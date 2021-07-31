Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 19 through July 23 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Daniel Clark McFee
Buyer: Janeth Angarita
Price: $190,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Traci Mattea Sproull
Buyer: David B. Hightower
Price: $265,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Frank T. Dineen
Buyer: Mary Katelyn Bland
Price: $1,650,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: RPM Coastal LLC
Buyer: Amber Cornelius
Price: $267,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Stanley C. Humphries
Buyer: Martha C. Scholz
Price: $625,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Marvin P. Hicks III
Buyer: Aaron Beach
Price: $540,000
Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Old Road Family LLLP
Buyer: MRJP Real Estate LLC
Price: $375,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Susan C. Alexander
Buyer: Sarah M. Paynter
Price: $1,000,000
Location: Ocean Vue
Seller: Brantley Rental Properties LLC
Buyer: Maria Quiroz
Price: $60,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Purple Dog Capital LLC
Buyer: Susan R. Dieckmann
Price: $1,025,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Robert Zimmerman
Buyer: Joseph J. Roche
Price: $179,900
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Hetal Housing LLC
Buyer: Melanie Davis
Price: $146,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Allan E. Smith
Buyer: Stone Chimney Partners
Price: $22,700
Location: Barners Plantation
Seller: Phyllis Wright Perrin, trustee
Buyer: Jonathan P. Howard
Price: $215,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: John A. Buis
Buyer: Gregory Madden
Price: $290,000
Location: Marsh Oaks
Seller: Allan E. Smith
Buyer: Four Elms LLC
Price: $325,000
Location: Barners Plantation
Seller: David R. Snyder
Buyer: Richard P. Sisson
Price: $824,500
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Philip Kelly
Buyer: Ginger Denise Toney
Price: $178,000
Location: Cottages at Golden Isles
Seller: Lynnah McGee Franks
Buyer: Joshua Dotson
Price: $64,500
Location: Fancy Acres
Seller: Robert J. McGalliard Jr.
Buyer: Bjorn Juri Kutz
Price: $695,000
Location: Sunrise Pointe
Seller: Larry M. Moss
Buyer: Thomas Faulkner
Price: $295,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Noni Whitley
Buyer: Brad Ballard
Price: $170,000
Location: Breckenridge
Seller: Parfait Konan
Buyer: Wanda L. Mojica
Price: $425,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Alan D. Walker
Buyer: Eric P. Urmanski
Price: $600,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Act Rentals #1 LLC
Buyer: Jan J. Cullen
Price: $251,000
Location: Cascoigne
Seller: Harry Lee Hudson Jr.
Buyer: Lewis Newman Inc.
Price: $1,300,000
Location: Emmeline
Seller: Richard Sean Reyna
Buyer: Lawrence G. Brayman
Price: $45,000
Location: N/A
Seller: AMG Property Group LLC
Buyer: A&E Real Estate Group LLC
Price: $70,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Timothy T. Brown
Buyer: David Glen King
Price: $495,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Striplings Golden Isles LLC
Buyer: John Moore
Price: $293,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: GSAMP Trust 2005 HE5
Buyer: Matthew Steven Nesmith
Price: $60,500
Location: N/A
Seller: BR Holland LLC
Buyer: Claborn Enterprises LLC
Price: $110,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Christopher M. Hickey
Buyer: Matthew Hickey
Price: $50,000
Location: West Shore Landing
Seller: Alberto L. Colon
Buyer: McClary A. Baker
Price: $160,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Justin Davidson
Buyer: Amanda Lee
Price: $249,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Sue Anne Irene Brewer
Buyer: 136 Menendez LLC
Price: $320,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: James Ashley Johnson
Buyer: Rodney Allen Hall
Price: $374,500
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Alan E. Minnick
Buyer: Robert William Stanley
Price: $225,000
Location: Sherwood Forest
Seller: Jan Ray McDaniel
Buyer: Timothy Gill
Price: $135,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: William T. Jones
Buyer: George Edwards
Price: $235,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Michael A. Woods
Buyer: Benjamin Pierce
Price: $69,000
Location: Little Oak
Seller: Rebecca R. Sharpe
Buyer: Raymond E. Mendez
Price: $499,900
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: B. Holland Pritchard
Buyer: Kaitlin Anne Carpenter
Price: $362,500
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons
Seller: Gregory J. McCarty
Buyer: Robert P. Reese Jr.
Price: $1,590,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Arthur Pondelee Leotis, II
Buyer: Princess Violet Ndow
Price: $165,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: 341 Investments LLC
Buyer: Social Impact Community Partners LLC
Price: $70,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Shane Patrick Matthews
Price: $314,900
Location: Lakes
Seller: GE Peterson
Buyer: Vamg Ventures LLC
Price: $100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Curtis Leatherwood
Buyer: Hannah Gariepy
Price: $260,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Paige P. Madden
Buyer: Linda Jackson
Price: $279,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Amanda Kristine Gibson
Buyer: Grayson K. Yeomans
Price: $260,000
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Bernard C. Sparks
Price: $268,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: SIA Propco II LLC
Buyer: Andrew McGhee
Price: $720,000
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Leah Kemp
Buyer: Susan C. Sponaas
Price: $240,000
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Robert W. Haulbrook
Buyer: Jeanne E. Kaufmann, trustee
Price: $1,350,000
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Larry L. McDonough
Buyer: Joshua L. Gillman
Price: $415,000
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: William M. Lawrence
Buyer: Jonathan R. Olson
Price: $365,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Alice Beisel Horton
Buyer: Devin Kay Jones
Price: $42,300
Location: New Town
Seller: Joy L. Devor
Buyer: David R. Snyder
Price: $213,500
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: R. Coastal Properties LLC
Buyer: William Thomas Jones
Price: $13,500
Location: Groveside Park
Seller: Trevor Heath
Buyer: John Bell
Price: $264,000
Location: Oak Grove
Seller: Edwin Mayo
Buyer: Neville G. Hines
Price: $105,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: 400 Ocean Partners LLC
Buyer: Harvey Edwards Gilbert
Price: $335,000
Location: Ocean
Seller: Janet M. Powers
Buyer: Sunderhaus Enterprise LLC
Price: $525,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Margaret M. Mitchell
Buyer: Cottage 406 LLC
Price: $1,940,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Provident Church Ministries
Buyer: Iglesia De Jesucristo
Price: $312,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Rodney L. Spencer
Buyer: Robert Underwood
Price: $14,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Patrick Trevor Long
Buyer: David W. Smith II
Price: $16,000
Location: Morrison Creek
Seller: James Sheridan
Buyer: Glenda Mosley
Price: $132,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Catherine E. Terry
Buyer: Terrance Bullard
Price: $280,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Anthony L. Whitmore
Buyer: Madhur Dey
Price: $300,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Richard O. Comley
Buyer: Thurman William Ross III
Price: $910,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Curtis A. Hawkins
Buyer: Richard D. Walter
Price: $174,500
Location: North End
Seller: Raymond E. Lovett
Buyer: Wayne Knox
Price: $28,500
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Brandon Bennett
Buyer: Robert Robinson
Price: $165,000
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Marlon James Jr.
Buyer: Huerta Rentals LLC
Price: $15,000
Location: Valerie