Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 26 through July 2 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: John Milton Jr.
Buyer: Randy Goldman
Price: $660,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: White Russell
Buyer: Matthew Balcer
Price: $273,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Barbara Williams
Buyer: James Andrews
Price: $190,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: James Page
Buyer: James Bodlt
Price: $50,000
Location:Ashley Marsh
Seller: Victor Long
Buyer: Williams Mann
Price: $1,575,300
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: William Mann
Buyer: Daniel Cain
Price: $585,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Timothy Lucas
Buyer: Salt Water Homes LLC
Price: $80,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Glenn Lewis
Buyer: Marvin Hicks
Price: $155,000
Location: Black Banks
Seller: John Dismuke
Buyer: Sara Guenther
Price: $480,500
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Joyce Ference
Buyer: Stephen Owens
Price: $329,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Apolinar Perez
Buyer: Craig Stott
Price: $465,000
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group
Buyer: Steven Archibald
Price: $207,500
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Wayne Knox
Buyer: Juliana Vargas
Price: $159,000
Location: Cypress Mill
Seller: Wilma Wheatly
Buyer: Isaias Gomez
Price: $6,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Lorinda Holland
Buyer: James Schueler
Price: $625,000
Location: Beachcomber Retreat
Seller: David Hickman
Buyer: Luke Ours
Price: $356,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Dennis Strack
Buyer: Robert Everson
Price: $389,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Marla Thomas
Buyer: Daniel Monroe
Price: $164,000
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: Vikki Sims
Buyer: Kenneth Wade
Price: $247,500
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Josie Spivey
Buyer: Mary Robinson
Price: $260,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: John Volker
Buyer: Abar Properties
Price: $153,000
Location: Anderson Estate
Seller: Mark Mansfield
Buyer: Stephen Cessna
Price: $429,900
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Josh Carr
Buyer: Cynthia Denoi
Price: $325,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Landon Tichenor
Buyer: Sean Bankston
Price: $540,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Craig Bandy
Buyer: Beverly Zwolinski
Price: $345,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Karen Manning
Buyer: Seabring Properties
Price: $60,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: John Kroupa
Buyer: Garry Watson
Price: $350,000
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: William Wells
Buyer: Maple Wood Land Group
Price: $75,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Frances Patterson
Buyer: Kathryn Lorenzo
Price: $335,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James Burgess
Buyer: Brenda King
Price: $310,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Lisa Ring
Buyer: Alta Bruce
Price: $255,800
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: Michael Hurd
Buyer: Ronald Nakfoor
Price: $365,000
Location: Marsh Oaks
Seller: John Winiarski
Buyer: Guadalupe Baldwin
Price: $169,900
Location: Culligans Landing
Seller: Ocean Forest
Buyer: Thomas Sabatino Jr.
Price: $4,625,000
Location: Ocean Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Joshua Morris
Buyer: Anthony Wick
Price: $535,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Hybrid Transitional Services
Buyer: Donna Hoh
Price: $357,500
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Eldon Woolard
Buyer: Glenn Wise
Price: $305,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Flanagan Development
Buyer: Christopher Ryan
Price: $2,115,500
Location: North End
Seller: Joe Fisk
Buyer: Floriberto Martinez
Price: $35,000
Location: North End
Seller: Richard Ballesteros
Buyer: McMullen Family
Price: $769,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Dennis Rice
Buyer: Waltraut Scott
Price: $24,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Wayne Scarbrough
Buyer: Stephanie Knox
Price: $2,615,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Davis Cranford
Buyer: Ryan Rogers
Price: $217,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Larry Lundy
Buyer: Calvin Farley
Price: $525,000
Location: North End
Seller: Christopher Stephens
Buyer: Brian Davis
Price: $288,000
Location: Demere Hammock
Seller: Christi Gibson
Buyer: Craig & Lee Williams
Price: $1,091,800
Location: Sea View
Seller: Clay Whitson
Buyer: Phil Orazi
Price: $2,330,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Glenn Kicklighter
Buyer: Nll Holdings
Price: $90,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Adam Hein
Buyer: Kyle Meyer
Price: $250,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: William Duncan
Buyer: Suzanne Stearns
Price: $550,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Cedric Vanterpool
Buyer: Myron Herron
Price: $125,000
Location: Demere Hammock
Seller: Matthew Mitchell
Buyer: J&W Enterprise
Price: $35,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Tyra Hilliard
Buyer: Michael Presley
Price: $471,200
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Mark Vankirk
Buyer: Ringarogy
Price: $2,550,000
Location: Sea Island Resorts
Seller: JM Allen Construction
Buyer: Colette Carlisle
Price: $559,900
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Ryan Coleman
Buyer: Dha Ga Rentals
Price: $69,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Gordon Stradtman
Buyer: Huerta Rentals
Price: $175,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Allan Spader
Buyer: Tyra Warner
Price: $359,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: D4 Enterprise LLC
Buyer: WH Gross Construction
Price: $1,140,800
Location: N/A
Seller: James Gilbert
Buyer: 615 MJ LLC
Price: $820,000
Location: Raffo
Seller: Susan Roberts
Buyer: Sand & Sun Properties
Price: $565,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Georgia Housing & Finance
Buyer: John Winiarski
Price: $66,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Brooke Carrigan
Buyer: Robert Altman
Price: $10,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jane Brockman
Buyer: Kaam 7 Properties
Price: $20,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Jeff Emory
Buyer: Ashley Beth Properties
Price: $300,000
Location: Tom Parker Property
Seller: Betty Walker
Buyer: Mojica Properties LLC
Price: $110,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Davey Patel
Buyer: Dennis Dunphy
Price: $465,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Thomas Zachry
Buyer: John Fletcher
Price: $245,000
Location: Winstead
Seller: Lance Sheppard
Buyer: Cliff Bragdon
Price: $270,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Hannah Whing
Buyer: Kevin Kalman
Price: $99,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Southern Escape Rentals
Buyer: Melissa Martin
Price: $365,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Christopher Ciero
Price: $388,200
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Regency Innovations
Buyer: Carlos Martinez
Price: $689,900
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: SSI Suzanne LLC
Buyer: Vicki Wells
Price: $ 396,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Andrew Miller
Buyer: Diana Petterman
Price: $865,000
Location: Southern Oak Plantation
Seller: Glynn Brunswick Land Bank
Buyer: Harbor Lenders
Price: $7,900
Location: Liberty Harbor
Seller: John Cooper
Buyer: Jamese Coleman
Price: $251,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Alfred Herndon
Buyer: Lance Sheppard
Price: $319,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Driggers Homes
Buyer: Randal Warnker
Price: $375,000
Location: Country Walk