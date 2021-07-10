Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 28 through July 2 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Robert W. Muir

Buyer: Petter S. Marlette

Price: $1,175,000

Location: Mission Asao

Seller: Roy J. Boyd Jr.

Buyer: Ryan Scates

Price: $2,375,000

Location: Number One Golf Retreat

Seller: Traval B Holdings LLC

Buyer: Christopher A Carter

Price: $1,685,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Donald H. Hibbard

Buyer: Irving Joel Carrero

Price: $247,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Deborah Phillips

Buyer: Gene Edward Lamonica

Price: $430,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Mary Virginia Starr

Buyer: D Properties LLC

Price: $132,000

Location: John Laws Tract

Seller: Juan Perez Morales

Buyer: Alfredo Vazquez Banda

Price: $8,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: AG AX LLC

Buyer: Gang Wang

Price: $52,300

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Spartina Homes LLC

Buyer: Gang Wang

Price: $13,200

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Juan Perez Morales

Buyer: Miguel Ramirez Bautista

Price: $14,000

Location: Glynco Annex

Seller: Juan Perez Morales

Buyer: Juan Pablo Lazaro Martinez

Price: $12,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Juan Perez Morales

Buyer: Amelia Ortiz Morales

Price: $4,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Pamela Reynolds

Buyer: Richard William ED Story

Price: $62,400

Location: N/A

Seller: Jeffery L. Everly

Buyer: Michael Coulson

Price: $289,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Terrence P. Hartigan

Price: $1,275,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Justin W. Pate

Price: $365,100

Location: Clearwater

Seller: 3 Strands Properties LLC

Buyer: James Bessette

Price: $306,800

Location: Shadow Brook Village

Seller: Flynn Phyllis Lee

Buyer: Michael Eric Flynn

Price: $99,000

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Howard R. Buie

Buyer: Jeffrey Waters

Price: $175,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Sam Van Eeden

Buyer: Suzanne Hurley

Price: $190,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: L&A Rentals LLC

Buyer: Sidney Ndow

Price: $165,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Errol Pickett

Buyer: Howard Buie

Price: $256,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Terry Chapman

Buyer: Wendell Nissing

Price: $84,500

Location: Fancy Acres

Seller: David L. Hopkins

Buyer: Antonina Bagala

Price: $405,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.

Buyer: Flor Edina Batista Gonzalez

Price: $105,000

Location: Arco

Seller: David Vicente Pena

Buyer: Oleg Alex Shenderovich

Price: $420,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Robert E. Lambert

Buyer: Benjamin Sterling Jr.

Price: $154,900

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Ryan A. Scates

Buyer: Hugh S. Jessiman

Price: $1,095,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: RLF Kingsland Properties LLC

Buyer: Jose A Chan Juarez

Price: $86,500

Location: Golden Isles Gateway Tract

Seller: Kevin D. Driscoll

Buyer: Samuel Blakely Carden

Price: $195,800

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Daniel E. Lane

Buyer: Leslie M. Hochstin

Price: $224,600

Location: Brockinton South

Seller: Benny Irvin

Buyer: Gerardo B. Lemus

Price: $165,000

Location:

Seller: 777 Gloucester LLC

Buyer: Coastal Opportunity Holdings LLC

Price: $5,000,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Nell D. Fischette

Buyer: Randy Alex James

Price: $87,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Leslie E. Lee

Buyer: 4319 Holdings LLC

Price: $800,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Michael J. Brockington, trustee

Buyer: Michael J. Brockington

Price: $56,300

Location: Bel Air Estates

Seller: Brad Bridges

Buyer: Ryan Kerr

Price: $615,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: David P. Malone

Buyer: James R. Ralls

Price: $347,500

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Larry G. Harmon

Buyer: Lynda Terrell Byrne

Price: $276,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Danylle Ranae Kunkel

Buyer: James Keith Liscinsky

Price: $205,000

Location: Golf Villas

Seller: Sold Rock Holdings LLC

Buyer: Moxley Homes LLC

Price: $336,000

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Sold Rock Holdings LLC

Buyer: The Solid Rock Co.

Price: $168,000

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLC

Buyer: Donald William Hedick

Price: $20,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Diane O. Jones

Price: $284,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Annie Grace Tate

Buyer: Germano Sand LLC

Price: $310,800

Location: N/A

Seller: Linda Lee Lewis

Buyer: Jonathan D. Miller Sr.

Price: $136,000

Location: Jerusalem Tract

Seller: Venite Partnership LP

Buyer: Belmont Development LLC

Price: $463,000

Location: Beach House

Seller: Patricia H. Millican

Buyer: Carol W. Cudahy

Price: $190,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: William S. Davis

Buyer: Todd A. Ashe

Price: $1,625,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Harrison Bradford Piazza

Buyer: George Lotson LLC

Price: $515,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residences

Seller: James W. Lynch

Buyer: Robert L. Crossman

Price: $281,800

Location: Brockinton Marsh

Seller: Pam R. Deloach

Buyer: Robert B. McKimm III

Price: $195,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Francis A. Argenbright

Buyer: SIC 515 Holdings LLC

Price: $23,100,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Dianne Lang Duncan

Buyer: James Randall Head

Price: $390,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Elaine M. Greene

Buyer: Thomas M. Edwards

Price: $545,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Edith Lucille Edwards

Buyer: Cliff J. Gawron

Price: $3,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Kimberly T. Kotso

Buyer: Robert Kowalchik

Price: $595,000

Location: Devonwood Estates

Seller: John A. Rouse

Buyer: Richard Ballesteros

Price: $450,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Scroggs Forrester Scroggs LLC

Buyer: Beth P. Strickland

Price: $1,065,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Hershel E. Wheatly

Buyer: Jaime Martinez Flores

Price: $209,000

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Sharon Lee Harry Dennis

Buyer: Gloria Johnson

Price: $239,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.

