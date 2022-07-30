Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 10 through July 16 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Samuel Carden
Buyer: Jasmine Andrews
Price: $260,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Linda Grace
Buyer: Carl Steen
Price: $875,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: MWI Investments LLC
Buyer: Christopher Warden
Price: $875,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Victor Ortiz
Buyer: Jeffery Cook
Price: $326,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Keith Kicklighter
Buyer: Marie Hedgeman
Price: $124,000
Location: Arco
Seller: Bruce Davis
Buyer: Agnes Toth
Price: $230,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Mary Mehre
Buyer: Steven Ennes
Price: $725,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: Maritime Homes
Price: $262,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: David Mussara
Buyer: Maritime Investments
Price: $200,000
Location: New Town
Seller: David Warford
Buyer: Jeffrey Watkins
Price: $515,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: STWCATE LLC
Buyer: Steven Eldridge
Price: $760,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Mark Eschenbacher
Price: $443,600
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Construction BC Inc.
Buyer: Timothy Delay
Price: $1,679,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: William Stanphill
Buyer: Walter Rowson
Price: $730,000
Location: Sea Palms West
Seller: David Vanassche
Buyer: Scott Hunter
Price: $757,500
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Cynthia Weinberg
Buyer: Madeline Briers
Price: $340,000
Location: Coutside Villas
Seller: Gary Yawn
Buyer: Gregory Conolly
Price: $655,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Mary Hoven, trustee
Buyer: Ellen Gerard
Price: $305,000
Location: North End
Seller: Corbin Collier
Buyer: Genaro Serrano
Price: $280,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: WH Gross Construction Co.
Buyer: Island View Partners LLC
Price: $1,200,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Shaun Johnson
Buyer: Sutton Rollins
Price: $238,600
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Patrick Keough
Buyer: Maverick Development
Price: $8,100,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Thomas Vickery
Price: $339,900
Location: Lakes
Seller: John Wisham
Buyer: Melissa Johnson
Price: $350,000
Location: North Golf Villas
Seller: John Wiles
Buyer: ACA Property Group
Price: $500,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Margaret Faircloth
Buyer: Jesus Hernandez
Price: $85,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Christopher Fountain
Buyer: Brooke Kelso
Price: $115,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Carol Furness
Buyer: Timothy Miller
Price: $325,500
Location: Island Square
Seller: James King Jr.
Buyer: Chris Zachry
Price: $26,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: KJSB Consulting & Design
Buyer: SJC Real Estate Holdings LLC
Price: $80,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Jonathan Weaver
Buyer: Daniel Winfield
Price: $650,000
Location: Demere Oaks
Seller: Melissa Bagby
Buyer: Sunderhaus Enterprises LLC
Price: $525,000
Location: New Town
Seller: MMMM Investments LLC
Buyer: Curtis Bryant
Price: $374,9000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Jerry Jensen
Buyer: Lily Danner
Price: $565,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Melissa Glenski
Buyer: Andrew Dowling
Price: $413,000
Location: Linkside
Seller: Paula Holland
Buyer: Peter Langstrand
Price: $549,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: David Meinhard
Buyer: Lawrence Yingling
Price: $250,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: John Bearden
Buyer: W Van Box
Price: $210,000
Location: Fairway Cottages
Seller: Daniel Harris
Buyer: Tyler Farris
Price: $133,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Thomas Kiernan
Buyer: William Corn
Price: $637,500
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: John Crumpton
Buyer: Thomas Paris
Price: $520,000
Location: Grand View
Seller: William Brown
Buyer: James Culbreath
Price: $141,600
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Harvey Anderson
Buyer: Altama Presbyterian Church LLC
Price: $535,000
Location: Demere Hammock
Seller: Mandy Davenport
Buyer: Jesse Freitas
Price: $425,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: 718 Richmond LLC
Buyer: ACA Property Group
Price: $215,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Marie Hall
Buyer: Dharmendra Patel
Price: $69,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Rhonda Sanford
Buyer: Dixon Dairy Investments Inc.
Price: $175,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: 100 Houses LLC
Buyer: Fidadelfo Jimenez
Price: $60,000
Location: Brunswick Villas
Seller: Patricia Richardson
Buyer: Arthur Richardson
Price: $123,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: William Spell
Buyer: Linda Cummings
Price: $10,000
Location: Brunswick Villas
Seller: Hugo Espinoza
Buyer: Rosalia Espinoza
Price: $200,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: John Dow
Buyer: Ann Hayhoe
Price: $3,050,000
Location: Kings Point
Seller: James Besselman
Buyer: David Bolhuis
Price: $180,000
Location: Sunrise Pointe
Seller: Sheila Moran
Buyer: Sidney Cross
Price: $212,000
Location: Emanuel Church Estates
Seller: Ann Edwards
Buyer: STWCATE LLC
Price: $755,000
Location: Orange Grove Plantation
Seller: Lillie Spriggs
Buyer: Richard Schleicher
Price: $370,000
Location: Hidden Harbor
Seller: Lynda Byrne
Buyer: Vicki Wells
Price: $440,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: SHRCA LLC
Buyer: Ronald Beckstrom
Price: $95,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Eicher Investment LLC
Buyer: JM Allen Construction Inc.
Price: $59,800
Location: Rivers Oaks
Seller: Chris Greene
Buyer: Oscar Thompson
Price: $182,500
Location: North End
Seller: Bobbie O’Quinn
Buyer: Phillip Hardy
Price: $317,500
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: William Grantham
Buyer: Platinum Properties & Businesses LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Rekeshkumar Patel
Buyer: Brian Henderson
Price: $178,000
Location: Marshview
Seller: Brenda Hill
Buyer: Keisha Mottley
Price: $339,900
Location: Helveston Oaks
Seller: Karen Mack
Buyer: Shirlene Hammond
Price: $255,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: 100 Houses LLC
Buyer: Suzanne Tucker
Price: $259,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Real Estate Guys LLC
Buyer: Keisha Mottley
Price: $35,000
Location: Helveston Oaks
Seller: Rachel Brumbaugh
Buyer: Andrew Petkas
Price: $496,000
Location: Golden Isles Gateway