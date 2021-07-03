Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 21 through June 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Charles L. Smith
Buyer: Ronda S. Smith
Price: $80,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Gloria Anita Watkins
Buyer: Johnnie Charles Watkins Sr.
Price: $10,100
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Alexis Harmon
Buyer: William Freyman
Price: $218,500
Location: Island Square
Seller: Robert E. Demarco
Buyer: Crossfield Properties LLC
Price: $249,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Matthew D. Katz
Buyer: James Arthur Walker III
Price: $1,900,000
Location: Wildlife Preserve
Seller: James Fucetola
Buyer: Marvin M. Singletary
Price: $799,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: John M. Lane Jr.
Buyer: Timothy V. Osullivan
Price: $1,030,000
Location: Village Oaks
Seller: Mounir E. Farag
Buyer: Russ O.Brown
Price: $485,000
Location: Ocean
Seller: KM Holdings LLC
Buyer: Amanda G. Davenport
Price: $ 205,000
Location: Fairway Gardens
Seller: Mazel B. Erickson
Buyer: Alesia Preece
Price: $530,000
Location: San Simeon Townhouses
Seller: Martin J. Carey
Buyer: Stephanie Powell
Price: $1,050,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Cristin Breyaune Williams
Buyer: Roshawnda Richardson
Price: $75,000
Location: Urbana Oaks
Seller: Donnie W. Aldrich
Buyer: Neri I Molina
Price: $55,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: Henry Lee Cooper
Buyer: Jennifer Chatham Wilcoxon
Price: $655,000
Location: Village Villas
Seller: Elizabeth A. Braswell
Buyer: Paige Anderson Wilson
Price: $244,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: 35th Street Lot LLC
Buyer: Karen L. Koulogeorge, trustee
Price: $2,500,000
Location: N/A
Seller: John C. Starr
Buyer: Thomas A. Timbes
Price: $8,000
Location: Liberty Harbor
Seller: John Martin Bell, trustee
Buyer: Jonathan Peter Hayes
Price: $2,150,000
Location: Forest Cottage at Ocean Forest
Seller: Berthenia J. Gibson
Buyer: 1317 Demere LLC
Price: $740,000
Location: N/A
Seller: 3 Strands Properties LLC
Buyer: Matthew S. Lacasse
Price: $300,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Thomas William Causey III
Buyer: Jose Vasquez Ramirez
Price: $23,000
Location: Bayou Oaks
Seller: Donald M. Rowland
Buyer: Darrell C. Boatright
Price: $230,000
Location: Somersby Point
Seller: Matthew B. Jones
Buyer: Claudia R. Kunz
Price: $355,900
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Yach Club LLC
Buyer: Construction BC Inc.
Price: $599,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Pamela D. Anderson
Buyer: Charles Hampton Story
Price: $150,000
Location: North End
Seller: Edward Richard Keefe
Buyer: Austin L. Oglesby
Price: $202,000
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Kathy W. Hunter
Buyer: Zaiyara Adorno Rivera
Price: $352,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: John C. Starr
Buyer: Jesus Herrera
Price: $13,000
Location: City of Brunswick
Seller: Walter A. Watson III
Buyer: Turner Property Group LLC
Price: $80,000
Location: Glynn Jekyll Acres
Seller: Sean Peterson
Buyer: Kelly Ann Jordan Kelley
Price: $327,600
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Richard M. Cochran
Buyer: Tiffany Shaw
Price: 448,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Kent M. Keller
Buyer: Ralph Perlmutter
Price: $295,000
Location: Westshore
Seller: David E. Edens
Buyer: Otha C. Dixon
Price: $300,000
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Lawrence D. Henry
Buyer: Horace Gathers
Price: $249,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Larry C. Rentz
Buyer: Jessica Laurens
Price: $155,600
Location: Executive Golf Villas
Seller: Chandra B. Mahony
Buyer: Brandy Herlinger Morrison
Price: $60,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Dakota Gregory Smith
Price: $228,800
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Cody Blades
Price: $37,500
Location: Lakeside at Longwood
Seller: Quinton Z. Lane
Buyer: H Star Investments LLC
Price: $26,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Linda M. Murphy Fryer
Price: $325,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Kenneth Slusser
Buyer: Kurt Douglas Joseph
Price: $275,000
Location: Carolwoods
Seller: Christi G. Gibson
Buyer: Neuhauser LLC
Price: $513,600
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: McMred Fern 4 LLC
Buyer: Henshaw Enterprises Inc.
