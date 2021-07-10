Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 28 through July 2 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Robert W. Muir
Buyer: Petter S. Marlette
Price: $1,175,000
Location: Mission Asao
Seller: Roy J. Boyd Jr.
Buyer: Ryan Scates
Price: $2,375,000
Location: Number One Golf Retreat
Seller: Traval B Holdings LLC
Buyer: Christopher A Carter
Price: $1,685,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Donald H. Hibbard
Buyer: Irving Joel Carrero
Price: $247,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Deborah Phillips
Buyer: Gene Edward Lamonica
Price: $430,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Mary Virginia Starr
Buyer: D Properties LLC
Price: $132,000
Location: John Laws Tract
Seller: Juan Perez Morales
Buyer: Alfredo Vazquez Banda
Price: $8,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: AG AX LLC
Buyer: Gang Wang
Price: $52,300
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Spartina Homes LLC
Buyer: Gang Wang
Price: $13,200
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Juan Perez Morales
Buyer: Miguel Ramirez Bautista
Price: $14,000
Location: Glynco Annex
Seller: Juan Perez Morales
Buyer: Juan Pablo Lazaro Martinez
Price: $12,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Juan Perez Morales
Buyer: Amelia Ortiz Morales
Price: $4,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Pamela Reynolds
Buyer: Richard William ED Story
Price: $62,400
Location: N/A
Seller: Jeffery L. Everly
Buyer: Michael Coulson
Price: $289,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Terrence P. Hartigan
Price: $1,275,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Justin W. Pate
Price: $365,100
Location: Clearwater
Seller: 3 Strands Properties LLC
Buyer: James Bessette
Price: $306,800
Location: Shadow Brook Village
Seller: Flynn Phyllis Lee
Buyer: Michael Eric Flynn
Price: $99,000
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Howard R. Buie
Buyer: Jeffrey Waters
Price: $175,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Sam Van Eeden
Buyer: Suzanne Hurley
Price: $190,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: L&A Rentals LLC
Buyer: Sidney Ndow
Price: $165,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Errol Pickett
Buyer: Howard Buie
Price: $256,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Terry Chapman
Buyer: Wendell Nissing
Price: $84,500
Location: Fancy Acres
Seller: David L. Hopkins
Buyer: Antonina Bagala
Price: $405,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.
Buyer: Flor Edina Batista Gonzalez
Price: $105,000
Location: Arco
Seller: David Vicente Pena
Buyer: Oleg Alex Shenderovich
Price: $420,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Robert E. Lambert
Buyer: Benjamin Sterling Jr.
Price: $154,900
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Ryan A. Scates
Buyer: Hugh S. Jessiman
Price: $1,095,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: RLF Kingsland Properties LLC
Buyer: Jose A Chan Juarez
Price: $86,500
Location: Golden Isles Gateway Tract
Seller: Kevin D. Driscoll
Buyer: Samuel Blakely Carden
Price: $195,800
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Daniel E. Lane
Buyer: Leslie M. Hochstin
Price: $224,600
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: Benny Irvin
Buyer: Gerardo B. Lemus
Price: $165,000
Location:
Seller: 777 Gloucester LLC
Buyer: Coastal Opportunity Holdings LLC
Price: $5,000,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Nell D. Fischette
Buyer: Randy Alex James
Price: $87,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Leslie E. Lee
Buyer: 4319 Holdings LLC
Price: $800,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Michael J. Brockington, trustee
Buyer: Michael J. Brockington
Price: $56,300
Location: Bel Air Estates
Seller: Brad Bridges
Buyer: Ryan Kerr
Price: $615,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: David P. Malone
Buyer: James R. Ralls
Price: $347,500
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Larry G. Harmon
Buyer: Lynda Terrell Byrne
Price: $276,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Danylle Ranae Kunkel
Buyer: James Keith Liscinsky
Price: $205,000
Location: Golf Villas
Seller: Sold Rock Holdings LLC
Buyer: Moxley Homes LLC
Price: $336,000
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Sold Rock Holdings LLC
Buyer: The Solid Rock Co.
Price: $168,000
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLC
Buyer: Donald William Hedick
Price: $20,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Diane O. Jones
Price: $284,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Annie Grace Tate
Buyer: Germano Sand LLC
Price: $310,800
Location: N/A
Seller: Linda Lee Lewis
Buyer: Jonathan D. Miller Sr.
Price: $136,000
Location: Jerusalem Tract
Seller: Venite Partnership LP
Buyer: Belmont Development LLC
Price: $463,000
Location: Beach House
Seller: Patricia H. Millican
Buyer: Carol W. Cudahy
Price: $190,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: William S. Davis
Buyer: Todd A. Ashe
Price: $1,625,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Harrison Bradford Piazza
Buyer: George Lotson LLC
Price: $515,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residences
Seller: James W. Lynch
Buyer: Robert L. Crossman
Price: $281,800
Location: Brockinton Marsh
Seller: Pam R. Deloach
Buyer: Robert B. McKimm III
Price: $195,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Francis A. Argenbright
Buyer: SIC 515 Holdings LLC
Price: $23,100,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Dianne Lang Duncan
Buyer: James Randall Head
Price: $390,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Elaine M. Greene
Buyer: Thomas M. Edwards
Price: $545,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Edith Lucille Edwards
Buyer: Cliff J. Gawron
Price: $3,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Kimberly T. Kotso
Buyer: Robert Kowalchik
Price: $595,000
Location: Devonwood Estates
Seller: John A. Rouse
Buyer: Richard Ballesteros
Price: $450,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Scroggs Forrester Scroggs LLC
Buyer: Beth P. Strickland
Price: $1,065,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Hershel E. Wheatly
Buyer: Jaime Martinez Flores
Price: $209,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Sharon Lee Harry Dennis
Buyer: Gloria Johnson
Price: $239,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.
