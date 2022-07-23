Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 3 through July 9 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC
Buyer: CF KL Assets
Price: $1,736,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Purple Dog Capital
Buyer: Angie Sweat
Price: $1,700,000
Location: Beachhouse
Seller: Katharine Giery
Buyer: James Barger
Price: $2,300,000
Location: Cannons Point
Seller: James Barger
Buyer: Jeffery Wainright
Price: $2,500,000
Location: Wildlife Preserve
Seller: Renato Szucs
Buyer: Leslie Love
Price: $169,900
Location: Marshview
Seller: Tracey Wright
Buyer: Jeffery Wainwright
Price: $1,350,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Merlene Burgess
Buyer: Bryon Alvarez
Price: $330,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Michelle Worthington
Buyer: House of Hope
Price: $320,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Timothy Last
Buyer: Robert Hewson
Price: $1,170,000
Location: Sea Palms West
Seller: Diane Smith
Buyer: Mark Wagner
Price: $27,500
Location: Blackerby Estate
Seller: Mitchell Enterprise LLC
Buyer: Kilby Rentals LLC
Price: $165,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Thomas Anderson
Buyer: Jorge Franco
Price: $194,500
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Michael Cook
Buyer: Wayne Scarbrough
Price: $2,580,000
Location: Devonwood Estates
Seller: Ann Perse
Buyer: Michael Cook
Price: $1,594,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: MS2
Buyer: FMC Investment
Price: $2,512,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Cynthia Pruitt
Buyer: Priscilla Rodriguez
Price: $200,000
Location: Winstead
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: ET YS1
Price: $1,689,300
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: ET 11 LP
Price: $278,500
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Robin Pye
Buyer: Wayne Habersham
Price: $178,500
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Amy Owens
Buyer: New Deal Living
Price: $185,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Ben Grantham
Buyer: Acre MHP
Price: $600,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Brittany Hofstra
Buyer: David Whitworth
Price: $675,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Elmo Taylor
Buyer: Bessent Investments
Price: $157,000
Location: Oak Grove
Seller: Richmond Street
Buyer: Robert Dugan
Price: $345,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Martin Schmidt
Buyer: George Cunningham
Price: $314,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Angela Odom
Buyer: Gwen Lewis
Price: $215,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Ambe 7 LLC
Buyer: Tip N Toe N
Price: $170,000
Location: Town Village
Seller: Charles Johnson
Buyer: Terry Hughes
Price: $217,000
Location: Blackerby Farms
Seller: Betty Orwig
Buyer: Diana Fullem
Price: $285,000
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Franklin Whisenant
Buyer: Susan English
Price: $316,900
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Joyce Reeves
Buyer: Connie Bolthouse
Price: $600,400
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Elton Whatley
Buyer: Alvin Leroux
Price: $160,000
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Terry Thompson
Buyer: Darla Sharpe
Price: $52,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Frank Ritter
Buyer: Linda Caraway
Price: $750,000
Location: Fairway Cottages
Seller: Habersham Real Estate
Buyer: Little Horse Creek Lodge
Price: $336,000
Location: Brunswick Farms Day
Seller: Michael Hockensmith
Buyer: Nicole Ray
Price: $360,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Morgan Spaulding
Buyer: Kimberly Gilmer
Price: $195,500
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Steven Leslie
Buyer: Ronald Feldsien
Price: $550,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Stephen Eckerd
Buyer: Richard Rogers
Price: $375,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Coastal Commercial Laundry
Buyer: Brad Overly
Price: $169,000
Location: New Town
Seller: MH Memorial LLC
Buyer: Gateway Holding
Price: $3,373,100
Location: Gateway Center
Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC
Buyer: Jesse Hughes
Price: $264,900
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Quinton Lane
Buyer: Noel Garcia
Price: $55,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Ernest Thompson
Buyer: Mitchell Sexton
Price: $315,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Kelly Mercer
Buyer: Robert Tomlinson
Price: $325,000
Location: Westshore
Seller: Michael Schuster
Buyer: Horace Stone
Price: $780,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: SS & SS Investments
Buyer: SJC Real Estate Holdings
Price: $67,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Rosemary Powers
Buyer: Liebschen Barnhill
Price: $347,000
Location: Creekwood
Seller: Zachary Custom Homes LLC
Buyer: Todd Gloede
Price: $561,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Skylar Barnes
Buyer: Shirlene Hammond
Price: $308,000
Location: Covington Pointe