Price: $575,000
Location: Redfern Village
Seller: Creola II Inc.
Buyer: James Arthur Friedlander
Price: $335,000
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: Frederica LLC
Buyer: James R. Thomas
Price: $320,000
Location: North End
Seller: John J. Reinert
Buyer: Dayl M. Soli
Price: $649,900
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Mattco Properties II LLC
Buyer: Edward Opalach
Price: $483,500
Location: Captains Walk
Seller: Cathy Brooks
Buyer: Catherine C. Resseau
Price: $449,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Edward Opalach
Buyer: Samantha Stogner
Price: $305,000
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Debra L. Walton
Buyer: Amy Sampson
Price: $299,400
Location: Fairway
Seller: Thomas W. Elliott
Buyer: Trevor R. Holloway
Price: $209,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Rozell Mitchell Jr.
Buyer: Delores G. Polite
Price: $30,000
Location: Bonnie Day
Seller: Prudencio Rianos Lopez
Buyer: Michael J. Krouse
Price: $178,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: ET 3 LP
Price: $203,100
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Magdalena Williams
Buyer: Patrick Anthony Burke
Price: $495,000
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation
Seller: Thomas M. Pickren
Buyer: Todd Lavender
Price: $345,000
Location: King City
Seller: James Lovett Pickren
Buyer: Todd Lavender
Price: $355,000
Location: King City
Seller: Quail Country Rental Properties LLC
Buyer: Warbington Enterprises Inc
Price: $160,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Ricky Earnest Owens
Buyer: Charles Dewayne Beard
Price: $28,500
Location: N/A
Seller: John Labranche
Buyer: Jason Hill
Price: $680,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Brent Thompson
Buyer: Blenda Kim Taylor Mericle
Price: $230,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Paul M. Fisher Jr., trustee
Buyer: Tisheena Renee Jenkins
Price: $375,000
Location: West Shore Acres
Seller: Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust
Buyer: Noel Mejia Garcia
Price: $55,000
Location: Valerie
Seller: Scott A. Horvath
Buyer: Michael Banker
Price: $787,500
Location: East Beach
Seller: Ursula Wagner, trustee
Buyer: Robert L. Anderson
Price: $549,900
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Nancy B. Trenda
Buyer: Vila Vino SSI2 LLC
Price: $510,000
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: Harlan Skarpalezos
Buyer: Drew Glenn
Price: $5,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Julian Bert Flexer
Buyer: Drew Glenn
Price: $5,000
Location: N/A
Seller: John Hardiman
Buyer: Mary S. Lundy
Price: $300,000
Location: North End
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Pamela Ann Daniels
Price: $216,200
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Gill Management Co LLC
Buyer: Robert Joseph Mason Sr.
Price: $285,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Jennifer Leigh Wiggins
Price: $229,600
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: US Bank National Association trustee
Buyer: Noel Mejia Garcia
Price: $60,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: SIA Propco II LLC
Buyer: Andrew Zaborny
Price: $717,000
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Donna W. Shupe
Buyer: James Cole
Price: $128,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Kamini Patel
Price: $239,600
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Michael P. Antonio
Buyer: Ann Grigg Bergholt
Price: $926,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: D Properties LLC
Buyer: Trixie Larue Enterprises Inc.
Price: $25,000
Location: New Town