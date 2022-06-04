Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 23 through May 27 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Jose Perez III

Buyer: John Bobo

Price: $282,500

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Lynda Sheltmire

Buyer: Cynthia Keyes

Price: $300,000

Location: Brockington

Seller: SJC Real Estate Holding LLC

Buyer: Sea Level Homes for LLC

Price: $172,500

Location: Southend

Seller: TDT LLC

Buyer: Brian Starling

Price: $109,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes

Buyer: Carey Hunt

Price: $524,700

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Coastal Georgia Homes Sales LLC

Buyer: Penny Hunter

Price: $270,000

Location: Merritt Estates

Seller: PV Land AQC LLC

Buyer: Gary Suber

Price: $103,000

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Tony Thaw

Buyer: Jose Chavez

Price: $115,000

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Juan Morales

Buyer: Carmen Life

Price: $93,800

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Tremaine Smith

Buyer: Donna Ammons

Price: $335,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Gloria Parkinson

Buyer: Edwin Greer

Price: $389,000

Location: Cottage Point

Seller: Jody Ryan

Buyer: Alphie Spears

Price: $307,500

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Roger Vandersnick

Buyer: Bryan Cho

Price: $410,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Brian Heckler

Buyer: Dustin Faulkner

Price: $295,900

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Charles Brown

Buyer: Kelly Trenkle

Price: $221,000

Location: Helveston Oaks

Seller: Veronica Franklin

Buyer: Rachel Pye

Price: $225,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Feel Good Music GA LLC

Buyer: Tami Calderone

Price: $70,000

Location: Courtyard

Seller: Chantal Pierre

Buyer: Adrian Hernandez

Price: $24,000

Location: Countryside Estates

Seller: Barbara Robinson

Buyer: Thomas Hanson

Price: $165,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Elizabeth Centeno

Buyer: Kathryn Bumby

Price: $331,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Warren Reyna

Buyer: Hope Church of Southeast Ga Inc

Price: $89,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Michael Scott

Buyer: Bennett Curtis

Price: $245,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: American Development Properties

Buyer: Miracle Hair Inc

Price: $1,550,000

Location: Golden Isles Parkway Commercial Park

Seller: Patricia Ploeger

Buyer: Kathryn Mascovich

Price: $168,400

Location: Old Town

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Joshua West

Price: $45,000

Location: Fox creek Estates

Seller: Marshall Styles

Buyer: Juan Arana

Price: $359,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Robert Dinkins

Buyer: Juan Lopez

Price: $191,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Herlinda Cruz

Buyer: Stacy Floyd

Price: $249,500

Location: Breckenridge

Seller: Timothy Miller

Buyer: Peggy Coffey

Price: $162,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Jacquelyn Tucker

Buyer: Eugene Self

Price: $150,000

Location: Glynn Jekyll Acres

Seller: Elda Bolt

Buyer: Timothy Seibert

Price: $314,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Blake Investment Holdings

Buyer: Cottage Grove Partners

Price: $919,800

Location: N/A

Seller: Fox Run Properties LLC

Buyer: Cottage Grove Partners

Price: $340,200

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert Nyholm

Buyer: Alexander Burroughs

Price: $232,000

Location: Island Squares

Seller: Transtitle LLC

Buyer: Blair Cunningham

Price: $1,875,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Live Oaks Development

Buyer: Calvin Farley

Price: $600,000

Location: North End

Seller: Calvin Farley

Buyer: Daniel Hannon

Price: $600,000

Location: North End

Seller: Executive Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Margaret Behrend

Price: $659,900

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Lindsey Sobotka

Buyer: Wymberly SSI LLC

Price: $550,000

Location: Wymberly on the marsh

Seller: Taylor Farms of Glynn LLC

Buyer: William Toth

Price: $206,000

Location: Taylor Farms

Seller: Taylor Farms of Glynn LLC

Buyer: Michael Robb

Price: $66,000

Location: Taylor Farms

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Dannell Todisco

Price: $323,900

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage

Seller: Solid Rock Co

Buyer: Jonathan Kinney

Price: $377,200

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage

Seller: Becky Albright

Buyer: De Leon Peacock

Price: $205,500

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Mary Freeman

Buyer: Raymond Miller

Price: $310,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Adam Raikes

Buyer: Brenda Price

Price: $245,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Clara Huff

Buyer: Carlos Rios

Price: $337,900

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Elisha Robinson

Buyer: Justin Christian

Price: $275,000

Location: Myers Hill Estates

Seller: Stacy Floyd

Buyer: Darren Pepple

Price: $355,000

