Price: $82,500
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Alejandro Patino
Buyer: Golden Management Enterprise
Price: $50,000
Location: New Town
Seller: AG AX LLC
Buyer: Gaetan Deschenes
Price: $24,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Alvin Elrod
Buyer: Ernest Huand
Price: $14,900
Location: Palmetto Bluff
Seller: Gloria Russell
Buyer: Constance Livingston
Price: $505,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Mark McDonald
Buyer: Elizabeth Shewell
Price: $2,499,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Jeremiah Rogers
Buyer: Quentin Wilson
Price: $11,500
Location: Union Camps Brunswick
Seller: Baltazar Sanchez
Buyer: Hector Garcia
Price: $35,000
Location: New Town