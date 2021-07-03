Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 21 through June 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Charles L. Smith

Buyer: Ronda S. Smith

Price: $80,000

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: Gloria Anita Watkins

Buyer: Johnnie Charles Watkins Sr.

Price: $10,100

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Alexis Harmon

Buyer: William Freyman

Price: $218,500

Location: Island Square

Seller: Robert E. Demarco

Buyer: Crossfield Properties LLC

Price: $249,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Matthew D. Katz

Buyer: James Arthur Walker III

Price: $1,900,000

Location: Wildlife Preserve

Seller: James Fucetola

Buyer: Marvin M. Singletary

Price: $799,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: John M. Lane Jr.

Buyer: Timothy V. Osullivan

Price: $1,030,000

Location: Village Oaks

Seller: Mounir E. Farag

Buyer: Russ O.Brown

Price: $485,000

Location: Ocean

Seller: KM Holdings LLC

Buyer: Amanda G. Davenport

Price: $ 205,000

Location: Fairway Gardens

Seller: Mazel B. Erickson

Buyer: Alesia Preece

Price: $530,000

Location: San Simeon Townhouses

Seller: Martin J. Carey

Buyer: Stephanie Powell

Price: $1,050,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Cristin Breyaune Williams

Buyer: Roshawnda Richardson

Price: $75,000

Location: Urbana Oaks

Seller: Donnie W. Aldrich

Buyer: Neri I Molina

Price: $55,000

Location: Model Farms

Seller: Henry Lee Cooper

Buyer: Jennifer Chatham Wilcoxon

Price: $655,000

Location: Village Villas

Seller: Elizabeth A. Braswell

Buyer: Paige Anderson Wilson

Price: $244,000

Location: Oaks

Seller: 35th Street Lot LLC

Buyer: Karen L. Koulogeorge, trustee

Price: $2,500,000

Location: N/A

Seller: John C. Starr

Buyer: Thomas A. Timbes

Price: $8,000

Location: Liberty Harbor

Seller: John Martin Bell, trustee

Buyer: Jonathan Peter Hayes

Price: $2,150,000

Location: Forest Cottage at Ocean Forest

Seller: Berthenia J. Gibson

Buyer: 1317 Demere LLC

Price: $740,000

Location: N/A

Seller: 3 Strands Properties LLC

Buyer: Matthew S. Lacasse

Price: $300,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Thomas William Causey III

Buyer: Jose Vasquez Ramirez

Price: $23,000

Location: Bayou Oaks

Seller: Donald M. Rowland

Buyer: Darrell C. Boatright

Price: $230,000

Location: Somersby Point

Seller: Matthew B. Jones

Buyer: Claudia R. Kunz

Price: $355,900

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Yach Club LLC

Buyer: Construction BC Inc.

Price: $599,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Pamela D. Anderson

Buyer: Charles Hampton Story

Price: $150,000

Location: North End

Seller: Edward Richard Keefe

Buyer: Austin L. Oglesby

Price: $202,000

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Kathy W. Hunter

Buyer: Zaiyara Adorno Rivera

Price: $352,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: John C. Starr

Buyer: Jesus Herrera

Price: $13,000

Location: City of Brunswick

Seller: Walter A. Watson III

Buyer: Turner Property Group LLC

Price: $80,000

Location: Glynn Jekyll Acres

Seller: Sean Peterson

Buyer: Kelly Ann Jordan Kelley

Price: $327,600

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Richard M. Cochran

Buyer: Tiffany Shaw

Price: 448,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Kent M. Keller

Buyer: Ralph Perlmutter

Price: $295,000

Location: Westshore

Seller: David E. Edens

Buyer: Otha C. Dixon

Price: $300,000

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: Lawrence D. Henry

Buyer: Horace Gathers

Price: $249,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Larry C. Rentz

Buyer: Jessica Laurens

Price: $155,600

Location: Executive Golf Villas

Seller: Chandra B. Mahony

Buyer: Brandy Herlinger Morrison

Price: $60,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Dakota Gregory Smith

Price: $228,800

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Cody Blades

Price: $37,500

Location: Lakeside at Longwood

Seller: Quinton Z. Lane

Buyer: H Star Investments LLC

Price: $26,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Linda M. Murphy Fryer

Price: $325,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Kenneth Slusser

Buyer: Kurt Douglas Joseph

Price: $275,000

Location: Carolwoods

Seller: Christi G. Gibson

Buyer: Neuhauser LLC

Price: $513,600

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: McMred Fern 4 LLC

Buyer: Henshaw Enterprises Inc.

