Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 19 through July 23 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Daniel Clark McFee

Buyer: Janeth Angarita

Price: $190,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Traci Mattea Sproull

Buyer: David B. Hightower

Price: $265,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Frank T. Dineen

Buyer: Mary Katelyn Bland

Price: $1,650,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: RPM Coastal LLC

Buyer: Amber Cornelius

Price: $267,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Stanley C. Humphries

Buyer: Martha C. Scholz

Price: $625,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Marvin P. Hicks III

Buyer: Aaron Beach

Price: $540,000

Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Old Road Family LLLP

Buyer: MRJP Real Estate LLC

Price: $375,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Susan C. Alexander

Buyer: Sarah M. Paynter

Price: $1,000,000

Location: Ocean Vue

Seller: Brantley Rental Properties LLC

Buyer: Maria Quiroz

Price: $60,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Purple Dog Capital LLC

Buyer: Susan R. Dieckmann

Price: $1,025,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Robert Zimmerman

Buyer: Joseph J. Roche

Price: $179,900

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Hetal Housing LLC

Buyer: Melanie Davis

Price: $146,000

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Allan E. Smith

Buyer: Stone Chimney Partners

Price: $22,700

Location: Barners Plantation

Seller: Phyllis Wright Perrin, trustee

Buyer: Jonathan P. Howard

Price: $215,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: John A. Buis

Buyer: Gregory Madden

Price: $290,000

Location: Marsh Oaks

Seller: Allan E. Smith

Buyer: Four Elms LLC

Price: $325,000

Location: Barners Plantation

Seller: David R. Snyder

Buyer: Richard P. Sisson

Price: $824,500

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Philip Kelly

Buyer: Ginger Denise Toney

Price: $178,000

Location: Cottages at Golden Isles

Seller: Lynnah McGee Franks

Buyer: Joshua Dotson

Price: $64,500

Location: Fancy Acres

Seller: Robert J. McGalliard Jr.

Buyer: Bjorn Juri Kutz

Price: $695,000

Location: Sunrise Pointe

Seller: Larry M. Moss

Buyer: Thomas Faulkner

Price: $295,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Noni Whitley

Buyer: Brad Ballard

Price: $170,000

Location: Breckenridge

Seller: Parfait Konan

Buyer: Wanda L. Mojica

Price: $425,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Alan D. Walker

Buyer: Eric P. Urmanski

Price: $600,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Act Rentals #1 LLC

Buyer: Jan J. Cullen

Price: $251,000

Location: Cascoigne

Seller: Harry Lee Hudson Jr.

Buyer: Lewis Newman Inc.

Price: $1,300,000

Location: Emmeline

Seller: Richard Sean Reyna

Buyer: Lawrence G. Brayman

Price: $45,000

Location: N/A

Seller: AMG Property Group LLC

Buyer: A&E Real Estate Group LLC

Price: $70,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Timothy T. Brown

Buyer: David Glen King

Price: $495,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Striplings Golden Isles LLC

Buyer: John Moore

Price: $293,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: GSAMP Trust 2005 HE5

Buyer: Matthew Steven Nesmith

Price: $60,500

Location: N/A

Seller: BR Holland LLC

Buyer: Claborn Enterprises LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Christopher M. Hickey

Buyer: Matthew Hickey

Price: $50,000

Location: West Shore Landing

Seller: Alberto L. Colon

Buyer: McClary A. Baker

Price: $160,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Justin Davidson

Buyer: Amanda Lee

Price: $249,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Sue Anne Irene Brewer

Buyer: 136 Menendez LLC

Price: $320,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: James Ashley Johnson

Buyer: Rodney Allen Hall

Price: $374,500

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Alan E. Minnick

Buyer: Robert William Stanley

Price: $225,000

Location: Sherwood Forest

Seller: Jan Ray McDaniel

Buyer: Timothy Gill

Price: $135,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: William T. Jones

Buyer: George Edwards

Price: $235,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Michael A. Woods

Buyer: Benjamin Pierce

Price: $69,000

Location: Little Oak

Seller: Rebecca R. Sharpe

Buyer: Raymond E. Mendez

Price: $499,900

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: B. Holland Pritchard

Buyer: Kaitlin Anne Carpenter

Price: $362,500

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons

Seller: Gregory J. McCarty

Buyer: Robert P. Reese Jr.

Price: $1,590,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Arthur Pondelee Leotis, II

Buyer: Princess Violet Ndow

Price: $165,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: 341 Investments LLC

Buyer: Social Impact Community Partners LLC

Price: $70,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Shane Patrick Matthews

Price: $314,900

Location: Lakes

Seller: GE Peterson

Buyer: Vamg Ventures LLC

Price: $100,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Curtis Leatherwood

Buyer: Hannah Gariepy

Price: $260,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Paige P. Madden

Buyer: Linda Jackson

Price: $279,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Amanda Kristine Gibson

Buyer: Grayson K. Yeomans

Price: $260,000

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Bernard C. Sparks

Price: $268,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: SIA Propco II LLC

Buyer: Andrew McGhee

Price: $720,000

Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Leah Kemp

Buyer: Susan C. Sponaas

Price: $240,000

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: Robert W. Haulbrook

Buyer: Jeanne E. Kaufmann, trustee

Price: $1,350,000

Location: Kings Point

Seller: Larry L. McDonough

Buyer: Joshua L. Gillman

Price: $415,000

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: William M. Lawrence

Buyer: Jonathan R. Olson

Price: $365,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Alice Beisel Horton

Buyer: Devin Kay Jones

Price: $42,300

Location: New Town

Seller: Joy L. Devor

Buyer: David R. Snyder

Price: $213,500

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: R. Coastal Properties LLC

Buyer: William Thomas Jones

Price: $13,500

Location: Groveside Park

Seller: Trevor Heath

Buyer: John Bell

Price: $264,000

Location: Oak Grove

Seller: Edwin Mayo

Buyer: Neville G. Hines

Price: $105,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: 400 Ocean Partners LLC

Buyer: Harvey Edwards Gilbert

Price: $335,000

Location: Ocean

Seller: Janet M. Powers

Buyer: Sunderhaus Enterprise LLC

Price: $525,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Margaret M. Mitchell

Buyer: Cottage 406 LLC

Price: $1,940,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Provident Church Ministries

Buyer: Iglesia De Jesucristo

Price: $312,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Rodney L. Spencer

Buyer: Robert Underwood

Price: $14,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Patrick Trevor Long

Buyer: David W. Smith II

Price: $16,000

Location: Morrison Creek

Seller: James Sheridan

Buyer: Glenda Mosley

Price: $132,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Catherine E. Terry

Buyer: Terrance Bullard

Price: $280,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Anthony L. Whitmore

Buyer: Madhur Dey

Price: $300,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Richard O. Comley

Buyer: Thurman William Ross III

Price: $910,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Curtis A. Hawkins

Buyer: Richard D. Walter

Price: $174,500

Location: North End

Seller: Raymond E. Lovett

Buyer: Wayne Knox

Price: $28,500

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Brandon Bennett

Buyer: Robert Robinson

Price: $165,000

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Marlon James Jr.

Buyer: Huerta Rentals LLC

Price: $15,000

Location: Valerie

