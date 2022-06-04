Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 23 through May 27 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Jose Perez III
Buyer: John Bobo
Price: $282,500
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Lynda Sheltmire
Buyer: Cynthia Keyes
Price: $300,000
Location: Brockington
Seller: SJC Real Estate Holding LLC
Buyer: Sea Level Homes for LLC
Price: $172,500
Location: Southend
Seller: TDT LLC
Buyer: Brian Starling
Price: $109,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes
Buyer: Carey Hunt
Price: $524,700
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Coastal Georgia Homes Sales LLC
Buyer: Penny Hunter
Price: $270,000
Location: Merritt Estates
Seller: PV Land AQC LLC
Buyer: Gary Suber
Price: $103,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Tony Thaw
Buyer: Jose Chavez
Price: $115,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Juan Morales
Buyer: Carmen Life
Price: $93,800
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Tremaine Smith
Buyer: Donna Ammons
Price: $335,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Gloria Parkinson
Buyer: Edwin Greer
Price: $389,000
Location: Cottage Point
Seller: Jody Ryan
Buyer: Alphie Spears
Price: $307,500
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Roger Vandersnick
Buyer: Bryan Cho
Price: $410,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Brian Heckler
Buyer: Dustin Faulkner
Price: $295,900
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Charles Brown
Buyer: Kelly Trenkle
Price: $221,000
Location: Helveston Oaks
Seller: Veronica Franklin
Buyer: Rachel Pye
Price: $225,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Feel Good Music GA LLC
Buyer: Tami Calderone
Price: $70,000
Location: Courtyard
Seller: Chantal Pierre
Buyer: Adrian Hernandez
Price: $24,000
Location: Countryside Estates
Seller: Barbara Robinson
Buyer: Thomas Hanson
Price: $165,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Elizabeth Centeno
Buyer: Kathryn Bumby
Price: $331,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Warren Reyna
Buyer: Hope Church of Southeast Ga Inc
Price: $89,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Michael Scott
Buyer: Bennett Curtis
Price: $245,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: American Development Properties
Buyer: Miracle Hair Inc
Price: $1,550,000
Location: Golden Isles Parkway Commercial Park
Seller: Patricia Ploeger
Buyer: Kathryn Mascovich
Price: $168,400
Location: Old Town
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Joshua West
Price: $45,000
Location: Fox creek Estates
Seller: Marshall Styles
Buyer: Juan Arana
Price: $359,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Robert Dinkins
Buyer: Juan Lopez
Price: $191,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Herlinda Cruz
Buyer: Stacy Floyd
Price: $249,500
Location: Breckenridge
Seller: Timothy Miller
Buyer: Peggy Coffey
Price: $162,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Jacquelyn Tucker
Buyer: Eugene Self
Price: $150,000
Location: Glynn Jekyll Acres
Seller: Elda Bolt
Buyer: Timothy Seibert
Price: $314,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Blake Investment Holdings
Buyer: Cottage Grove Partners
Price: $919,800
Location: N/A
Seller: Fox Run Properties LLC
Buyer: Cottage Grove Partners
Price: $340,200
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert Nyholm
Buyer: Alexander Burroughs
Price: $232,000
Location: Island Squares
Seller: Transtitle LLC
Buyer: Blair Cunningham
Price: $1,875,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Live Oaks Development
Buyer: Calvin Farley
Price: $600,000
Location: North End
Seller: Calvin Farley
Buyer: Daniel Hannon
Price: $600,000
Location: North End
Seller: Executive Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Margaret Behrend
Price: $659,900
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Lindsey Sobotka
Buyer: Wymberly SSI LLC
Price: $550,000
Location: Wymberly on the marsh
Seller: Taylor Farms of Glynn LLC
Buyer: William Toth
Price: $206,000
Location: Taylor Farms
Seller: Taylor Farms of Glynn LLC
Buyer: Michael Robb
Price: $66,000
Location: Taylor Farms
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Dannell Todisco
Price: $323,900
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage
Seller: Solid Rock Co
Buyer: Jonathan Kinney
Price: $377,200
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage
Seller: Becky Albright
Buyer: De Leon Peacock
Price: $205,500
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Mary Freeman
Buyer: Raymond Miller
Price: $310,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Adam Raikes
Buyer: Brenda Price
Price: $245,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Clara Huff
Buyer: Carlos Rios
Price: $337,900
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Elisha Robinson
Buyer: Justin Christian
Price: $275,000
Location: Myers Hill Estates
Seller: Stacy Floyd
Buyer: Darren Pepple
Price: $355,000