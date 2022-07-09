Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 26 through July 2 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: John Milton Jr.

Buyer: Randy Goldman

Price: $660,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: White Russell

Buyer: Matthew Balcer

Price: $273,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Barbara Williams

Buyer: James Andrews

Price: $190,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: James Page

Buyer: James Bodlt

Price: $50,000

Location:Ashley Marsh

Seller: Victor Long

Buyer: Williams Mann

Price: $1,575,300

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: William Mann

Buyer: Daniel Cain

Price: $585,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Timothy Lucas

Buyer: Salt Water Homes LLC

Price: $80,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: Glenn Lewis

Buyer: Marvin Hicks

Price: $155,000

Location: Black Banks

Seller: John Dismuke

Buyer: Sara Guenther

Price: $480,500

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Joyce Ference

Buyer: Stephen Owens

Price: $329,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Apolinar Perez

Buyer: Craig Stott

Price: $465,000

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group

Buyer: Steven Archibald

Price: $207,500

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Wayne Knox

Buyer: Juliana Vargas

Price: $159,000

Location: Cypress Mill

Seller: Wilma Wheatly

Buyer: Isaias Gomez

Price: $6,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Lorinda Holland

Buyer: James Schueler

Price: $625,000

Location: Beachcomber Retreat

Seller: David Hickman

Buyer: Luke Ours

Price: $356,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Dennis Strack

Buyer: Robert Everson

Price: $389,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Marla Thomas

Buyer: Daniel Monroe

Price: $164,000

Location: Fancy Bluff

Seller: Vikki Sims

Buyer: Kenneth Wade

Price: $247,500

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Josie Spivey

Buyer: Mary Robinson

Price: $260,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: John Volker

Buyer: Abar Properties

Price: $153,000

Location: Anderson Estate

Seller: Mark Mansfield

Buyer: Stephen Cessna

Price: $429,900

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Josh Carr

Buyer: Cynthia Denoi

Price: $325,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Landon Tichenor

Buyer: Sean Bankston

Price: $540,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Craig Bandy

Buyer: Beverly Zwolinski

Price: $345,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Karen Manning

Buyer: Seabring Properties

Price: $60,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: John Kroupa

Buyer: Garry Watson

Price: $350,000

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: William Wells

Buyer: Maple Wood Land Group

Price: $75,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Frances Patterson

Buyer: Kathryn Lorenzo

Price: $335,000

Location: N/A

Seller: James Burgess

Buyer: Brenda King

Price: $310,000

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Lisa Ring

Buyer: Alta Bruce

Price: $255,800

Location: Brockinton South

Seller: Michael Hurd

Buyer: Ronald Nakfoor

Price: $365,000

Location: Marsh Oaks

Seller: John Winiarski

Buyer: Guadalupe Baldwin

Price: $169,900

Location: Culligans Landing

Seller: Ocean Forest

Buyer: Thomas Sabatino Jr.

Price: $4,625,000

Location: Ocean Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Joshua Morris

Buyer: Anthony Wick

Price: $535,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Hybrid Transitional Services

Buyer: Donna Hoh

Price: $357,500

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Eldon Woolard

Buyer: Glenn Wise

Price: $305,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Flanagan Development

Buyer: Christopher Ryan

Price: $2,115,500

Location: North End

Seller: Joe Fisk

Buyer: Floriberto Martinez

Price: $35,000

Location: North End

Seller: Richard Ballesteros

Buyer: McMullen Family

Price: $769,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Dennis Rice

Buyer: Waltraut Scott

Price: $24,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Wayne Scarbrough

Buyer: Stephanie Knox

Price: $2,615,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Davis Cranford

Buyer: Ryan Rogers

Price: $217,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Larry Lundy

Buyer: Calvin Farley

Price: $525,000

Location: North End

Seller: Christopher Stephens

Buyer: Brian Davis

Price: $288,000

Location: Demere Hammock

Seller: Christi Gibson

Buyer: Craig & Lee Williams

Price: $1,091,800

Location: Sea View

Seller: Clay Whitson

Buyer: Phil Orazi

Price: $2,330,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Glenn Kicklighter

Buyer: Nll Holdings

Price: $90,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Adam Hein

Buyer: Kyle Meyer

Price: $250,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: William Duncan

Buyer: Suzanne Stearns

Price: $550,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Cedric Vanterpool

Buyer: Myron Herron

Price: $125,000

Location: Demere Hammock

Seller: Matthew Mitchell

Buyer: J&W Enterprise

Price: $35,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Tyra Hilliard

Buyer: Michael Presley

Price: $471,200

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Mark Vankirk

Buyer: Ringarogy

Price: $2,550,000

Location: Sea Island Resorts

Seller: JM Allen Construction

Buyer: Colette Carlisle

Price: $559,900

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Ryan Coleman

Buyer: Dha Ga Rentals

Price: $69,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Gordon Stradtman

Buyer: Huerta Rentals

Price: $175,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Allan Spader

Buyer: Tyra Warner

Price: $359,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: D4 Enterprise LLC

Buyer: WH Gross Construction

Price: $1,140,800

Location: N/A

Seller: James Gilbert

Buyer: 615 MJ LLC

Price: $820,000

Location: Raffo

Seller: Susan Roberts

Buyer: Sand & Sun Properties

Price: $565,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Georgia Housing & Finance

Buyer: John Winiarski

Price: $66,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Brooke Carrigan

Buyer: Robert Altman

Price: $10,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jane Brockman

Buyer: Kaam 7 Properties

Price: $20,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Jeff Emory

Buyer: Ashley Beth Properties

Price: $300,000

Location: Tom Parker Property

Seller: Betty Walker

Buyer: Mojica Properties LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Davey Patel

Buyer: Dennis Dunphy

Price: $465,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Thomas Zachry

Buyer: John Fletcher

Price: $245,000

Location: Winstead

Seller: Lance Sheppard

Buyer: Cliff Bragdon

Price: $270,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Hannah Whing

Buyer: Kevin Kalman

Price: $99,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Southern Escape Rentals

Buyer: Melissa Martin

Price: $365,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Christopher Ciero

Price: $388,200

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Regency Innovations

Buyer: Carlos Martinez

Price: $689,900

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: SSI Suzanne LLC

Buyer: Vicki Wells

Price: $ 396,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Andrew Miller

Buyer: Diana Petterman

Price: $865,000

Location: Southern Oak Plantation

Seller: Glynn Brunswick Land Bank

Buyer: Harbor Lenders

Price: $7,900

Location: Liberty Harbor

Seller: John Cooper

Buyer: Jamese Coleman

Price: $251,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Alfred Herndon

Buyer: Lance Sheppard

Price: $319,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Driggers Homes

Buyer: Randal Warnker

Price: $375,000

Location: Country Walk