Buyer: Jennifer Robin Beato
Price: $57,500
Location: Urbana
Seller: Auburn Sweeney
Buyer: Bradley Thomas Springstead
Price: $149,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Redeemer Presbyterian Church of Brunswick Inc.
Buyer: Buildwise Project Management LLC
Price: $117,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Redeemer Presbyterian Church of Brunswick Inc.
Buyer: Buildwise Project Management LLC
Price: $220,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Cynthia Denise Hitt
Buyer: David Patrick Sheehan
Price: $165,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: David Edward Zeuske Jr.
Buyer: J. David Clements
Price: $429,500
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Lott SSI Holdings LLC
Buyer: Justin R. Sumner
Price: $885,000
Location: Demere Oaks
Seller: Myra Lorraine Braswell
Buyer: Theresa M. Stover
Price: $367,500
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Toco Hill Inc.
Buyer: Neil D. Nicastro
Price: $395,000
Location: North End
Seller: KM Holdings LLC
Buyer: Teresa L. Duffy
Price: $206,000
Location: Fairway Gardens
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Donald L. Asdell III
Price: $314,900
Location: The Lakes
Seller: Maria Turbeville
Buyer: Key West Georgia Property LLC
Price: $299,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Anthony M. Cascio
Buyer: Wesley R. Barron
Price: $199,000
Location: Breckenridge
Seller: Ricky McIntyre
Buyer: Russell Caso
Price: $289,500
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Lalbhai C. Patel
Buyer: James P. Gleason
Price: $284,800
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Pamela J. Finn
Buyer: Tracy Lynn Wagner
Price: $300,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: New Direction Ira Inc.
Buyer: Antony Saragas
Price: $521,500
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Brent A. Green
Buyer: Strickland Plaza LLC
Price: $70,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Nancy A. Williams
Buyer: Semara Holdings LLC
Price: $1,040,000
Location: St. Simons Cottages
Seller: Callaway Land Holding CO LLC
Buyer: South Coast Bank & Trust
Price: $862,500
Location: N//A
Seller: Ann M. Scott
Buyer: Noel Sands
Price: $315,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Three Strands Properties LLC
Buyer: Courtney A. Moore, trustee
Price: $320,100
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Robert P. Hrdlicka
Buyer: William E. Lightfoot
Price: $49,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Deborah K. Coleman
Buyer: Timothy Braswell
Price: $197,500
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Joe Milton
Buyer: John Thompson
Price: $240,000
Location: Fairway
Seller: Leeward Bluff LLC
Buyer: RC3 Innovations LLC
Price: $25,000,000
Location: Leward Bluff
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.
Buyer: William A. Ywan III
Price: $260,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.
Buyer: Ryan Samuel Mayo Weare
Price: $181,400
Location: New Town
Seller: LS Harper Family Limited
Buyer: Crown Investments
Price: $395,200
Location: N/A
Seller: St. Andrews Investment Partners LLC
Buyer: Scott McQuade
Price: $600,000
Location: Enclave at Sea Palms
Seller: William O. Pierce
Buyer: Maria Turbeville
Price: $330,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Louis E. Lewis
Buyer: Beverly A. Floyd Lewis
Price: $83,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Mary Jane Gamble
Buyer: Robbert Miller Torras Jr.
Price: $450,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.
Buyer: Janet Rameena Harripersaud
Price: $45,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Virginia A. Worthington, trustee
Buyer: D Properties LLC
Price: $234,000
Location: Villas by the Sea
Seller: SHH Properties LLC
Buyer: Next Chapter Properties of Georgia LLC
Price: $30,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Ronald G. Fernandes
Buyer: Misty Kern
Price: $32,000
Location: Habersham Park
Seller: Kelly Howe
Buyer: Corey Pittman, trustee
Price: $75,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Glenn Keith Kicklighter
Buyer: Misael Garcia Hernandez
Price: $75,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Luigi Narduzzo
Buyer: Myranda Kirby
Price: $220,000
Location: Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: Joyce Madden Seigler
Buyer: Kim E. Sims
Price: $820,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Melinda L. Laager
Buyer: Cheryl A. Blanc
Price: $175,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: ET 3 LP
Price: $391,100
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Amy P. Blackmon
Buyer: 4730 Floyd Road LLC
Price: $550,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Tidal Creek Marketing LLC
Buyer: Lenny Durrough
Price: $465,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Jeremy G. Guest
Buyer: Kelly W. Brooks
Price: $24,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Richard Graham McKinna Sr.
Buyer: Wimberly Grace Thomas
Price: $89,500
Location: Wavely Pines