Price: $575,000

Location: Redfern Village

Seller: Creola II Inc.

Buyer: James Arthur Friedlander

Price: $335,000

Location: Egrets Pass

Seller: Frederica LLC

Buyer: James R. Thomas

Price: $320,000

Location: North End

Seller: John J. Reinert

Buyer: Dayl M. Soli

Price: $649,900

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Mattco Properties II LLC

Buyer: Edward Opalach

Price: $483,500

Location: Captains Walk

Seller: Cathy Brooks

Buyer: Catherine C. Resseau

Price: $449,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Edward Opalach

Buyer: Samantha Stogner

Price: $305,000

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: Debra L. Walton

Buyer: Amy Sampson

Price: $299,400

Location: Fairway

Seller: Thomas W. Elliott

Buyer: Trevor R. Holloway

Price: $209,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Rozell Mitchell Jr.

Buyer: Delores G. Polite

Price: $30,000

Location: Bonnie Day

Seller: Prudencio Rianos Lopez

Buyer: Michael J. Krouse

Price: $178,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: ET 3 LP

Price: $203,100

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Magdalena Williams

Buyer: Patrick Anthony Burke

Price: $495,000

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation

Seller: Thomas M. Pickren

Buyer: Todd Lavender

Price: $345,000

Location: King City

Seller: James Lovett Pickren

Buyer: Todd Lavender

Price: $355,000

Location: King City

Seller: Quail Country Rental Properties LLC

Buyer: Warbington Enterprises Inc

Price: $160,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Ricky Earnest Owens

Buyer: Charles Dewayne Beard

Price: $28,500

Location: N/A

Seller: John Labranche

Buyer: Jason Hill

Price: $680,000

Location: South Oak Ridge

Seller: Brent Thompson

Buyer: Blenda Kim Taylor Mericle

Price: $230,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Paul M. Fisher Jr., trustee

Buyer: Tisheena Renee Jenkins

Price: $375,000

Location: West Shore Acres

Seller: Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust

Buyer: Noel Mejia Garcia

Price: $55,000

Location: Valerie

Seller: Scott A. Horvath

Buyer: Michael Banker

Price: $787,500

Location: East Beach

Seller: Ursula Wagner, trustee

Buyer: Robert L. Anderson

Price: $549,900

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Nancy B. Trenda

Buyer: Vila Vino SSI2 LLC

Price: $510,000

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: Harlan Skarpalezos

Buyer: Drew Glenn

Price: $5,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Julian Bert Flexer

Buyer: Drew Glenn

Price: $5,000

Location: N/A

Seller: John Hardiman

Buyer: Mary S. Lundy

Price: $300,000

Location: North End

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Pamela Ann Daniels

Price: $216,200

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Gill Management Co LLC

Buyer: Robert Joseph Mason Sr.

Price: $285,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Jennifer Leigh Wiggins

Price: $229,600

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: US Bank National Association trustee

Buyer: Noel Mejia Garcia

Price: $60,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: SIA Propco II LLC

Buyer: Andrew Zaborny

Price: $717,000

Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Donna W. Shupe

Buyer: James Cole

Price: $128,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Kamini Patel

Price: $239,600

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Michael P. Antonio

Buyer: Ann Grigg Bergholt

Price: $926,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: D Properties LLC

Buyer: Trixie Larue Enterprises Inc.

Price: $25,000

Location: New Town

More from this section

+3
Cutting on third section of Golden Ray complete

Cutting on third section of Golden Ray complete

The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its cut around daybreak today of Section 3 from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, ending an eight-week ordeal stymied by dense steel brackets and a massive internal fire.