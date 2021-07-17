Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 5 through July 9 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: DLM Properties LLC
Buyer: Matrix Real Estate Holdings LLC
Price: $400,000
Location: Community Commercial Industrial Park
Seller: Victor R. Gonzalex
Buyer: Terena E. Dakin
Price: $208,000
Location: Canal Landing
Seller: Brian J. Carberry, trustee
Buyer: John McEachern Co.
Price: $300,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Craig Steven Thomas
Buyer: Usher Construction LLC
Price: $12,900
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Maggie May Inc.
Buyer: William H. Murdy III
Price: $282,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Phillp E. Friduss
Buyer: William R. Snellings
Price: $235,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Peter E. Boorn
Buyer: William C. Heard
Price: $352,500
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC
Buyer: Brantley Realty Management Co
Price: $600,000
Location: St. Simons Beach
Seller: Kathy E. Holton
Buyer: Suzanne Ravita Blackburn
Price: $405,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: David L. Mangan
Buyer: Lanjuan Lin
Price: $430,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Jeanette M. McCoy
Buyer: Patrick Daniel Fuller
Price: $34,500
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Stuart H. Saussy
Buyer: David Ramba
Price: $384,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: John Hardiman
Buyer: Dan Hannon
Price: $300,000
Location: North End
Seller: BC424 LLC
Buyer: SIP 200 LLC
Price: $6,210,000
Location: Beach Club Residences
Seller: Michael G.Dunn
Buyer: James Edward Farish Jr.
Price: $5,500,000
Location: River Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Beard Family LLC
Buyer: Joseph L. Benoit
Price: $420,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: 1317 Demere LLC
Buyer: Kenneth William Duclos
Price: $750,000
Location: Glynn Oaks
Seller: Karen Lee Douglas
Buyer: Brittany Lashae Billings
Price: $68,200
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Splash Bros Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Brunswick Paradise Properties LLC
Price: $23,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Splash Bros Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Brunswick Paradise Properties LLC
Price: $20,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Splash Bros Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Brunswick Paradise Properties LLC
Price: $22,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Splash Bros Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Brunswick Paradise Properties LLC
Price: $31,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Third & One LLC
Buyer: Coastal Georgia LLC
Price: $3,000,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: St. Simons Island Properties LLC
Buyer: 609 Oak Street LLC
Price: $989,000
Location: Park View
Seller: John Thomas Wade
Buyer: Dianne Snell Banner
Price: $399,900
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Jimmy D. Young
Buyer: Debra Cox
Price: $215,500
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Rozell Mitchell Jr.
Buyer: Michael Arrington
Price: $125,000
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Brunswick Glynn Properties LLC
Buyer: Lisa M. Marapese
Price: $215,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Cornealia H. Patton
Buyer: Thomas J. Wicker
Price: $580,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Callie C. Peeples
Buyer: Terra S. Morgan
Price: $139,000
Location: Highland Manor
Seller: Sadye F. Cauley
Buyer: Michael Shane Drawdy
Price: $169,600
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Laura Ginn
Buyer: Toby Murphey
Price: $220,000
Location: Mark Carr Square
Seller: Samuel Willis
Buyer: Gregory Royal
Price: $189,900
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Thomas P. Thrift
Buyer: Catherine N. Dowdy
Price: $164,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Marsh Town Properties LLC
Buyer: Micah Byars
Price: $365,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Charles Cansler
Buyer: Elizabeth J. Higgins
Price: $1,775,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Blanche L. Richardson
Buyer: SE & BP LLC
Price: $25,000
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Yves Lacombe
Buyer: Charlie B. Harper
Price: $285,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Brushy Creek Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Carroll Woods
Price: $160,000
Location: Blythe Beach
Seller: Ridge Enterprises Inc
Buyer: Kelee A. Ballard
Price: $394,900
Location: Lakes
Seller: Donald A. Payne
Buyer: Ashley Myers
Price: $195,000
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Kyle M. Roy
Price: $298,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Kyle M. Roy
Buyer: Barrette E. Walker
Price: $280,500
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Donna J. Collins
Buyer: Wes Hooks
Price: $600,000
Location: Enclave Sea Palms
Seller: Strother Point Inc.
Buyer: James Fucetola
Price: $270,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Dorothy E. Hubbard
Buyer: Joseph Howard
Price: $148,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Chido S. Mukwindidza
Price: $290,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Nebraska E. Moore
Buyer: Donna L. Edwards
Price: $290,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: John Michael Dixon
Buyer: Mark Watson
Price: $160,000
Location: Oak Acres
Seller: Mark D. Howard
Buyer: Robert Cary Wade, III
Price: $192,500
Location: North Golf Villas
Seller: Darrick Carl Unterwagner
Buyer: Pine Oak Properties LLC
Price: $255,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.
Buyer: Oscar Patron
Price: $60,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Shawn Driggers
Buyer: Donna S. Nedik
Price: $479,900
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Lucas E. Ramirez
Buyer: Cameron Jack Reed
Price: $185,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: James L. Rehberg
Buyer: Richard Gainey
Price: $179,700
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Elanore J. Cristobal
Buyer: Charles Aaron Bell
Price: $145,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Leaston Christopher Lott
Buyer: Richard Harry Hummel III
Price: $304,900
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Lola H. Reddick
Buyer: Robert Elijah Tucker
Price: $55,000
Location: Arco
Seller: Carley Bracewell
Buyer: Miranda Tanner
Price: $245,500
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: William E. Hawthorne II
Buyer: Theral E. Mackey
Price: $292,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Seneca McGee
Buyer: Jewaun M. Rundolph
Price: $288,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Jeffrey L. Bennetzen
Buyer: David A. Warford
Price: $343,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: John P. Rivers
Buyer: Buildwise Project Management LLC
Price: $200,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Julie Benner
Buyer: Peter Reitchel
Price: $229,900
Location: Covington Point
Seller: Risi Enterprise LLC
Buyer: Marcus Phil Durden
Price: $428,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Anthony Mountain
Buyer: Jordan T. Rathbun
Price: $260,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Kimberly Hayden Poole
Buyer: Kenneth Allan
Price: $125,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: McRealty Group LLC
Buyer: Charles Wesley Scragg
Price: $235,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: David L. Parsons
Buyer: Thomas J. Robinson
Price: $1,795,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Samuel Blakely Carden
Buyer: Manuel Iglesias Jr.
Price: $349,900
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Gail Flexer
Buyer: Robert Shallow
Price: $450,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Scott McQuade
Buyer: Matthew J. Higgins
Price: $110,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: RGC SSI LLC
Buyer: Jordan Mann
Price: $525,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Stephen Chase Duffell
Buyer: Karen Toler
Price: $239,900
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Charles William Mitchell
Buyer: Joseph L. Donlin
Price: $1,250,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Tarenna Jackson
Price: $205,800
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Steven Z. Gibson
Price: $226,800
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Susan Winchester Horton
Buyer: Emily J. Ellison
Price: $176,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Hodnett Cooper & Hodnett LLC
Buyer: Daryl B. Ray
Price: $230,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Georgia Hardware & Marine Supply Inc
Buyer: Jeff Lavinder
Price: $52,500
Location: Woodman Park
Seller: Robert E. Blake
Buyer: Robert Kelly Daniel
Price: $1,250,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Larry Patrick Kersey
Buyer: Heather Michelle Herndon
Price: $285,000
Location: Hunters Point