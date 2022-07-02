Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 20 through June 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Byron Glisson
Buyer: Deannna Mendoza
Price: $205,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Stephen Mihopulos
Buyer: Mark Saxon
Price: $271,200
Location:Grove at Pecan Park
Seller: Borden Hallowers
Buyer: Mark Murphy
Price: $850,500
Location:Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Caleb Parker
Buyer: Chavi Cheatham
Price: $275,000
Location: Winstead
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Derrick Wright
Price: $416,900
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate
Seller: Big City in the suburbs Georgia
Buyer: 1427 Newcastle LLC
Price: $187,000
Location: South End
Seller: Fun Afloat Inc
Buyer: Calhouns Family Properties
Price: $1,050,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Charles Van Horn
Buyer: Milton Bell
Price: $2,090,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Jason Webster
Buyer: Timothy Zeinz
Price: $79,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Scott Donovan
Buyer: David Wills
Price: $225,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: John Schaeffer
Price: $365,000
Location: North End
Seller: Curtis Jarrard
Buyer: Kimberly Richardson
Price: $664,500
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC
Buyer: Ericka Chan
Price: $260,000
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC
Buyer: Allen Mctavous
Price: $289,900
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: James Conlan
Buyer: Richard Deal
Price: $185,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Valerie Harrison
Buyer: Joel Garcia
Price: $60,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Katherine Ross
Buyer: Lourdes Enrriquez
Price: $125,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Benjamin Grantham
Buyer: Yolanda Maya
Price: $23,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Tony Taylor
Buyer: Lamar Dixon
Price: $280,900
Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines
Seller: Godbey Hanly Investments
Buyer: Ethan Fender
Price: $143,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: Robinson Homes Inc
Buyer: Wolf Island Partners
Price: $18,354,600
Location: N/A
Seller: Gretchen Robinson
Buyer: Wolf Island Partners
Price: $493,500
Location: Industrial Park
Seller: Elliott Robinson
Buyer: Wolf Island Partners
Price: $731,800
Location: Hicks Robinson
Seller: Mark Thompson
Buyer: Ann Korando
Price: $525,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Levis McConnell
Buyer: Gloria Russell
Price: $379,900
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Robert Nyholm
Buyer: Cynthia Peschau
Price: $238,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: RTC Golden LLC
Buyer: BNG Holdings LLC
Price: $1,510,000
Location: East End
Seller: Laura Johnson
Buyer: Martin Malawer
Price: $1,228,000
Location: Devonwood Estates
Seller: Carly Darnell
Buyer: James Johnson
Price: $414,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Royers Property
Buyer: Chrystal Moran
Price: $160,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: David Hamilton
Buyer: Brandon Byers
Price: $399,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Angie Moore
Buyer: Ahmad Ghadamyari
Price: $1,250,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Oss Partners
Buyer: Paul Little
Price: $4,375,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: David Howes
Buyer: Jonathan Fassnacht
Price: $280,400
Location: Courtyard Villas
Seller: Janet Hopping
Buyer: Jimmy Driggers
Price: $501,500
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Rebecca Fitzgerald
Buyer: SG & MBG LLC
Price: $20,500
Location:Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Barbara Boyd
Buyer: Jan Zijderveld
Price: $185,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Daisy Ayala
Buyer: Alexandra Ingle
Price: $135,500
Location: Scarlett Estates
Seller: Laurie Small
Buyer: Paula Rocha
Price: $360,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Solid Rock Co.
Buyer: Melanie Henson
Price: $365,300
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Harriet Dunagan
Buyer: KRP Rentals
Price: $470,000
Location: Burford Estate
Seller: Jackie Shifflett
Buyer: Cecil Coke
Price: $385,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Mary Robinson
Buyer: Lance Dyer
Price: $272,500
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Spaulding Enterprise Inc
Buyer: Spaulding MHP LLC
Price: $2,000,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Corey Driggers
Buyer: Justin Louthan
Price: $455,000
Location: Southern Landing