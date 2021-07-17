Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 5 through July 9 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: DLM Properties LLC

Buyer: Matrix Real Estate Holdings LLC

Price: $400,000

Location: Community Commercial Industrial Park

Seller: Victor R. Gonzalex

Buyer: Terena E. Dakin

Price: $208,000

Location: Canal Landing

Seller: Brian J. Carberry, trustee

Buyer: John McEachern Co.

Price: $300,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Craig Steven Thomas

Buyer: Usher Construction LLC

Price: $12,900

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Maggie May Inc.

Buyer: William H. Murdy III

Price: $282,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Phillp E. Friduss

Buyer: William R. Snellings

Price: $235,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Peter E. Boorn

Buyer: William C. Heard

Price: $352,500

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC

Buyer: Brantley Realty Management Co

Price: $600,000

Location: St. Simons Beach

Seller: Kathy E. Holton

Buyer: Suzanne Ravita Blackburn

Price: $405,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: David L. Mangan

Buyer: Lanjuan Lin

Price: $430,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Jeanette M. McCoy

Buyer: Patrick Daniel Fuller

Price: $34,500

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Stuart H. Saussy

Buyer: David Ramba

Price: $384,000

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: John Hardiman

Buyer: Dan Hannon

Price: $300,000

Location: North End

Seller: BC424 LLC

Buyer: SIP 200 LLC

Price: $6,210,000

Location: Beach Club Residences

Seller: Michael G.Dunn

Buyer: James Edward Farish Jr.

Price: $5,500,000

Location: River Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Beard Family LLC

Buyer: Joseph L. Benoit

Price: $420,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: 1317 Demere LLC

Buyer: Kenneth William Duclos

Price: $750,000

Location: Glynn Oaks

Seller: Karen Lee Douglas

Buyer: Brittany Lashae Billings

Price: $68,200

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Splash Bros Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Brunswick Paradise Properties LLC

Price: $23,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: Splash Bros Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Brunswick Paradise Properties LLC

Price: $20,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: Splash Bros Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Brunswick Paradise Properties LLC

Price: $22,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: Splash Bros Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Brunswick Paradise Properties LLC

Price: $31,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: Third & One LLC

Buyer: Coastal Georgia LLC

Price: $3,000,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: St. Simons Island Properties LLC

Buyer: 609 Oak Street LLC

Price: $989,000

Location: Park View

Seller: John Thomas Wade

Buyer: Dianne Snell Banner

Price: $399,900

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: Jimmy D. Young

Buyer: Debra Cox

Price: $215,500

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Rozell Mitchell Jr.

Buyer: Michael Arrington

Price: $125,000

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Brunswick Glynn Properties LLC

Buyer: Lisa M. Marapese

Price: $215,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Cornealia H. Patton

Buyer: Thomas J. Wicker

Price: $580,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Callie C. Peeples

Buyer: Terra S. Morgan

Price: $139,000

Location: Highland Manor

Seller: Sadye F. Cauley

Buyer: Michael Shane Drawdy

Price: $169,600

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Laura Ginn

Buyer: Toby Murphey

Price: $220,000

Location: Mark Carr Square

Seller: Samuel Willis

Buyer: Gregory Royal

Price: $189,900

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Thomas P. Thrift

Buyer: Catherine N. Dowdy

Price: $164,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Marsh Town Properties LLC

Buyer: Micah Byars

Price: $365,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Charles Cansler

Buyer: Elizabeth J. Higgins

Price: $1,775,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Blanche L. Richardson

Buyer: SE & BP LLC

Price: $25,000

Location: Carver Heights

Seller: Yves Lacombe

Buyer: Charlie B. Harper

Price: $285,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Brushy Creek Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Carroll Woods

Price: $160,000

Location: Blythe Beach

Seller: Ridge Enterprises Inc

Buyer: Kelee A. Ballard

Price: $394,900

Location: Lakes

Seller: Donald A. Payne

Buyer: Ashley Myers

Price: $195,000

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Kyle M. Roy

Price: $298,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Kyle M. Roy

Buyer: Barrette E. Walker

Price: $280,500

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Donna J. Collins

Buyer: Wes Hooks

Price: $600,000

Location: Enclave Sea Palms

Seller: Strother Point Inc.

Buyer: James Fucetola

Price: $270,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Dorothy E. Hubbard

Buyer: Joseph Howard

Price: $148,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Chido S. Mukwindidza

Price: $290,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Nebraska E. Moore

Buyer: Donna L. Edwards

Price: $290,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: John Michael Dixon

Buyer: Mark Watson

Price: $160,000

Location: Oak Acres

Seller: Mark D. Howard

Buyer: Robert Cary Wade, III

Price: $192,500

Location: North Golf Villas

Seller: Darrick Carl Unterwagner

Buyer: Pine Oak Properties LLC

Price: $255,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.

Buyer: Oscar Patron

Price: $60,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Shawn Driggers

Buyer: Donna S. Nedik

Price: $479,900

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Lucas E. Ramirez

Buyer: Cameron Jack Reed

Price: $185,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: James L. Rehberg

Buyer: Richard Gainey

Price: $179,700

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Elanore J. Cristobal

Buyer: Charles Aaron Bell

Price: $145,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Leaston Christopher Lott

Buyer: Richard Harry Hummel III

Price: $304,900

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Lola H. Reddick

Buyer: Robert Elijah Tucker

Price: $55,000

Location: Arco

Seller: Carley Bracewell

Buyer: Miranda Tanner

Price: $245,500

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: William E. Hawthorne II

Buyer: Theral E. Mackey

Price: $292,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Seneca McGee

Buyer: Jewaun M. Rundolph

Price: $288,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Jeffrey L. Bennetzen

Buyer: David A. Warford

Price: $343,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: John P. Rivers

Buyer: Buildwise Project Management LLC

Price: $200,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Julie Benner

Buyer: Peter Reitchel

Price: $229,900

Location: Covington Point

Seller: Risi Enterprise LLC

Buyer: Marcus Phil Durden

Price: $428,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Anthony Mountain

Buyer: Jordan T. Rathbun

Price: $260,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Kimberly Hayden Poole

Buyer: Kenneth Allan

Price: $125,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: McRealty Group LLC

Buyer: Charles Wesley Scragg

Price: $235,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: David L. Parsons

Buyer: Thomas J. Robinson

Price: $1,795,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Samuel Blakely Carden

Buyer: Manuel Iglesias Jr.

Price: $349,900

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Gail Flexer

Buyer: Robert Shallow

Price: $450,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Scott McQuade

Buyer: Matthew J. Higgins

Price: $110,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: RGC SSI LLC

Buyer: Jordan Mann

Price: $525,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Stephen Chase Duffell

Buyer: Karen Toler

Price: $239,900

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Charles William Mitchell

Buyer: Joseph L. Donlin

Price: $1,250,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Tarenna Jackson

Price: $205,800

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Steven Z. Gibson

Price: $226,800

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Susan Winchester Horton

Buyer: Emily J. Ellison

Price: $176,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Hodnett Cooper & Hodnett LLC

Buyer: Daryl B. Ray

Price: $230,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Georgia Hardware & Marine Supply Inc

Buyer: Jeff Lavinder

Price: $52,500

Location: Woodman Park

Seller: Robert E. Blake

Buyer: Robert Kelly Daniel

Price: $1,250,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Larry Patrick Kersey

Buyer: Heather Michelle Herndon

Price: $285,000

Location: Hunters Point

