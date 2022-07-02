Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 20 through June 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Byron Glisson

Buyer: Deannna Mendoza

Price: $205,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Stephen Mihopulos

Buyer: Mark Saxon

Price: $271,200

Location:Grove at Pecan Park

Seller: Borden Hallowers

Buyer: Mark Murphy

Price: $850,500

Location:Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Caleb Parker

Buyer: Chavi Cheatham

Price: $275,000

Location: Winstead

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Derrick Wright

Price: $416,900

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate

Seller: Big City in the suburbs Georgia

Buyer: 1427 Newcastle LLC

Price: $187,000

Location: South End

Seller: Fun Afloat Inc

Buyer: Calhouns Family Properties

Price: $1,050,000

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: Charles Van Horn

Buyer: Milton Bell

Price: $2,090,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Jason Webster

Buyer: Timothy Zeinz

Price: $79,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Scott Donovan

Buyer: David Wills

Price: $225,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: John Schaeffer

Price: $365,000

Location: North End

Seller: Curtis Jarrard

Buyer: Kimberly Richardson

Price: $664,500

Location: South Oak Ridge

Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC

Buyer: Ericka Chan

Price: $260,000

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC

Buyer: Allen Mctavous

Price: $289,900

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: James Conlan

Buyer: Richard Deal

Price: $185,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Valerie Harrison

Buyer: Joel Garcia

Price: $60,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Katherine Ross

Buyer: Lourdes Enrriquez

Price: $125,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Benjamin Grantham

Buyer: Yolanda Maya

Price: $23,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Tony Taylor

Buyer: Lamar Dixon

Price: $280,900

Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines

Seller: Godbey Hanly Investments

Buyer: Ethan Fender

Price: $143,000

Location: Homesite

Seller: Robinson Homes Inc

Buyer: Wolf Island Partners

Price: $18,354,600

Location: N/A

Seller: Gretchen Robinson

Buyer: Wolf Island Partners

Price: $493,500

Location: Industrial Park

Seller: Elliott Robinson

Buyer: Wolf Island Partners

Price: $731,800

Location: Hicks Robinson

Seller: Mark Thompson

Buyer: Ann Korando

Price: $525,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Levis McConnell

Buyer: Gloria Russell

Price: $379,900

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Robert Nyholm

Buyer: Cynthia Peschau

Price: $238,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: RTC Golden LLC

Buyer: BNG Holdings LLC

Price: $1,510,000

Location: East End

Seller: Laura Johnson

Buyer: Martin Malawer

Price: $1,228,000

Location: Devonwood Estates

Seller: Carly Darnell

Buyer: James Johnson

Price: $414,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Royers Property

Buyer: Chrystal Moran

Price: $160,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: David Hamilton

Buyer: Brandon Byers

Price: $399,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Angie Moore

Buyer: Ahmad Ghadamyari

Price: $1,250,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Oss Partners

Buyer: Paul Little

Price: $4,375,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: David Howes

Buyer: Jonathan Fassnacht

Price: $280,400

Location: Courtyard Villas

Seller: Janet Hopping

Buyer: Jimmy Driggers

Price: $501,500

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Rebecca Fitzgerald

Buyer: SG & MBG LLC

Price: $20,500

Location:Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Barbara Boyd

Buyer: Jan Zijderveld

Price: $185,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Daisy Ayala

Buyer: Alexandra Ingle

Price: $135,500

Location: Scarlett Estates

Seller: Laurie Small

Buyer: Paula Rocha

Price: $360,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Solid Rock Co.

Buyer: Melanie Henson

Price: $365,300

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Harriet Dunagan

Buyer: KRP Rentals

Price: $470,000

Location: Burford Estate

Seller: Jackie Shifflett

Buyer: Cecil Coke

Price: $385,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Mary Robinson

Buyer: Lance Dyer

Price: $272,500

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Spaulding Enterprise Inc

Buyer: Spaulding MHP LLC

Price: $2,000,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Corey Driggers

Buyer: Justin Louthan

Price: $455,000

Location: Southern Landing

More from this section

LOST negotiations begin

LOST negotiations begin

The clock is ticking for Brunswick and Glynn County officials to negotiate how proceeds from a 1-cent Local Option Sales Tax will be split over the next decade.