Buyer: Jennifer Robin Beato

Price: $57,500

Location: Urbana

Seller: Auburn Sweeney

Buyer: Bradley Thomas Springstead

Price: $149,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: Redeemer Presbyterian Church of Brunswick Inc.

Buyer: Buildwise Project Management LLC

Price: $117,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Redeemer Presbyterian Church of Brunswick Inc.

Buyer: Buildwise Project Management LLC

Price: $220,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Cynthia Denise Hitt

Buyer: David Patrick Sheehan

Price: $165,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: David Edward Zeuske Jr.

Buyer: J. David Clements

Price: $429,500

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Lott SSI Holdings LLC

Buyer: Justin R. Sumner

Price: $885,000

Location: Demere Oaks

Seller: Myra Lorraine Braswell

Buyer: Theresa M. Stover

Price: $367,500

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Toco Hill Inc.

Buyer: Neil D. Nicastro

Price: $395,000

Location: North End

Seller: KM Holdings LLC

Buyer: Teresa L. Duffy

Price: $206,000

Location: Fairway Gardens

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Donald L. Asdell III

Price: $314,900

Location: The Lakes

Seller: Maria Turbeville

Buyer: Key West Georgia Property LLC

Price: $299,000

Location: Sea Marsh

Seller: Anthony M. Cascio

Buyer: Wesley R. Barron

Price: $199,000

Location: Breckenridge

Seller: Ricky McIntyre

Buyer: Russell Caso

Price: $289,500

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Lalbhai C. Patel

Buyer: James P. Gleason

Price: $284,800

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Pamela J. Finn

Buyer: Tracy Lynn Wagner

Price: $300,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: New Direction Ira Inc.

Buyer: Antony Saragas

Price: $521,500

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Brent A. Green

Buyer: Strickland Plaza LLC

Price: $70,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Nancy A. Williams

Buyer: Semara Holdings LLC

Price: $1,040,000

Location: St. Simons Cottages

Seller: Callaway Land Holding CO LLC

Buyer: South Coast Bank & Trust

Price: $862,500

Location: N//A

Seller: Ann M. Scott

Buyer: Noel Sands

Price: $315,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Three Strands Properties LLC

Buyer: Courtney A. Moore, trustee

Price: $320,100

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Robert P. Hrdlicka

Buyer: William E. Lightfoot

Price: $49,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Deborah K. Coleman

Buyer: Timothy Braswell

Price: $197,500

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Joe Milton

Buyer: John Thompson

Price: $240,000

Location: Fairway

Seller: Leeward Bluff LLC

Buyer: RC3 Innovations LLC

Price: $25,000,000

Location: Leward Bluff

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.

Buyer: William A. Ywan III

Price: $260,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.

Buyer: Ryan Samuel Mayo Weare

Price: $181,400

Location: New Town

Seller: LS Harper Family Limited

Buyer: Crown Investments

Price: $395,200

Location: N/A

Seller: St. Andrews Investment Partners LLC

Buyer: Scott McQuade

Price: $600,000

Location: Enclave at Sea Palms

Seller: William O. Pierce

Buyer: Maria Turbeville

Price: $330,000

Location: Sea Marsh

Seller: Louis E. Lewis

Buyer: Beverly A. Floyd Lewis

Price: $83,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Mary Jane Gamble

Buyer: Robbert Miller Torras Jr.

Price: $450,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.

Buyer: Janet Rameena Harripersaud

Price: $45,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Virginia A. Worthington, trustee

Buyer: D Properties LLC

Price: $234,000

Location: Villas by the Sea

Seller: SHH Properties LLC

Buyer: Next Chapter Properties of Georgia LLC

Price: $30,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Ronald G. Fernandes

Buyer: Misty Kern

Price: $32,000

Location: Habersham Park

Seller: Kelly Howe

Buyer: Corey Pittman, trustee

Price: $75,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Glenn Keith Kicklighter

Buyer: Misael Garcia Hernandez

Price: $75,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Luigi Narduzzo

Buyer: Myranda Kirby

Price: $220,000

Location: Oglethorpe Manor

Seller: Joyce Madden Seigler

Buyer: Kim E. Sims

Price: $820,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Melinda L. Laager

Buyer: Cheryl A. Blanc

Price: $175,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: ET 3 LP

Price: $391,100

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Amy P. Blackmon

Buyer: 4730 Floyd Road LLC

Price: $550,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Tidal Creek Marketing LLC

Buyer: Lenny Durrough

Price: $465,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Jeremy G. Guest

Buyer: Kelly W. Brooks

Price: $24,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Richard Graham McKinna Sr.

Buyer: Wimberly Grace Thomas

Price: $89,500

Location: Wavely Pines

